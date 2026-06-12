Dark Humor Fans Might Appreciate These 40 New Twisted Comics By Toonhole John
Since its launch in the early 2000s, "Toonhole" has established itself as one of the internet's most recognizable sources of irreverent and deliberately unpredictable humor. Created by cartoonists John, Chris, and Ryan, the comic series has built a devoted audience through a combination of deceptively simple artwork, sharp comedic timing, and a willingness to take jokes in directions most readers would never anticipate.
What distinguishes "Toonhole" from many other webcomics is its approach to storytelling. The creators often begin with familiar situations, cultural references, historical figures, fairy tales, animals, or childhood memories and then systematically dismantle expectations. A comic that appears harmless in the opening panel can quickly evolve into something absurd, dark, surreal, or delightfully inappropriate. The humor comes not just from the punchline itself, but from the gap between what readers expect and what actually happens.
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Over the years, "Toonhole" has developed a reputation for pushing boundaries while maintaining a distinctly playful tone. The comics frequently explore taboo subjects, social conventions, pop culture, and human behavior, often filtering them through bizarre hypothetical scenarios and unexpected twists. Their work demonstrates a deep understanding of comedic structure: setting up assumptions only to undermine them at exactly the right moment.
The collection below highlights some of the comics that have helped make "Toonhole" a longtime favorite among readers who appreciate unconventional humor. Whether the joke is dark, absurd, clever, or completely ridiculous, one thing is almost guaranteed: it probably won't end the way you think it will.
Scroll down and see which comic caught you by surprise the most.