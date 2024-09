Today, we’ve rounded up some of the best—or, should we say, worst—wedding fails that got roasted online. Because, let’s be honest, what’s a wedding without a little drama to go with the dessert?

Weddings mean different things to different guests. Some come for the food , others to celebrate the happy couple, and a few are there just to judge. But sometimes, they don’t even have to look too hard—some weddings are just so disastrous , they practically invite criticism.

#1 Just Hope There Isn't A Third

#2 Gahhh This Is Bad

#3 Photographer Shaming A Guest

There are so many things that can go wrong during a wedding. Sure, couples might find themselves fretting over the most outlandish scenarios, like what happens if the venue spontaneously bursts into flames or if the food mysteriously vanishes into thin air. While these nightmare scenarios are highly unlikely, let’s face it: no wedding is entirely issue-free. From a runaway flower girl to a DJ who can’t find the right playlist, unexpected hiccups can pop up at any moment.

#4 Imma Use This One Sometime

#5 Found On Twitter

#6 I'm All For Using An Uber Sure But Come On

One of the biggest headaches a couple might face on their wedding day is getting their loved ones to the right place at the right time. Whether it’s a late arrival at the ceremony or guests wandering off during cocktail hour, these little hiccups can really throw off the entire schedule. ADVERTISEMENT Imagine this: you’ve planned your first dance to take place outside at 6 PM, perfectly timed to catch the beautiful sunset as your backdrop. But as the moment approaches, you realize guests are still trickling in—some weren’t even aware of the timing. Your dream of dancing under the golden glow of the setting sun starts to slip away, leaving you feeling a bit deflated.

#7 Mother Of Bride Wearing Bridal Gown!

#8 Just Saw This On Facebook... Eek

#9 Please Be Considerate About Peoples Choices At Your Wedding

One of the easiest things to do to avoid such a situation is sending out reminders to your guests a few days before the big day. You can include details about the timing in your invitations, but a friendly reminder via text or email can help keep everyone on the same page.

#10 You're Probably Wondering Why This Is Shame Worthy. Well How Do You Feel Now That You Know She Was ***not*** The Bride

#11 Double-Shame? Moh Knew She Had Been Exposed Before The Pandemic Wedding

#12 There's Still Time To Change Your Decor

Another thing that can be a complete disaster is when you can’t get the photos you planned and dreamt of. This could happen due to various reasons, like maybe time slipped away from you. Or you were not able to find your loved ones for those important group shots. Whatever the reason, ending up without the photographs you envisioned can be a real letdown.

#13 Cringe Cake Topper, Not To Mention The Fondant

#14 Real Life Soap Opera

#15 I'd Be Tripping All The Way Down The Aisle!

Susie from Revelry Events offers valuable advice: "The best way to make sure this doesn't happen is to communicate with your photographer. Send them a list of all the group shots you want to take plus the detail shots you don't want to be missed (you worked hard on those place cards!)" "Work on the schedule together so they know what's coming up and when to be ready to click. Also, designate some of your bridal party or ushers to help corralling the guests you need for group shots."

#16 Sharing This Very Normal And Appropriate Groom Outfit

#17 We Sent You This Card So Send Us Money

#18 Mother Of The Groom And The Groom On Their Special Day

Weddings and family drama sometimes go hand in hand, right? For instance, your Aunt Karen decides she’s had enough of Uncle Bob and refuses to sit next to him. The best thing you can do in such situations is stay calm, smile, and find a new seating arrangement. Sometimes all you need is a quick and easy solution to save your special day.

#19 Went To A Wedding And The Mil Wore This... Would You Be Okay With It?

#20 Has Any Other Country Had People Wear Their Flag As A Wedding Dress? No? Just... Ew

#21 I Can't Decide If This Is Tacky, Or Brilliant. I Wouldn't Have Been Able To Pay Enough $$ For Someone To Be Willing To Distract My Mil

Now, when it comes to food, chances are someone might change their mind at the at the last minute. A guest who RSVP’d for non-veg can suddenly have an epiphany and decide to turn vegan two months before your wedding. What do you do? It’s always smart to have a backup plan with a safe food option on hand—something simple, like a veggie pasta or salad, just in case. ADVERTISEMENT Oh, and let’s not forget those moments when you might realize your wedding dress isn’t as perfect as you imagined—it’s creased, stained, or maybe even worse. But remember, panicking won’t do you any good. Take a deep breath and focus on quick fixes.

