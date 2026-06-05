56 Truly Captivating Local Newspaper Headlines That Are So Ridiculous (New Pics)
What’s worthy of the front page? A government corruption scandal? An unexpected ending to a much-anticipated sports match? Or the daily horoscope?
A little bit of each, perhaps. But sometimes all it takes is one very irritated person to steal the headlines.
The Facebook group ‘Angry People in Local Newspapers’ collects these unforgettable clippings, proving that—whether the complaints themselves are valid or not—regional publications can do what the serious nationals will never.
Hopefully, these characters sold enough issues and generated enough clicks to warrant more, because heck yeah.
More info: Facebook
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I wish they would put more where I live. Right now they send my pakets kilometers away because it is "full". You can't live more central than us. why aren't there more and bigger ones in a central area with so many people?
Reward: Fame!? You're not even getting paid! For a second I thought no one would turn up then thought about the prevalence of conspiracy theorists and science deniers in that neck of the woods.
That is the ecstatic look of a Glaswegian (joke).