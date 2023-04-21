“They Told Me That I Shouldn’t Have An Opinion”: DJ Intercepts A Proposal At A Wedding, Gets Mixed Reactions

Recently, a 27-year-old man who is a part-time DJ turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement.

“I mostly DJ for just family and friends, I’m not really a professional, just do it for a little side cash from time to time,” the author explained.

One such side hustle was playing “on the cheap at a wedding for a friend of a friend.” It all was going fine until one guest, “Kevin,” asked for the song “Golden Hour.” “It was an odd request because at this time all the guests were literally hopping around and dancing but I was told to take all requests so did it anyways,” the DJ recounted.

Little did he know, the party was about to take an unexpected turn.

A wedding guest suddenly kneels down to propose in the middle of the dancefloor, DJ switches the song and receives backlash

Image credits: bialasiewicz (not the actual photo)

Image credits: takemewu31 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Significant-Pass-784

Many people thought the author did nothing wrong

Others, however, thought the DJ might be to blame