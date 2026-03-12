77 Ridiculous “You Had One Job” Fails That Prove Common Sense Isn’t All That Common (New Pics)
Everyone makes mistakes, life is complicated after all. But sometimes the tasks or responsibilities in front of us are so straightforward that, one would imagine, it would be impossible to get it wrong. But humans are nothing if not persistent.
So we’ve put together a hilarious list of some of the most blatant “you had one job” moments from across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare yourself for some rather intensive facepalms, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
They Literally Told On Themselves
They Did Not Use The Uploaded Logo
This one is almost historical. It's been kicking around the internet since 2019. I've lost count of how many times I've seen it on BP.
I Guess They Want To Represent Folks With Polydactyly
Accessible Ramp(There's Nothing More To Explain)
English 'Patriots' Mistakenly Paint Danish Flag On Roundabout
At first I thought Cross of St. George. But, dāmn, if they didn't get the colours the wrong way around.
One, Two, Four, Four, Five
They’ll Never Guess It Trust Me
Scammer Accidentally Made Group Chat Of 20 Random Strangers
Onejob Fail Becomes Chinese Icon
Installed Stairs Upside-Down
In English It Says "Look Right", But In Chinese It Says "Look Left"
Worst Disabled Ramp Of The Week
Newspaper Forgets To Remove AI Spiel
Looks Like The Waffles And The Waffle Maker Aren’t On The Same Page
Their perspective is just wrong. It looks fine to me
From The Mastercard Website
So The Faucet Is Installed
I Figured This Belongs Here
Somehow, I Don't Think So
Well This Is Awkward…
Easy fix, just paint a 'w' before here.
Someone Really Wants It To Be 5 O'clock
It's probably broken, the V for the 4 is offset from the diamond like there should be an I there
To Infinity And Beyond
