ADVERTISEMENT

Since its launch in the early 2000s, "Toonhole" has established itself as one of the internet's most recognizable sources of irreverent and deliberately unpredictable humor. Created by cartoonists John, Chris, and Ryan, the comic series has built a devoted audience through a combination of deceptively simple artwork, sharp comedic timing, and a willingness to take jokes in directions most readers would never anticipate.

What distinguishes "Toonhole" from many other webcomics is its approach to storytelling. The creators often begin with familiar situations, cultural references, historical figures, fairy tales, animals, or childhood memories and then systematically dismantle expectations. A comic that appears harmless in the opening panel can quickly evolve into something absurd, dark, surreal, or delightfully inappropriate. The humor comes not just from the punchline itself, but from the gap between what readers expect and what actually happens.

More info: Instagram | twitch.tv | x.com | toonhole.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

toonholejohn Report

7points
POST

Over the years, "Toonhole" has developed a reputation for pushing boundaries while maintaining a distinctly playful tone. The comics frequently explore taboo subjects, social conventions, pop culture, and human behavior, often filtering them through bizarre hypothetical scenarios and unexpected twists. Their work demonstrates a deep understanding of comedic structure: setting up assumptions only to undermine them at exactly the right moment.

The collection below highlights some of the comics that have helped make "Toonhole" a longtime favorite among readers who appreciate unconventional humor. Whether the joke is dark, absurd, clever, or completely ridiculous, one thing is almost guaranteed: it probably won't end the way you think it will.

Scroll down and see which comic caught you by surprise the most.
RELATED:
    #2

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    5points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The struggle is real.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST
    #17

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    2points
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just can't what? There's no verb.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    1point
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Half a n1pple! I'm traumatised!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    0points
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How to get past the censor...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    40 Darkly Funny Comics By Toonhole That Take Unexpected Twists And Catch Readers Completely Off Guard

    toonholejohn Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow