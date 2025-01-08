ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb C. Mitchell’s pipes are more than functional—they’re small works of art that bring Catholic iconography into everyday life. Each piece is intricately carved and painted, transforming the stories of saints like Saint Sebastian, Saint Joseph, and Saint Thomas Aquinas into detailed, handheld tributes.

Mitchell’s work combines craftsmanship and faith, creating something that feels deeply personal and meaningful. Whether it’s the striking image of an archangel or the thoughtful rendering of a theologian, his pipes invite you to reflect, admire, and maybe even spark a quiet conversation about their inspiration.

More info: Instagram | catholicpipecompany.com | Facebook