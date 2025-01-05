ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is a treasure trove of fascinating stories, and when it comes to the world of medicine, the tales become even more compelling. From incredible recoveries to puzzling diagnoses, medical cases reveal the sheer complexity and resilience of the human body. They offer a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of healthcare. One such hub of remarkable medical stories is the subreddit r/medizzy, where people alike share some of the most captivating cases. This community dives into rare conditions that baffle even seasoned experts and highlights the everyday struggles and victories of doctors. Keep reading to explore these extraordinary medical cases that showcase the weird, wonderful, and awe-inspiring side of medicine!

#1

A Man From India Has An Ultra-Rare Condition Called Hypertrichosis, Also Known As “Werewolf Syndrome”

A Man From India Has An Ultra-Rare Condition Called Hypertrichosis, Also Known As "Werewolf Syndrome"

This incurable condition is so rare that it is believed that only 50 people have had it since the Middle Ages

HealerMD Report

    #2

    This Woman Performed A C-Section On Herself After Struggling During Labor And Not Having Access To Immediate Medical Care. Both She And The Baby Lived!

    This Woman Performed A C-Section On Herself After Struggling During Labor And Not Having Access To Immediate Medical Care. Both She And The Baby Lived!

    Adeisha Report

    Sarah Matsoukis
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    That's both incredibly sad and incredibly badass. And lucky because possible infections and stuff.

    #3

    Perfectly Lined Up Sternotomy Sealing, The Surgeon Is Amazing

    Perfectly Lined Up Sternotomy Sealing, The Surgeon Is Amazing

    Just_Maya Report

    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    When I needed ankle surgery, the surgeons made sure to cut around my tattoo. Very grateful!

    For many of us, health is a top priority, and it’s astonishing to think about how far medicine has come in just the last 20 years.

    From groundbreaking treatments to revolutionary tec﻿hnology, the advances have reshaped the way we think about healthcare and improved the quality of life for millions of people. It’s a journey of innovation, persistence, and human ingenuity that continues to wow us.
    #4

    Before And After Orthognathic Surgery

    Before And After Orthognathic Surgery

    Traumaprof Report

    #5

    Normal Birthmark

    Normal Birthmark

    JustSavi Report

    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    I had a bright red one in the corner of my eye when I was little. It faded out quick, thank God, because by kindergarten I was very tired of hearing 'did you know your eye is bleeding?' from anyone who didn't know me.

    #6

    13 Vertebral Bodies Taken From An Organ Donor To Be Used For Bone Marrow

    13 Vertebral Bodies Taken From An Organ Donor To Be Used For Bone Marrow

    mriTecha Report

    Ru Bee
    Ru Bee
    Ru Bee
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited)

    When I am dead you can have any part of me that can help others... Seriously bury or combust anything that isn't useful but once I am dead rip me into pieces... It is my last retort!

    Two decades ago, smartphones were just emerging, and now we have wearable devices like smartwatches that can monitor your heart rate, track your sleep, and even detect irregularities like atrial fibrillation.

    These gadgets have made it easier for people to stay on top of their health without even stepping into a clinic. It’s like having a mini-doctor on your wrist—a concept that would have seemed like science fiction in the early 2000s.
    #7

    Caput Medusae. It Is The Appearance Of Engorged And Severely Distended Epigastric Veins That Usually Radiate From Umbilicus Around The Abdomen. It Is Also Called Palm Tree Sign And Is Cardinal Sign Of Portal Hypertension

    Caput Medusae. It Is The Appearance Of Engorged And Severely Distended Epigastric Veins That Usually Radiate From Umbilicus Around The Abdomen. It Is Also Called Palm Tree Sign And Is Cardinal Sign Of Portal Hypertension

    mriTecha Report

    #8

    Tight Situation! Boa Constrictor In The Emergency Room

    Tight Situation! Boa Constrictor In The Emergency Room

    Surgeox Report

    #9

    My Husbands Blood Pressure. Doctor Was Surprised He Was Alert And Holding Conversation.

    My Husbands Blood Pressure. Doctor Was Surprised He Was Alert And Holding Conversation.

    el_torko Report

    C.Stith
    C.Stith
    C.Stith
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    My brother in law died from chronic low blood pressure two years ago.

    Surgical techniques have also seen tremendous progress. Take robotic-assisted surgeries, for example. The Da Vinci Surgical System, which gained popularity in the 2000s, now performs minimally invasive procedures with unparalleled precision.

