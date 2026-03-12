ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone makes mistakes, life is complicated after all. But sometimes the tasks or responsibilities in front of us are so straightforward that, one would imagine, it would be impossible to get it wrong. But humans are nothing if not persistent.

So we’ve put together a hilarious list of some of the most blatant “you had one job” moments from across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare yourself for some rather intensive facepalms, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1

They Literally Told On Themselves

Sign on tech store window apologizing for computer being down highlighting you had one job fails.

timetotryagain29

    #2

    They Did Not Use The Uploaded Logo

    Pen with a printing fail showing placeholder text asking to use uploaded logo, highlighting a common sense fail.

    immanuellalala

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This one is almost historical. It's been kicking around the internet since 2019. I've lost count of how many times I've seen it on BP.

    #3

    I Guess They Want To Represent Folks With Polydactyly

    Door handle with a gold hand sticker placed incorrectly, illustrating a ridiculous you had one job fail in common sense.

    immanuellalala

    #4

    Accessible Ramp(There's Nothing More To Explain)

    Sidewalk ramp blocked by metal railing, illustrating a classic you had one job fail and lack of common sense.

    Elegant-Amphibian-55

    #5

    English 'Patriots' Mistakenly Paint Danish Flag On Roundabout

    Man with paint roller runs away from poorly painted Danish flag on roundabout showing one job fail common sense humor.

    Ashwath_S

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    At first I thought Cross of St. George. But, dāmn, if they didn't get the colours the wrong way around.

    #6

    One, Two, Four, Four, Five

    Elevator panel showing incorrect floor labels with ordinal numbers, highlighting a common sense fail and job fail.

    Practical-Pea3221

    #7

    They’ll Never Guess It Trust Me

    Keypad with some buttons missing and an address number 3944 above it, showcasing a common sense fail in outdoor installation.

    Zzazy1

    #8

    Scammer Accidentally Made Group Chat Of 20 Random Strangers

    Screenshot of a ridiculous you had one job fail showing a Verizon points scam text and a confused dog meme reply.

    InPoggNito

    #9

    Onejob Fail Becomes Chinese Icon

    Red plush toys with manufacturing error showing frowns instead of smiles, highlighting funny common sense fails.

    Defiant-Apple-4823

    #10

    Installed Stairs Upside-Down

    Concrete staircase under construction with serious design fail demonstrating you had one job common sense fail.

    Ok-Pick-5881

    #11

    In English It Says "Look Right", But In Chinese It Says "Look Left"

    Sidewalk painted with a you had one job fail showing conflicting directions to look right and left in English and Chinese.

    RoastPorc

    #12

    Worst Disabled Ramp Of The Week

    Ramp in hallway fails to connect properly, showcasing common sense fail and You Had One Job construction error.

    s_u_ny

    #13

    Newspaper Forgets To Remove AI Spiel

    Pakistani newspaper fail leaves ChatGPT prompt visible highlighting one job fail common sense errors in print media.

    RJtrip

    #14

    Looks Like The Waffles And The Waffle Maker Aren’t On The Same Page

    Waffle iron fail with waffles broken and mismatched, illustrating one job fails and common sense mistakes.

    Big-Minimum8424

    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited)

    Their perspective is just wrong. It looks fine to me

    #15

    From The Mastercard Website

    Two people hugging with smiling expressions, illustrating common sense fails and one job fail moments.

    usernamechexoit

    #16

    So The Faucet Is Installed

    Modern faucet with water flowing incorrectly from the side, showcasing one job fails and lack of common sense design.

    Mayhem4cj

    #17

    I Figured This Belongs Here

    Educational card with a cartoon caterpillar and incorrect English label showcasing a you had one job fail.

    Jiewen_wang09

    #18

    Somehow, I Don't Think So

    Prescription label with a ridiculous you had one job fail instructing to take tablet by mouth into right eye.

