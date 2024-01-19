ADVERTISEMENT

I started making hybrid animals during the pandemic lockdown as a hobby to do while I was stuck at home. It was inspired in part by Margaret Atwood’s Oryx and Crake and by an old film called The Island of Doctor Moreau.

Initially, I used an old editing program called “Pixelmator” which is where the name Pixelmated Animals came from. Later I switched to Photoshop, but the process is still very similar. I choose either a background or a face and then scroll through Adobe stock looking for options that either blend well or look absolutely ridiculous. It’s only a few steps away from collage-making in that I cut out the parts I’ll use and overlay them onto the new image. Then erase, blend, and color correct until they fit together as seamlessly as possible.

Generative fill is a brilliant new tool to enlarge and expand images, but it is the only AI element I like to use.

More info: Instagram

Here is me with a weird-looking poodle