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What’s worthy of the front page? A government corruption scandal? An unexpected ending to a much-anticipated sports match? Or the daily horoscope?

A little bit of each, perhaps. But sometimes all it takes is one very irritated person to steal the headlines.

The Facebook group ‘Angry People in Local Newspapers’ collects these unforgettable clippings, proving that—whether the complaints themselves are valid or not—regional publications can do what the serious nationals will never.

Hopefully, these characters sold enough issues and generated enough clicks to warrant more, because heck yeah.

More info: Facebook