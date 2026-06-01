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Gordon Ramsay is notorious for hurling insults at chefs and kitchen staff when things are not to his liking. His fiery outbursts have become a staple on television shows like Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares. But what sets Ramsay apart is his ability to burn someone in the most creative, funny and brutal way possible.

Now, ordinary netizens are taking a leaf out of Ramsay's roast book... They're stirring the pot online with their spicy remarks about bad food. Perhaps the funniest part is that many are responding to people posting dishes that they're truly proud of. “That looks like Britain tried to make Mexican food,” or comparing an aspiring chef to “Chief Seagull at the local rubbish repository” are among the epic gems out there.

Bored Panda has bravely dared to delve into the world of food abominations to find the most hilarious responses to some of the world's worst meals. Sit back, stop eating and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

So Shiny And Smooth, As All Good Brains Are

Overcooked chicken breasts with pale skin on baking tray after roasting

unknown Report

19points
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kevin-braid avatar
ADHD
ADHD
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think OP commentator said it best, no point trying to up that hehe, like a koala wi a plate of the leaves it eats in front of it lol, nope, not going to try to spell it, way too early. diligaf

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    #2

    You Need 8 Cobblestones

    Full English breakfast with sausages, beans, bacon, egg, and bread roasting disgusting dishes

    International-Try467 Report

    18points
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    #3

    Obtuse Rubber Goose

    Smoothie with papaya peach pineapple banana and raw honey post workout smoothie roasting

    Joe_Black03 Report

    18points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't even like smoothies or peaches or papayas, and that still looks and sounds good to me!

    3
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    #4

    Two Things Got Burned

    Sliced smoked brisket with burnt edges on wooden cutting board grilled over 32 years experience

    xyloplax Report

    17points
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    #5

    Guess My Job

    Unappetizing mix of cream cheese, sardines, hot sauce, and pita bread on counter

    jadaddy3 Report

    17points
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    #6

    Poor Man’s Alfredo

    Plate of rice and mayonnaise-cheddar cheese pasta substitute for Alfredo sauce

    No_Professional_3535 Report

    17points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't serve it with rice, but I've actually sold this in a deli and people liked it... and I didn't think it was half bad. It was called cheddar pasta salad. I also sold tuna cheddar pasta salad. I didn't care for that.

    5
    5points
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    #7

    Looks Like It’s Made Out Of Wood

    Plate of sliced overcooked steak with meat fork on fish-decorated plate

    JustinPetersMin Report

    17points
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    #8

    Mac And Cheese

    Two mac and cheese trays competing for Thanksgiving with roasting comments

    Aztery Report

    16points
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    #9

    There Was An Attempt At Food

    Disgusting Indiana dishes with cheese and gravy on a table, roasted on social media

    gacoug Report

    16points
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mexico decides to build THAT wall...... they should thank their lucky stars that there is no FOOD POLICE.

    2
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    #10

    To All The Customer Who Ordered Well-Done (Extra Well-Done)

    Overcooked steak grilled with burnt exterior, criticized in roast about disgusting dishes

    hellnoguru Report

    16points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again: well-done can actually be well done... but that looks like a crime scene from AD 700.

    4
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    #11

    Gordon Ramsay With Absolutely No Chill Roasting A "Flooded" Burger

    Flooded burger with mixed vegetables and fries roasted by Gordon Ramsay

    FormaLim Report

    15points
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    like yer drunk pal puked on yer dinner, JFC.why TF would ye FLOOD a burger, you nasty little F word.im sitting here hungry af, too early to make anything, ppl sleeping etc, as i scroll, the hunger lessens LOL.

    4
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    #12

    Paul Revere Was Trying To Warn Us Of The Inconceivable Horror That Is British Food

    Cheesy chips with slices of yellow cheese over fries at a sports event

    imjustheretodomyjob Report

    15points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How are you supposed to eat that, if the cheese isn't melted? Just eat the two separately.

    4
    4points
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    #13

    Feet Seasoning

    Plate of poorly seasoned chicken drumsticks with foot next to it roasting dish

    redditornot01 Report

    15points
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    #14

    It's A Nice Cake If She's 6-Years-Old

    Unappetizing cake with messy chocolate and strawberries criticized as disgusting dish

    GordonRamsay Report

    15points
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    #15

    50 Shades Of White

    Baked chicken breast with air fryer fries and pita bread on plate

    Segat1133 Report

    15points
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if hate was a food

    2
    2points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Know His Coworkers Hate Him

    Lunch with canned tuna and barbecue sauce on office desk shown as disgusting dish

    thesebtchslovesosa Report

    14points
    POST
    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JFC its like divorce month 3 or something.

