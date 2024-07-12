Analog Photography: 20 Award-Winning Images From The 2023 International Photo Awards
The 2023 International Photography Awards (IPA) showcased a stunning array of analog photography that captivated audiences globally. These remarkable winning images transport us into the enchanting realm of analog photography, with categories including fine art, landscape, and portrait.
Join us in celebrating the accomplishments of the world's top photographers, uncovering new and emerging talent, and fostering a deeper appreciation for the art of photography.
Submit your work for the 2024 IPA edition and compete for the most prestigious photography award. Don't miss this chance to shine on an international stage!
More info: photoawards.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
3rd Place In Analog/Film/Landscape: "Sunkissed Hills" By Bernarda Nibera Conič
"Sunkissed Hills unveils a captivating analog film photograph by renowned European photographer Nibera, capturing the majestic beauty of the Slovenian Julian Alps. Bathed in the golden hues of a setting sun, a vibrant mountain range evokes a timeless and nostalgic sentiment. The image exudes serenity, harmony, and stillness, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the tranquil scene. Through expertly composed visuals, Nibera's artistry showcases the enduring power of analog photography, preserving fleeting moments while evoking profound emotions."
Honorable Mention: "El Mar Y El Infinito" By David Flores
"The sea is a symbol of freedom and natural force, of calm and storm. From the shore, the sea is infinite, like thought and its mental drift. At a time when we are increasingly disconnected from wildlife, these photographs share the experience of feeling and loving the territory through contemplation, creating images that connect with the feeling of infinity and permanence. This series arises from the need to disseminate and promote values of respect, conservation, and sustainability of our seas and oceans through deep, contemplative, and emotional reflection of the territory."
Honorable Mention: "Solitude" By Cristiano Xavier
"A lone tree at night, surrounded by the spinning stars."
Honorable Mention: "Theory Of Relativity" By Lukasz Spychala
"Models: Weronika Waclawik & Kasia Markiewicz."
3rd Place In Analog/Film/Portrait: "Bond" By Franklin Yeep
"I want to highlight the genuine beauty of relationships and connection through my portraiture."
3rd Place In Analog/Film/Other: "Slide" By Chalet Chan
"A colorful children's slide in the mist."
I love it. It's so mystical. Alice in Wonderland kinda vibes
2nd Place In Analog/Film/Portrait: "Sunset At The Supermarket" By Ousman Diallo
"Representations of the neighborhoods I was raised in have always been a constant source of tension for me. There are too few opportunities for people of diverse backgrounds to tell their own stories, so stereotypes, some based on truth, but many egregiously exaggerated are able to persist and proliferate. With this project, *Sunset At the Supermarket*, my aim was to re-examine narratives buried deep within the American culture. Sunset at the Supermarket is a collection of portraits intimately depicting the diverse youths of New York City."
Honorable Mention: "Lucky Bird" By Lui Araki
"My best friend passed away in 2012. He was also a photographer. His mom asked me to take something usable from his room. I got some films from his room. After that. I went to Hong Kong. I put his film on my camera. This is a photo I took with my first roll. Hong Kong friend told me this is a very rare lucky bird. I got his power I think."
Honorable Mention: "Golden Gate Barbie" By Lori Eanes
"From a Barbie series, I did where I tried to imagine Barbie more as a retro femme fatale in a noir story using moody lighting and simple backgrounds."
1st Place In Analog/Film/Fine Art: "Tetrachromacy" By Mateusz Żurowski
"And you? What do you see? Happiness is just around the corner. Tetrachromacy (from Greek tetra, meaning "four" and chromo, meaning "color") is the condition of possessing four independent channels for conveying color information or possessing four types of cone cells in the eye. Organisms with tetrachromacy are called tetrachromats."
3rd Place In Analog/Film/Portrait: "Terrell Owens" By Jared Schlachet
"4x5 portrait of NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens."
2nd Place In Analog/Film/Other: "Mapping Time" By Emily Hlavac Green
"The outside world has never been more alluring, calling from the windows, stretching its fingers of light inside and pulling my mind out with it. I talk to my plants, I watch the leaves unfurl. I buy myself flowers from the bodega just to watch them die because their decay maps time in a way that the days of the week no longer do. Plants become my language, a way to speak about human connection and contradiction. Rooting ourselves so deeply that we are stuck, having a desire for the unknown yet finding comfort in routine. We grow together to the point of coming apart. Hopeful, hopeless."
