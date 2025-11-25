ADVERTISEMENT

Toonhole John is known for his razor-sharp humor, dark twists, and punchlines that hit when you least expect them. Drawing inspiration from classics like Calvin and Hobbes, The Far Side, and Looney Tunes, he’s helped shape the bold and distinctive voice of the Toonhole project – a collective of four talented cartoonists who explore satire and comedy in wildly original ways.

As one of the core Toonhole artists, John also shares his work on his own Instagram, where his unpredictable storytelling and slightly dark sense of humor continue to win fans. Each comic delivers a surprise ending that cleverly balances wit and absurdity, proving his unique ability to turn the unexpected into something genuinely hilarious.

So today, we’re taking a look at John’s latest creations since his last post – a fresh batch of twisted, funny, and brilliantly offbeat comics that are guaranteed to leave you amused, confused, and smiling all at once.

More info: x.com | Instagram | twitch.tv | toonhole.com

#1

Four-panel dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing a debate over "Black Lives Matter," "All Lives Matter," and "No Lives Matter."

toonholejohn Report

"And nothing else matters" 🎵

    #2

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing a twist with Spider-Man costume and fiery reaction from Mary Jane.

    toonholejohn Report

    Peter should have known about the Arachnophobia... or is she Australian?...

    #3

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing a man with many Pokeballs in various humorous scenes.

    toonholejohn Report

    that was a-Fargo-nother type of grim! 😶

    #4

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing a blizzard, hypothermia survival advice, and an unexpected twist in the car.

    toonholejohn Report

    #5

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John featuring a sommelier tasting wine with unexpected and funny foot aroma twist.

    toonholejohn Report

    Quentin Tarantino, is that you? 🦶

    #6

    Comic strip by Toonhole John featuring dark humor with a man on the phone reacting to heavy breathing and a surprising twist.

    toonholejohn Report

    well call 911, 112 or something similar is my tip!

    #7

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John depicting a medical career journey from study to unexpected doctor scenes.

    toonholejohn Report

    #8

    Comic strip by Toonhole John featuring dark humor with two leaders debating pizza and burritos before nuclear explosions.

    toonholejohn Report

    #9

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing a grandpa recalling a battle between Star Wars and Star Trek fans.

    toonholejohn Report

    #10

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing environmental protests turning into paper production against saving trees.

    toonholejohn Report

    #11

    Cartoon of cows in a meat locker with hanging carcasses, featuring dark humor comics by Toonhole John.

    toonholejohn Report

    #12

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John shows a woman breaking up and walking away holding hands with a letter U character.

    toonholejohn Report

    #13

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing a woman asking a man to buy her shoes instead of a drink in three panels.

    toonholejohn Report

    #14

    Dark humor comic panels by Toonhole John showing a summoning ritual with a devil on a toilet and surprised characters.

    toonholejohn Report

    #15

    Ancient Romans in a dark humor comic by Toonhole John, depicting construction and a humorous insult.

    toonholejohn Report

    #16

    Comic strip with animated muffins and waffles using dark humor, part of new comics by Toonhole John fans might like.

    toonholejohn Report

    where is waffelstompen?

    #17

    Comic panels by Toonhole John featuring dark humor with a woman and man on a date, including a funny fortune cookie message.

    toonholejohn Report

    #18

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing a breakup scene with characters discussing seeing other people at a table.

    toonholejohn Report

    #19

    Four-panel comic by Toonhole showing two men having a dark humor conversation with a coffee cup character.

    toonholejohn Report

    #20

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing a vampire biting a man while praising bloody Marys in a bar setting.

    toonholejohn Report

    #21

    Dark humor comic panels by Toonhole John showing protests, a speaker, and talking cats in suits with sarcastic dialogue.

    toonholejohn Report

    #22

    Dark humor comic strip by Toonhole John showing a woman confronting a soccer player with a shocking twist.

    toonholejohn Report

    #23

    Comic strip by Toonhole John featuring dark humor about a man allergic to cats and a talking cat confrontation.

    toonholejohn Report

    #24

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing a graduate’s journey from art degree to unpaid design firm job.

    toonholejohn Report

    #25

    Cartoon characters with dark humor style by Toonhole John, showing a humorous 15 years later scenario in comics.

    toonholejohn Report

    #26

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John depicting a superhero crash scene near Hall of Justice in a cityscape setting.

    toonholejohn Report

    #27

    Comic panels featuring dark humor of two women reading a funny note from Count Ashburry in Toonhole John comics.

    toonholejohn Report

    #28

    Comic strip by Toonhole John featuring dark humor with a scar story and office chaos involving letterhead papers.

    toonholejohn Report

    #29

    Dark humor comic strip by Toonhole John showing a chaotic fight turning into a playful bath scene with exaggerated characters.

    toonholejohn Report

    #30

    Two women eat salad, one saying raw food is healthier, while a zombie holding a heart agrees in this dark humor comic by Toonhole John.

    toonholejohn Report

    #31

    Batman holding a gas pump at a station next to his Batmobile with a man warning about carbon footprint in a dark humor comic.

    toonholejohn Report

    #32

    Two cavemen women joking about the Cretaceous diet in a dark humor comic by Toonhole John.

    toonholejohn Report

    #33

    Cartoon showing dark humor comic with a bully demanding nothing and a nervous character, illustrating dark humor comics.

    toonholejohn Report

    #34

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing a bird in clerical clothes next to a man on a medieval t*****e device.

    toonholejohn Report

    #35

    Comic strip by Toonhole John featuring dark humor with a man setting up a tent indoors and a humorous family exchange.

    toonholejohn Report

    #36

    Dark humor comic panels featuring height requirements at a theme park and bar by Toonhole John.

    toonholejohn Report

    #37

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing smoke signals used for an unexpected breakup message in a desert scene.

    toonholejohn Report

    #38

    Dark humor comic strip by Toonhole John showing a mother warning her son about wet hair and pneumonia.

    toonholejohn Report

    #39

    Dark humor comic showing a man explaining pyramid building to three listeners in an ancient Egyptian setting.

    toonholejohn Report

    #40

    Comic with a superhero being punched by a tin man and woman, showcasing dark humor in Toonhole John's new comics.

    toonholejohn Report

    #41

    Dark humor comic by Toonhole John showing a tense scene with a masked man, a scared woman, and a man with golf clubs.

    toonholejohn Report

    #42

    Dark humor comic panels showing a distressed yellow-faced character falling while angry figures shout, followed by a grocery store scene.

    toonholejohn Report

    #43

    Orange juice cartons with guns attacking apple juice bottles in a dark humor comic by Toonhole John.

    toonholejohn Report

