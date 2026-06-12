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Since its launch in the early 2000s, "Toonhole" has established itself as one of the internet's most recognizable sources of irreverent and deliberately unpredictable humor. Created by cartoonists John, Chris, and Ryan, the comic series has built a devoted audience through a combination of deceptively simple artwork, sharp comedic timing, and a willingness to take jokes in directions most readers would never anticipate.

What distinguishes "Toonhole" from many other webcomics is its approach to storytelling. The creators often begin with familiar situations, cultural references, historical figures, fairy tales, animals, or childhood memories and then systematically dismantle expectations. A comic that appears harmless in the opening panel can quickly evolve into something absurd, dark, surreal, or delightfully inappropriate. The humor comes not just from the punchline itself, but from the gap between what readers expect and what actually happens.

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