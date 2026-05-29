You’re pouring orange juice into your coffee, searching for your phone while talking on it, or throwing your house keys straight into the trash without a second thought. Perhaps the funny aspect is that these moments usually happen in confidence. For your entertainment, we've rounded up stories from netizens that prove we’re all just one distracted moment away from doing what just doesn't make sense.

We have to acknowledge that our brains are amazing. They can solve complex problems, remember song lyrics from 15 years ago, and even somehow convince us we definitely locked the front door even if we've not. Still, every now and then, the brain decides to clock out completely and leave us running on pure auto-pilot, and that’s when the truly ridiculous stuff happens.

#1 A couple of weeks ago, I was driving home, but instead of going to my current house, I drove to my old house. I haven't lived there in over 5 years. I pulled into the driveway and luckily I realized what I had done before I actually got out of the car.

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#2 I went inside the gas station, paid, then drove off. Twice. Didn’t even fill up, just drove away.



Edit: changed satiation to station before the car satiation jokes become too terrible to bear.

#3 I've gotten in my car on the weekends to go somewhere and gone on auto pilot and realize it as I'm pulling into my work's parking lot...I'm like..."why the heck did I drive to work?".

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According to Science Focus, humans operate on auto-pilot far more often than we realize because the brain is fundamentally designed to conserve energy. Instead of consciously processing every small action, it relies on habits and mental shortcuts to handle routine behavior efficiently. They suggest that around two-thirds of daily activities driven by habit rather than deliberate decision-making. While this system is incredibly useful for preventing mental overload and allowing us to focus on more complex tasks, it also comes with a downside which is that during familiar routines, the mind can drift, meaning actions are carried out without full awareness and are sometimes later difficult to recall.

#4 I put my dirty plate in the freezer instead of the dishwasher.

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#5 Not me but one time my gf got handed her drink at Starbucks, said thanks, went over to the bar to get cream or something and immediately dropped her fresh drink straight into the trash can at the bar. Her mother and I just looked at her and started laughing. The barista saw what happened and with a “it happens” attitude agreed to replace the drink. It also helped that no one was in there except us haha.



We still bring it up every now and then and all laugh, my gf included.

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#6 I had a dislocated knee and kicked a soccer ball that was coming towards me.

This tendency to slip into low-awareness mode helps explain why small brain glitches are so common in everyday life. Medical Daily describes these moments, often called cognitive slips or brain farts, as brief, harmless lapses in memory or attention that can happen to anyone. They often appear in very ordinary situations, such as walking into a room and forgetting the reason for going there, misplacing objects that are right in front of you, or failing to recall parts of a routine journey. These incidents are not signs of anything abnormal, but rather normal interruptions in attention where the brain briefly fails to fully register what it is doing before shifting focus again.

#7 Tore open a sugar packet, poured it directly into the trash, tossed the empty paper packet into my coffee.

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#8 I picked shaving foam can instead of anti perspirant and spray it on my underarm, took it as a sign from the almighty and ended up shaving my underarm.

#9 Waited at a stop sign for 5 minutes thinking it was a red light. I was not on my phone.



I didn't hold anybody else up luckily.

The likelihood of these mental slips increases significantly when cognitive resources are strained. Pyramid Healthcare explains that exhaustion, chronic stress, mental overload, and burnout all play a major role in pushing the brain into a more automatic mode of functioning. When a person is tired, the brain has fewer resources available for careful attention and struggles to properly encode information. ADVERTISEMENT Under sustained stress, it may default to autopilot-like processing as a way to reduce the effort of constant decision-making. Similarly, when working memory is overwhelmed, the brain relies more heavily on habits and shortcuts, which makes simple mistakes and forgetful moments more likely.

#10 Was holding my phone and ice cream in a cone. Phone rang, answered ice cream.



A sticky ear is surprisingly uncomfortable.

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#11 Flipped my kindle over to read the other side of a document.

#12 My brother ordered nachos at a Mexican restaurant, grabbed a chip and proceed to watch himself dip it into his tea. After about two dips, he came back into reality, shook his head and went “what?”



My mother is an EMT, after a 24 hour shift she came home and tried to unlock the front door with her car keys button and did that for about 5 minutes.



I once drove to work when I was supposed to drop my younger brother off at school, neither of us seemed to notice until we got to my workplace and I had turn around. He was late.