    GryphonSK

    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It is often difficult to get in touch with a person at the pharmacy. Should've redacted the phone number - I bet they get a ton more calls now. And poor Dr. Maynard. A little privacy is in order.

    #19

    Well This Is Awkward…

    Panel of seven people seated at a discussion event highlighting ridiculous you had one job fails in signage and messaging.

    Mel_Ran

    #20

    Someone Really Wants It To Be 5 O'clock

    Wall clock with Roman numerals showing incorrect time, a common You Had One Job fail highlighting lack of common sense.

    tmaddog91

    freddymartin2 avatar
    Freddy M. (He/Him)
    Freddy M. (He/Him)
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    It's probably broken, the V for the 4 is offset from the diamond like there should be an I there

    #21

    To Infinity And Beyond

    Elevator panel with a glowing button showing an infinity symbol among regular numbered buttons, a common sense fail.

    gemcuolture

    #22

    Vaporeon Face Us Upside-Down

    Plush toy fail with a distorted character face among other colorful hanging plush toys showing common sense fails.

    nekoandCJ

    #23

    Infinite Money Glitch

    Sign displaying a pricing mistake reading 3 for 6 dollars in a retail store, a common sense fail.

    disableddoll

    #24

    This Toothbrush Has No Bristles

    Toothbrush packaging with a plastic cover sealing missing, a common sense fail from you had one job fails collection

    acocktailofmagnets

    #25

    This Is Just What It's Called Now

    Streaming platform interface showing movie categories with a mismatch between The Emperor’s New Groove title and Star Wars lightsabers scene.

    EnderBookwyrm

    #26

    Hopefully The Braille Works

    Stop button installed upside down on a bus pole, showcasing a funny you had one job fail and common sense mistake.

    palebluedot54

    #27

    5 Feep Deet

    Pool depth sign painted incorrectly showing "5 feep deet" instead of 5 feet deep in a common sense fail.

    Voltagepeanutbutter7

    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Im not drunk, you're drunk

    #28

    Don’t Worry I Know What One Third Is

    Humorous You Had One Job fail showing inaccurate statistic about high schoolers identifying as transgender.

    QOR1A

    #29

    Most Useful Stairs Ever

    Modern retail store with glass staircase showing one job fail in design, illustrating common sense not being common.

    Nugstt

    #30

    The Design Is Very Human

    Elevator panel with two upside down up buttons showing a you had one job fail with poor common sense design.

    SaintFTS

    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    Takes you to the Upside Down

    #31

    Designed To Fail!

    Stack of boxes labeled incorrect way up, illustrating You Had One Job fails and lack of common sense in handling packages.

    shadow4148b

    #32

    Missed It By Thaaaaat Much

    Blue Ford Bronco Sport with a decal of a dog on the rear window in a common sense fail parking lot.

    Jazzlike_Farm_1483

    #33

    Legend Of A Site Map

    Confusing property map with mislabeled buildings showing a classic you had one job fail in common sense design.

    above_rock_mouse

    #34

    How Long Do I Set My Microwave For?

    Minecraft movie Blu-ray with security sticker saying remove before microwaving, illustrating you had one job fails.

    Preparation_Jumpy

    #35

    They Gave Us New Windows Recently. Guess Which One Is Mine 🙃

    Scaffolding blocking a building door, illustrating a common sense fail from you had one job fails collection.

    WhoAmIEven2

    #36

    Target Shipped Three Glass Jars Of Coffee Without Any Protection Or Dividers

    Open cardboard box with broken glass jar spilling contents inside, illustrating common sense fails and packaging mistakes.

    howardkinsd

    #37

    I Ordered A Mcmuffin Sub Folded Egg And Got Both Types Of Egg And No Meat

    Breakfast sandwich with burnt English muffin and unevenly folded egg on fast food wrapper, showing job fail example

    Shirtless_Shane

    #38

    False Marketing - Product vs. Packaging

    Packaging of chocolate chip cookies shows chips but actual cookie has no chips, showcasing a classic you had one job fail.

    lonely__potatoo

    #39

    So, How Do I Actually Turn This Fan On?