    Compared to traditional methods, it results in smaller scars, faster recovery, and less pain—a game-changer for both doctors and patients.
    #10

    Shot That Demonstrates How Small A Developing Pair Of Fetal Lungs Can Be!⁠

    Shot That Demonstrates How Small A Developing Pair Of Fetal Lungs Can Be!⁠

    GiorgioMD Report

    #11

    A Rare Glimpse At Something That’s Called Fascia, It’s The White Covering That Is On Top Of Muscle And Under The Skin!

    A Rare Glimpse At Something That's Called Fascia, It's The White Covering That Is On Top Of Muscle And Under The Skin!

    mriTecha Report

    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    In hindsight, I had a much smaller one of these off a sharp shelf corner at work. At the time I assumed it couldn't be that bad because it didn't bleed. Wasn't until several years later that I found out these should get stitches.

    #12

    Facial Reconstruction During World War I (1916-1917) [colorized]

    Facial Reconstruction During World War I (1916-1917) [colorized]

    GiorgioMD Report

    S Bow
    S Bow
    S Bow
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Wow, these results look better than some recent reconstructions I've seen!

    Cancer treatments have undergone a revolution as well. Two decades ago, chemotherapy was often the primary option, but today we have targeted therapies and immunotherapies that are far more precise and personalized.

    These treatments not only increase survival rates but also come with fewer side effects, offering patients a better quality of life during their recovery journey.

    #13

    Frozen Red Cells From A Prenatal Patient Who Is U Negative And Has Anti-U. Approximately 99.9% Of The Population Is U Positive. The Red Cells Will Be Used To Identify Antibodies On Future Patients

    Frozen Red Cells From A Prenatal Patient Who Is U Negative And Has Anti-U. Approximately 99.9% Of The Population Is U Positive. The Red Cells Will Be Used To Identify Antibodies On Future Patients

    Zukazuk Report

    #14

    The Mermaid Syndrome

    The Mermaid Syndrome

    schastlivaya-zhizn:
    The mermaid syndrome, also known as sirenomelia, is a rare, fatal multi-system congenital syndrome. The most common findings are lower limb fusion into a single extremity, deformities of the sacrum and pelvic girdle, absence of external genitalia, absence of anal patency, and lethal renal abnormalities. These infants frequently display Potter's facies and pulmonary hypoplasia as a result of the oligohydramnios that result from renal agenesis.

    GiorgioMD Report

    #15

    Brother Had Surgery On His Eye For Melanoma

    Brother Had Surgery On His Eye For Melanoma

    Breablomberg21 Report

    Gene editing, once the stuff of sci-fi movies, is now a reality thanks to CRISPR technology. This revolutionary tool allows scientists to edit DNA with incredible precision, opening the door to potential cures for genetic disorders like cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia.
    #16

    This Man Named Tim Had A Cancerous Tumor That Had Grown To The Size Of A Melon And Had It Rebuilt By A Pioneering Surgeon

    This Man Named Tim Had A Cancerous Tumor That Had Grown To The Size Of A Melon And Had It Rebuilt By A Pioneering Surgeon

    Surgeox Report

    AP
    AP
    AP
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    couldn't he been helped before it got this huge??

    #17

    Neurosurgeon Removes Live 8cm Long Worm From Woman's Brain

    Neurosurgeon Removes Live 8cm Long Worm From Woman's Brain

    GiorgioMD Report

    #18

    Gouty Arthritis

    Gouty Arthritis

    GiorgioMD Report

    Even everyday healthcare has seen a transformation. Telemedicine has surged in popularity, especially after the pandemic. Now, you can consult a doctor from the comfort of your home with just a few clicks.
    #19

    Debridement Collection Of Calcifications Resulting From Synovial Chondromatosis In My Right Shoulder

    Debridement Collection Of Calcifications Resulting From Synovial Chondromatosis In My Right Shoulder

    DetroitWagon Report

    #20

    I Had Brain Surgery In January Of ’23 And One Of The Screws Used Worked Its Way Through My Skin And Eventually Came Out

    I Had Brain Surgery In January Of '23 And One Of The Screws Used Worked Its Way Through My Skin And Eventually Came Out

    psykokittie Report

    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Bodies are surprisingly good at removing things that register as foreign.

