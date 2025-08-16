ADVERTISEMENT

Mythology was probably not meant to be this funny. But here we are... Greek gods behaving badly, Norse deities flexing their drama, and ancient Egyptians making today's soap operas seem mild.

Petty squabbles, chaos and over-the-top plot twists are the stuff that myths are made of. Add a modern spin to the mix, in the form of a meme, and suddenly, centuries-old becomes comedy gold.

These bite-sized bits of content aren't just entertaining, they're educational too. If you ever found yourself zoning out during a boring mythology class, now's your chance to catch up, while laughing your way through the lesson.

There's a whole online community dedicated to, and aptly called, Mythology Memes - and we're here for it. Bored Panda has put together a list of their best posts for you to scroll through when that reality show you're currently watching becomes a bit too boring. So grab your ambrosia, kick back like a god or goddess, and keep scrolling. Let the drama begin!