    Remote control with buttons labeled no and off for a multi-function portable fan, illustrating you had one job fails.

    StuzaTheGreat

    #40

    The Technician Installed The Door Detector (For The Protect Alarm)

    Window closer installed incorrectly blocking door function, illustrating common sense fails in one job tasks.

    EnzoDeg40

    #41

    How On Earth Do You Do All That Work And Not Realized That You Put It On Backwards‽

    Movie poster displayed upside down in a theater, showcasing one job fail proving common sense isn't common.

    Samichaelg9

    #42

    This Bike Parking Spot Is Placed Right In Front Of A Bench That Requires You To Raise Your Bike Up To Place It On The Bench

    Bicycle fail showing a bike locked improperly on a raised ledge, illustrating common sense You Had One Job fails.

    CheesecakeMountain63

    #43

    They Misspelled The "Capslock Key" On My Keyboard

    Close-up of a keyboard fail showing a Caps Lock key misspelled as Caps Lcok in a common sense you had one job fail.

    Boss-fight601

    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    Did you get it from Temu?

    #44

    Running Track Built In Thailand With Right Angles

    Three people standing on a running track with a football field inside, showing a common sense fail in design layout.

    mjmilian

    #45

    Found This In Some Flash Cards At A School

    Stack of logs labeled as iron, showcasing a ridiculous you had one job fail and common sense mistake.

    Queen_Bred

    #46

    Hmmm... Something Seems A Little Off Here

    Pack of dry erase markers mislabeled as permanent markers, a common sense fail from You Had One Job fails collection.

    GirlOfManyNames

    #47

    “Four” Of Diamonds

    Playing cards showing a common sense fail with a four of diamonds card printed upside down on a wooden table.

    bookish-hooker

    #48

    A Joyous Message For Every Occassion

    Paper gift bag with golden and black balloons and a fail message saying may happiness never return in a common sense fail example.

    Hairy_Condition_2186

    #49

    Amazon Couldn’t Figure Out Their Own Lockers

    Amazon locker with packages left on the floor instead of inside lockers showing common sense fails and one job mistakes.

    sithmaster297

    #50

    Found On A Vanilla Bodyspray: "Cruelty Free!"... But Random White Font Makes It Just "Cruelty"

    Close-up of a product label with branding and ingredients showing a common sense fail in packaging design.

    scared_sapphic

    #51

    This McDonald's Sign Where The N And S Are In The Wrong Spot

    Outdoor lightbox sign with a confusing message, example of common sense fails in you had one job moments.

    edsavage404

    #52

    They Printed The Stamp Backwards

    You had one job fail showing poorly stamped Halloween themed ink stamps and uneven imprints on paper.

    Bongcopter_

    #53

    How Do You Do This

    Lego keychains mislabeled as Banana Guy with hot dog costume and Hot Dog with banana costume, a common sense fail.

    Idrawandpaintstuff

    #54

    This Trivia Question Popped Up On The Big Board During A Game. See If You Can Catch How This Wasn’t Thought Through

    Scoreboard fail showing incorrect stadium names in a quiz, illustrating one of the funniest you had one job fails.

    ZhangtheGreat

    #55

    Quality Craftsmanship - Provided Tool Put Through Machine Backwards

    Bent screwdriver metal tool fail placed on instruction manual illustrating proper shape, showing one job fail common sense error.

    Scruluce

    #56

    Bscape Enyone Aan Can Have

    Sign spelling out "Beach" with words that do not form a coherent sentence, illustrating a common sense fail.

    Daniel_XXL_69

    #57

    Teaching The Next Generation Real Good Like

    Toy block showing the letter Oo with a cartoon octopus on a wooden surface, illustrating common sense fails.

    vegemitemilkshake

    #58

    145cm Here, 145 Cm There, Also 145kg Somewhere…

    Wooden storage rack with weight limits and 145 cm measurements illustrating common sense fails in setup and design.