    #21

    Had Vitrectomy Surgery 3 Years Ago, And One Pupil Is Always Bigger Than The Other Now

    Had Vitrectomy Surgery 3 Years Ago, And One Pupil Is Always Bigger Than The Other Now

    sunnysideup2323 Report

    Vaccines have also made remarkable strides. The speed at which COVID-19 vaccines were developed was a testament to how far medical research has come.

    #22

    Bilateral Keratoconus

    Bilateral Keratoconus

    Keratoconus is a condition in which the cornea of the eye is unable to hold its round shape and it bulges outward, like a cone. It is usually bilateral and present normally at puberty. It is considered rare in children.
    What you see here is an “oil-droplet” reflex (Charleux sign), a dark reflex in the area of the cone on observation of the cornea by distant direct ophthalmoscopy, which is highly evocative of keratoconus.

    Emergentelman Report

    Leigh
    Leigh
    Leigh
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited)

    I have keratoconus. I'm part of a research study testing a new medication combined with uv light.

    Vote comment up
    #23

    Blood From 5 Y/O With Nephrotic Syndrome

    Blood From 5 Y/O With Nephrotic Syndrome

    braced Report

    #24

    These Are Mulberry Molars, Which Are Associated With Congenital Syphilis

    These Are Mulberry Molars, Which Are Associated With Congenital Syphilis

    mriTecha Report

    Digital health records have replaced the old system of paper files, making healthcare more efficient and less prone to errors. Doctors can now access your medical history in seconds, enabling better coordination and care. It’s a small but crucial improvement that has made a world of difference.  

    The rise of personalized medicine is another leap forward. By analyzing a person’s genetic makeup, doctors can now tailor treatments specifically to their needs.
    #25

    A Man In Peru Experienced An Unusual Swelling, Resembling A Balloon, Following A Fishing Accident. After A Deep-Sea Diving Expedition For Shellfish, He Had To Quickly Resurface Due To The Propeller Of A Large Commercial Vessel Severing His Compressed Air Supply

    A Man In Peru Experienced An Unusual Swelling, Resembling A Balloon, Following A Fishing Accident. After A Deep-Sea Diving Expedition For Shellfish, He Had To Quickly Resurface Due To The Propeller Of A Large Commercial Vessel Severing His Compressed Air Supply

    HealerMD Report

    #26

    My Nails Are Wrinkly And Quite Brittle

    My Nails Are Wrinkly And Quite Brittle

    snaggle_panther Report

    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Looked at the Reddit thread, hope OP eventually gets this diagnosed

    #27

    Nails Coming Off After HFMD

    Nails Coming Off After HFMD

    Came down with a severe case of hand, foot and mouth disease about a month and a half ago. Now my nails are coming off and yesterday my whole toe nail popped off!

    FrutaPadre Report

    Medicine has always been about saving lives, but today it’s also about enhancing them. These posts highlight just how far medicine has come. From life-saving treatments to mind-boggling innovations, they remind us of the power of science and human ingenuity. Which one of these posts surprised or inspired you the most? Do you have a favorite medical breakthrough or story?

    #28

    Tetanus, Or "Lockjaw," Is Caused By The Bacterium Clostridium Tetani, Which Produces A Toxin Leading To Severe Muscle Spasms. Historically, Due To The Abrupt And Rigid Muscle Contractions, People Believed Tetanus Was A Form Of Demonic Possession

    Tetanus, Or "Lockjaw," Is Caused By The Bacterium Clostridium Tetani, Which Produces A Toxin Leading To Severe Muscle Spasms. Historically, Due To The Abrupt And Rigid Muscle Contractions, People Believed Tetanus Was A Form Of Demonic Possession

    problematicduck Report

    Any
    Any
    Any
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Get your vaxxines! To prevent this. Tetanus is practically everywhere.

    #29

    An MRI View You Won’t See Everyday

    An MRI View You Won't See Everyday

    atgctgttt Report

    #30

    This Young Patient Stepped On A Football Table Pole, The Pole Penetrated The Sole Of His Foot Going Through The Shoe And Sock

    This Young Patient Stepped On A Football Table Pole, The Pole Penetrated The Sole Of His Foot Going Through The Shoe And Sock

    mriTecha Report

    #31

    Extreme Case Of Lymphedema!

    Extreme Case Of Lymphedema!

