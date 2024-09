"On May 22, 2018, the ZAD (Zone a Defender) in Notre Dame des Landes, France, was suffering the sixth day of a violent attack, in a war scene, where thousands of riot police, with helicopters, drones, bulldozers, and tanks faced a hundred of eco-activists. That day, a dramatic event marked the end of the eviction attempt, a 21-year-old activist lost his hand due to the explosion of a stun grenade and was arrested for participating in the resistance action.



The ZAD history: In 2008, when the French government announced the project to build an airport in Notre Dame des Landes, an area made up mainly of fields, farms, and forests, in a total of 1,600 hectares, a group of activists started an occupation of the territory, to stop the airport project and create a self-managed community in its place. A life based on self-construction, land cultivation, and livestock farming that has been repeatedly interrupted by police forces, which have tried unsuccessfully to evict the occupants. Until the beginning of 2018, when the French government definitively abandoned the airport project. It was at this moment that the State negotiations began to put an end to the self-managed and occupied project, proposing the regularization of the occupied spaces in exchange for their inhabitants submitting to the laws of the French State and presenting agricultural projects. The deadline: is April 2018.

The proposal creates division among the 'zadistas', which makes resistance difficult, and the first eviction operation, despite a week of strong confrontations, could not be stopped. A third of the buildings were destroyed.

After these conflicts, the State gives one more month of time for new projects to be presented. In mid-May 2018 the clashes began again, which continued for six days with an army of more than a thousand riot police for one side and a hundred activists on the other, reinforced by supporters from all over Europe, who know the ZAD from their own experience or from having heard about it, and who were arriving every day to join the front of the resistance."