    Librocubicularistin

    #59

    I Know We Hate 67, But You Don't Have To Swap The Numbers Around! It's A Counting Toy For God's Sake

    Foam puzzle number pieces arranged incorrectly on a carpet, illustrating a you had one job fail showing lack of common sense.

    d-the-luc

    #60

    The Ir Sensor Turns On The Light Inside The Shower, However, Since Ir Can’t See Through Glass, The Sensor Turns Off The Light Every Time You Take A Shower

    Modern bathroom shower with a ceiling light fail and missing showerhead, highlighting common sense job mistakes.

    MPR_255

    #61

    Movie Poster Overlap Failure

    Two men in exaggerated cosplay poses holding pixelated swords in a humorous You Had One Job fails scene.

    TenMinJoe

    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    That is some intense "duck face" Jason

    #62

    Wrong Image For The Thumbnail

    News screenshot showing Netflix to buy Warner Bros, an example of you had one job fail with misleading visuals.

    A_DudeFromWorld

    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    That's the image for when Paramount buys WB

    #63

    E Thure Fuhure Is

    Construction site sign with a poorly arranged message, showcasing a You Had One Job fail and lack of common sense.

    Ok-Hospital-341

    #64

    Very Organized ✅

    Box of colored pencils with sign saying Dont Mix Keep Organized but pencils are all mixed in a common sense fail.

    JayMan146_

    #65

    I Guess Children Can Chainsmoke Now

    ID check sign at a store counter with an impossible birthdate shows a common sense fail in retail compliance.

    Smoke_Muted

    #66

    I Will, In Fact, Be Judging

    Locker doors painted to spell judgment free zone incorrectly, showcasing a hilarious you had one job fail.

    chadnorman

    #67

    I Bought A Sudoku Book And Saw This In One Of The Puzzles. How Am I Supposed To Solve This Now?

    Sudoku puzzle mistake with repeated number 5 circled in red, illustrating a common sense fail and you had one job error.

    aiyowheregotlah

    #68

    Not Only Do You Mess Up The Gingerbread. But You Put In Upside Down. How?

    Gingerbread cookie fail with missing facial features, showcasing a ridiculous you had one job common sense fail.

    Xscar101

    #69

    This Birthday Banner Was Strung Up In Reverse Order

    Banner with pixelated letters and video game controllers spelling a fail phrase, showcasing common sense you had one job fails.

    Drewdiniskirino

    #70

    Moved Into Uni Accommodation And Had To Select What Floor I'm On, Why Is It Alphabetical

    List of floor options showing mixed numerical order, illustrating a common sense fail in selection menus.

    howardkinsd

    #71

    Excuse Me, 1× Magnification, You Say?

    Packaging of Parkside LED magnifying glass with magnification levels and battery info, illustrating you had one job fails.

    InternationalCat3159

    #72

    My Kids Stickers

    Toy traffic light with red, yellow, and green lights positioned incorrectly among colorful toy cars, illustrating common sense fails.

    cotterized

    #73

    Can You See It?

    Subway wall tile art of white flowers with one tile missing, showcasing a You Had One Job fail in public design.

    Jackomopochini

    #74

    Which One Is The Correct One?

    Assembly instruction showing correct and incorrect orientation of a piece in a You Had One Job fail example.

    NoVariation7347

    #75

    This Sign That Mixed "I Love You" And "Will You Marry Me"

    Sign with spelling errors in marriage proposal highlighting a funny you had one job fail showing lack of common sense.

    Silver_Ocelot56

    #76

    Almost A Leveled AC Intake Vent, Just A Slight Lean😐

    Air vent installed upside down next to a purple exercise ball showing a you had one job fail example.

    Chat_with_Nat

    #77

    You Can’t Even Do A Simple Comparison

    Screenshot of a phone storage app fail showing impossible storage cleared amounts in a common sense fail.

    More-Explanation2032

