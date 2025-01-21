ADVERTISEMENT

As always, we’re incredibly excited to share a stunning selection of photographs, this time curated by The Artist Gallery Awards 2024. The jury faced the tough task of selecting finalists across ten themed categories: Night, Architecture, Minimalism, Wildlife, Travel, Documentary, Black & White, Places, Portrait, and Street.

#1

1st Place, Night: Dancing Queen By Gianluca Rubinacci, Italy

Aurora borealis over a small cabin by the sea, one of the Artist Gallery Awards winning photos.

360 panorama of an aurora kp6: near flakstad beach (Norway), the sky started dancing above my head and gave me an hour before it completely covered, giving me time to take this panorama.

    #2

    2nd Place, Wildlife: Free Ride By Randall Ball, USA

    Lion cub being carried by mother, a winning photo from The Artist Gallery Awards 2024.

    Young cub of the Paradise Pride gets a free ride from his mother in the Masai Mara.

    #3

    2nd Place, Night: Shore Bound By Liam Man, United Kingdom

    Dramatic coastal rock formations at night, featuring soft glowing lights from The Artist Gallery Awards.

    According to Icelandic folklore, the Reynisdrangar Trolls [sea stacks] were created when two trolls were attempting to drag a three-masted ship to shore. In their haste they didn’t notice that the sun was rising. As the rays of daylight hit them, they (and the ship) were instantly turned to stone.

    #4

    1st Place, Wildlife: I Spy By Turgay Uzer, USA

    Close-up of a leopard's eye through foliage, a winning photo from the 2024 Artist Gallery Awards.

    A young leopard had stashed a kill on a tree branch and was hiding in the bushes underneath. Occasionally it would check on its kill, and that's when I spotted its eye through a keyhole in the thicket.

    #5

    3rd Place, Minimalist: Lotus By Chao Yang Huang, Taiwan

    A pink lotus bud partially hidden by large green leaves, showcasing artistry and creativity.

    The lotus hides like a shy girl.

    #6

    3rn Place, Night: Bottle Tree By Rositsa Dimitrova, Bulgaria

    Baobab trees under a starry night sky, capturing a winning moment from The Artist Gallery Awards.

    The Socotran bottle tree is endemic to the Yemeni island - you can only find it there. It is especially beautiful under the dark skies and the Milky way.

    #7

    2nd Place, Documentary: Semana Santa Sevilla - Bola De Cera By Juan Carlos Hervás, Spain

    A child stands opposite a hooded figure holding a candle in an award-winning black-and-white photo from The Artist Gallery Awards.

    As in the first picture of the series, a child asks for wax to make his ball. Now older, he doesn’t need his father’s help, and at the end of the week he will compete with his friends to see who has the biggest wax ball.

    #8

    2nd Place, Places: Skyland By Riccardo Morresi, Italy

    Starry night over a path in nature, featured in The Artist Gallery Awards 2024.

    One of the most beautiful lighthouses on the island of Tenerife in Punta de Teno, under one of the spectacular skies you can find, which is how this wonderful overview was born

    #9

    1st Place, Travel: Mesquite Flat Sand Dune By Witold Ziomek, Poland

    A lone figure walks along a sunlit sand dune, capturing a winning photo in the desert landscape.

    Sunset at Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley, US

    #10

    2nd Place, Travel: Sunset With Gelada By Turgay Uzer, USA

    Silhouette of monkeys against a sunset backdrop, capturing nature's beauty, from The Artist Gallery Awards.

    Gelada monkeys huddle against the chill of evening in northern Ethiopia's Simien mountains canyonscape. Soon they will climb down the steep walls to spend the night on tiny ledges where they are safe from leopards and hyeans.

    #11

    2nd Place, Street: America, The Beautiful By Eric Davidove, USA

    Man holding an American flag on a city street, featured in The Artist Gallery Awards 2024 winning photos.

    San Francisco, California. A candid street photo taken near the UN Plaza.

    #12

    2nd Place, Minimalist: Justice By Dsara Zafarana, Italy

    A hand reaching from darkness into light, showcasing artistry and contrast, winning photo from The Artist Gallery Awards.

    Dedicated to Floyd 2020

    #13

    1st Place, Portrait: The Bitter Face Of War By Erçin Ertürk, Turkey

    Man with a shadowy backdrop, part of The Artist Gallery Awards winning photos 2024.

    Sergey Raylyan lost his eyes and feet during a car explosion on an anti-tank mine in 2022 near Maryinka in the Donetsk Oblast. Then commander of a mortar artillery group in the Ukrainian army, 26-year-old Raylyan was seriously wounded after his unit drove a pickup truck into an anti-tank mine.

    #14

    3rd Place, Travel: Bricked Life By Arturo Lopez Illana, Spain

    Worker carrying bricks in a dusty kiln, depicting a winning moment at The Artist Gallery Awards 2024.

    In the picture you can see a worker in the ever-stifling brick factories in Bangladesh. They work really hard and you can see the dirt and dust covering their faces.

