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What’s worthy of the front page? A government corruption scandal? An unexpected ending to a much-anticipated sports match? Or the daily horoscope?

A little bit of each, perhaps. But sometimes all it takes is one very irritated person to steal the headlines.

The Facebook group ‘Angry People in Local Newspapers’ collects these unforgettable clippings, proving that—whether the complaints themselves are valid or not—regional publications can do what the serious nationals will never.

Hopefully, these characters sold enough issues and generated enough clicks to warrant more, because heck yeah.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Danish foreign minister gifting Great Pyramids LEGO set to Egyptian minister

Jan Burrell Report

23points
POST
billychan avatar
BC_Animus
BC_Animus
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A few thousand years from now people will be looking at that LEGO set and wondering how we managed to build that. Many will probably theorise alien involvement.

5
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    #2

    Man filling potholes with Pot Noodles out of frustration with road conditions

    Adrian Bull Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Local newspaper headline about driving 1,000 miles for NHS dentist check-up

    Dave Bowers Report

    7points
    POST
    hana_lo avatar
    2x4b523p
    2x4b523p
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would probably be cheaper to see a private dentist than paying 1k miles worth of fuel plus presumably a hotel. At this point that’s just stubbornness.

    2
    2points
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    #4

    Financial Times headline on Iran war impacting pistachio supplies and Dubai chocolate boom

    Mark C Baxter Report

    7points
    POST
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shìt looks vile! 🤢🤮

    2
    2points
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    #5

    York bartender upset after becoming accidental Eurovision tribute act

    Simon Chesterman Report

    6points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look mum no drink?

    0
    0points
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    #6

    Senior Tupperware Gang member caught in shed after trying to flee from police

    Brian Shepherd Report

    6points
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    #7

    Investigation underway into dangerous sinkhole with man peering inside on road

    Denise Petch Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a very scientific method of measurement

    0
    0points
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    #8

    Newspaper clipping titled Numpty of the week about police and traffic incident

    The Selby Post remembered Report

    6points
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    #9

    Brian May told by council they will block him over daffodil scheme

    Tania H Report

    5points
    POST
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶we will, we will, block you🎶

    6
    6points
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    #10

    Pensioner unhappy after council tells her to repaint blue house

    Lauren Halpin Report

    5points
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    #11

    Green parcel locker installed near residents' homes unused in quiet neighborhood

    Paul Steiner Report

    5points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish they would put more where I live. Right now they send my pakets kilometers away because it is "full". You can't live more central than us. why aren't there more and bigger ones in a central area with so many people?

    0
    0points
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    #12

    Local newspaper headline about cussing parrot reforming and singing hymns

    Suz Somerville Report

    5points
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    #13

    Local newspaper headline about US mother beating off mountain lion attack

    Sorca Ryan Report

    5points
    POST
    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Giggles immaturely at "beating off" a lion...

    2
    2points
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    #14

    Funny local newspaper ad seeking human bait for Bigfoot research

    Suz Somerville Report

    5points
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    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reward: Fame!? You're not even getting paid! For a second I thought no one would turn up then thought about the prevalence of conspiracy theorists and science deniers in that neck of the woods.

    1
    1point
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    #15

    Woman concerned about too many homes being built in Kent

    Mark C Baxter Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Man holding newspaper with headline about pension cut by one penny a week

    Andy Germaine Report

    4points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry... I did not read pension at first...

    1
    1point
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    #17

    Builder denies being elusive street artist Banksy after telling people to grow up

    Thomas Katten Gladsø Report

    4points
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    #18

    Croydon Advertiser sign reporting toilet curse strikes again

    Angry People in Local Newspapers Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Man worried about rats spreading disease to Stallham in local newspaper headline

    Michael Parker Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Photo of ballot boxes related to council election fraud investigation

    Robert Edward Report

    3points
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    #21

    Residents in Plymouth express disgust at stifling bad egg smell near treatment works

    Liam Cruddace Report

    3points
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    #22

    Residents express fears over disruption and future of Kent housing work

    Lauren Halpin Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Police car parked on grass with community-planted daffodils causing anger

    Nathan Wiginton Report

    3points
    POST
    florence-colomb avatar
    FloC
    FloC
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They can call Brian May to the rescue to plant more.

