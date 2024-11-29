ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, I'm an urban explorer from Lithuania. For over 10 years, I've been exploring abandoned buildings across Europe. One of my favorite types of places to explore has always been abandoned sacred sites - churches, monasteries, and crypts - because of their unique religious atmosphere.

Today, I'd like to present to you 30 of the most beautiful abandoned sacred places I've visited in Europe. If you enjoy my work, feel free to follow me on Instagram.

#1

Round-Shaped Chapel, Czech Republic

Beautiful abandoned European church interior with wooden pews and ornate decor.

This chapel was part of a large three-wing Baroque castle, which has been abandoned for many years. It is distinguished by its round shape and beautiful ceiling, decorated with religious paintings.

    #2

    Abandoned Modern Church In Italy

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe with wooden ceiling and empty pews.

    This abandoned church, built in the mid-20th century, once belonged to the adjacent seminary. The seminary is now also abandoned, with only part of it housing a youth center.

    #3

    Abandoned Church In The Czech Republic

    Woman sitting in an abandoned sacred place in Europe, surrounded by ornate, weathered architecture and intricate details.

    There are many abandoned churches in the Czech Republic. Construction of this church began in the early 20th century and continued until just before the First World War. The inscription above the altar reads, "O Lord, hear my prayer."

    #4

    Chapel With Sculptures, France

    Stunning interior view of an abandoned sacred European place, featuring ornate architecture and statues.

    Located in a small village, this abandoned chapel once belonged to a former seminary. The most beautiful feature of this place is the magnificent sculptures that overlook the chapel from above.

    #5

    Abandoned Church In Italy

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe with ornate ceilings and decaying interior architecture.

    This church in Italy was left abandoned after the town became uninhabited following a massive earthquake. The town is now slowly being renovated, but the church remains abandoned.

    #6

    Abandoned Church In The Czech Republic

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe featuring a dilapidated interior with ornate ceiling art and decaying pews.

    This church in the Czech Republic has been abandoned for a long time due to structural damage. Since the residents lack the funds to repair it, the church remains closed and inaccessible to the public.

    #7

    Blue Church, Italy

    Beautiful abandoned sacred church interior in Europe with arched ceilings and stained glass windows.

    This abandoned church belonged to a nearby monastery. Now both the church and the monastery are abandoned and only visited by urban explorers.

    #8

    Abandoned Church - Concert Hall In Ukraine

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe with arched ceilings and rows of red seats, highlighting architectural beauty.

    This abandoned church was repurposed during the Soviet era to serve a nearby bus factory, functioning as both a library and a concert hall. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the church fell into disuse and was ultimately abandoned.

    #9

    Abandoned University Church In France

    Beautiful abandoned sacred place in Europe with stained glass windows and wooden pews.

    This church near Paris was once part of a nearby university, which is now also abandoned. Despite its popularity among urban explorers, the church remains in surprisingly good condition.

    #10

    Abandoned Synagogue, Romania

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe, featuring an ornate interior with a vintage open book on a wooden table.

    This large synagogue was built in 1897 in a city that once had a significant Jewish population. Today, the Jewish community is virtually gone, and the synagogue is being maintained and gradually renovated by local volunteers.

    #11

    Church - Bar In Belgium

    A person standing in an abandoned sacred place in Europe, surrounded by ornate architectural details.

    This church in Belgium was once repurposed as a bar and nightclub. Now, it stands empty, with pigeons beeing it's only occupants.

    #12

    Abandoned Chapel, Italy

    Beautiful abandoned sacred place in Europe with ornate arches, stained glass, and empty pews.

    This abandoned chapel once belonged to a now-derelict monastery. With the doors left wide open, the interior is slowly being ravaged by vandals.

    #13

    Abandoned Neo-Gothic Church In Belgium

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe with a weathered organ in a deserted church interior.

    It's encouraging that reconstruction work is already underway at this abandoned neo-Gothic church in Belgium.

    #14

    Abandoned Church In The Czech Republic

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe, featuring a grand interior with faded elegance and intricate architectural details.

    This abandoned church was built in the first half of the 18th century by the owners of the nearby estate. During the communist era, the church was neglected and gradually destroyed by moisture from groundwater. Since the 1990s, legal disputes have arisen over the church, and they are still ongoing today.

    #15

    Abandoned Church In Poland With Unique Wooden Interior

    Abandoned sacred church in Europe with wooden interiors and pews, showcasing its beautiful historic architecture.