    2
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    #17

    Bone Apple Feet

    Ground beef with banana and honey in a black bowl meal

    bandgeekchic Report

    14points
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    #18

    Accurate

    Cooked pasta with mold spots in a pot roasting disgusting dishes

    JustCheezits Report

    14points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK , that one is bad on purpose... not that I haven't made Mac and Cheese with Gorgonzola, which isn't that different on the substance level.

    2
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    #19

    Gourmet Dog Food

    Raw ground lamb and liver with honey drizzle on plate for elite dinner

    BPTeehee Report

    14points
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    juliannejohnson avatar
    Juls
    Juls
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why? Why would anyone eat this? You could eat it rare, and it would be so much tastier than this. And the texture of raw liver? Uck. Drowning it in honey is not going to make that a texture sensation.

    3
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    #20

    Such A "Proper" Slap On The Face

    Cheap gate meal of instant noodles, peas, and soft boiled egg in pan shared on social media

    blahbluhblee1 Report

    14points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like kids play food floating in water.

    2
    2points
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    #21

    Chickpeas, Corn, Apple, Banana, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper. All Cold

    Chickpeas corn and sliced bananas with black pepper on a white plate

    Netinetibutawareness Report

    14points
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    #22

    Chicken Permission

    School chicken permission meal with spaghetti and melted cheese in black tray

    GordonRamsay Report

    14points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm more bothered by the quality of his spelling than the quality of his food.

    3
    3points
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    #23

    I Am In Tears

    British street food whole potato with baked beans and cheese in a takeout container

    stevebustasemi Report

    14points
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    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hot baked spud, butter, grated cheese and hot beans to melt the cheese. I think I'll make this for tea.

    3
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    #24

    What Did You Cook That Under? A Heated Argument?

    Undercooked steak with pink center roasted by user joking about cooking

    unknown Report

    14points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I still hear it mooing.

    1
    1point
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    #25

    This Is A Struggle Meal

    Plate with fish bones and odd food items roasted as disgusting dishes

    Recent-Sorbet Report

    13points
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    #26

    "Seasoning Comes From Unhealthy Cultures"

    Bowl of bland ground beef and white rice questioned as disgusting dish

    herewearefornow Report

    13points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've actually wondered that, too. Any answers?

    3
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    #27

    America Has Fallen

    Christmas cake with cheese debate roasting disgusting dishes in Yorkshire

    _KermitZeeFrog_ Report

    13points
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    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Strong English Cheddar goes best with rich fruit cake.

    1
    1point
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    #28

    Dog Diet

    Plates of scrambled eggs ground beef and veggies with meal roasting joke

    Fazbear2035 Report

    13points
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    juliannejohnson avatar
    Juls
    Juls
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dear gods, eat a vegetable, I beg you. I can hear your heart crying.

    1
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    #29

    500 Hotdogs Please

    Plate piled high with unappetizing hot dogs and condiments ketchup and mustard

    perplexexpress Report

    13points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brings to mind King Henry l, who ate his way through a "surfeit of lampreys" and promptly croaked.

    3
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    #30

    Nothing Lower Than A Class A Felony

    Undercooked whole chicken with peas, stuffing, and Yorkshire puddings on plate

    EvonyR Report

    13points
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    #31

    Bloody Burgers

    Half-eaten rare burger patty on white bread on kitchen counter

    Pitviper2005 Report

    13points
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    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    would much rather an overcooked burger than anything rare

    2
    2points
    reply
    #32

    Would You Finish Your Shift Early For This Home Cooked Meal

    Home cooked dinner with ham, corn, cheese, and mashed potatoes roasting disgusting dishes

    Sad-Kiwi-3789 Report

    13points
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    24 hour shifts hahahaha oh man,

    2
    2points
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    #33

    Valid

    Boiled potatoes, salmon, and a large dollop of sour cream on a plate

    Priyang87 Report

    12points
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i can promise you, very few Europeans are saying this, Indian food is by far one of the greatest cuisines you will find. what, green bean casserole, yea sit down.... lol. Mexican and Indian, both great foods. just be careful with how hot tho.

    2
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    #34

    Even Gordon Ramsay Still Haunted By This "Heart Attack" Dish

    Person preparing a dish with nachos and ground meat roasting disgusting dishes

    purplethunder76 Report

    12points
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    #35

    Like Digging Up A Fossil And Finding A Can Of Beans

    Creamy grits being scooped from a pot with breakfast sides in the background

    ChristinaTasty Report

    12points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, yes, grits are basically a maize/corn porridge. Definitely would be British if maize were an old world crop.