    HealerMD:
    Lymphedema, or lymphatic obstruction, is a long-term condition where excess fluid collects in tissues causing swelling (edema).The lymphatic system is a part of the circulatory system and vital for immune function. Lymphedema is caused by a blockage of this system. Lymphedema commonly affects one of the arms or legs. In some cases, both arms or both legs may be affected...

    HealerMD Report

    #32

    Sunken Nose

    Sunken Nose

    mriTecha Report

    #33

    Messed Up My Ankle Real Bad, Was Told To Post Here. Feel Free To Study This Or Whatever

    Messed Up My Ankle Real Bad, Was Told To Post Here. Feel Free To Study This Or Whatever

    InquisitorDomina Report

    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    I had something very similar after slipping on a wet bathroom floor: completely severed food from leg, ligaments and all.

    #34

    Came Down With A Dry Cough And Night Sweats About A Week Ago And Coughed This Up Rather Worrying Hopefully Doctors Can Help Tomorrow

    Came Down With A Dry Cough And Night Sweats About A Week Ago And Coughed This Up Rather Worrying Hopefully Doctors Can Help Tomorrow

    TheAgentPixel Report

    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    Not an expert, but I think it's just a mucus cast of the inside of their lung

    #35

    My Baby Implanted Next To My Copper Iud Last Year. My Obgyn Office Is Still Talking About How Rare This Was. She’s 7 1/2 Weeks Old Now

    My Baby Implanted Next To My Copper Iud Last Year. My Obgyn Office Is Still Talking About How Rare This Was. She's 7 1/2 Weeks Old Now

    bigsqueezies Report

    #36

    A Kidney Stone We Got Sent Today. Omg

    A Kidney Stone We Got Sent Today. Omg

    denobulans Report

    #37

    Best Friend’s Dad’s Arm After Boxing Injury

    Best Friend's Dad's Arm After Boxing Injury

    hellgirllll Report

    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Boxing as in the sport, or as in someone dropped a box on him?

    #38

    Patient Got Bit By A Stray Dog, And This Is His Rabies Vaccine And Immune Globulin Set Up

    Patient Got Bit By A Stray Dog, And This Is His Rabies Vaccine And Immune Globulin Set Up

    LittleLoobyLulu Report

    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Apparently the rabies vaccines aren't nearly as brutal as they used to be, but I hear they're still not fun, either.

    PE Removal With New Procedure. Here’s What They Sucked Out Of My Lungs Via My Groin Last Week

    PE Removal With New Procedure. Here's What They Sucked Out Of My Lungs Via My Groin Last Week

    Travis9283 Report

    #40

    My Dad’s Hand After A Bee Sting

    My Dad's Hand After A Bee Sting

    itsnobigthing Report

    #41

    Baby Born With Mother's Iud Device In His Head

    Baby Born With Mother's Iud Device In His Head

    HealerMD Report

    #42

    Osteosarcoma

    Osteosarcoma

    Osteosarcoma is a malignant tumors which begins in the bone forming cells.It typically occurs in young patients with 75% taking place before the age of 20 as the growth centers of the bone are more active during puberty.⁠

    GiorgioMD Report

    #43

    Extremely Pruned Fingers After Picking Mangos Without Gloves

    Extremely Pruned Fingers After Picking Mangos Without Gloves

    HealerMD Report

    #44

    A Man In His 50’s, While Under The Influence, Fell Onto The Pedal Of His Bicycle

    A Man In His 50's, While Under The Influence, Fell Onto The Pedal Of His Bicycle

    HealerMD Report

    #45

    A Severe, Antibiotic Resistant Infection Caused My Eardrum To Rupture. I Bought A Digital Otoscope And Took A Picture Every Other Day As It Healed

    A Severe, Antibiotic Resistant Infection Caused My Eardrum To Rupture. I Bought A Digital Otoscope And Took A Picture Every Other Day As It Healed

    ShesGotSauce Report

    #46

    Heavy Calculus Removal

    Heavy Calculus Removal

    GiorgioMD Report

    Lunar Rat
    Lunar Rat
    Lunar Rat
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    I want unsee juice for most of these! I've definitely had enough.

