I started making hybrid animals during the pandemic lockdown as a hobby to do while I was stuck at home. It was inspired in part by Margaret Atwood’s Oryx and Crake and by an old film called The Island of Doctor Moreau.

Initially, I used an old editing program called “Pixelmator” which is where the name Pixelmated Animals came from. Later I switched to Photoshop, but the process is still very similar. I choose either a background or a face and then scroll through Adobe stock looking for options that either blend well or look absolutely ridiculous. It’s only a few steps away from collage-making in that I cut out the parts I’ll use and overlay them onto the new image. Then erase, blend, and color correct until they fit together as seamlessly as possible.

Generative fill is a brilliant new tool to enlarge and expand images, but it is the only AI element I like to use.

Here is me with a weird-looking poodle

#1

When I first started I would make animals based on unique or quirky images I’d find by scrolling through Adobe Stock. Eventually, as my @pixelmatedanimals account on Instagram grew, I started getting requests and doing more and more pet portraits, which has led to my account being dominated by mostly dogs and cats.

There are particular combinations that I think work especially well - Sealpups, Cowdogs, Catfish, Alpacats - but it’s really only limited to what can be imagined.
#2

Detective Sheepdog

#3

Alpacat

I'm just not sure the world needs an animal the size of an alpaca with the attitude of a house cat...at least, not MY house cats! 😸

I grew up on Cortes, a small island off Vancouver Island, Canada. I moved to Mexico for several years before coming back to work in construction and commercial fishing in the Pacific North West of Canada. It’s nice to have a creative outlet to counter the monotony of manual labor and the winters here in general.
#4

Pandacat

#5

Starting out, my only goal was to amuse myself and a few friends and I’ve been lucky enough to have my work shared by everyone from Amanda Seyfried and Kate Beckinsale to Tucker Budzyn and Sharon Osbourne. I make a lot of custom pet portraits for people and since it’s not a job per se, I like to do fundraising campaigns where I make portraits in exchange for donations to charities that I think are important, such as Inara.org
#6

Sealkittie

#7

The best part of making them, from the first poorly put together Baboodle to now, are people's different reactions. Getting a laugh or a smile, cheering someone up when they’re having a bad day or even a 2-page angry message ranting about how these are unnatural and wrong makes it worthwhile.
#8

#9

#10

Capybaroose

#11

Cowpup

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

Orcat

#19

Lab Moose

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

Teacup Hedgelion

#26

Dandy Owlion

#27

Mooseal

#28

Juniper Squirrelfox

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

Land Seal

#34

Tucker The Pupchick

#35

Elkpup

#36

Pixel

#37

New Friends

#38

Whino

#39

Hedgedog

#40

Dogfish

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

Amanda & Finnbear

#58

Doggophant

#59

Orcaguin

#60

Quacking Squirrel

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