#22 Indoor Fireworks Before First Dance

#23 4 Weddings And A Cat Party

#24 Everyone In The Comments Is Calling Her Out. How Can You Think This Is A Good Idea?

While some things on your wedding day are within your control, others are not—like the weather! Whether it’s blazing sun, a chill in the air, or unexpected rain, these elements can throw a wrench in your plans. But don’t let that spoil your mood. Kate Wood, a bridal fashion and beauty expert for The Knot, suggests you should try to embrace the rain instead of letting it dampen your spirits. “Send a bridesmaid or close friend out to buy a dozen golf umbrellas for you and your bridal party (even better if you can get them in your wedding colors!). To ensure your hair stays put, ask your hairstylist to accompany you to the ceremony for a last-minute touch-up. When it's time to take pictures, grab a pair of cute rain boots and a matching umbrella for a romantic photo shoot.” ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Ooooo Yikes

#26 And They Say Romance Is Dead

#27 Man Proposes To Woman After Which She Grabs Her Phone To Upload A Picture On Instagram

So, while you can control some wedding mishaps, there are others you just can’t avoid. And those are the ones that end up making waves online, just like these posts. Which one of these wedding fails made you laugh (or cringe) the most?

#28 The Groom's Idea Of Dressing For The Occasion

#29 Bride Cancels Vendor For Supporting Black Lives Matter

#30 Bridezilla Wants All Her Bridesmaids To Cut And Dye Their Hair So They Look Identical

#31 Do Not Talk To The Bride At All

#32 This Is A Whole New Level Of Bridezilla

#33 Newly Engaged Dependa (Not My Story)

#34 Couldn't Have Chosen Any Other Day?

#35 Mother Of Groom Insists On Being In Son's Wedding Portrait With Bust Of Deceased Husband

#36 I Paid $600 And Gave Her Six Months For My Wedding Dress Hem To Look Like This

#37 It Can't Just Be The Bride's Big Day, You Know

#38 Karen Thinks Artists Are Ripping Her Off For Charging $1000 For A Live Painting Of Her Wedding Ceremony. Expects To Get A Literal Picasso For That Price

#39 Bride Claims "No Masks Allowed" At Her Wedding

#40 My Free Photographer Is So Much More Important Than My Sister's Well-Being And Happiness!

#41 My Cousin Sent This Along With Her Wedding Invitations… I Will Not Be In Attendance

#42 I Paid For The First Slice After It Was Announced On The Day We'd Be Helping To Pay For Their Cake!! Apparently Didn't Count For The Second

#43 Repeat After Me: Global Tragedy Is Not An Appropriate Wedding Theme

#44 You Want My To Cut My Hair. You Can't Fire Me, I Quit

#45 Well This Should Be Fun - Online Wedding Group Drama

#46 Future Bride Thinks The Handmaids Tale Is A Perfect Theme For The Wedding

#47 This Is Terrible

#48 What A Hilarious Prank

#49 A New Wedding Theme For You To Consider

#50 Wedding Guest Shaming

#51 Yikes Yikes Yikes

#52 "Please Shoot People So We Can Have Our Wedding Illegally"

#53 The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mum! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates!

#54 Spotted On Facebook

#55 I Feel So Bad For This Bride

#56 Sounds Like A Great Idea To Save A Few Cents! May Save Even More When The Twin And His New Bride Don't Come To Your Wedding!

#57 Starting Off Marriage By Secretly Going Against Your Fiancé's Wishes... Yikes

#58 Wedding Shaming Myself A Bit... I Would Personally Recommend To Ask Your Pastor/Celebrant To Step To The Side When The Kiss Takes Place. All Personal Preference Ofcourse. Although Hubby's Hair Does Smell Good

#59 Plantation Weddings Were Contentious Enough Already

#60 Couple Cancels On Photographer Within 90 Days Due To Photographer's Facebook

#61 Animal Abuse! What A Nice Way To Celebrate Love!

