Meet Scott Metzger, a Northern California cartoonist whose feline-fueled humor has charmed cat lovers everywhere. With over 20 years of experience and a loyal Instagram following of 85.1k, Scott turns everyday pet antics into delightful single-panel comics that showcase his wit. His first cat, Samantha, and a lovable Golden Retriever named Spice inspired his early work, while Simon, a “big, fat lovable jerk,” cemented his niche in cat humor.

Today, his own two cats and dog continue to fuel his creativity, along with his love for coffee, which he credits as essential for sparking ideas. Scott’s cartoons thrive on capturing universal pet behaviors, making them relatable and hilarious for animal lovers. For aspiring cartoonists, his advice is simple: if you love pets, draw pet comics—there’s always room for more unique perspectives in this ever-popular niche.

