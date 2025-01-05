The internet is a treasure trove of fascinating stories, and when it comes to the world of medicine, the tales become even more compelling. From incredible recoveries to puzzling diagnoses, medical cases reveal the sheer complexity and resilience of the human body. They offer a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of healthcare . One such hub of remarkable medical stories is the subreddit r/medizzy, where people alike share some of the most captivating cases. This community dives into rare conditions that baffle even seasoned experts and highlights the everyday struggles and victories of doctors. Keep reading to explore these extraordinary medical cases that showcase the weird, wonderful, and awe-inspiring side of medicine!

#1 A Man From India Has An Ultra-Rare Condition Called Hypertrichosis, Also Known As “Werewolf Syndrome” Share icon This incurable condition is so rare that it is believed that only 50 people have had it since the Middle Ages



#2 This Woman Performed A C-Section On Herself After Struggling During Labor And Not Having Access To Immediate Medical Care. Both She And The Baby Lived! Share icon

#3 Perfectly Lined Up Sternotomy Sealing, The Surgeon Is Amazing Share icon

For many of us, health is a top priority, and it’s astonishing to think about how far medicine has come in just the last 20 years. From groundbreaking treatments to revolutionary tec﻿hnology, the advances have reshaped the way we think about healthcare and improved the quality of life for millions of people. It’s a journey of innovation, persistence, and human ingenuity that continues to wow us.

#4 Before And After Orthognathic Surgery Share icon

#5 Normal Birthmark Share icon

#6 13 Vertebral Bodies Taken From An Organ Donor To Be Used For Bone Marrow Share icon

Two decades ago, smartphones were just emerging, and now we have wearable devices like smartwatches that can monitor your heart rate, track your sleep, and even detect irregularities like atrial fibrillation. These gadgets have made it easier for people to stay on top of their health without even stepping into a clinic. It’s like having a mini-doctor on your wrist—a concept that would have seemed like science fiction in the early 2000s.

#7 Caput Medusae. It Is The Appearance Of Engorged And Severely Distended Epigastric Veins That Usually Radiate From Umbilicus Around The Abdomen. It Is Also Called Palm Tree Sign And Is Cardinal Sign Of Portal Hypertension Share icon

#8 Tight Situation! Boa Constrictor In The Emergency Room Share icon

#9 My Husbands Blood Pressure. Doctor Was Surprised He Was Alert And Holding Conversation. Share icon

Surgical techniques have also seen tremendous progress. Take robotic-assisted surgeries, for example. The Da Vinci Surgical System, which gained popularity in the 2000s, now performs minimally invasive procedures with unparalleled precision. ADVERTISEMENT Compared to traditional methods, it results in smaller scars, faster recovery, and less pain—a game-changer for both doctors and patients.

#10 Shot That Demonstrates How Small A Developing Pair Of Fetal Lungs Can Be!⁠ Share icon

#11 A Rare Glimpse At Something That’s Called Fascia, It’s The White Covering That Is On Top Of Muscle And Under The Skin! Share icon

#12 Facial Reconstruction During World War I (1916-1917) [colorized] Share icon

Cancer treatments have undergone a revolution as well. Two decades ago, chemotherapy was often the primary option, but today we have targeted therapies and immunotherapies that are far more precise and personalized. These treatments not only increase survival rates but also come with fewer side effects, offering patients a better quality of life during their recovery journey. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Frozen Red Cells From A Prenatal Patient Who Is U Negative And Has Anti-U. Approximately 99.9% Of The Population Is U Positive. The Red Cells Will Be Used To Identify Antibodies On Future Patients Share icon

#14 The Mermaid Syndrome Share icon schastlivaya-zhizn:

The mermaid syndrome, also known as sirenomelia, is a rare, fatal multi-system congenital syndrome. The most common findings are lower limb fusion into a single extremity, deformities of the sacrum and pelvic girdle, absence of external genitalia, absence of anal patency, and lethal renal abnormalities. These infants frequently display Potter's facies and pulmonary hypoplasia as a result of the oligohydramnios that result from renal agenesis.



