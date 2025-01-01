ADVERTISEMENT

TV shows like Kaos, Firefly, and The Queen’s Gambit: what do they all have in common? They were all either canceled or just ended! There are 30 canceled shows that we all binged in this poll that left us wanting more. Untimely cancellations and endings of these shows left the fans upset and even heartbroken because they could not get to see what happened next. In these polls, though, you get behind the wheel and decide whether they should continue the show, make a reboot, or leave it as is because the show ran its course.

Let’s vote!

#1

Firefly

"Firefly cast with spaceship and Earth backdrop, highlighting canceled TV show themes of continuation or reboot."

20th Century Studios Report

james_croft avatar
Nimitz
Nimitz
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ron Glass has passed away, and Adam Baldwin turned out to be a psycho evangelical Christian bigot. Not to mention Joss Whedon's #metoo moment. I adored firefly, and I remember it by supporting the actors, but I've let it go. As we all should

    #2

    Sherlock

    Two characters in a dark, dilapidated room, seated and standing, in a promo image for the TV show "Sherlock."

    Hartswood Films Report

    familiedito64 avatar
    Fembot
    Fembot
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The final series was too much ridiculousness. The concept and first two series: excellent

    #3

    Wayward Pines

    Promotional poster for "Wayward Pines" featuring a man's reflection on a wet street. Keywords: Canceled TV Shows.

    20th Century Studios Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Abraxas59
    Abraxas59
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God awful programme lmao made twin peaks look normal n that’s saying something 😂

    #4

    Pushing Daisies

    "Pushing Daisies poster featuring main characters and a daisy, related to canceled TV shows reboot discussions."

    ABC Productions Report

    #5

    Mindhunter

    Poster for "Mindhunter Season 2" featuring main characters in black and white, related to canceled TV shows discussions.

    Denver and Delilah Report

    #6

    Altered Carbon

    Altered Carbon poster with a man looking left, highlighting its theme of technology and identity.

    Netflix Report

    #7

    Person Of Interest

    "Person of Interest TV show promo poster for possible reboot or continuation."

    Warner Bros. Report

    #8

    Freaks And Geeks

    Cast of "Freaks and Geeks" in front of lockers, related to canceled TV shows reboot discussion.

    Dreamworks Report

    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A great show, but everyone involved is so much older, so a reboot would be the only way. It should be left alone.

    #9

    Scorpion

    "Scorpion TV show poster featuring main cast, highlighting the concept of canceled TV shows continuing or rebooting."

    CBS Report

    #10

    Terra Nova

    "Terra Nova poster featuring main characters in a jungle setting, related to canceled TV shows and possible reboot."

    Amblin Report

    vrconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, yes. I was super disappointed that they cancelled this.

    #11

    Glow

    Poster for the TV show "GLOW" featuring characters posing dramatically, related to canceled shows.

    Netflix Report

    familiedito64 avatar
    Fembot
    Fembot
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great show, very funny and somehow felt daring - although very much based in reality. No reboot necessary though, as for most of these shows, the actors made it what it is. In this case, Gilpin, Brie and Maron

    #12

    Lie To Me

    Close-up of a man on "Lie to Me" poster, related to canceled TV shows.

    20th Century Fox Report

    #13

    Our Flag Means Death

    A group of diverse characters from a pirate-themed TV show, linked to canceled TV shows reboot or continuation discussionsin Our Flag Means Death.

    Ingenuity Studios Report

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was a really great comedy. It was a queer show, written by mostly queer writers, with mostly queer actors, and a few golden allies, like Rhys Darby and Tika Waititi. It's really funny, and if you're straight but don't mind seeing two guys kiss (that's as heavy as the romance gets, mostly), you should watch it. It will make you lauhg.

    #14

    My So-Called Life

    "My So-Called Life poster featuring a young woman with hands on her head, symbolizing canceled TV shows' impact."

