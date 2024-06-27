40 Viral Books That Are Not Worth Your Time, According To Folks Online
Be it a book, a coffee shop, or even a good doctor that you’re looking for, getting recommendations from people you trust can really make the search easier. Then there’s the online world, too, brimming with descriptions of first-hand experiences and reviews ranging from “the worst thing that has ever happened to me” to “highly recommend it”.
There’s no doubt that the internet can be a great place to look for certain recommendations, but that does not seem to ring true when it comes to books and TikTok trends. A content creator and an avid reader, going by the moniker ‘lonesomeliv’, has started a discussion about books people have read because they were hyped online but ended up being rather disappointing.
“I’ve read a lot of great books because of TikTok but as a general rule of thumb if it’s revered by a majority of people on here it’s going to be one of the worst books you’ll ever read,” lonesomeliv wrote in the description of her video that went viral and was viewed over 3 million times.
In the comments under said video, fellow readers shared what books that were revered by many on TikTok they found underwhelming at best, so if you want to see what might not be worth your while, scroll down to find them on the list below.
The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo.
I got halfway through that one and returned it to the library.
It Ends With Us. I want my money back.
This book is AWFUL but if you really want to read something that brings you the feeling of having your groin dipped in acid, try November 9 by the same author.
I'm a victim of Haunting Adeline. I couldn't help but cringe every time I tried to read it.
The Inheritance Games was actually just a Wattpad book.
Reminders of Him made me realize there can indeed be an unbearable book.
For everyone on here who told me to read Girl in Pieces, we have a personal problem.
Dare I say Icebreaker... no plot, no character development, nothing interesting at all 0/10 book
I've never read this, but from the cover alone I already know that it's pretty fkn boring.
Twisted Love… I couldn’t even get halfway.
Read one chapter and cringed so hard I strained a muscle. Just say no.
The Silent Patient. So predictable
Shatter Me was not for me. I read better 'bad books' in Wattpad.
This book is a complete shithouse circus. Shame, too, because the idea could have been done well.
I’ll say it… I'LL SAY IT… A Court of Thorns and Roses.
YES. IT SUCKS! FINALLY SOMEONE AGREES!! All the romance is creepy and animalistic and non-consensual, it's awful. If you have the hots for any of the creepy d*ckheads in this book, go see a therapist pronto.
Fourth Wing. There, I said it. Could not stand violet mentioning how short she was every 2 seconds
Throne of Glass. Don’t come for me! I know how you girls like to tussle. But it legitimately read like Wattpad. I barely got through it and can’t make myself read another one.
Unpopular opinion: All Sarah J. Maas books are terrible. Can anyone prove me wrong?
Powerless is one of the worst books I’ve read. I had to hate-finish it.
The Fine Print! I was honestly so disappointed.
The only redeeming thing about this one is the pretty cover.
They made me buy Birthday Girl and I'm mad I wasted $19 on that.
Diary of an Oxygen Thief literally put me to sleep.
Den Of Vipers. Absolutely terribly-written.
OH GOD NO... DON'T EVER READ THIS!! I won't give you all the details, but there's a chapter where some mafia dude shoves a knife up the lady's... you get the idea.
Dance of Thieves. I was so excited and then let so far down.
Manacled for me. A fanfic that is been super hyped up all over tiktok. I read it and it was very very hard to get through
Atlas Six. There, I said it. Hated it.
This is me with Cleopatra and Frankenstein.
Archer’s Voice was a painful read.
From Blood and Ash. It wasn't so bad that I couldn't finish it, but it had me rolling my eyes and skimming though pages for sure
Only a Monster
the worst is Crave. I managed to read this book for 15 minutes.
Love Hypothesis
Spanish Love Deception. It was so bad!!! Like the enemies phase lasted 2 pages and so did I
The fact that all of these are romance novels is very telling.
Caraval!! (Or any of Stephanie Garber’s books)
A little life
VERITY
Divine Rivals omfg
ARCHERS VOICE
DAISY JONES AND THE SIX TOO
Addie La Rue
Love on the brain
Prince of song and sea. The plot was everywhere and the plot twist mermaid was the worst person
CARAVAL!! i had never dnf’ed a book until starting this
Cruel prince. I didn’t enjoy the style of writing, the pacing or the plot, the description was the icing on the cake for why i didn’t like it
"Life's a Witch" by Skylar Andra. No idea what possessed me to read this cold dumpster juice. But the romance scene involved the insertion of a chocolate bar in a place no chocolate bar should ever be.
I'm gonna keep calling you out on this, BP. Every new article that gets posted automatically has 30 upvotes. That's some shady sh**, BP.
Especially these pointless lists about movies, books and other stuff were someone just writes their opinion about something. And it's usually a list of items, where someone says "I didn't like it!" So what?Load More Replies...
