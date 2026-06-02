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Many people dream of meeting their favorite celebrities. But let’s be honest, the chances of that actually happening are pretty slim. So for most fans, the closest they can get is visiting a wax museum and pretending, just for a second, that they are standing next to the real thing.

Unfortunately, the result is not always as lifelike as people might hope. In fact, some wax figures are so far off, they owe their famous originals an apology and maybe a fruit basket. We’ve rounded up some of the most comically bad examples below. Scroll down and upvote the biggest fails!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Michael Jackson Wax Figure In Odessa Ukraine

Wax figure with distorted face in front of wall covered with CDs

If I remember correctly admission was around one or two bucks American. I was there 9 years ago and came across this in my camera roll. I thought I’d share because of the movie just being released.This was definitely worth the price of Admission.

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Floeckchen
Floeckchen
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1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

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    #2

    If Monday Was A Wax Sculpture

    Wax figures of a man raising his hand and a woman in a green dress in a celebrity wax figures display

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    janrosier avatar
    Jan Rosier
    Jan Rosier
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    should this be the Obama's ?

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    #3

    A Wax Sculpture Of Jim Carrey

    Celebrity wax figure with exaggerated smile and patterned shirt

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    Well, these figures are certainly supposed to be someone famous. Sure, they might be labeled as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, or Heath Ledger. But that’s really only on paper.

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    If these statues didn’t have a nameplate telling you who they’re supposed to be, you’d probably have a great time trying to guess which celebrity they were even going for.

    Honestly, that’s part of what makes them so entertaining. But it also goes to show that good wax sculpture is a genuine art form, and the people who do it well are seriously talented.
    #4

    This Homer At The Wax-Museum In Miedzydroje

    Wax figure of Homer Simpson with exaggerated cartoon-like face and casual outfit

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    #5

    This Michael Jackson Wax Figure Looks Like He’s Worked 3 Double Shifts In A Row

    Celebrity wax figure wearing red and black leather jacket with curly dark hair

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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    he just saw the other version of him further up

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    #6

    Who Did This To Mother Monster

    Lady Gaga wax figure in red jacket unveiled at Ripley's Believe It or Not

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    Wax sculpture actually has a very long history. According to Britannica, Ancient Egyptians used wax figures of gods in funeral ceremonies and placed them in graves, and many of those figures can still be found in museums today.

    The ancient Greeks used them mostly as dolls for children, but also made small wax statues of gods for religious rituals. The Romans, meanwhile, used wax masks of their ancestors, which were kept by wealthy families and brought out for special occasions and funerals.

    Throughout the Middle Ages, wax figures continued to play a role in churches and royal courts, where they were used to preserve the likenesses of kings and other important people.
    #7

    There Is A Wax Museum In Mikkeli, Finland. Their Dolls Aren't As Real As Madame Tussauds

    Realistic celebrity wax figure with intense eyes and slicked black hair in dark clothing

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    #8

    Group Of Life-Size Wax Amish Figures That Went On Sale On Craigslist Last Year

    Group of awkward, lifeless celebrity wax figures in casual clothing

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    #9

    A Wax Statue Of Fernando Alonso

    Close-up of poorly made Fernando Alonso celebrity wax figure with yellow cap

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    There’s a good reason wax has stuck around as a material for so long. At room temperature, it’s easy to cut and shape. It melts smoothly at a low heat, which makes it simple to pour into molds. 

    It blends well with coloring, so artists can match skin tones and other details. And its texture can be adjusted by mixing in different substances like oils or fats, giving sculptors a lot of control over the final result.
    #10

    Dobby, Ontario, Canada

    Wax figure of a fantasy character with big eyes and beige dress standing among greenery

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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What did Dobby do behind the bush?

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    #11

    Yikes

    Tuxedo-clad wax figures at Face/Off premiere with movie poster background

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    #12

    Prince William And Kate From Krakow Wax Museum

    Two celebrity wax figures, one in red royal uniform and the other in white dress with a fascinator

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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    his little William seems happy

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    The person who really changed the game, though, was Marie Tussaud. Born in 1761, she learned wax sculpting from her mentor, Dr. Philippe Curtius, and went on to create figures of political leaders and even the severed heads of French Revolution victims. 

    She eventually founded what became Madame Tussauds, and to this day, the museum’s process hasn’t changed all that much from how she originally did things back in the 1790s.

