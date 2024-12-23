ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Olivares, the Annie Award-winning designer behind The Mitchells vs. The Machines, brings energy and personality to everything she creates. Her bold, dynamic style shines in animation, portrait art, and beyond.

In this article, we’re excited to showcase Lindsey's take on celebrity caricatures, turning famous faces into playful, vibrant illustrations. By emphasizing key features while keeping the heart of each subject, Lindsey offers a fresh, fun perspective on the stars we know so well.

#1

Timothy Chalamet

Caricature illustration by Lindsey Olivares with exaggerated features and purple background.

We reached out to Lindsey to learn more about her artistic journey, her passion for caricature art, and the creative process behind her unique character designs. When asked how she got her start as an artist, she said that making art has always been a big part of her life. "I grew up in a creative family where the arts were always celebrated. I studied animation at Ringling College of Art and Design, trained in character design during an internship at Walt Disney Animation Studios, and began my animation career as a visual development artist at DreamWorks Animation."
    #2

    Elvis Presley

    Caricature of a celebrity with exaggerated features by Lindsey Olivares on a red background.

    #3

    Ariana Grande

    Caricature of a celebrity singing, with exaggerated features, wearing a black outfit, by artist Lindsey Olivares.

    Lindsey shared that her caricature style developed naturally while spending a lot of time drawing from real life. "The more I trained in draftsmanship and understood drawing fundamentals, the more freedom I had to break realism and stylize."

    One of Lindsey's early caricature influences was Craig Kellman, a character designer she worked with at DreamWorks. "Craig has an incredible sense of comedy in his work, and drawing caricatures of each other in the office gave me the confidence to be bolder with my own drawings. Later, I discovered the International Society of Caricature Artists (ISCA), where I found a network of deeply inspiring caricature artists. ISCA hosts an annual convention, ISCAcon, where hundreds of caricature artists from around the world gather for a week to draw each other. Every year I attend, I come away with a ton of inspiration from this amazing, diverse community of artists."
    #4

    Billie Eilish

    Caricature by Lindsey Olivares featuring an exaggerated face with prominent lips and red hair.

    #5

    Taylor Swift

    Caricature by Lindsey Olivares depicting a person with exaggerated features in a colorful style.

    To Lindsey, caricature is less about exaggerating unusual features and more about capturing a person's true likeness and personality. "People often misunderstand caricature as simply finding a 'weird feature' or 'flaw' and exaggerating it. This leads to the assumption that it’s harder to caricature a 'normal' or 'boring' face. I don’t like those words and don’t subscribe to the concept of beauty standards or physical flaws. Caricature, to me, is about capturing a person’s likeness and essence. When you observe people with genuine curiosity, everyone becomes interesting.

    The hardest part, I find, is distilling an entire person into a single image. If I know someone well, it’s even more challenging to feel satisfied—It’s an addicting challenge to capture all that life and personality in a single image."
    #6

    Reese Witherspoon

    A colorful caricature of a celebrity by Lindsey Olivares, featuring exaggerated features and blond hair on a pink background.

    #7

    Nina Simone

    Caricature by Lindsey Olivares featuring a cartoon face with exaggerated features on an orange background.

    Drawing live caricatures usually takes about 20 minutes, while studio caricatures—which involve more detail and adjustments—can take 1 to 3 hours.

    Lindsey begins every creative process with an impression. "It can be an attitude, a posture, structure, flow, shape, or proportion. My caricatures are the most successful when I capture a quick initial impression and run with it. From there it’s a game of balancing ideas, knowing how to edit, and knowing how to trick the brain. The human brain is incredible at recognizing faces, which gives a lot of freedom to push and play while maintaining recognition."

    #8

    Audrey Hepburn

    Caricature illustration by Lindsey Olivares featuring a stylized figure with exaggerated features and sunglasses.

    #9

    The Weeknd

    A colorful caricature by Lindsey Olivares featuring a person's expressive face with exaggerated features.

    #10

    Diana Ross

    Caricature by Lindsey Olivares of a person with exaggerated features, large eyes, and vibrant makeup.

    #11

    Stephen King

    Caricature of a celebrity with glasses and gray hair by Lindsey Olivares.

    #12

    Rami Malek

    Caricature of a celebrity with exaggerated facial features, created by artist Lindsey Olivares.

    #13

    Adam Driver

    Caricature by Lindsey Olivares, featuring a person with exaggerated facial features and dark hair.

    #14

    Yoko Ono

    Caricature illustration by Lindsey Olivares featuring an exaggerated facial expression with sharp teeth and bold lines.

    #15

    Nicki Minaj

    Celebrity caricature by Lindsey Olivares featuring a stylized side profile with vibrant colors and exaggerated features.

    #16

    Donald Glover

    Caricature by Lindsey Olivares of a smiling man with a beard, curly hair, and gold chains on a green background.

    #17

    Katharine Hepburn

    Caricature by Lindsey Olivares depicting a person with geometric facial features and stylized hair.

    #18

    Naomi Campbell

    Caricature by Lindsey Olivares featuring an exaggerated face with long black hair and a prominent, stylized nose.

    #19

    Lionel Messi

    Caricature of a man with a large nose and beard on a blue background, created by Lindsey Olivares.

    #20

    Idris Elba

    Caricature illustration of a celebrity by Lindsey Olivares, featuring exaggerated facial features on an orange background.

    #21

    Elliot Page

    Caricature illustration with geometric shapes on a red background by Lindsey Olivares.

    #22

    Rosario Dawson

    Caricature illustration by Lindsey Olivares featuring a stylized face with exaggerated features and a vibrant expression.

    #23

    Nelson Mandela

    Caricature illustration by Lindsey Olivares featuring abstract geometric shapes and vibrant colors.

    #24

    Albert Einstein

    Caricature of a person with exaggerated features, illustrated by Lindsey Olivares.

    #25

    Gigi Hadid

    Caricature by Lindsey Olivares features a person with exaggerated facial features, blue background, and wearing a denim jacket.

