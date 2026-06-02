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Many people dream of meeting their favorite celebrities. But let’s be honest, the chances of that actually happening are pretty slim. So for most fans, the closest they can get is visiting a wax museum and pretending, just for a second, that they are standing next to the real thing.

Unfortunately, the result is not always as lifelike as people might hope. In fact, some wax figures are so far off, they owe their famous originals an apology and maybe a fruit basket. We’ve rounded up some of the most comically bad examples below. Scroll down and upvote the biggest fails!