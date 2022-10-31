Woman Says She Was Catfished By A CAD$7,800 Wedding Photographer, Shows Images As Proof

With everything that happens during your wedding, you want to be able to cherish it forever. And probably the best way to immortalize the big day is to hire a professional photographer.

But not everyone who claims they can capture precious moments can do so in a way you’ll want to remember for the rest of your life.

One woman has just stepped up in an attempt to remind couples to be careful with their bookings by telling her own experience when she was supposedly scammed.

Kendall McClelland recently created a TikTok account to express her disappointment with a wedding photographer she and her partner had booked

McClelland said she paid $7,810 CAD (around $5,730 USD) and expected pictures that were at least on par with those she saw on the photographer’s Instagram account

However, she claims that the images she received are not even close

Image credits: kennyxdoll

McClelland’s video went viral

And she soon released a follow-up one, further explaining her frustration

Image credits: kennyxdoll

Her second video also garnered a lot of attention

Some people thought McClelland was joking, so she reassured them that she wasn’t, sharing even more photos in the process

The bride said she was heartbroken that the result was far from what was promised

Image credits: kennyxdoll

This was McClelland’s final upload

People got really invested in her story

But one TikToker thinks there might be another side to it