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It's 2026 and we have AI spellcheck at our disposal, yet we still make spelling and grammar mistakes. A recent analysis of Google search terms by Unscramblerer.com found that Americans often misspell the same words. People most often search for the correct spelling of the word "bougie", followed by the words "favorite" and "through" as the second and third most common searches.

You might find these words in this list, too, but what you'll also come across here are spelling blunders that had the whole internet laughing. Bored Panda compiled some of the funniest spelling mistakes we could find online, and present the funniest and cringiest to our readers here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Love Me Some Pasta Carbonara

Capybara lying lazily in enclosure loved by fans of the animal the carbonara

dazli69 Report

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    #2

    My Coworker Had Fiancé Spelled Like This In Her Phone

    Close-up of phone texting finance with ring and heart emojis

    deleted Report

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    #3

    Just A Second, Let Me Buy Some Maeshmolowa First

    Marshmallow package label misspelled as maeshmolowa with price tag

    memesforlife-i-guess , equine__dentist Report

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they think the correct spelling is marshmolow this can easily be explained by simple typos, with the wrong letters next to the correct ones on a Qwerty ketboard <-uncorrected because it's a perfect example of how that happens. Of course they'd still be wrong about how to spell it, but it may not be as crazy as it looks.

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    #4

    You Will Regret It Soon

    Forearm tattoo with misspelled phrase no regerts

    big_bang_ Report

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    #5

    The Difference One Letter Can Make

    Hand dispensing tea from container labeled sweat tea

    pirates1868 Report

    12points
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope it's sweetened, too.

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    #6

    Her 10 Minute What?

    Angelina Jolie crying as audience applauds her performance in new movie Maria

    chilipeepers Report

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought it usually takes a lot longer. Of course you usually have to do it without all the extra help.

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    #7

    Heterochromia: Having Two Eyes Of Different Colors

    Close-up of a cat with heterochromia eyes in social media comment

    corpuscavernosa Report

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They might be right, but I don't know how you recognize it,.

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    #8

    The Latest Advancement In Microwave Technology

    Microwave listed for sale with misspelled brand name Michael Wave

    rikemossi Report

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    #9

    Can You Tell I Was An Only Child

    Old diary entry from a 9-year-old with handwritten notes and misspellings

    almondnude_ Report

    11points
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    #10

    Wait A Minute, Something's Wrong

    Newspaper clipping about ambidextrous MLB pitcher Pat Venditte making debut

    deleted Report

    11points
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    tbarth avatar
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cool, he can throw a ball on land and in the water. 🤭

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    #11

    Might Need Some Good Antibiotics For That

    Mailbox decorated with blooming pink flowers and green plants in springtime

    deleted Report

    11points
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But you still have your flower?

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    #12

    Why Don’t Tattoo Places Just Euthanize Their Clients

    Text post questioning why tattoo places don't offer euthanasia like dentists

    endlesscosmichorror Report

    11points
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if you ask nicely, your dentist or tattooist probably won't euthanize you. OTOH, I recently saw a YT video by a vet who had a discussion with a woman and they agreed that euthanasia was warranted for her dog. After the vet euthanized it the woman asked how long the dog would be [ something I don't remember exactly, but she thought it was going to wake up later on ].

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    #13

    This Online Review And The 3 People Who Saw It As Helpful

    Birthday balloons spelling happy birthtay with missing letter d

    rjroa21 Report

    11points
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    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably not thinking clearly after blowing up all those balloons.

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    #14

    Sanitizer That Gives A Never-Ending Burning Sensation

    Sign with typo saying please satanise your hands with hand sanitizer image

    randombrownmale Report

    11points
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    #15

    Does It Have To Be A Pacific Pen?

