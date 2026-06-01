People Are Roasting These 53 Disgusting Dishes Because They Deserve To Be Incinerated
Gordon Ramsay is notorious for hurling insults at chefs and kitchen staff when things are not to his liking. His fiery outbursts have become a staple on television shows like Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares. But what sets Ramsay apart is his ability to burn someone in the most creative, funny and brutal way possible.
Now, ordinary netizens are taking a leaf out of Ramsay's roast book... They're stirring the pot online with their spicy remarks about bad food. Perhaps the funniest part is that many are responding to people posting dishes that they're truly proud of. “That looks like Britain tried to make Mexican food,” or comparing an aspiring chef to “Chief Seagull at the local rubbish repository” are among the epic gems out there.
Bored Panda has bravely dared to delve into the world of food abominations to find the most hilarious responses to some of the world's worst meals. Sit back, stop eating and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.
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So Shiny And Smooth, As All Good Brains Are
You Need 8 Cobblestones
Obtuse Rubber Goose
Two Things Got Burned
Poor Man’s Alfredo
Looks Like It’s Made Out Of Wood
Mac And Cheese
There Was An Attempt At Food
To All The Customer Who Ordered Well-Done (Extra Well-Done)
Gordon Ramsay With Absolutely No Chill Roasting A "Flooded" Burger
Paul Revere Was Trying To Warn Us Of The Inconceivable Horror That Is British Food
Feet Seasoning
It's A Nice Cake If She's 6-Years-Old
50 Shades Of White
I Know His Coworkers Hate Him
Bone Apple Feet
Accurate
Gourmet Dog Food
Such A "Proper" Slap On The Face
Chickpeas, Corn, Apple, Banana, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper. All Cold
Chicken Permission
I Am In Tears
Hot baked spud, butter, grated cheese and hot beans to melt the cheese. I think I'll make this for tea.
What Did You Cook That Under? A Heated Argument?
This Is A Struggle Meal
"Seasoning Comes From Unhealthy Cultures"
America Has Fallen
Strong English Cheddar goes best with rich fruit cake.
Dog Diet
500 Hotdogs Please
Brings to mind King Henry l, who ate his way through a "surfeit of lampreys" and promptly croaked.
Nothing Lower Than A Class A Felony
Bloody Burgers
Would You Finish Your Shift Early For This Home Cooked Meal
Valid
Even Gordon Ramsay Still Haunted By This "Heart Attack" Dish
Like Digging Up A Fossil And Finding A Can Of Beans
What A Burn
Herring Burritos
I Hate Bad Cooking As Much As This Guy, But That Is Harsh
Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice cream with pumpkin seed oil is a dessert popular in Austria - especially the state of Styria. It will combine the nice vanilla flavor with the nutty taste of the pumpkin seeds. However you need high quality oil for this desert. (Which isn't a problem at all in Styria, since it's produced there.) If you're in Styria or another region that produces similar high-quality pumpkin seed oil, I recommend giving it a try. Anyway, I've never heard of vanilla ice cream made with olive oil. Do the flavors even go together? I'd rather use flaxseed oil—at least that has more healthy fatty acids in it
A Moment Of Silence For Our Fallen Heroes
The Creation Just Amazes Me
It Took Me A Second To Get It
The Expectation And Reality
Imagen Being Told Your Food Is A War Crime
Prison Food
Facts
I Know You See It
I Can Taste The Blandness
Is That Supposed To Be Chinese Food?
Looks Like A Collection Of Stool Samples
Rule
This is just comfort food. Potatoes could be seasoned, with dill, paprika. Actually, just put on the Greek seasoning and I'm good, topped with some plant butter. (Love that stuff.) Maybe some cumin in the beef, garlic, rosemary and thyme.