    #47

    An Open Globe Injury Is Characterized By A Complete Penetration Of The Eyeball's Outer Layer, Resulting From Either A Laceration Or A Concealed Rupture

    An Open Globe Injury Is Characterized By A Complete Penetration Of The Eyeball's Outer Layer, Resulting From Either A Laceration Or A Concealed Rupture

    GiorgioMD Report

    #48

    Ever Since I Got Covid Twice Working As A Hcp In 2020, I Now Get Full Body Hives, Apparently A Post-Viral Reaction, A Couple Times A Month, Mostly When I’m Stressed

    Ever Since I Got Covid Twice Working As A Hcp In 2020, I Now Get Full Body Hives, Apparently A Post-Viral Reaction, A Couple Times A Month, Mostly When I'm Stressed

    GMorningSweetPea Report

    #49

    Hydrocephalus Ex Vacuo With Some Extensive White Matter Atrophy

    Hydrocephalus Ex Vacuo With Some Extensive White Matter Atrophy

    Seraphim9120:
    Hydrocephalus ex vacuo. Hydrocephalus by definition means that the amount of liquor (brain fluid) is higher than normal. Ex vavuo means that this increased amount is there because there is more space available for it. For example because the white matter has atrophied (disappeares) for some reason. That might be because of a degenerative pathophysiological reason or due to atrophy caused by age.

    The causality of "higher pressure by fluid" the other commenter lays out may exist, but is not the primary reason for hydrocephalus ex vacuo.

    Surgeox Report

    #50

    Can Anyone Tell Me What Kind Of Affliction This Man Is Suffering From?

    Can Anyone Tell Me What Kind Of Affliction This Man Is Suffering From?

    Habarer Report

    #51

    Toxoplasma Gondii Abscess In The Brain

    Toxoplasma Gondii Abscess In The Brain

    HealerMD Report

    #52

    Vomited Too Violently And Ended Up With Petechiae On My Eyelids And Neck

    Vomited Too Violently And Ended Up With Petechiae On My Eyelids And Neck

    FrogsEatingSoup Report

    #53

    Docs Couldn’t Find A Single Vein In My Arms For IvV So They Struck My Jugular

    Docs Couldn't Find A Single Vein In My Arms For IvV So They Struck My Jugular

    Deepikapaul67 Report

    #54

    A Weird Vein Posted In Another Sub

    A Weird Vein Posted In Another Sub

    msoulforged Report

    #55

    Large Build Up Under The Gums, Tooth Looked Like It Had Barnacles

    Large Build Up Under The Gums, Tooth Looked Like It Had Barnacles

    ohnokockzilla Report

    #56

    Spontaneous Hyphema

    Spontaneous Hyphema

    GiorgioMD Report

    #57

    I (35f) Had Semi-Permanent Tubes Put In My Ears Last Summer. This Is My 4th Time Having Tubes, But My Third Set Was At 13. I Could Tell My Right Ear Was Getting Clogged, So I've Been Using Medicated Drops For A Few Days. Today, This Fell Out Of My Ear. It's In The Perfect Shape Of My Tube

    I (35f) Had Semi-Permanent Tubes Put In My Ears Last Summer. This Is My 4th Time Having Tubes, But My Third Set Was At 13. I Could Tell My Right Ear Was Getting Clogged, So I've Been Using Medicated Drops For A Few Days. Today, This Fell Out Of My Ear. It's In The Perfect Shape Of My Tube

    nmsjtb0308 Report

    #58

    A Year Ago I Had…something

    A Year Ago I Had…something

    It was extremely itchy, was only on my arms and legs. Went to two doctors about it, one said looks fungal, the other said looks bacterial. Neither diagnosed me.

    zotonn Report

    #59

    Part Of My Boy’s Soles Turned A Deep Purple

    Part Of My Boy's Soles Turned A Deep Purple

    Looks like he stepped on an ink pad, but the color doesn’t come off even a little, with soap or alcohol. Pressing the purple skin turns it pale a little, and releasing pressure turns it purple again. Boy (13) claims it wasn’t purple this morning, and there was no high impact activity on his feet today. Area doesn’t feel numb, cold, itchy or painful. It’s 10pm over here so we’ll have it looked at tomorrow.

    Momochichi Report

    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    To paraphrase long Reddit update: Onions. Apparently someone was chopping red onions and dropped some on the kitchen mat, where a cat peed on it and caused the pigment to transfer to the mat. Then the kid, who, unbeknownst to the mom, only walks on the balls of his feet, stepped on the cat-pee purple dye and got purple feet.

