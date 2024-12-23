ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to take a closer look at nature's wonders, you've come to the right place!

Ian Granström, a photographer from Southern Finland, captures intimate wildlife images of foxes, birds, elk, and much more. What seems to be done so effortlessly is, in reality, much more complex. Ian shared with us how sometimes he’s out of luck: "Taking photos of wild animals is not always easy. Finding the animals and getting close enough to get those extra good shots takes preparation and time. There have been countless trips in nature that I have come home empty-handed without a single photo taken in my camera."

So, let's take a look at Ian's amazing finds that he not only managed to capture but also generously shared with us all!

More info: Instagram | granstromphotos.com