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Another major contributor highlighted by Brown Health is multitasking, which is often misunderstood as efficient but actually places additional strain on attention systems. Rather than processing multiple tasks simultaneously, the brain rapidly switches between them, which reduces cognitive efficiency and increases the chance of errors. This constant shifting places pressure on working memory, making it easier to forget simple actions or lose track of what was just being done. Over time, this pattern of task-switching contributes to the kinds of absent-minded mistakes that feel so familiar, where routine actions are performed without full awareness and small details are easily missed.

#13 Was brushing my teeth and went to throw something away but ended up spitting all over the floor instead.

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#14 I used the key fob from my car to lock my refrigerator. Yeah, I don't know either.

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#15 Drove 17 miles past my interstate exit before I snapped back to reality.

These auto-pilot moments are a reminder that no one is fully in control 100% of the time. No matter how smart, organized, or put-together someone seems, everyone has experienced that horrifying split second of realizing they just did something unbelievably dumb for absolutely no reason. And what makes these stories so funny is that they’re painfully relatable. So if you’ve ever accidentally worn mismatched shoes, tried unlocking your front door with a grocery store loyalty card, or searched everywhere for something that was already in your hand, congratulations! You’re definitely not alone, so just maybe you wouldn't mind the moments when you did something on auto-pilot?

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#16 Wake up in the middle of the night to take a pee then just autopiloted into my morning routine... It wasn't until after I drank my coffee that I realized it was only 3AM and that I wasn't going to be able to go back to sleep.

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#17 I have a dog with fluffy white hair. Think poodle-ish. I was on the couch petting and talking to my dog for a good while when I see my wife come down the stairs. Trailing behind her was my dog. I had been petting a Costco fuzzy white blanket the whole time. I wish I could say it only happened once...

#18 I was working fast food and taking orders both inside and for the drive thru. I took someone's order inside at the counter and told them to pull forward to the 2nd window.

#19 Continuously jammed my work key into my house door. My work key is a big silver one and my house key is one of those picture ones with a bunny on it.

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#20 I was folding my freshly laundered bed linens while simultaneously putzing around the house. I don’t know what to tell you but somehow, I was folding a pillowcase, then the next moment, I couldn’t find it anywhere. And I looked everywhere my very tiny home!!! It wasn’t in the folded pile, it wasn’t in the closet, it wasn’t in the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen where I puttered around while folding said laundry... It still haunts me and I’m going to find that effing pillowcase even if it ends me.



Edit: I didn’t expect this to blow up omg. I am now even more determined to look for that pillowcase (lost it last Wednesday). I am at my mother’s house for the weekend but will update this when I get back home.



It’s definitely not in my hand, my other hand, trash or fridge. My main suspects are the closet or within the fitted sheets meaning I have to refold them :( What’s funnier is there are two pillowcases of the same design and it’s making me even crazier thinking I imagined the other one! I was also searching for it holding the other one like it was a missing cat poster lol



Also, I am not German, just learning the language! I used to have a cat but now I currently don’t.[Here he is. ](https://imgur.com/gallery/rRZYnXx)



Edit 2: UPDATE

To anyone still interested, I haven’t found the pillowcase yet. I have checked everywhere: the linen closet, kitchen cabinets, bathroom cabinets, bedroom cabinets, fridge, and the bed and other pillows. I think I’m losing my mind or have I actually lost it already when I couldn’t find that d**n pillowcase in the first place?!

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#21 Put a dog biscuit into the washing machine instead of a detergent pod.



I realised before turning it on, so I was able to recover it.

#22 I poured soda into a bowl.

#23 Put the cereal box in the fridge.

#24 When i was like 9 or 10 my grandparents had a beach house in Biloxi Mississippi. I know, why the hell there?

Anyway, the condominium complex had a pool and my mother took me to the pool as the adults were going off gambling and what not.



Mom and i arrive at the pool and there’s a girl there, maybe 13 or 14? Me, being on the edge of full blown adolescence was locked on her.



So mom was talking about god knows what at the time, I’m just “uh huh, yeah mom” while watching this girl swim and loading her into my 10 year old spank bank.



I begin to take off my shirt, but i had gone full auto pilot and slid my swim trunks down as if i was about to get into a shower.



Oh f**k.



