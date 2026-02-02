ADVERTISEMENT

We live in an era of instant gratification and overwhelming convenience. We get bored if a video is longer than 30 seconds, and if we’re hungry, all it takes is a few taps for food to show up at our door, without us even having to get out of bed. In that kind of world, dedicating more than 15 minutes to anything can already feel genuinely impressive.

But real patience is a different kind of commitment, and sculpture demands plenty of it. This art form can take hours, sometimes hundreds, to come up with an idea, source materials, and slowly bring it to life. To celebrate that kind of craft, we’ve rounded up some truly stunning works people shared on the Sculpture subreddit. Scroll down to see them and show them some love.