#62 Fake Unsuccessful Wedding Shaming. Technically Not A Wedding But

#63 Someone Get Op's Cousin Back On A Bus To Alabama

#64 Bride Posts Conversation With Her Mom. Don't Worry - She Got A Roasting In Comments

#65 My Friend Went To A Wedding Where They Had A Guy Handing Out Martini Olives In A Bathtub Full Of Olives

#66 Wedding Shaming, The Dear Prudence Edition

#67 It Truly Is Funny How Being A Part Of Someone's Bridesmaids Or Being The Maid Of Honor Is No Longer Chosen By How Close You Are To The Bride But By How Well You Fit Her Aesthetic

#68 Asking The Girl Your Fiancé Groomed To Be Your Photographer For Free

#69 Too Bad, So Sad Wedding Photo Edition

#70 Poor Photographer.. That Said I'd Be Interested To See The Pictures That They Had To Capture While This All Went Down

#71 Mother In Law And Sister In Law Wore White

#72 MIL Really Wanted To Be Bride. I'm Now Divorced From Her Son, Who She Posed With In The 2nd Picture

#73 Received This Abomination Of A Save The Date… Whole Card Was Filled With It

#74 A "Friend" Took Our Wedding Photos As A Gift To Us And Then Ghosted Us. It's Been 6 Months

#75 Guests Must Wear Yellow, May Not Speak Aloud

#76 White Woman Worried About Her Venue Staff Being Minorities

#77 Surprise! A Pregnant Alien Officiant

#78 From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet

#79 My Cousin Is Butthurt That No One Is Donating To Their Wedding …

#80 Motb In White! It Literally Looks Like A Double Wedding To Me

#81 This Woman Is Probably The Biggest Narcissist I've Ever Met
She wore this to her college friends wedding (the groom.) She'd never met the bride prior, and the bride was wearing a very very simple relaxed gown.

#82 I Feel Like I'm Missing Something That Makes This Cute

#83 Mother Of The Bride. Bride's Dress Also Had Bejeweled Top And Float Bottom

#84 Wedding Favors Are Engraved Bullet Casings With The Date And The Couples' Names On Them

#85 How Dare My 30yo Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair!!

#86 I Just Can't With This, It's So Bad

#87 Vegan Bride Bans All Omnivore Guests From Wedding

#88 This Girl Is An Icon. She Really Spilled Some Tea!

#89 How Dare People Be Offended When I Want A Giant Wedding In So. California Where Someone Dies From Covid Every 6 Minutes! Muh Freedumb Of Speech!

#90 Sounds Like It'll Be A Healthy Marriage!

#91 Even Outdoors, A 500-Person Wedding Feels A Bit Out Of Touch Right Now, Doesn't It?

#92 Groom's Mother Hospitalized With Covid And Pneumonia 2 Weeks After Mask-Less Wedding In Florida

#93 Came Across This On My Feed. Really Not Sure If It's A Joke Or Not But Felt It Fit Here

#94 Wowzas.. Father Is More Interested Than The Aesthetics Of His Wedding Than A Life Long Relationship With His Daughter

#95 I Went To A Wedding Where The Bride And Groom Hated Vegetarians

#96 Received An E-Invitation To Watch His Wedding Livestream 1 Hour Before His Wedding. I Was Not Feeling Generous

#97 Check Out This Horror Of A "Mother"

#98 Host A Photography Competition Instead Of Paying For A Photographer!

#99 With Friends Like These Who Needs Enemies

#100 From My Cousins (The Grooms) Wedding, Of Which I Wasn't Invited

#101 Guy Asks Fiance If He Can Invite His Friends On Their Honeymoon

#102 Spare A Thought For This Poor Girl Who Has Been Dealt The Injustice Of Being Gifted A Mere $32,000 For Her Wedding

#103 Guest Demands To Bring Their Son (18) Daughter (23), 3 Grandchildren, And A Dog To The Wedding

#104 Just Got This In My Email After Receiving The Invite 2 Days Ago

#105 What In The Hell. What A Nightmare!

#106 Screenshot: Bride And Moh Scam Bridesmaids

#107 Pregnant Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding

#108 I Have No Words For This… Absolutely Heartless

#109 Only Some Of You Can Eat! Posted On Local Radio Page

#110 This Is As Tacky As It Gets... Not Even A "Buy The Bride A Drink" Just $$$ Please