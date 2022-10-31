Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof
Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Palšytė

With everything that happens during your wedding, you want to be able to cherish it forever. And probably the best way to immortalize the big day is to hire a professional photographer.

But not everyone who claims they can capture precious moments can do so in a way you’ll want to remember for the rest of your life.

One woman has just stepped up in an attempt to remind couples to be careful with their bookings by telling her own experience when she was supposedly scammed.

Kendall McClelland recently created a TikTok account to express her disappointment with a wedding photographer she and her partner had booked

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

McClelland said she paid $7,810 CAD (around $5,730 USD) and expected pictures that were at least on par with those she saw on the photographer’s Instagram account

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

However, she claims that the images she received are not even close

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

McClelland’s video went viral

@kennyxdoll Our wedding photographer Nicole Ashley… hated us. #wedding #catfish #dudewtf #weddingphotographer #scamalert #icant #bride #heartbroken #bridal #fail #epicfail #photogallery #groom ♬ UH OH! – Sub Urban & BENEE

And she soon released a follow-up one, further explaining her frustration

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Her second video also garnered a lot of attention

@kennyxdoll Our wedding photographer hated us 👍🏼 $7800 wedding photographer and here is some of her work…. #wedding #fail #photography #weddingphotographer #broken #bride #fu #booknow #icant #Icry #wtf #nowordsneeded ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

Some people thought McClelland was joking, so she reassured them that she wasn’t, sharing even more photos in the process

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

The bride said she was heartbroken that the result was far from what was promised

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

This was McClelland’s final upload

@kennyxdoll Part 3: You all wanted to see the entire gallery….. these are the fully edited photos we received 12 weeks after our wedding day. For those of you just joining, go to my page to see the first post… #weddingfail #weddingphotographer #catfished #fml #epicfail #regret #sad #heartbroken #kendall #crying #part3 #bride #weddingtiktok #weddingvibes #tiktokcanada #edmonton #gp #unfollow #sosad ♬ original sound – Kendall MCCLELLAND

People got really invested in her story

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

But one TikToker thinks there might be another side to it

@windhamryce #greenscreen #tlc #photographer #kendallvsnicole #FlexEveryAngle #nicoleashley #photography #drama ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Aisling Raye
Aisling Raye
Community Member
42 minutes ago

This "wedding photo Karen" was/is fully scamming her photographer for a refund. It's been on several sites and it was pointed out that the folder she has open is one that shows photos you've added out of the thousands of raw images provided. She literally just chose raw, unedited, photos to add to the folder. That's why there are so few images selected. Photographers take thousands of images throughout the day, they aren't all perfect. (In the case of this woman's story there was even a second photographer working with her) That's why so many are taken, to find the "perfect" shots. No photographer is going to individually edit every single photo for you. That's the whole point of sending raw images and providing a platform on which you can choose favorites for. This disgusting excuse for a woman is an embarrassment. Thankfully many clients of the photographer spoke up about it and it seems as if it won't be hurting her business. She really is a very talented wedding photographer.

3
3points
reply
Aisling Raye
Aisling Raye
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Should add that if she wanted her photos to make her look like the heavy HEAVY filter she is using in the video, she's wasn't going to be happy with any professional photographer out there. Just as an FYI, I have two good friends that do professional wedding photography and that's why this BS has me so wound up.

1
1point
reply
BlahBlahBlackSheepah
BlahBlahBlackSheepah
Community Member
4 minutes ago

What not enough filters? This chick doesnt remember whay she looks like without layers of alterations.

0
0points
reply
bob van wijk
bob van wijk
Community Member
39 minutes ago

https://youtu.be/kSHR4U1drGw

0
0points
reply