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    #13

    Michael Jackson Wax Sculpture In Georgia

    Close-up photos of celebrity wax figures with exaggerated facial features and costumes

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    #14

    Yoda Wax Statue-Mothers Wax Museum, Kolkata

    Yoda wax figure with green skin and fur coat from celebrity wax figures exhibition

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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    more like Yogurt from Spaceballs

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    #15

    Sylvester Stallone, Wax Museum At Innovative Film City Bangalore

    Boxer celebrity wax figure with boxing gloves and black outfit indoors

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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not really a fail but a caricature

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    The museum has shared a detailed breakdown of how they work with celebrities to create their figures. First, the celebrity is invited in for a sitting where the sculptors take detailed measurements and photos. 

    The team also spends time getting to know the person and picking up on their personality. They pay attention to whether they’re serious or funny, shy or playful. By capturing that energy, they’re able to make the wax figure feel that much more real.

    If the celebrity can’t come in person, or if they’re a historical figure, the sculptors work from existing photos instead. Either way, they need more than 250 precise measurements and up to 300 photos before they even start.

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    #16

    Wax Statue 62 Mothers Wax Museum, Kolkata, India

    Cartoonish wax figures of three characters displayed in a colorful backdrop of celebrity wax figures

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    #17

    Michael’s Wax Statue In Polonia Wax Museum

    Wax figure of a celebrity wearing a fedora and black and white outfit seated in chair

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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do these wax "artists" have so much trouble aligning eyes? So many of these have eyes pointing in different directions.

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    #18

    This Wax Sculpture Of Daniel Craig Looks Absolutely Nothing Like Daniel Craig

    Uncanny celebrity wax figure of Daniel Craig sitting near Skyfall poster

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    From there, the sculptors build a clay model of the head and a metal skeleton for the body, which they layer with clay to form the right shape. Because wax shrinks as it cools, everything is made about two percent larger than the actual person. 

    Molds are then made of the head and body separately, and a hot wax mixture is poured in and left to harden. The head alone takes around 18 kilograms of clay and about five weeks to finish.
    #19

    Captain America?

    Homemade Captain America figure in blue costume with white star

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    #20

    The Beatles Display At The Mexico City Wax Museum

    Wax figures of iconic band members in black suits posing together

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    #21

    Barely Recognizable Wax Rose And Jack

    Celebrity wax figures posing in a scene with dark background and vintage costumes

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    danivoogd avatar
    [>.<]/
    [>.<]/
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they were played by Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn.

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    Then comes the hair, which is one of the most time-consuming parts. Every single strand is inserted by hand using a fine needle, following the natural direction of growth. A full head of hair can mean over 10,000 individual strands, and the process takes up to six weeks. 

    After that, the hair is washed, conditioned, cut, and styled to match the celebrity’s look. Even the eyelashes are inserted one by one and trimmed to match. 
    #22

    Wax Figure Of R. Kelly

    Uncanny celebrity wax figure with detailed facial features and braided hair held by a tattooed hand

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    #23

    These Wax Statues

    Uncanny celebrity wax figures including a newsman and a singer

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    #24

    The Simpsons, Ontario, Canada

    The Simpsons wax figures display in living room setting from celebrity wax figures collection

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    Mark Wilson
    Mark Wilson
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BART: (wistfully) ah... carumba. (sighs)

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    Once the hair is done, coloring artists step in to paint the skin using tones they matched during the sitting. This part alone takes about five days for the head and two more for the hands. Then the eyes and teeth are added, which is what really brings the whole thing to life. 

    Finally, the costume team steps in, sometimes recreating iconic outfits, sometimes working with designers who create pieces specifically for the figure. Some celebrities even donate clothes from their own wardrobes.
    #25

    A Lady With A Madonna's Wax Figure Located At Madame Tussauds London

    Woman sitting next to a celebrity wax figure in black suit on a couch

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    #26

    Eminem Wax Statue At The Hollywood Wax Museum

    Celebrity wax figure wearing black leather jacket with hand gesture near brick wall

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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Christopher Walker vibes are strong here.

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    #27

    Madame Tussaud’s Didn’t Really Come Through On This One, Seinfeld

    Group of four wax figures of television characters in odd poses

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    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
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    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    George looks like Gary Burghoff's (Radar's) older brother.