    Person assembling a pen with comments about Atlantic and Pacific pen

    unknown Report

    11points
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know why the pen is mightier than the sword? Be cause it's not even remotely pacific. [Thanks, I'll see myself out]

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    She's Really Into Little Clowns Unless She Misspelled

    Text post about simple pleasures mentioning small jesters

    MjonjonnzM Report

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    #17

    My Boyfriend Got Me A Cake, And It Arrived Misspelled. A Good Laugh, But Boyfriend Didn’t Think He’d Need To Proofread A 5-Word Sentence

    Heart-shaped valentine cake with handwriting errors in a box

    froggyyeats Report

    10points
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    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see grammatical error, not spelling?

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    #18

    This Bathroom Sign

    Men's and accessible restroom sign with misspelled text

    ilikepie4242 Report

    10points
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    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a mistake. L and E are just broken. Some teen got bored and thought they were being funny.

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    #19

    I Read This Like 11 Times

    Tweet discussing language misunderstanding in relationships with Spanish reference

    clitsville Report

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    #20

    Frank Incest Anyone?

    Boxes labeled with herbs and essential oils including peppermint and lemongrass

    46416816 Report

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    #21

    There Was An Attempt To Spell Microwaved

    Microwave cake batter after four minutes resembling a sponge cake

    Onfour Report

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    #22

    Idea? I Wanna Hear About It

    Stack of nine-layer tortillas with melted cheese carbonara concept

    Sickkiientt Report

    10points
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    #23

    I Want To See A "Lactase" Hat

    Funny bucket hat parody with lactose logo resembling Lacoste

    tanphu194 Report

    10points
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    #24

    Atheistic

    Social media comments correcting misspelling atheistic to aesthetic

    Panonica Report

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    #25

    These Are Kindergarteners. They Are Still Learning How To Spell. Also, I Am Only Their STEM Teacher

    Students wrote various incorrect versions of excuse me on whiteboard

    Suthefirst Report

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    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do I like them?

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    #26

    I Want To Meet This Electrician And Ask What It Is

    Cable labeled as 'Eggsqusyx Fan' with unclear meaning

    Reddtko Report

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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This list is egg sauced ing...

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    #27

    Some Of The Clothes You See In East Asia Are Something Else

    Black shirt with text containing multiple spelling errors about man's dream

    GlasgowWalker Report

    9points
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    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you women just wouldn't get it

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    #28

    Parking Fee Just Got Real

    Parking fee sign with typo saying pay before existing in parking garage

    KiKenTai Report

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    #29

    I Can Barely Keep Track Of All These New Civic Ordinances

    Sign stating exorcising of dogs not allowed on course area

    Quietuus Report

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like the coarse area. Can we exorcise dogs there?

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    #30

    Everyone Has Their Favorite Holiday Scent

    Pumpkin scented candle labeled as pukin scented candle

    unknown Report

    9points
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    abinaash avatar
    Abinaash
    Abinaash
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't want a candle that smells like puking...

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    #31

    I Want Free 3 Wives, Please

    Menu showing WiFi details with typo saying free wife instead of free wifi

    tealtearswars Report

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    #32

    Some Nart Chose

    Bowl of nachos with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and melted cheese on a table

    BONE_APPLE_TEA_ Report

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    #33

    I Want Another LGBT

    Close-up of a sandwich with bacon, lettuce, and tomato from a tweet about delicious LGBT food

    boizenoize Report

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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair...one of the UK supermarkets released an LGBT sandwich for pride last year. Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato. They were, quite rightly, ridiculed for A: Jumping on the Pride bandwagon and B: Ruining a perfectly good BLT...

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    #34

    They Misspelled The United Kingdom On My New Driver’s Licence

    UK driving licence held in hand with personal details redacted

    HighlyFactualTurtle Report

    9points
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    #35

    Fox Misspelled Alabama Today

    TV screen showing Alabama vs Texas football game graphics

    biorob1977 Report

    9points
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    #36

    Response To Noah: My Name (Kinzi) Is Always Spelled Wrong As Well, But This One From Starbucks Wins The Prize

    Plastic cup with a smoothie labeled lazy on a cafe counter

    thetevycam Report

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    #37

    Recipes. I Guess They Were Trying To Say "Rest In Peace"

    YouTube comments about King of Pop with typo in word recipes

    unknown Report

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    #38

    If Only I Could Have Both

    Store shelf sign misspelling tissues and wet wipes as wet wifes

    mandj0307 Report

    9points
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems like an easy choice if you can only have one or the other.

