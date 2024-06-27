ADVERTISEMENT

Be it a book, a coffee shop, or even a good doctor that you’re looking for, getting recommendations from people you trust can really make the search easier. Then there’s the online world, too, brimming with descriptions of first-hand experiences and reviews ranging from “the worst thing that has ever happened to me” to “highly recommend it”.

There’s no doubt that the internet can be a great place to look for certain recommendations, but that does not seem to ring true when it comes to books and TikTok trends. A content creator and an avid reader, going by the moniker ‘lonesomeliv’, has started a discussion about books people have read because they were hyped online but ended up being rather disappointing.

“I’ve read a lot of great books because of TikTok but as a general rule of thumb if it’s revered by a majority of people on here it’s going to be one of the worst books you’ll ever read,” lonesomeliv wrote in the description of her video that went viral and was viewed over 3 million times.

In the comments under said video, fellow readers shared what books that were revered by many on TikTok they found underwhelming at best, so if you want to see what might not be worth your while, scroll down to find them on the list below.

#1

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo.
I got halfway through that one and returned it to the library.

kelseya1233

#2

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online It Ends With Us. I want my money back.

pel_gul

Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
22 minutes ago

This book is AWFUL but if you really want to read something that brings you the feeling of having your groin dipped in acid, try November 9 by the same author.

#3

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online I'm a victim of Haunting Adeline. I couldn't help but cringe every time I tried to read it.

⋆˚࿔ syira 𝜗𝜚˚⋆

#4

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online The Inheritance Games was actually just a Wattpad book.

.brwns

#5

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Reminders of Him made me realize there can indeed be an unbearable book.

itsdilaraaltay

#6

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online For everyone on here who told me to read Girl in Pieces, we have a personal problem.

melikajs

#7

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Dare I say Icebreaker... no plot, no character development, nothing interesting at all 0/10 book

mrfatfarm

Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
21 minutes ago

I've never read this, but from the cover alone I already know that it's pretty fkn boring.

#8

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Twisted Love… I couldn’t even get halfway.

elisnokro

Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Read one chapter and cringed so hard I strained a muscle. Just say no.

#9

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online The Silent Patient. So predictable

sllynxz

#10

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Shatter Me was not for me. I read better 'bad books' in Wattpad.

nointerestatall

Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
18 minutes ago

This book is a complete shithouse circus. Shame, too, because the idea could have been done well.

#11

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online I’ll say it… I'LL SAY IT… A Court of Thorns and Roses.

@lonesomeliv

Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
20 minutes ago

YES. IT SUCKS! FINALLY SOMEONE AGREES!! All the romance is creepy and animalistic and non-consensual, it's awful. If you have the hots for any of the creepy d*ckheads in this book, go see a therapist pronto.

#12

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Fourth Wing. There, I said it. Could not stand violet mentioning how short she was every 2 seconds

Hannah Lynne

#13

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Throne of Glass. Don’t come for me! I know how you girls like to tussle. But it legitimately read like Wattpad. I barely got through it and can’t make myself read another one.

cathslibrary_

Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Unpopular opinion: All Sarah J. Maas books are terrible. Can anyone prove me wrong?

#14

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Powerless is one of the worst books I’ve read. I had to hate-finish it.

jazzyfresh

#15

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online The Fine Print! I was honestly so disappointed.

faith_win

#16

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online They made me buy Birthday Girl and I'm mad I wasted $19 on that.

fabiliciousss_

#17

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Diary of an Oxygen Thief literally put me to sleep.

gothgiirlll

#18

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Den Of Vipers. Absolutely terribly-written.

ficthund

Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
16 minutes ago

OH GOD NO... DON'T EVER READ THIS!! I won't give you all the details, but there's a chapter where some mafia dude shoves a knife up the lady's... you get the idea.

#19

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Dance of Thieves. I was so excited and then let so far down.

cchavers

#20

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Manacled for me. A fanfic that is been super hyped up all over tiktok. I read it and it was very very hard to get through

ameliabedilia20

#21

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Atlas Six. There, I said it. Hated it.

atlanticbanana

#22

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online This is me with Cleopatra and Frankenstein.

fefereads2503

#23

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Archer’s Voice was a painful read.

athvell

#24

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online From Blood and Ash. It wasn't so bad that I couldn't finish it, but it had me rolling my eyes and skimming though pages for sure

master_margarethe

#25

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Only a Monster

master_margarethe

#26

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online the worst is Crave. I managed to read this book for 15 minutes.

master_margarethe

#27

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Love Hypothesis

shipper_63

#28

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Spanish Love Deception. It was so bad!!! Like the enemies phase lasted 2 pages and so did I

k__granger

#29

Caraval!! (Or any of Stephanie Garber’s books)

cascadeoceanwave

#30

A little life

calcifer_2

#31

VERITY

desaraepoier

#32

Divine Rivals omfg

roseandpages

#33

ARCHERS VOICE

lostearpodshuh

#34

DAISY JONES AND THE SIX TOO

heavenlykrys

#35

Addie La Rue

curlsoncurlsoncurls

#36

Love on the brain

joannalogia

#37

Prince of song and sea. The plot was everywhere and the plot twist mermaid was the worst person

just_blubei

#38

CARAVAL!! i had never dnf’ed a book until starting this

fairlybrianna

#39

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Cruel prince. I didn’t enjoy the style of writing, the pacing or the plot, the description was the icing on the cake for why i didn’t like it

aless_x02

#40

40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online Song of Achilles

user2123930927420

Ace
Community Member
Ace
Ace
Community Member
8 minutes ago

First one in the list that I've actually read. Enjoyed it tremendously. Well written, nice plot idea, what's not to like?