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    All in all, a single figure takes over 800 hours of work from a whole team of specialists. So when you look at the figures on this list and wonder what went wrong, the answer is probably that they didn’t get anywhere near that level of attention. 

    And in a way, maybe that makes them impressive in their own right, considering what they had to work with. But it doesn’t make them any less funny to look at. Oh well, at least they gave us all a good laugh.

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    #28

    Sebastian Vettel Wax Figure At The Madame Tussauds Amsterdam

    Celebrity wax figure wearing red cap and white shirt with blue lighting

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    #29

    Waxwork Models Of The De Boar Twins At Madame Tussauds In Amsterdam

    Two male celebrity wax figures in orange sports jerseys near soccer goal

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    #30

    “Post Malone” Wax Figure, Somewhere In Tennessee

    Celebrity wax figure wearing a blue decorated outfit holding a cup and making a hand gesture

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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    with the lack of face tattoos I believe that is Pre Malone

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    #31

    Michael Jackson's Wax Figure At Louis Tussaud's House Of Wax In Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

    Celebrity wax figure with curly black hair and a red and gold costume with a white collar

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    #32

    I Give You Heath Ledger As The Joker

    Wax figure of the Joker seated with iconic makeup and costume in a display

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    #33

    The Polonia Wax Museum In Krakov Is A Thing Of Beauty. The Best £12.50 Ever Spent

    Various celebrity wax figures including queen, actor, and musicians in a dim room

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    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
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    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened to the Queen's hair? I presume it is supposed to be the late Queen.

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    #34

    At Least That Looks Somewhat Like Jordan. The Austin Powers Behind Him Looks More Like Elton John On Halloween

    Dark-skinned male celebrity wax figure wearing a red Potter's shirt

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    #35

    Wax Doll In The Likeness Of Mr. T (Laurence Tureaud), Taken At Madame Tussaud´s In London

    Wax figure of a muscular man wearing red shirt and gold chains in a celebrity wax figures exhibit

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    #36

    Lord Of The Rings, Ontario, Canada

    Wax figures of fantasy characters including Gandalf and Gollum in a themed celebrity wax figures setup

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    #37

    Eddie Murphy And Animals, Ontario, Canada

    Wax figure of a man standing beside stuffed bear and moose display in rustic setting

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    #38

    Marcia Gortat Wax Sculpture

    Celebrity wax figure in Polish basketball uniform with number 13 posing indoors

    Hey guys. I’m a Timberwolves fan but when I think of Gortat, I associate him with the Wizards. Saw this in the wax museum when visiting Krakow, Poland this morning and have nobody to tell so I thought I’d share it with you.

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    #39

    Polonia Wax Museum Kraków - Mr. Bean And Olaf

    Comical celebrity wax figure with exaggerated features in casual setting

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    #40

    This Star Wars Scene In A Spanish Wax Museum

    Celebrity wax figures including Star Wars characters posed in a sci-fi setting

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    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
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    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Excuse me, Mr. ET, I believe you're in the wrong universe.

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    #41

    This Wax Museum Has A Wax Figure In The Restroom

    Back view of a celebrity wax figure standing at a urinal in a public restroom

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    #42

    Found This Picture Of Robin Williams I Took At A Wax Museum In San Francisco A Few Years Back

    Smiling celebrity wax figure in a formal black suit with a purple tie

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    #43

    Found This Guy At A Wax Museum In Myrtle Beach

    Celebrity wax figure wearing a blue leather jacket and black pants

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    #44

    This Funny Lookin’ Dude From A Historical Wax Museum In Salem

    Distorted celebrity wax figure with mismatched eyes and detailed costume

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    #45

    Eddie At Rock Legends Wax Museum In Niagara Falls. As A New Fan, What Era Is This Eddie From?

    Scary zombie-like celebrity wax figure with long blonde hair and chains

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    #46

    Che Guevara, Museu De Cera De Barcelona

    Wax figure of Che Guevara dressed in military outfit with beret in museum exhibit

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    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
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    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like they recycled an old Ricardo Montalban figure!

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    #47

    Thanks, I Hate Wax Sculptures

    Celebrity wax figure with big red curly hair smiling in polka dot dress

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    #48

    Dear Hollywood Wax Museum, I Visited Your Los Angeles Location And Was Exceptionally Disappointed With What I Saw

    Collage of celebrity wax figures displaying various costumes and poses indoors

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