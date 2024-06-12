ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Dinara Kasko, a Ukrainian pastry chef and former architect, who has revolutionized the world of dessert-making by fusing her architectural expertise with her passion for pastry.

Renowned for her stunningly intricate and geometrically precise creations, Dinara employs 3D printing technology to design custom silicone molds, transforming her visionary concepts into edible masterpieces.

Most of her cakes are not just sweet treats but are also visually captivating works of art, drawing inspiration from mathematics, algorithms, and the innovative designs of artist Matthew Shlian.

More info: dinarakasko.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com