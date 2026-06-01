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Gordon Ramsay is notorious for hurling insults at chefs and kitchen staff when things are not to his liking. His fiery outbursts have become a staple on television shows like Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares. But what sets Ramsay apart is his ability to burn someone in the most creative, funny and brutal way possible.

Now, ordinary netizens are taking a leaf out of Ramsay's roast book... They're stirring the pot online with their spicy remarks about bad food. Perhaps the funniest part is that many are responding to people posting dishes that they're truly proud of. “That looks like Britain tried to make Mexican food,” or comparing an aspiring chef to “Chief Seagull at the local rubbish repository” are among the epic gems out there.

Bored Panda has bravely dared to delve into the world of food abominations to find the most hilarious responses to some of the world's worst meals. Sit back, stop eating and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.