    #15

    2nd Place, Architecture: Suburban Dystopia By Florian Kriechbaumer, Uae

    Aerial view of uniform, colorful housing blocks showcasing architectural artistry in 2024 Artist Gallery Awards.

    A collection of identical villas in one of Dubai's purpose built neighbourhoods, only differentiated by their colour scheme.

    #16

    2nd Place, Portrait: Secret Eye By Irene Fittipaldi, Italy

    A striking black and white photo of an eye peeking through fabric at The Artist Gallery Awards.

    A glimmer of the window of the soul.

    #17

    3rd Place, Portrait: I Am Who I Am By Andrea Francolini, Australia

    Portrait of a girl with half her face highlighted in red light, a winning photo from The Artist Gallery Awards.

    The grip of social media on today’s youth is shaping their identities, flooding them with external information from a young age. This influences values and beliefs, often stifling critical thinking. To protect their individuality, fostering habits of questioning, reflection, and independent thought.

    #18

    1st Place, Black And White: Shapes By Florian Kriechbaumer, Germany

    Modern, abstract architecture captured in one of the winning photos from The Artist Gallery Awards 2024.

    The flowing Abaya of a local women along the flowing lines of the Heydar Aliyev Center. The design was meant to break from the rigid forms prevalent in most of Baku's Soviet legacy architecture.

    #19

    3 Place, Places: Escape The Dream By Thomas De Franzoni, Italy

    Moss-covered woodland with a flowing stream, capturing the essence of winning photos from The Artist Gallery Awards.

    A small stream in the woods, autumn giving beautiful colors to the foliage. The water whispering between the rocks and slipping away.

    #20

    1st Place, Places: Jotunheimr By Thomas Garzaro, Italy

    Mountain landscape with dramatic clouds and lush greenery, featuring a winning photo from The Artist Gallery Awards.

    Imposing Dolomite rock framed by wonderful native plants.

    #21

    3rd Place, Wildlife: First Stream Scorpio By Avilash Ghosh, India

    Winning photo features a small glowing blue scorpion on dark sand dunes, Artist Gallery Awards 2024.

    Scorpions are active during night for prey and when i was searching for scorpion for my photograph i found this one over sand dunes and between patterns, and at that time i captured the image.

    #22

    1st Place, Minimalist: Look The Ocean By Marcus Cederberg, Sweden

    Winning photo from The Artist Gallery Awards 2024 featuring a pink archway with ocean view.

    If you use the electric vibrator near water, you may come and go at the same time

    #23

    3rd Place, Portrait: Incognato By James Abbott, United Kingdom

    Abstract portrait with black and blue tones featured in The Artist Gallery Awards 2024 winning photos.

    Abstract portrait of Nate with a rich blue background. Distorting and refracting light, a surreal, dreamlike quality, as though the viewer is observing the person through a rainy window or submerged in water.

    #24

    3rd Place, Black And White: Eternal March By Rick Lingo, USA

    Rows of dark crosses in a cemetery, part of the winning photos from The Artist Gallery Awards 2024.

    American Cemetery in Luxembourg

    #25

    1st Place, Documentary: Fire Hell By Jurica Galic, Croatia

    Black and white photo from The Artist Gallery Awards depicting an abandoned car in a smoky landscape.

    Climate change causes fires in Mediterranean Croatia. A fire destroys a car in the vicinity of the city of Split.

    #26

    3rd Place, Documentary: Every Joy By Kim Black, United Kingdom

    Young men celebrating with flags in street, an award-winning photo from The Artist Gallery Awards 2024.

    I was walking home when I encountered a football march celebrating a win. I had my camera with me do I walked amongst it. This group of friends caught my eye.

    #27

    1st Place, Street: Sukkot By Mark Zilberman, USA

    Man in a crowd wearing a hat, captured in motion; a winning photo from The Artist Gallery Awards.

    Sukkot dancing in Brooklyn, NY

    #28

    3rd Place, Street: Barber By Sai Min Htet Oo, Myanmar

    Barber shop reflection capturing daily life, a winning entry from The Artist Gallery Awards 2024.

    A man is giving a haircut to a customer while children are playing on the street nearby.

    #29

    1st Place, Architecture: Architectural Playground By Florian Kriechbaumer, Uae

    A person running beside a futuristic building, showcasing a winning photo from The Artist Gallery Awards.

    A child rides a scooter across the plaza of the flowing lines of the Heydar Aliyev Center. The design by the late Zaha Hadid, was meant to break from the rigid forms prevalent in most of Baku's Soviet legacy architecture, and bring a more playful and gentle tone to the city.

    #30

    3rd Place, Architecture: Art Steps By Zorica Dramicanin, United Kingdom

    Geometric patterns in black and white, showcasing a winning photo from The Artist Gallery Awards 2024.

    #31

    2nd Place, Black And White: Umbrella Axe By Kent Skibstad, Norway

    Black and white photo of a person with an umbrella on a walkway, viewed from a spiral staircase. Artist Gallery Awards.

    Captured in Oslo, Norway. I am a photojournalist and contemporary documentary street photographer focusing on weather and climate. I combine it with compositions.