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    #39

    I Got Nothing

    NordicTrack exercise machine listed for sale in storage unit

    NeverDidLearn Report

    9points
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn't an epileptic be safer on a recumbent stationary bike? That thing seems too risky.

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    #40

    I Will Never Look At The Gaelic Language In The Same Way

    Reddit post questioning meaning of gay lick language from a Scottish man

    Bbew_Mot Report

    9points
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    #41

    An Actual Prescription That My Brother Forgot About, Guess He Dodged A Bullet

    Prescription bottle with instructions containing typo '3 hours before ded' error

    daemoncel Report

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    #42

    This Is Painful To Look At

    Car spare tire cover with phrase about loud music and age

    sundriedwatermelon Report

    8points
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    #43

    Dragon Mom's Corner, Where You Get Veg Moms And Chicken Moms

    Street food cart named Dragon Mom Corner selling veg and chicken moms

    sabirpatel Report

    8points
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    #44

    Not The Kinda Stroke They're Hoping For

    Screenshot of a dating app chat with a playful pickup line about cats stuck in trees

    dannypas00 Report

    8points
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    #45

    My Garbanzo Disposal. Sorry, We Were Looking For A Garbage Disposal

    Funny image showing a clogged kitchen sink with a dirty sponge near the disposal

    sugaredchurro Report

    8points
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because there was a rag in it, or because that sink doesn't have one?

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    #46

    Crawfish

    Car interior with live crawfish crawling inside vehicle

    Stock_Hutz Report

    8points
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why not just close it up, park it in the sun, and come back when they're ready to eat?

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    #47

    Nothing Reassures You Before Surgery Like A Hospital That Can’t Spell "Surgical"

    NHS Mid Yorkshire Hospitals brochure with typo in surgical

    Nicktinker Report

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    #48

    What?

    Shoe with misspelled NASA logo and text on the side

    adis11112002 Report

    7points
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    #49

    Probably, There Were Two Messages Out Of Sync. "Thank You For Your Patience And For Helping Us To Stay Safe" And Something About Slow Service

    McDonald's digital sign with broken sentence apologizing for patience and helping stay safe

    Srajo101 Report

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    #50

    Cool Fortune

    Fortune cookie slip with misspelled message about happiness and dream

    itsjohnao Report

    7points
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    #51

    Oh, Good, I'll Just Park Illegally Then

    Private parking sign with typo illegally parked cars will be fine

    aimzies Report

    7points
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    #52

    A Bit More Courage, And It Would’ve Been The “Leader’s Toilet”

    Sign with misspelled gentlemen and ladies toilet directions

    unknown Report

    7points
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    #53

    Presumably, Swansea University Doesn't Offer English Degrees?

    Sign with misspelled quiet asking for silence during exams in progress

    Nelson McFarlane Report

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    #54

    Loudest I’ve Ever Laughed

    Jeopardy game misspelling Tinder on quiz show screen

    hannnahmmarie Report

    7points
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    #55

    Michael Who?

    Tweet discussing unpopular opinion on Michael Damion cookies with cookie image

    MattyMarsh Report

    7points
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    #56

    I Really, Really Hope He Was Joking

    Funny text post about deleting a friend for a humorous misspelled quote

    Higher = hire,
    Weather = wether,
    Mister meaner = misdemeanor,
    Fellow knee = felony

    unknown Report

    5points
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    #57

    Tattoo Diabetes

    Screenshot of a social media post asking about tattoo diabetes, a typo for type two diabetes

    BitchyOlive Report

    5points
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    #58

    Got This In My Fortune Cookie. It's About Time Those Fruits Started Showing Some Appreciation

    Fortune cookie slip with misspelling gains admiration from your pears

    Whatisthischeese Report

    4points
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    #59

    Bugger

    Restaurant menu with spelling errors in burger section

    Professional_Song419 , Avin N Tiger Report

    4points
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