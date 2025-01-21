31 Winning Photos From The 2024 The Artist Gallery Awards
As always, we’re incredibly excited to share a stunning selection of photographs, this time curated by The Artist Gallery Awards 2024. The jury faced the tough task of selecting finalists across ten themed categories: Night, Architecture, Minimalism, Wildlife, Travel, Documentary, Black & White, Places, Portrait, and Street.
Scroll down to admire this fascinating collection of images shared by the competition, and let us know in the comments below which photograph stands out to you as the best!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | theartistgallery.art
This post may include affiliate links.
1st Place, Night: Dancing Queen By Gianluca Rubinacci, Italy
360 panorama of an aurora kp6: near flakstad beach (Norway), the sky started dancing above my head and gave me an hour before it completely covered, giving me time to take this panorama.
2nd Place, Wildlife: Free Ride By Randall Ball, USA
Young cub of the Paradise Pride gets a free ride from his mother in the Masai Mara.
2nd Place, Night: Shore Bound By Liam Man, United Kingdom
According to Icelandic folklore, the Reynisdrangar Trolls [sea stacks] were created when two trolls were attempting to drag a three-masted ship to shore. In their haste they didn’t notice that the sun was rising. As the rays of daylight hit them, they (and the ship) were instantly turned to stone.
1st Place, Wildlife: I Spy By Turgay Uzer, USA
A young leopard had stashed a kill on a tree branch and was hiding in the bushes underneath. Occasionally it would check on its kill, and that's when I spotted its eye through a keyhole in the thicket.
3rd Place, Minimalist: Lotus By Chao Yang Huang, Taiwan
The lotus hides like a shy girl.
3rn Place, Night: Bottle Tree By Rositsa Dimitrova, Bulgaria
The Socotran bottle tree is endemic to the Yemeni island - you can only find it there. It is especially beautiful under the dark skies and the Milky way.
2nd Place, Documentary: Semana Santa Sevilla - Bola De Cera By Juan Carlos Hervás, Spain
As in the first picture of the series, a child asks for wax to make his ball. Now older, he doesn’t need his father’s help, and at the end of the week he will compete with his friends to see who has the biggest wax ball.
2nd Place, Places: Skyland By Riccardo Morresi, Italy
One of the most beautiful lighthouses on the island of Tenerife in Punta de Teno, under one of the spectacular skies you can find, which is how this wonderful overview was born
1st Place, Travel: Mesquite Flat Sand Dune By Witold Ziomek, Poland
Sunset at Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley, US
2nd Place, Travel: Sunset With Gelada By Turgay Uzer, USA
Gelada monkeys huddle against the chill of evening in northern Ethiopia's Simien mountains canyonscape. Soon they will climb down the steep walls to spend the night on tiny ledges where they are safe from leopards and hyeans.
2nd Place, Street: America, The Beautiful By Eric Davidove, USA
San Francisco, California. A candid street photo taken near the UN Plaza.
2nd Place, Minimalist: Justice By Dsara Zafarana, Italy
Dedicated to Floyd 2020
1st Place, Portrait: The Bitter Face Of War By Erçin Ertürk, Turkey
Sergey Raylyan lost his eyes and feet during a car explosion on an anti-tank mine in 2022 near Maryinka in the Donetsk Oblast. Then commander of a mortar artillery group in the Ukrainian army, 26-year-old Raylyan was seriously wounded after his unit drove a pickup truck into an anti-tank mine.
3rd Place, Travel: Bricked Life By Arturo Lopez Illana, Spain
In the picture you can see a worker in the ever-stifling brick factories in Bangladesh. They work really hard and you can see the dirt and dust covering their faces.
2nd Place, Architecture: Suburban Dystopia By Florian Kriechbaumer, Uae
A collection of identical villas in one of Dubai's purpose built neighbourhoods, only differentiated by their colour scheme.
2nd Place, Portrait: Secret Eye By Irene Fittipaldi, Italy
A glimmer of the window of the soul.
3rd Place, Portrait: I Am Who I Am By Andrea Francolini, Australia
The grip of social media on today’s youth is shaping their identities, flooding them with external information from a young age. This influences values and beliefs, often stifling critical thinking. To protect their individuality, fostering habits of questioning, reflection, and independent thought.
1st Place, Black And White: Shapes By Florian Kriechbaumer, Germany
The flowing Abaya of a local women along the flowing lines of the Heydar Aliyev Center. The design was meant to break from the rigid forms prevalent in most of Baku's Soviet legacy architecture.
3 Place, Places: Escape The Dream By Thomas De Franzoni, Italy
A small stream in the woods, autumn giving beautiful colors to the foliage. The water whispering between the rocks and slipping away.
1st Place, Places: Jotunheimr By Thomas Garzaro, Italy
Imposing Dolomite rock framed by wonderful native plants.
3rd Place, Wildlife: First Stream Scorpio By Avilash Ghosh, India
Scorpions are active during night for prey and when i was searching for scorpion for my photograph i found this one over sand dunes and between patterns, and at that time i captured the image.
1st Place, Minimalist: Look The Ocean By Marcus Cederberg, Sweden
If you use the electric vibrator near water, you may come and go at the same time
3rd Place, Portrait: Incognato By James Abbott, United Kingdom
Abstract portrait of Nate with a rich blue background. Distorting and refracting light, a surreal, dreamlike quality, as though the viewer is observing the person through a rainy window or submerged in water.
3rd Place, Black And White: Eternal March By Rick Lingo, USA
American Cemetery in Luxembourg
1st Place, Documentary: Fire Hell By Jurica Galic, Croatia
Climate change causes fires in Mediterranean Croatia. A fire destroys a car in the vicinity of the city of Split.
3rd Place, Documentary: Every Joy By Kim Black, United Kingdom
I was walking home when I encountered a football march celebrating a win. I had my camera with me do I walked amongst it. This group of friends caught my eye.
1st Place, Street: Sukkot By Mark Zilberman, USA
Sukkot dancing in Brooklyn, NY
3rd Place, Street: Barber By Sai Min Htet Oo, Myanmar
A man is giving a haircut to a customer while children are playing on the street nearby.
1st Place, Architecture: Architectural Playground By Florian Kriechbaumer, Uae
A child rides a scooter across the plaza of the flowing lines of the Heydar Aliyev Center. The design by the late Zaha Hadid, was meant to break from the rigid forms prevalent in most of Baku's Soviet legacy architecture, and bring a more playful and gentle tone to the city.
3rd Place, Architecture: Art Steps By Zorica Dramicanin, United Kingdom
2nd Place, Black And White: Umbrella Axe By Kent Skibstad, Norway
Captured in Oslo, Norway. I am a photojournalist and contemporary documentary street photographer focusing on weather and climate. I combine it with compositions.