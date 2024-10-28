A big reason why we might engage so heavily with what the actors are doing on screen is also because of mirror neurons. Neuroscientists explain that these neurons get activated when we observe an individual doing something or expressing an emotion. It almost makes us feel what they are experiencing.

Matthew also added to this perspective, explaining that “our animalistic brains respond to the other animals in front of us. We may have slightly forgotten this in our modern societies, but just like dogs react to what’s in front of them on a visceral level, so do we.”

“If an actor is faking it, pushing emotion, thinking about their performance, and not actually being the character, then they are not in their animal mode. So the audience, who are animals, get very uncomfortable with the strange thing in front of them that looks and talks like an animal but isn’t actually being one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So for all these reasons, you just can’t trick an audience. The real test of this is putting an actor on stage. You absolutely cannot fake it because the audience is right there in front of you. If your heart is supposed to be broken, it better be broken. If you were dying, you would better be dying. If you were falling in love, you had better be falling in love,” he shared.