    ABC Productions Report

    rhondaberaun avatar
    Caiman 94920
    Caiman 94920
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this show was perfect, can't replace the actors that starred in it

    #15

    Sons Of Anarchy

    Sons of Anarchy poster featuring a biker, related to canceled TV shows and potential reboots.

    Linsonent Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Abraxas59
    Abraxas59
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well erm they all dead lmao so likely impossible to carry on unless the young lads take over but I loved this

    #16

    My Name Is Earl

    "My Name Is Earl cast standing in front of a height chart; canceled show discussions on continuation or reboot."

    20th Century Studios Report

    Santa Clarita Diet

    Poster for "Santa Clarita Diet" with two actors, one wearing yellow gloves, related to canceled TV shows continuing or rebooting.

    Netflix Report

    #18

    Schitt's Creek

    "Cast of Schitt's Creek posing in front of Rosebud Motel, related to canceled TV shows continuation or reboot."

    Not A Real Production Company Report

    #19

    Forever

    TV show poster for "Forever" featuring a serious-looking man seated, backdrop of a city skyline, discussing canceled shows.

    ABC Productions Report

    #20

    The Queen’s Gambit

    Poster of "The Queen's Gambit" showcasing the main character with a chessboard, related to canceled TV shows continue or reboot.

    Netflix Report

    #21

    The Oa

    Poster for "The OA Part II" featuring a mysterious woman under glowing light, hinting at TV show reboot possibilities.

    Netflix Report

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The creators had enough ideas for more series but it was cancelled. I would have loved to have seen it continue. It is utterly bonkers.

    #22

    Kaos

    Colorful "Kaos" poster, featuring diverse characters, promoting Netflix release on August 29.

    Netflix Report

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The story was AWESOME! I loved Kaos. And it didn't seem like an expensive show to make, just some physical sets and camera tricks. Relatively little CGI. I want more!

    #23

    Raised By Wolves

    Poster of "Raised by Wolves 2" on HBO Max, featuring cast in a sci-fi setting.

    HBO Report

    familiedito64 avatar
    Fembot
    Fembot
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m still wondering when it comes to other streamers. No one (I assume) has the money or the time to watch everything

    #24

    Star Trek

    Star Trek cast in space-themed poster, highlighting canceled TV shows' potential to continue or reboot.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #25

    Almost Human

    "Poster of TV show 'Almost Human' featuring two main characters, highlighting potential for a reboot or continuation."

    Warner Bros. Report

    #26

    The Last Man On Earth

    "The Last Man on Earth poster with two main characters posing humorously, related to canceled TV shows reboot."

    20th Century Studios Report

    #27

    Carnivàle

    Poster of the TV show "Carnivàle," featuring the cast posing around an antique truck under a Ferris wheel.

    HBO Report

    #28

    Dead Like Me

    Cover of "Dead Like Me" series, featuring a hooded figure with a pink bubble, related to canceled TV shows continue or reboot.

    MGM Studios Report

    #29

    United States Of Tara

    Poster of "United States of Tara" highlighting main characters of the canceled TV show.

    Dreamworks Report

    #30

    Supernatural

    Poster of the TV show "Supernatural," featuring four main characters with dramatic lighting and angelic wings backdrop.

    Warner Bros. Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Abraxas59
    Abraxas59
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bring it back LIKE NOW ! I’m currently re watching it on prime ooo I’ve missed those boys bring it back season 16 they came back from the dead many times it’s supernatural after all so wouldn’t be hard to do pretty please 🙏

    #31

    Young Sheldon

    Young boy adjusting bow tie, promotional poster for CBS show in Young Sheldon.

    CBS Report

    #32

    Inside Job

    "Animated characters from 'Inside Job' on a likely canceled TV show poster."

    Netflix Report

    #33

    Fleabag

    Fleabag promotional poster, focusing on canceled TV shows for potential continuation or reboot.

    Two Brothers Pictures Report

    #34

    Friends From College

    "Promo image for 'Friends from College', featuring main cast sitting in a cluttered room."

    Netflix Report

