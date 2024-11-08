ADVERTISEMENT

Some would argue that the ‘90s was the best decade ever. Indeed, it was a unique period in history when the internet was just developing, the phones were for the rich and famous, and the equivalent of social media was meeting up with your friends at the mall or the local theater. Perhaps many people long for this decade because people were free from all-consuming technology and an online networking society.

If you’re one of those who often feels nostalgic for the good old ‘90s, boy do we have a treat for you today. Below, you’ll find a list full of posts from the “I was born in the 1990s” Facebook page featuring many experiences and artifacts that only kids from that decade know all too well. Scroll down to embark on a nostalgia-filled journey, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made your inner kid happy.