3rd Place In Analog/Film/Other: "Der Dunkle Strom (Dark River)" By Michael Anker
"I came back to the landscape of my childhood three years ago. Also to look for traces in the topography of my family. After the end of the Second World War, my father's and my mother's paths crossed in this landscape along the Oder River. Between the fields, the river makes its way through the plain. He carries my family history with him. Calm and dark, it flows full of memories of itself and the people on its shores. Dark shoals remain hidden. I photographed this series exclusively analog in 6x6 format. To photograph this story digitally would be an anachronism."
3rd Place In Analog/Film/Fine Art: "Musings Of Boscoe" By Kelly-Ann Bobb
"The editorial entitled “Musing of Boscoe” is influenced by the paintings of the contemporary Trinidadian painter Boscoe Holder. The Black Imagination and utilizing fashion as a vehicle to highlight our culture and to reference ourselves, has led to this collaboration."
Honorable Mention: "The Last Yaqui" By Gaspar Marquez
"This project is a Visual Photographic Ode to La Danza del Venado (Dance of the Deer). Its objective is to be a cultural magnet among the following cultures; Native American Yaqui, Mestizo, and European, besides rebuilding artistic/cultural bridges between the US and Mexico. The Origins of The Danza del Venado are pre-colonization, it was first discovered during the expedition under command by Diego de Guzman near the Rio Yaqui in the XVI century( Mexico ), however, it is celebrated by other ethnic groups with a few variations in costume and/or style in the Sonora-Arizona."
Honorable Mention: "Butterfly Angel (Blue)" By Fabian Kochendoerfer
"The butterfly is a deep and powerful representation of life. In many cultures, butterflies are symbolic and a metaphor representing spiritual transformation. Symbolic for rebirth, change, hope, and balance in life. The transformation from a caterpillar to a butterfly mirrors the process of spiritual transformation. The short life of the butterfly serves to remind us life is short. I took this photograph with a vintage Polaroid SX-70 camera from the 70ties. I used a limited edition film with blue and black tones only. I spend many weeks taking very many pictures to get this perfect shot."
Honorable Mention: "The Sonoran Desert" By Gaspar Marquez
"These images belong to a series called The Sonoran Desert, shot in The Saguaro National Park in Tucson Az. My unique artistic style is an expression of creating images in an almost mathematical way, dissecting the subject aesthetics piece by piece, somehow creating an illusion of movement as a consequence of the 35 or more shots taken in the making of the "contact sheet". Therefore, these images all together are seen as a whole and allow the viewer to witness an almost life-size 2D sculpture in a Neo-Cubism fashion."
2nd Place In Analog/Film/Portrait: "Mr Tadeusz" By Szymon Skowyrski
"Mr. Tadeusz is a Polish baron who spent his life as a documentary film director. His attempt was to improve the world through the stories he showed. Picture made in wet plate collodion technique on 18x24cm glass plate."
Analog/Film Photographer Of The Year: "Where Does The Tree End And The Rest Of The World Begin?" By Daniela Balestrin
"In the beginning, the intimate sphere. And then an inflated community of circles before the eyes. So much roundness formed a thread of beads, and the essay proceeded in lines where each photograph called upon met the choice of meaning to make meaning exist. By displacing the individuality of the photographs, and giving them to the opening, a story of reciprocal animation occurred, where the breath of one extends into another. Things are alive and dream of us. This essay seeks to imagine its dreams, to venture an invention."
3rd Place In Fine Art/Nudes, 2nd Place In Analog/Film/Fine Art: "Book Of Light_portrait Of My Love Nita Curled Up_chine Colle Washi Paper With 24k Gold Flakes" By Mo Verlaan
"Book of Light comprises a series of (self-)portraits based on a handful of images that are only slightly different. However, they each have a different frequency and express a different piece of the greater narrative. Each portrait has gone through a series of individual manipulations. All were developed in the darkroom, and printed on unique old papers, some received additional layers while printing. These were digitized and used for photogravures, then printed on delicate washi papers. The portraits came to express different emotions, different moments, a search within the self and the now."