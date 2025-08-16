ADVERTISEMENT

Mythology was probably not meant to be this funny. But here we are... Greek gods behaving badly, Norse deities flexing their drama, and ancient Egyptians making today's soap operas seem mild.

Petty squabbles, chaos and over-the-top plot twists are the stuff that myths are made of. Add a modern spin to the mix, in the form of a meme, and suddenly, centuries-old becomes comedy gold.

These bite-sized bits of content aren't just entertaining, they're educational too. If you ever found yourself zoning out during a boring mythology class, now's your chance to catch up, while laughing your way through the lesson.

There's a whole online community dedicated to, and aptly called, Mythology Memes - and we're here for it. Bored Panda has put together a list of their best posts for you to scroll through when that reality show you're currently watching becomes a bit too boring. So grab your ambrosia, kick back like a god or goddess, and keep scrolling. Let the drama begin!

#1

Pandora Meets Internet

Young woman dressed as Pandora in a white toga with gold accents, referencing mythology in a humorous unboxing video meme.

Reanit:

[All of Olympus laughing in the background]

kalozur Report

    #2

    Someone Failed Their Religion Check

    Couple wearing mismatched mythology-themed shirts, humorously highlighting chaos in ancient reality TV memes.

    hexidemos:

    This is fine, he's off fathering basterds, and she's plotting their downfall.

    MrS0bek:

    To be honest without divine stakes it is much less awesome. Like imagine a small town where she is a teacher at the only school or so and he fathers kids with the local baker, barrista, gardener, tourist guide etc.pp.

    demonmonkey89 Report

    #3

    Rip

    Stone cat statue wearing sunglasses on a brick wall, humorously referencing mythology and chaotic memes about ancient reality TV.

    Dan | Play Solo D&D:

    It figures it would take a cat statue to find a way around the whole can’t move unless they blink rule.

    saundersjoe Report

    #4

    Based Prometheus

    Tweet humorously comparing Jesus' sacrifice to a mythical figure punished with daily eagle attacks, highlighting chaotic mythology memes.

    Anon:

    Now that you mention it, I think Jesus also stole my Pringles. There weren't a lot left so he probably thought I wouldn't notice. Wellp, I noticed...

    lotuseater51 Report

    #5

    They Just Get Bored Sometimes, Ya Know?

    Twitter meme showing humorous chaos caused by Greek gods, highlighting mythology as ancient reality TV entertainment.

    THACC-:

    Except Hestia and Hades.

    elaineemrys , x.com Report

    #6

    90% Of Slavic Mythical Creatures Are Basically Old Men And Women

    Group of older people sitting outdoors under a sign humorously linking Slavic mythology with chaotic ancient reality TV memes.

    ReformedYordle:

    To be fair, there are lots of great mythical creatures, you just have to delve deeper into the mythology.

    the_god_of_dumplings Report

    #7

    Sisyphus, The Boundless. He’s Done With His Punishment

    Stone ball inside an elevator with text Sisyphus got tired, illustrating mythology memes and ancient reality TV chaos.

    AsexualPlantMain:

    Nah man, this thing's trying to tell you you're fated to die soon.

    Blackout_M Report

    #8

    Odyssey

    Tweet meme showing a humorous conversation about Odysseus and an odyssey, featuring mythology and chaotic moments.

    MonkeyTail29:

    Odysseus: Shut up Eurylokhos, you s**t. I know what you're up to.

    MedievalHobo , x.com Report

    #9

    Egyptian Myths In Five Words

    Ancient mythology meme showing Egyptian god with humorous reference to Set's jealousy and chaotic reality TV vibes.

    EnFulEn:

    Set, the god of b**ching, whining, and taking things a bit too far.

    Geoconyxdiablus Report

    #10

    Bro, Why?

    Text meme discussing a chaotic solar eclipse event involving Apollo and Artemis in mythology-themed memes.

    Phoebus-Apollo:

    I hate it when she embarrasses me infront of the mortals.

    D3m1god_ , too-early-in-the-morning.tumblr.com Report

    #11

    I Like Hades, He Is Just Chilling Around With His Wife And His Doggo

    Two dogs side by side, one friendly and one monstrous, illustrating chaotic mythology memes with ancient reality TV humor.