    This abandoned church in Poland is renowned for its wooden interior architecture. According to rumors, planned reconstruction work was eventually canceled, and the building is once again up for sale.

    #16

    Secluded Abandoned Church In The Romanian Mountains

    Abandoned European sacred place with colorful frescoes and worn altar, showcasing its historical beauty.

    Romania is home to many abandoned churches, but this one stands out due to its remote location—literally in the middle of nowhere, with no houses or roads nearby. To reach it, visitors must first navigate several kilometers of a nearly impassable road and then continue on foot through the forest.

    #17

    Abandoned Church In A Small German Town

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe with wooden pews and arched ceiling, showcasing historical architecture.

    This abandoned church was once a favorite destination for urban explorers. An inscription above the altar reads, "I am the way, the truth, and the life."

    #18

    Abandoned Modern Church In Belgium

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe with open book on decaying pew, stained glass windows, and lone figure in the distance.

    This church belongs to a small community that lacks the funds to maintain it. As a result, it now stands completely abandoned.

    #19

    Abandoned Monastery In Lithuania

    Person exploring beautiful abandoned sacred place in Europe with frescoed ceilings and arched corridors.

    This abandoned monastery in Lithuania is renowned for the paintings that adorn its walls. Since it is very difficult to access, only a few urban explorers have managed to visit it. It remains one of the last well-preserved abandoned sacred sites in Lithuania.

    #20

    Abandoned Church In The Czech Republic

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe, featuring an empty church with ornate architecture and scattered leaves on the floor.

    This abandoned church has preserved not only its pews but also the paintings on the walls and a magnificent altar. It has remained closed and neglected for many years due to lack of funds.

    #21

    Abandoned Church In The Czech Republic

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe with wooden pews and ornate altar, showcasing beautiful decay and historical architecture.

    Although no longer in use, this abandoned church in the Czech Republic is maintained by locals. It is well-secured, which is why few people are able to visit it.

    #22

    Abandoned Church In The Czech Republic

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe featuring an altar, blue vaulted ceiling, and religious paintings.

    Paintings of saints and wilted flowers—this abandoned church in the Czech Republic, unused for many years, is cared for by a neighbor who lives next door.

    #23

    Crypt In An Abandoned Palace, Poland

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe with ornate stone tombs and weathered walls, creating a serene, historical atmosphere.

    This fascinating abandoned crypt is located in a palace in northern Poland that is no longer in use. Although the palace is abandoned, the neighbors make an effort to maintain it and seal off the passages whenever they appear.

    #24

    Abandoned Church In An Italian Town

    Abandoned sacred church interior in Europe with damaged benches and peeling walls.

    This church, located in a small Italian town, is very difficult to access, even for urban explorers—you have to squeeze through a very narrow opening.

    #25

    Abandoned Cathedral In France

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe with high arches, stained glass windows, and wooden pews.

    This massive abandoned cathedral, located in a small French town, can no longer be maintained by the local residents. As a result, its windows are boarded up with wooden panels, and its only visitors now are the pigeons that nest there.

    #26

    Abandoned Church In Portugal

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe, featuring decaying pews, ornate altars, and faded walls, creating a hauntingly beautiful scene.

    This church, located in a small village in Portugal, is slowly fading away. Its grounds are now used as a cattle pasture, and the doors to the church stand wide open.

    #27

    Abandoned German Church In The Czech Republic

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe, featuring a weathered church interior with arched ceiling and ornate altar.

    This church in the Czech Republic features inscriptions in German, as the town once had a large German-speaking community.

    #28

    Abandoned Palace Chapel, Hungary

    Abandoned sacred church interior in Europe with wooden pews, a crucifix, and painted walls.

    This small chapel once belonged to an abandoned palace in Hungary that was once a hotel. Now, the hotel is deserted, and anyone can walk through it.

    #29

    Abandoned Chapel In France

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe, featuring an empty, decaying church interior with wooden pews and an ornate altar.

    This chapel once belonged to a manor house next door, which has been abandoned for many years and is now undergoing reconstruction. Hopefully, reconstruction will begin here as well.

    #30

    Collapsing Monastery In Italy

    Abandoned sacred place in Europe with ornate altar, decaying wooden benches, and sunlight through a large window.

    Part of this monastery in Italy now houses a museum, but the rest is sadly neglected and slowly decaying. The ceiling is collapsing, making it unsafe to enter.