#15 Brother Had Surgery On His Eye For Melanoma Share icon

Gene editing, once the stuff of sci-fi movies, is now a reality thanks to CRISPR technology. This revolutionary tool allows scientists to edit DNA with incredible precision, opening the door to potential cures for genetic disorders like cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia.

#16 This Man Named Tim Had A Cancerous Tumor That Had Grown To The Size Of A Melon And Had It Rebuilt By A Pioneering Surgeon Share icon

#17 Neurosurgeon Removes Live 8cm Long Worm From Woman's Brain Share icon

#18 Gouty Arthritis Share icon

Even everyday healthcare has seen a transformation. Telemedicine has surged in popularity, especially after the pandemic. Now, you can consult a doctor from the comfort of your home with just a few clicks.

#19 Debridement Collection Of Calcifications Resulting From Synovial Chondromatosis In My Right Shoulder Share icon

#20 I Had Brain Surgery In January Of ’23 And One Of The Screws Used Worked Its Way Through My Skin And Eventually Came Out Share icon

#21 Had Vitrectomy Surgery 3 Years Ago, And One Pupil Is Always Bigger Than The Other Now Share icon

Vaccines have also made remarkable strides. The speed at which COVID-19 vaccines were developed was a testament to how far medical research has come.

#22 Bilateral Keratoconus Share icon Keratoconus is a condition in which the cornea of the eye is unable to hold its round shape and it bulges outward, like a cone. It is usually bilateral and present normally at puberty. It is considered rare in children.

What you see here is an “oil-droplet” reflex (Charleux sign), a dark reflex in the area of the cone on observation of the cornea by distant direct ophthalmoscopy, which is highly evocative of keratoconus.



#23 Blood From 5 Y/O With Nephrotic Syndrome Share icon

#24 These Are Mulberry Molars, Which Are Associated With Congenital Syphilis Share icon

Digital health records have replaced the old system of paper files, making healthcare more efficient and less prone to errors. Doctors can now access your medical history in seconds, enabling better coordination and care. It’s a small but crucial improvement that has made a world of difference. The rise of personalized medicine is another leap forward. By analyzing a person’s genetic makeup, doctors can now tailor treatments specifically to their needs.

#25 A Man In Peru Experienced An Unusual Swelling, Resembling A Balloon, Following A Fishing Accident. After A Deep-Sea Diving Expedition For Shellfish, He Had To Quickly Resurface Due To The Propeller Of A Large Commercial Vessel Severing His Compressed Air Supply Share icon

#26 My Nails Are Wrinkly And Quite Brittle Share icon

#27 Nails Coming Off After HFMD Share icon Came down with a severe case of hand, foot and mouth disease about a month and a half ago. Now my nails are coming off and yesterday my whole toe nail popped off!



Medicine has always been about saving lives, but today it’s also about enhancing them. These posts highlight just how far medicine has come. From life-saving treatments to mind-boggling innovations, they remind us of the power of science and human ingenuity. Which one of these posts surprised or inspired you the most? Do you have a favorite medical breakthrough or story? ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Tetanus, Or "Lockjaw," Is Caused By The Bacterium Clostridium Tetani, Which Produces A Toxin Leading To Severe Muscle Spasms. Historically, Due To The Abrupt And Rigid Muscle Contractions, People Believed Tetanus Was A Form Of Demonic Possession Share icon

#29 An MRI View You Won’t See Everyday Share icon

#30 This Young Patient Stepped On A Football Table Pole, The Pole Penetrated The Sole Of His Foot Going Through The Shoe And Sock Share icon

#31 Extreme Case Of Lymphedema! Share icon HealerMD:

Lymphedema, or lymphatic obstruction, is a long-term condition where excess fluid collects in tissues causing swelling (edema).The lymphatic system is a part of the circulatory system and vital for immune function. Lymphedema is caused by a blockage of this system. Lymphedema commonly affects one of the arms or legs. In some cases, both arms or both legs may be affected...