I pull them back up because i think the girl had noticed but mom didn’t. I told my mother i had to take a wicked s**t and went back to the condo and now i have this horrid memory to look back on every now and again even into my late 20’s.

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#25 I was a kitchen employee at Arbys when I was 18. We used to have sub rolls that were footlong, but the only subs we sold were 6 inch. So you had to cut each roll in half before you used it. I was just zoned out one day, and I ended up cutting the sub roll in half, putting the knife back in the sub roll bag, and then trying to use the sub roll to cut the next sandwich. My manager saw it and f*****g d**d.

#26 I slathered my face with hair gel this morning.

#27 Overshot an exit that I've used hundreds of times, didn't notice & ended up driving another 50 miles before realizing that I was _way_ out of the city's boundaries. Still don't remember any of the inbetween, just starting to drive & then realizing I had no idea where I was.

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#28 Had a drink in my hand and dumped it out because I checked the time on my watch.

#29 I pet my laptop thinking it was my dog.

#30 Let a coffee machine run without a jug under it. Went to take a shower and had to clean up the mess afterwards.

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#31 I told my friend “you’re welcome!” after he sneezed and excused himself the other day.

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#32 I was trying to make some scrambled eggs.



Basic prep: crack the eggs, put the eggs in a bowl, toss the shell.



My d*****s: crack the egg, put egg in the trash.



I literally stood above the trash can with the shell in my hands processing what had just happened for about 30 seconds. I just had the faint feeling of "I f****d up" and was wondering exactly how for way too long.

#33 Lifted my Welding mask up and forgot it was on my head, then went to get a new mask.

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#34 I do so much dumb f*****g stuff while on autopilot and it doesn't help that I'm on autopilot more often than not



+ thrown away SO many spoons and forks, then had to dig in the trash to get them back out



+ threw away my phone instead of my trash more times than I care to mention



+ where are my keys? where are my keys????? oh, that's right, they're in the fridge cause f**k you, that's why



+ Throw away something I was eating



+ where's my phone?? where's my g*****n phone?????? in the closet on the top shelf underneath a stack of papers cause f**k you that's why.

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#35 I was riding passenger in my car with my wife driving. I was sort of brain d**d after work while we were carpooling and we came to a stoplight. It turned green but the car in front of us wasn't moving for a few seconds. I was trying to call the car a 'm**********r' and then tell my wife to honk, but ended up saying "HONK M**********R!"



Let me tell you, the look my wife had on her face before she realized I was being r******d was something unique. So now it has become a joke between us cause she started laughing her a*s off once I realized what I had done moments later and I went "WAIT NO, THAT ISN'T WHAT I MEANT!".

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#36 The amount of times I've gone to the shop to buy something and left without picking up said item is *too d**n high*.

#37 I woke up, so i automatically got dressed, prepared things to school and started making myself a breakfast. Suddenly my dad appears in the kitchen, saying: "It's three in the morning and it's sunday, what the hell are you doing?".

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#38 Early morning, I was about to put mouthwash on my toothbrush but I caught myself and I was like, "Nice try, brain" and put them back. Then, I grabbed the toothpaste and squeezed it on my palm.



EDIT: First Gold and Silver awards! Thanks, guys! I'm happy that my stupidity can provide entertainment for y'alls!!!

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#39 I shook my phone to see how full the battery was...

#40 When I was a brand-new mom on maternity leave, but still trying to juggle law school and a newborn, my sister-in-law had an emergency and had to leave her Boston terrier with me. Even though he was a very well-behaved dog and had met the baby, we still kept them separated just in case.



One morning, after my husband left for work, I picked up the baby up out of the bassinet and went downstairs to make coffee. My husband had forgotten something and promptly came right back in to find me at the counter, brewing coffee, rocking a black and white dog in one arm, while our son still quietly chilling in his bassinet upstairs.



He took the day off from work and I went back to sleep.

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#41 I've taken my car to be serviced, which I do every year, to the location where the garage moved from three years earlier.

#42 My husband and I were moving from a one bedroom apartment to a two bedroom in the same complex. After driving back and forth all day in his truck, we got in my car to go out to dinner. When we drove by the new apartment I said "where is my car!". Forgot that we had switched vehicles, lol.

#43 Getting various social media sites and reading the questionable things that some people write and not automatically realizing that they are creative writing assignments for high schoolers or college age students. LMAO. /s

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