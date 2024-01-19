I Photoshop Animals Into New Hybrid Animals That Don’t Exist (68 Pics)
I started making hybrid animals during the pandemic lockdown as a hobby to do while I was stuck at home. It was inspired in part by Margaret Atwood’s Oryx and Crake and by an old film called The Island of Doctor Moreau.
Initially, I used an old editing program called “Pixelmator” which is where the name Pixelmated Animals came from. Later I switched to Photoshop, but the process is still very similar. I choose either a background or a face and then scroll through Adobe stock looking for options that either blend well or look absolutely ridiculous. It’s only a few steps away from collage-making in that I cut out the parts I’ll use and overlay them onto the new image. Then erase, blend, and color correct until they fit together as seamlessly as possible.
Generative fill is a brilliant new tool to enlarge and expand images, but it is the only AI element I like to use.
Here is me with a weird-looking poodle
When I first started I would make animals based on unique or quirky images I’d find by scrolling through Adobe Stock. Eventually, as my @pixelmatedanimals account on Instagram grew, I started getting requests and doing more and more pet portraits, which has led to my account being dominated by mostly dogs and cats.
There are particular combinations that I think work especially well - Sealpups, Cowdogs, Catfish, Alpacats - but it’s really only limited to what can be imagined.
Detective Sheepdog
Alpacat
I grew up on Cortes, a small island off Vancouver Island, Canada. I moved to Mexico for several years before coming back to work in construction and commercial fishing in the Pacific North West of Canada. It’s nice to have a creative outlet to counter the monotony of manual labor and the winters here in general.
Pandacat
Starting out, my only goal was to amuse myself and a few friends and I’ve been lucky enough to have my work shared by everyone from Amanda Seyfried and Kate Beckinsale to Tucker Budzyn and Sharon Osbourne. I make a lot of custom pet portraits for people and since it’s not a job per se, I like to do fundraising campaigns where I make portraits in exchange for donations to charities that I think are important, such as Inara.org
Sealkittie
The best part of making them, from the first poorly put together Baboodle to now, are people's different reactions. Getting a laugh or a smile, cheering someone up when they’re having a bad day or even a 2-page angry message ranting about how these are unnatural and wrong makes it worthwhile.
Capybaroose
Cowpup
Orcat
Lab Moose
Teacup Hedgelion
Dandy Owlion
Mooseal
Juniper Squirrelfox
Land Seal
Tucker The Pupchick
Elkpup
Pixel
New Friends
Whino
Hedgedog
Dogfish
Amanda & Finnbear
@mingy