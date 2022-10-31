Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof
With everything that happens during your wedding, you want to be able to cherish it forever. And probably the best way to immortalize the big day is to hire a professional photographer.
But not everyone who claims they can capture precious moments can do so in a way you’ll want to remember for the rest of your life.
One woman has just stepped up in an attempt to remind couples to be careful with their bookings by telling her own experience when she was supposedly scammed.
Kendall McClelland recently created a TikTok account to express her disappointment with a wedding photographer she and her partner had booked
McClelland said she paid $7,810 CAD (around $5,730 USD) and expected pictures that were at least on par with those she saw on the photographer’s Instagram account
However, she claims that the images she received are not even close
Image credits: kennyxdoll
McClelland’s video went viral
@kennyxdoll Our wedding photographer Nicole Ashley… hated us. #wedding #catfish #dudewtf #weddingphotographer #scamalert #icant #bride #heartbroken #bridal #fail #epicfail #photogallery #groom ♬ UH OH! – Sub Urban & BENEE
And she soon released a follow-up one, further explaining her frustration
Image credits: kennyxdoll
Her second video also garnered a lot of attention
@kennyxdoll Our wedding photographer hated us 👍🏼 $7800 wedding photographer and here is some of her work…. #wedding #fail #photography #weddingphotographer #broken #bride #fu #booknow #icant #Icry #wtf #nowordsneeded ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim
Some people thought McClelland was joking, so she reassured them that she wasn’t, sharing even more photos in the process
The bride said she was heartbroken that the result was far from what was promised
Image credits: kennyxdoll
This was McClelland’s final upload
@kennyxdoll Part 3: You all wanted to see the entire gallery….. these are the fully edited photos we received 12 weeks after our wedding day. For those of you just joining, go to my page to see the first post… #weddingfail #weddingphotographer #catfished #fml #epicfail #regret #sad #heartbroken #kendall #crying #part3 #bride #weddingtiktok #weddingvibes #tiktokcanada #edmonton #gp #unfollow #sosad ♬ original sound – Kendall MCCLELLAND
People got really invested in her story
But one TikToker thinks there might be another side to it
@windhamryce #greenscreen #tlc #photographer #kendallvsnicole #FlexEveryAngle #nicoleashley #photography #drama ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
This "wedding photo Karen" was/is fully scamming her photographer for a refund. It's been on several sites and it was pointed out that the folder she has open is one that shows photos you've added out of the thousands of raw images provided. She literally just chose raw, unedited, photos to add to the folder. That's why there are so few images selected. Photographers take thousands of images throughout the day, they aren't all perfect. (In the case of this woman's story there was even a second photographer working with her) That's why so many are taken, to find the "perfect" shots. No photographer is going to individually edit every single photo for you. That's the whole point of sending raw images and providing a platform on which you can choose favorites for. This disgusting excuse for a woman is an embarrassment. Thankfully many clients of the photographer spoke up about it and it seems as if it won't be hurting her business. She really is a very talented wedding photographer.
Should add that if she wanted her photos to make her look like the heavy HEAVY filter she is using in the video, she's wasn't going to be happy with any professional photographer out there. Just as an FYI, I have two good friends that do professional wedding photography and that's why this BS has me so wound up.
Truth!
What not enough filters? This chick doesnt remember whay she looks like without layers of alterations.