    AfricaByToto3412:

    Most underworld Gods get this treatment, regardless of actual alignment. (The main culprits are usually Hades, Anubis and Hel).

    Eruthor Report

    #12

    Mind-Blowing

    Cartoon meme showing a confused character reacting to the birth of Athena, highlighting mythology chaotic memes.

    SamuelCish:

    I'd never forgive my daughter if she was born not only from my head, but also wearing full armor. She'd be grounded before her feet touch the ground.

    HansDanz Report

    #13

    Yes Man!

    Cat wearing sunglasses, holding a wine bottle and glass, humorously representing chaotic mythology memes with ancient reality TV vibes.

    MoongodRai057:

    He’s also the god of madness.

    jake_paul_gaming Report

    #14

    Thor Goin To Niffleheim What He Gonna Do

    Meme comparing Thor in the MCU as a friendly train and Thor in Norse mythology as a fiery, chaotic figure.

    Marvins_creed:

    I mean yeah, mythological Thor could wipe the floor with marvel's Thor.

    Lifewarrior4 Report

    #15

    You Need To Work Hard To Get Something For Free

    Ancient Egyptian gods Monthu, Horus, Ra, and Khonsu depicted in a humorous meme about free trial accounts.

    probablyblocked:

    Just wait until they find the skeletons of an extinct species of bird people.

    _memfs_ Report

    #16

    Greek Mythology Be Like

    Close-up of an ancient god with long white hair threatening a mortal in mythology chaotic memes about Greek gods.

    FerretAres:

    Except Dienekes. The gods know not to f**k with him unless they want to get stabbed.

    Athenagoddessofwar7 Report

    #17

    Hephaestus Deserved Way Better Than Hera Tbh

    Baby being thrown with text referencing Hera, highlighting chaotic mythology memes and ancient reality TV humor.

    That-Brain-Nerd:

    Clearly she isn't the goddess of functional family.

    TieflingF**ker Report

    #18

    LOL

    Boy being interviewed outside with text meme about Hera yeeting Hephaestus off Olympus in chaotic mythology memes.

    Cloakbot:

    There's a happy ending, folks. He gets pay back by cursing Hera in the timeout chair while the rest of the gods got to play Musical Chairs!

    dewiaung01 Report

    #19

    Isn't This Like The Opposite Of What Simp Means

    Man with a beard and red headphones reacting with confusion in a chaotic mythology meme about Hades and his brothers.

    freckledcas:

    He did cheat on her, but only once.

    Dora_nottheexplorer Report

    #20

    Good Stuff

    Tweet from Classical Studies Memes referencing mythology characters Orpheus and Eurydice, showcasing chaotic mythology memes humor.

    The_Final_Enemy:

    This is way funnier than it should be.

    badkarl Report

    #21

    What Are This Sub's Thoughts On Good-Boyification?

    Comparison of mythology canines in ancient times and modern media showing artistic and digital depictions of legendary dogs.

    Fremen-to-the-end-05:

    Cerberus was always a good boy, he made sure the living and the dead were properly separated and obeyed his owners without question.

    Th35h4d0w Report

    #22

    Great Artemis, Goddess Of The Moon

    Scene from a chaotic meme featuring mythology gods Zeus, Poseidon, and Artemis running in a city with humorous captions.

    Phoebus-Apollo:

    They better not be lesbians or I would have to k*ll them all like I did to Orion.

    AnnoyingEditor Report

    #23

    Like Sisyphus Pushing That Golden Fleece

    Twitter exchange about Greek mythology referencing Achilles' Horse and Pandora's Labyrinth in a humorous mythology meme.

    Iivingstone Report

    #24

    Oh No, Not Again

    Text conversation meme about teaching chimpanzees fire mastery referencing mythology in a humorous chaotic meme style.

    gmezzenalopes Report

    #25

    Do We All Agree On This?

    Medusa statue saying she has done nothing wrong, with a man labeled every person knowing Greek mythology responding humorously.

