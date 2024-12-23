ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Olivares, the Annie Award-winning designer behind The Mitchells vs. The Machines, brings energy and personality to everything she creates. Her bold, dynamic style shines in animation, portrait art, and beyond.

In this article, we’re excited to showcase Lindsey's take on celebrity caricatures, turning famous faces into playful, vibrant illustrations. By emphasizing key features while keeping the heart of each subject, Lindsey offers a fresh, fun perspective on the stars we know so well.

Scroll down, are you able to recognize all of the faces? Let us know in the comments!

More info: Instagram | lindseyolivares.com | x.com