    2
    2points
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    #24

    Newspaper headline about a crematorium receiving a defibrillator with a smiling man

    William Parker Herlyna Report

    3points
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    #25

    Couple disappointed Pizza Hut was closed on their anniversary

    Graeme Bell Report

    3points
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    #26

    Funny local newspaper headline about gramer school to merge with typo

    Graeme Bell Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Ryanair flight diverted due to fog affecting Norwich Airport

    Graeme Bell Report

    3points
    POST
    johnodonnell avatar
    John O'Donnell
    John O'Donnell
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From the horrible to the terrible.

    0
    0points
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    #28

    Man forced to go to pub because his TV does not work

    Graeme Bell Report

    3points
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    #29

    Newspaper article on rich parents helping children buy a house

    Tony Hurley Report

    2points
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    #30

    Metro article headline about tax break for homeowner who made profit on five-bed house

    Mark C Baxter Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Woman with pink hair struggles with expensive service charge on London home

    Alyson Herbert Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Group of local residents happy over rejection of luxury home development plans

    John Irvine Report

    2points
    POST
    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is the ecstatic look of a Glaswegian (joke).

    1
    1point
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    #33

    Woman with vacuum cleaner shares story of £500-a-month cleaners saving marriage

    Elena Tchougounova-Paulson Report

    2points
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    #34

    Leopard-sized animal reportedly seen leaping off trees near Powys town

    Emmelle Lewis Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Vintage newspaper headline about local actress poking her lover's eyes out

    Suz Somerville Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Red squirrel in forest featured in local red squirrel reserve article

    Jason Hood Report

    2points
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    #37

    Local newspaper story on woman ordered to pay back online game jackpot

    Lauren Halpin Report

    2points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know that gambling debts aren’t legally enforceable, so maybe this falls under that definition. She could feasible just tell them to swivel on it.

    0
    0points
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    #38

    Editor's note admitting Valley News misspelled its own name on front page

    Suz Somerville Report

    2points
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    #39

    Newspaper clipping on football game ruined by local dogs and Richard the Thirds

    The Selby Post remembered Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    West Midlands man in shopping mall highlights fears beyond World War 3

    Jason Hood Report

    2points
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    #41

    Pilot upset as birds fly dangerously near British Airways plane

    Yorkies Terrier Report

    2points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just click bait nonsense

    1
    1point
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    #42

    Huge pothole on Market Street remains unfixed with rubber ducks floating

    Mark Gidden Report

    2points
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    #43

    Council warns against putting bullets in the bin during waste collection

    Nurul Hikmah Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Local news showing a car suspended vertically on a pole after accident

    Stephen Walsh Report

    2points
    POST
    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be safe peoples - get your car a girlfriend so it wouldn't need to run off the road and hump poles while driving...

    0
    0points
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    #45

    BBC News report on cable theft causing no internet for thousands

    Alex McKinlay Report

    2points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is organised crime and not funny, but why not illustrate it with someone not able to use their laptop or desk top??

    0
    0points
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    #46

    Six-year-old twins riding horses on their first trail hunt

    Kelly Dudley Report

    1point
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair to the mum, I doubt she approached the paper to run a story about how sad her little kids were. She would have been approached by the journalist and asked what she thought about the ban.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    The Telegraph headline on lives affected by lateness and divorce

    Sarah Anderson Report

    1point
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    #48

    Worker holds large cod fish in fish market amid UK cod population decline

    James Dodds Report

    1point
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    #49

    Ridiculous local newspaper headline about egg shower for Alton Masher

    Suz Somerville Report

    1point
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    #50

    Newspaper headlines about moldy pasta in kettle and a country house sale after revamp

    Doug Hine Report

    1point
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    #51

    Residents angry about huge telecoms cabinets on their County Durham street corner

    William Parker Herlyna Report

    1point
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    #52

    Derbyshire woman upset over telephone pole installed near window

    Laurence Elman Report

    1point
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    #53

    Yorkshire leisure centre abandoned and transformed for apocalyptic filming

    Muh Irsan Report

    1point
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    #54

    North Wales flood defence uproar compared to maximum security prison

    Jason Hood Report

    1point
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    #55

    Barry newspaper sign about the world's heaviest cucumber in Barry

    Christopher Johnson Report

    1point
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    #56

    Man holding parking fine, upset about council's parking charge near his house

    Matt Crutchley Report

    1point
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