    EntranceKlutzy951:

    No. Only Ovid explicitly paints Medusa an innocent victim. No other version explicitly states she was innocent. No other version explicitly states Poseidon raped her. We in the modern read that into the other versions because of Ovid.
    Athena has no reason to be mad at Medusa unless Medusa betrayed her. Athena is not Artemis. She is not inherently offended by women losing their virginity. She is not only the wisodm goddess, she is a justice goddess to boot, and the justice deity who proclaimed rape a crime. Athena is also the goddess who aided Perseus to k*ll Medusa.
    In order to call Medusa a victim, in order to call Poseidon a rapist, you also have to call Athena unjust. You also throw a massive wrench in the story of Perseus.
    About a century before Ovid wrote Metamorphosis, Athens rebelled against Rome. This left a bad taste in the mouth on both sides of the conflict. Ovid may have been commissioned to frame Athens as horrible, and one way to do that would be demonizing two of their most significant deities (Athena and Poseidon). Ovid did eventually get himself exiled, but the evidence that Metamorphosis played a role in that exile is weak. It was most likely his abrasiveness with authority and Octavian's short fuse that got him exiled. It seems like it must have been Ovid's poor attitude, as even Tiberius wouldn't lift his exile.

    FF_LUCKYGAMER_X Report

    #26

    Narcissus

    Cartoon comic showing Narcissus staring at his reflection, with characters commenting on his vanity in mythology memes.

    tycho-42:

    My favorite joke comes from the Disney Hercules movie. The gods are all on Olympus for Herc's birthday and Hermes says "I haven't seen this much love in the room since narcissus discovered a mirror"

    Level_Hour6480 Report

    #27

    The Asians Need More Love

    Humorous meme comparing Norse, Greek, Egyptian, Aztec, and Asian mythology with people in general, showing chaotic ancient myths.

    Anon:

    There's probably a meme in Korean or mandarin out there somewhere complaining about how little they are exposed to Norse mythology.

    ExerciseDirect9920 Report

    #28

    Stumbled Across This Gem

    Comic strip showing a humorous mythology meme featuring Atlas struggling with a handstand and the Olympics invitation.

    jubtheprophet:

    Pretty sure he's meant to hold up the sky/celestial sphere not the earth but aye maybe he switched to using his legs cause his shoulders hurt and now he's regretting his not easily reversible decision.

    otter_boom Report

    #29

    I'll Never Forgive Publius Ovidius Naso

    Medusa depicted in modern retellings versus original Greek mythology in chaotic mythology memes format.

    bookhead714 Report

    #30

    Damn

    Ancient stone sculpture with comedic meme text about Oedipus and oracle, highlighting mythology and chaotic reality TV themes.

    Thatzflow:

    And then he accidentally k**led his dad years later. Damn, drama really did help me learn some Greek mythology.

    anarxoaplitos Report

    #31

    Athena Wise Odysseus Pet Liar

    Social media post humor about Athena, Odysseus, and mythology with references to wisdom, warfare, and trickster themes.

    I-cant-do-that:

    Athena with Achilles: 'hey buddy, it's not a good idea to k**l the most powerful king in Greece in his own tent surrounded by his soldiers. Let's try and think through our actions first.'
    Athena with Odysseus: "Dude, this is a crazy idea but I totally think you could pull it off..."

    Junkperker Report

    #32

    I Feel It In My Bones

    Twitter meme about Achilles dragging Hector's body around Troy, highlighting chaotic moments from mythology as reality TV humor.

    MegaBlade26000:

    Hetero. Life. Partners.

    nu24601 Report

    #33

    No? Just My Friend Group Then

    Tweet by Thomas Pack describing mythical roles in a friend group, related to chaotic mythology memes and ancient reality TV.

    MonkeyTail29:

    I guess I would be the Atropos in this metaphor.

    lotuseater51 Report

    #34

    *wolf Whistle*

    Stone sculpture of a skull with an extended geometric beam from its eye, referencing chaotic mythology memes.

    otter_boom Report

    #35

    Pointing My Finger At The Headline Like A Sleeper Agent Seeing A Vague Codeword And Coming Out Of The Woodwork

    News headline about an infant biting a cobra, paired with a comedic Hercules meme from chaotic mythology memes.

