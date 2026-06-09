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It's 2026 and we have AI spellcheck at our disposal, yet we still make spelling and grammar mistakes. A recent analysis of Google search terms by Unscramblerer.com found that Americans often misspell the same words. People most often search for the correct spelling of the word "bougie", followed by the words "favorite" and "through" as the second and third most common searches.

You might find these words in this list, too, but what you'll also come across here are spelling blunders that had the whole internet laughing. Bored Panda compiled some of the funniest spelling mistakes we could find online, and present the funniest and cringiest to our readers here.