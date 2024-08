ADVERTISEMENT

Male pattern baldness, the name of a phenomenon as annoying as it is common, affects one in five men in their 20s, one in three in their 30s, and half of all men by the time they are forty, according to statistics from the National Institute of Health.



Losing your hair is one thing, but hundreds of thousands noticing it and constantly pestering you about it is an entirely different experience.



Hollywood stars are constantly being told what to do about their appearance: a little surgery here, some Botox there. A new outfit, new clothes, a new attitude. Gain weight, lose weight. Sometimes, they are told to get a new haircut.



But what if there’s no hair to work with in the first place?



That’s where wigs and hair transplants come in, the latter of which is an industry on the rise, with a net worth of $4.5 billion in 2021.



Here’s a list of famous male celebrities who decided to say “screw you” to mother nature and decided to get hair transplants.