    Cosmisa Report

    #36

    Gotcha

    Modern mythology meme with Medusa, a distracted man statue, and an angry woman in ancient Greek attire.

    Woutrou:

    That implies he looked at her eyes tho. He was looking respectfully.

    TheWizardofLizard Report

    #37

    Disney Tried To Make Hades A Villain, But Instead, All Love Him. I Am Right?

    Disney's portrayal of Zeus as a loving family man contrasts with chaotic mythology meme about ancient reality TV.

    Mindless_Resident_20 Report

    #38

    Disney+ Might Be Getting A Little Too Progressive

    Scene from a humorous mythology meme featuring Loki and a reference to ancient Asgardian reality TV moments.

    Basghetti_ Report

    #39

    Imitation Is The Sincerest Form Of Flattery

    Cartoon cats fishing labeled Greeks with Greek mythology and Romans, humorously depicting mythology as ancient reality TV.

    Psydo5 Report

    #40

    A Brief Affair

    Cartoon showing mythological characters Midas and Medusa shaking hands, illustrating chaotic mythology memes and ancient reality TV.

    Souperplex Report

    #41

    Trashy Griffin

    Fox and seagull hybrid griffin screaming loudly near garbage in funny chaotic mythology meme illustration.

    Eligon-5th Report

    #42

    Riding On The Back Of A Turtle

    Flat Earth myth illustrated with a giant turtle carrying elephants and a disc-shaped world in mythology-themed meme.

    Flashlight237 Report

    #43

    Maybe Go To Egypt

    Comic strip showing chaotic mythology meme with characters from Greek, Norse, and Chinese mythology in a humorous reality TV style.

    Physical-Olive3317 Report

    #44

    It's Exactly The Passive Aggressive Thing The Elder Son Would Do

    Screenshot of a chaotic mythology meme showing Hades naming puppies after Poseidon and Zeus with humorous dialogue.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    Basically Dante’s Inferno

    Ancient mythology meme featuring a character holding a book with a humorous hell-related argument.

    Complex_Bid_7495 Report

    #46

    That’s Definitely Not Good

    Anubis character humorously unboxing a soul, referencing mythology with chaotic meme style and ancient reality TV vibe.

    _BenBdaMan_ Report

    #47

    We’re So Back

    Twitter meme text about Greek mythology characters Achilles and Patroclus referencing ancient reality TV chaos.

    876876gfhdfhdfg78676 Report

    #48

    And There's Nothing Wrong With That

    Astronaut meme referencing Christianity origins in Paganism with chaotic mythology humor in a space setting.

    CaspareGaia Report

    #49

    I Hate Paper Work

    Funny meme text showing Zeus and his assistant debating the release of the Norse Kraken, blending mythology and chaos humor.

    _Cryptozoology Report

    #50

    I Mean Anything

    Statue of Thoth with an ibis head holding a stylus and tablet, meme showing mythology humor and chaotic reality.

    _memfs_ Report

    #51

    Helen Was Kinda Hot Tho

    Man wearing a helmet and headset with a meme about Greek mythology and chaotic ancient reality TV situations.

    memes_history Report

    #52

    The Suitors: Why Is There Boss Music Playing?

    Scene from a meme showing Penelope asking a disguised Odysseus if he is new, referencing mythology reality TV chaos.

    memezelos Report

    #53

    Ironically He Would’ve Done A Better Job At Preventing The Trojan War

    Man labeled Narcissus biting an apple with text about judging the fairest, showcasing mythology memes chaotic humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    This Is Fun

    Three men in pirate costumes crossing swords representing kids interested in mythology, horoscope, and Percy Jackson.

    ArjunK2111 Report

    #55

    The One Nice Goddess

    Text meme about chaotic actions of Greek gods with person baking bread in an oven, depicting mythology reality TV humor.

    Quantext609 Report

    #56

    Let’s Go, Y’all

    Text post describing new mythological tasks like icarian and cassandrean, sharing chaotic humor about mythology memes.

    KitMacPhersonWrites Report

    #57

    Father's Day

    Purple blob character labeled Zeus sitting on a couch surrounded by multiple #1 Dad mugs in a chaotic scene.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    Just Some Advice For You All!