    0
    0points
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    #36

    What A Burn

    Grilled steak sliced thinly on plate with mixed vegetables

    GordonRamsay Report

    12points
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    #37

    Herring Burritos

    Nordic fish sandwich with pickles and onions roasted as disgusting dish

    JoeFalchetto Report

    12points
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    #38

    I Hate Bad Cooking As Much As This Guy, But That Is Harsh

    Photo of poorly baked loaf of bread with dense texture being roasted online

    Enough-Astronomer-65 Report

    11points
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    #39

    Ice Cream

    Vanilla ice cream drizzled with olive oil in a white bowl

    h3xenbrenner2 Report

    11points
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    katharinasei_ avatar
    Katharina Sei.
    Katharina Sei.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vanilla Ice cream with pumpkin seed oil is a dessert popular in Austria - especially the state of Styria. It will combine the nice vanilla flavor with the nutty taste of the pumpkin seeds. However you need high quality oil for this desert. (Which isn't a problem at all in Styria, since it's produced there.) If you're in Styria or another region that produces similar high-quality pumpkin seed oil, I recommend giving it a try. Anyway, I've never heard of vanilla ice cream made with olive oil. Do the flavors even go together? I'd rather use flaxseed oil—at least that has more healthy fatty acids in it

    2
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    #40

    A Moment Of Silence For Our Fallen Heroes

    British dish of chips topped with bright green mushy peas and fried item

    unknown Report

    11points
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    #41

    The Creation Just Amazes Me

    Hash brown Oreo McFlurry sandwich held in hand as a disgusting dish roast

    mvjinka Report

    11points
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i hope this is some BS nonsense for tik tok or something lol, oh man. NO.

    1
    1point
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    #42

    It Took Me A Second To Get It

    Container of sliced strawberries covered with a thick layer of granulated sugar

    bigchonkycat Report

    11points
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    #43

    The Expectation And Reality

    Heavy stadium food including ribs, tacos, and topped drinks at baseball game

    NotTheExpertYT Report

    11points
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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not to mention that's about $120 worth of food.

    4
    4points
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    #44

    Imagen Being Told Your Food Is A War Crime

    Taco shells with shredded cheese on a plate with a margarita, mocked as a disgusting dish

    Inevitable-Local-251 Report

    10points
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    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These look basic but still good. Nothing wrong with them except being a bit too heavy on the cheese.

    0
    0points
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    #45

    Trojan Horse Typa Food

    Samosa with boiled egg filling roasted in funny food memes

    TheWebsploiter Report

    10points
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oh hell TF no no no no.

    1
    1point
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    #46

    Prison Food

    Medu vada with sambar and chutney on a metal tray roasting disgusting dishes

    vadufl Report

    10points
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    #47

    Facts

    Christmas dinner plate with carrots, brussels sprouts, potatoes, and salmon

    acdmma_ Report

    9points
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Christmas in prison. thats wjhat this is folks.

    1
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    #48

    I Know You See It

    Plate with cooked greens, diced tomatoes, and dark cooked meat resembling green vegetables

    auntieofmunchie Report

    9points
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    elizaosenbaugh-stewart avatar
    Eliza
    Eliza
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had to google what a jerrycan is and the answer did not help me understand the comment.

    0
    0points
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    #49

    I Can Taste The Blandness

    Burnt lasagna slice on a white plate with melted cheese and sauce

    notcapnamerica Report

    9points
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    barborawinterova avatar
    Tulenice
    Tulenice
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like a schnitzel with butter.

    0
    0points
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    #50

    Is That Supposed To Be Chinese Food?

    Chinese takeout with dark sauce covering noodles and meat, described as disgusting dish

    Gorotheninja Report

    8points
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    #51

    Looks Like A Collection Of Stool Samples

    Ethiopian food platter with various stews on injera bread displayed on table

    bekahj Report

    8points
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    kevin-braid avatar
    ADHD
    ADHD
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bekah is a rude B. i bet that food is goooooood

    2
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    #52

    Rule

    Homemade dinner of potatoes, lentils, carrots with buttered bread and HP sauce criticized

    Taz119 Report

    8points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just comfort food. Potatoes could be seasoned, with dill, paprika. Actually, just put on the Greek seasoning and I'm good, topped with some plant butter. (Love that stuff.) Maybe some cumin in the beef, garlic, rosemary and thyme.

    0
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    #53

    This Is The Type Of Meal That Would Have You In A Food Coma After

    Varied school lunches including mac and cheese, corn, and fruit as disgusting dishes

    imjustheretodomyjob Report

    7points
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