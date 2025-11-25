ADVERTISEMENT

Toonhole John is known for his razor-sharp humor, dark twists, and punchlines that hit when you least expect them. Drawing inspiration from classics like Calvin and Hobbes, The Far Side, and Looney Tunes, he’s helped shape the bold and distinctive voice of the Toonhole project – a collective of four talented cartoonists who explore satire and comedy in wildly original ways.

As one of the core Toonhole artists, John also shares his work on his own Instagram, where his unpredictable storytelling and slightly dark sense of humor continue to win fans. Each comic delivers a surprise ending that cleverly balances wit and absurdity, proving his unique ability to turn the unexpected into something genuinely hilarious.

So today, we’re taking a look at John’s latest creations since his last post – a fresh batch of twisted, funny, and brilliantly offbeat comics that are guaranteed to leave you amused, confused, and smiling all at once.

More info: x.com | Instagram | twitch.tv | toonhole.com