    Screenshot of a humorous conversation referencing Greek mythology and chaotic memes about ancient reality TV.

    wexpyke Report

    #59

    Odin Walks Among Us

    Viking warrior excitedly shouting Odin is with us, illustrating chaotic mythology memes and ancient reality TV humor.

    stormsmasher23 Report

    #60

    Hey, I've Seen This One Before

    Social distancing meme humorously linking ancient mythology and reality TV with underworld and chaotic rules.

    chickenNugger25 Report

    #61

    "Yo,this Boar Is Lit"-Freyr

    Man in suit posing with wild boar in forest, illustrating chaotic mythology meme about dwarfs gifting gods.

    loki_jotun Report

    #62

    I Think This Guy Just Met Hestia

    Text conversation describing a woman knitting aggressively on a train, humorously compared to a knitting machine.

    reddit.com Report

    #63

    A Rare Breed: A Zeus Meme Not About Sex

    Three-panel meme with a woman dancing humorously, referencing Kronos and Zeus in chaotic mythology memes.

    aesthetic_athena Report

    #64

    Wonder If It Came With Circus Music

    Two cartoon soldiers with spears stand by a wooden horse, one saying it looks harmless in a mythology meme.

    Zenk2018 Report

    #65

    Prepare For Destruction

    Man in a hallway reacting to a dog running toward him in a chaotic meme about ancient mythology reality TV.

    Odysseus8392 Report

    #66

    Disney,please Stop

    Close-up of a confused animated face with text about a Disney live action Heracles reboot mythology meme.

    Monkelover2 Report

    #67

    Concerning

    Four-panel chaotic mythology meme showing a minotaur slain, a sweating figure, a playful cat with yarn, and a skull with bones.

    Iivingstone Report

    #68

    And He Did

    Blonde character making a grimacing face with text referencing chaotic mythology memes and ancient reality TV humor.

    LordMcFly Report

    #69

    I Would Read This So Hard

    Text post humorously depicting a chaotic mythology quest to punch Zeus, showcasing memes about ancient reality TV.

    GreenEyes9678 Report

    #70

    A Huge Blow For The Anime And Gaming Industry

    Gravestone meme humorously referencing mythology and oral tradition of nomadic tribes in ancient chaotic reality.

    Optimal-Fruit5937 Report

    #71

    They Were All Gods Of War

    Comparison of Greek gods and Norse gods responsibilities illustrated with simple circles versus colorful overlapping circles representing chaotic mythology memes.

    lausthaue Report

    #72

    There Is A Reason Why Pop Culture Media Doesn't Touch This One

    Four-panel meme depicting a stick figure reacting to chaotic and non-consensual mythology tales in ancient Greek myths.

    nPMarley Report

    #73

    I Don't Think There Was A Literal Equivalent To Satan In Greek Mythology, Maybe Eris But Still That's Not It

    Greek mythology meme showing Hades crying, holding Cerberus, and referencing chaotic ancient reality TV moments.

    handsomeman95 Report

    #74

    I Was Going To Make An Oedipus Meme But Then I Realised That This Applies To Basically Everyone

    Tom from Tom and Jerry holding a double-barreled shotgun labeled Trying to avoid a prophecy, aiming at a wall labeled The prophecy, meme about Greek mythology.

    reddit.com Report

    #75

    Baby Kidnapping

    Indiana Jones meme comparing fairies and human babies as changelings, referencing mythology and chaotic ancient reality TV.

    Wendigo-Huldra_2003 Report

    #76

    Get Ready To Hear "Kidnapping Isn't That Bad" A Couple Times

    Reddit post meme about Hades fans defending a misunderstood mythological figure, showcasing chaotic mythology memes.

    300_BC Report

    #77

    The Trojan War

    Two kids playing with red and blue rock-em-sock-em robots labeled with Greek mythology figures and Trojans.

    psstwantsomeham Report

    #78

    He Misses Her

    Meme comparing fictional anger to Greek mythology, featuring a nostalgic character expressing love and loss.

    Redfaller2003 Report

