But life is not all about monumental events. It’s the little things, too – the picnics with friends, the self-expression through fashion , the fandom of up-and-coming artists, and so much more. That’s what we’re focusing on today – all sorts of moments from people’s lives back in 1973 that show just how different—or maybe similar?—life was back then. If you’re curious to compare the now and then, scroll down to find the pictures on the list below, and make sure to upvote your favorites.

What do Billie Jean King’s tennis match against Bobby Riggs, Pink Floyd’s legendary “Dark Side Of The Moon” album , and the opening of the London Bridge have in common? All of these—and many more—monumental things happened in 1973, a year that many still reminisce about to this day.

#1 Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake In Tehran, Iran 1973 Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Scarborough, England - 1973 Share icon

#3 After The Market, Portobello, London C 1973 Share icon

#4 Greenland Tots, December 1973 Share icon

#5 The Common And, Behind It, The Landscaped Public Gardens Provide Rest And Recreation In Metropolitan Boston. The Young Lady Is Amplifying The Sun's Rays To Speed A Suntan, April 1973 Share icon

#6 My Grandparent's Wedding In India (1973). I Just Visited My Grandma After A Long Time And She Shared This Picture With Me. It Would Make Her Very Happy If She Could See This Photo In Color. I Don't Have Any Money But I Would Appreciate It If Someone Could Colorize It. Thanks In Advance Share icon

#7 My Parents. Married For 46 Years Today! Zwolle, The Netherlands, 1973-Ish Share icon

#8 A 7-11 In 1973 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Parents On Their Honeymoon 1973 Share icon

#10 Young Lady Manning The Counter In A General Store, November, 1973 Share icon

#11 Waiting For Gas...1973 Share icon

#12 Old Farmer Drinking Wine After Sowing, Roccanolfi, Italy, 1973 Share icon

#13 Jp Tokyo Street Shops And Lanterns - Found Photo, Taken Sometime In 1973 Share icon

#14 Jp Tokyo Street Market And Kids - Found Photo, Taken Sometime In 1973 Share icon

#15 My Japanese Uncle Out For A Hike Unknown Location, Japan (1973) Share icon

#16 Me When Long Was In, 1973 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My Father Who Shipped His Bike Over To England And Rode All Over Europe On It - 1973 Share icon

#18 Midsummer Siesta At City Hall Plaza, August 1973 Share icon

#19 My Mother In 1973, At 3 Years Old, Waiting To Talk To My Grandfather Who Was Deployed In Guinea-Bissau, Fighting The Portuguese Colonial War Share icon

#20 My Grandmother - After Six Kids! - In Manila, 1973 Share icon

#21 My Mom And Dad In 1973 Share icon

#22 McDonald's Menu During 1973 Share icon

#23 Oyster Farmers In China, 1973 Share icon

#24 Stalwart New Englanders Play Ice Hockey In The Public Garden 02/1973 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Outdoor Food Market At Haymarket Square. Public Protest Saved The Square From Incorporation Into An Expressway, May 1973 Share icon

#26 Jp Tokyo Tokyo Tower 2 - Found Photo, Taken Sometime In 1973 Share icon

#27 The World Trade Center Twin Towers Helicopter 1400 Feet View, 1973 Share icon

#28 Me On Bass, Minnie On Sax. 1973 Share icon

#29 A Neighborhood Of Cave Homes In Yan’an, China. 1973 Share icon

#30 Old Custom House And New Waterfront Apartment Building, May 1973 Share icon

#31 Boston Harbor - Looking Toward Squantum. Long Island Bridge In Distance, May 1973 Share icon

#32 Raffaello Sailing To Italy From New York In 1973 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Portobello 9am, C, London 1973 Share icon

#34 My Dad. South Africa 1973 Share icon

#35 My Father-In-Law (Left) Re-Enlisting Over The Demilitarized Zone Between North And South Vietnam. (1973) Share icon

#36 Jp Tokyo Street View 1, Taken Sometime In 1973 Share icon

#37 Hiroshima, Japan 1973 Share icon

#38 My Grandpa In Egypt As Part Of The Yugoslavian Un Team, