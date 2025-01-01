“I Cried When They Canceled ‘Firefly’!”: 34 Shows That Ended Too Soon, Vote If They Should Continue, Be Rebooted Or Left As Is
TV shows like Kaos, Firefly, and The Queen’s Gambit: what do they all have in common? They were all either canceled or just ended! There are 30 canceled shows that we all binged in this poll that left us wanting more. Untimely cancellations and endings of these shows left the fans upset and even heartbroken because they could not get to see what happened next. In these polls, though, you get behind the wheel and decide whether they should continue the show, make a reboot, or leave it as is because the show ran its course.
Let’s vote!
This post may include affiliate links.
Firefly
Sherlock
Wayward Pines
Pushing Daisies
Mindhunter
Altered Carbon
Person Of Interest
Freaks And Geeks
Terra Nova
Glow
Lie To Me
Our Flag Means Death
Was a really great comedy. It was a queer show, written by mostly queer writers, with mostly queer actors, and a few golden allies, like Rhys Darby and Tika Waititi. It's really funny, and if you're straight but don't mind seeing two guys kiss (that's as heavy as the romance gets, mostly), you should watch it. It will make you lauhg.
My So-Called Life
this show was perfect, can't replace the actors that starred in it
Sons Of Anarchy
My Name Is Earl
Santa Clarita Diet
Schitt's Creek
Forever
The Queen’s Gambit
The Oa
Kaos
Raised By Wolves
Star Trek
Almost Human
The Last Man On Earth
Carnivàle
Dead Like Me
United States Of Tara
Supernatural
Inside Job
Fleabag
Friends From College
The majority of these I have never even heard of. Probably many people were the same, judging by the high proportion of "idk (I don't know)" responses
The majority of these I have never even heard of. Probably many people were the same, judging by the high proportion of "idk (I don't know)" responses