#32 Sunken Nose Share icon

#33 Messed Up My Ankle Real Bad, Was Told To Post Here. Feel Free To Study This Or Whatever Share icon

#34 Came Down With A Dry Cough And Night Sweats About A Week Ago And Coughed This Up Rather Worrying Hopefully Doctors Can Help Tomorrow Share icon

#35 My Baby Implanted Next To My Copper Iud Last Year. My Obgyn Office Is Still Talking About How Rare This Was. She’s 7 1/2 Weeks Old Now Share icon

#36 A Kidney Stone We Got Sent Today. Omg Share icon

#37 Best Friend’s Dad’s Arm After Boxing Injury Share icon

#38 Patient Got Bit By A Stray Dog, And This Is His Rabies Vaccine And Immune Globulin Set Up Share icon

#39 PE Removal With New Procedure. Here’s What They Sucked Out Of My Lungs Via My Groin Last Week Share icon

#40 My Dad’s Hand After A Bee Sting Share icon

#41 Baby Born With Mother's Iud Device In His Head Share icon

#42 Osteosarcoma Share icon Osteosarcoma is a malignant tumors which begins in the bone forming cells.It typically occurs in young patients with 75% taking place before the age of 20 as the growth centers of the bone are more active during puberty.⁠



#43 Extremely Pruned Fingers After Picking Mangos Without Gloves Share icon

#44 A Man In His 50’s, While Under The Influence, Fell Onto The Pedal Of His Bicycle Share icon

#45 A Severe, Antibiotic Resistant Infection Caused My Eardrum To Rupture. I Bought A Digital Otoscope And Took A Picture Every Other Day As It Healed Share icon

#46 Heavy Calculus Removal Share icon

#47 An Open Globe Injury Is Characterized By A Complete Penetration Of The Eyeball's Outer Layer, Resulting From Either A Laceration Or A Concealed Rupture Share icon

#48 Ever Since I Got Covid Twice Working As A Hcp In 2020, I Now Get Full Body Hives, Apparently A Post-Viral Reaction, A Couple Times A Month, Mostly When I’m Stressed Share icon

#49 Hydrocephalus Ex Vacuo With Some Extensive White Matter Atrophy Share icon Seraphim9120:

Hydrocephalus ex vacuo. Hydrocephalus by definition means that the amount of liquor (brain fluid) is higher than normal. Ex vavuo means that this increased amount is there because there is more space available for it. For example because the white matter has atrophied (disappeares) for some reason. That might be because of a degenerative pathophysiological reason or due to atrophy caused by age.



The causality of "higher pressure by fluid" the other commenter lays out may exist, but is not the primary reason for hydrocephalus ex vacuo.



#50 Can Anyone Tell Me What Kind Of Affliction This Man Is Suffering From? Share icon

#51 Toxoplasma Gondii Abscess In The Brain Share icon

#52 Vomited Too Violently And Ended Up With Petechiae On My Eyelids And Neck Share icon

#53 Docs Couldn’t Find A Single Vein In My Arms For IvV So They Struck My Jugular Share icon

#54 A Weird Vein Posted In Another Sub Share icon

#55 Large Build Up Under The Gums, Tooth Looked Like It Had Barnacles Share icon

#56 Spontaneous Hyphema Share icon

#57 I (35f) Had Semi-Permanent Tubes Put In My Ears Last Summer. This Is My 4th Time Having Tubes, But My Third Set Was At 13. I Could Tell My Right Ear Was Getting Clogged, So I've Been Using Medicated Drops For A Few Days. Today, This Fell Out Of My Ear. It's In The Perfect Shape Of My Tube Share icon

#58 A Year Ago I Had…something Share icon It was extremely itchy, was only on my arms and legs. Went to two doctors about it, one said looks fungal, the other said looks bacterial. Neither diagnosed me.



#59 Part Of My Boy’s Soles Turned A Deep Purple Share icon Looks like he stepped on an ink pad, but the color doesn’t come off even a little, with soap or alcohol. Pressing the purple skin turns it pale a little, and releasing pressure turns it purple again. Boy (13) claims it wasn’t purple this morning, and there was no high impact activity on his feet today. Area doesn’t feel numb, cold, itchy or painful. It’s 10pm over here so we’ll have it looked at tomorrow.

