The artist behind Pixelmated Animals turned pandemic boredom into a fun and creative project that has charmed people all over the world. Growing up on Cortes Island near Vancouver and living in Mexico, the artist by the name of Martin Bullock, worked in construction and commercial fishing in the Pacific Northwest. These experiences influenced their unique art style.

The project started with Pixelmator and later moved to Photoshop, where they skillfully blend and color-correct images to create whimsical hybrid animals. As their Instagram account gained followers, they began doing custom pet portraits, especially of cats and dogs. That being said, Martin's work work, shared by celebrities and used to raise money for charities, brings joy and laughter, showing that creativity can thrive even in tough times.

More info: Instagram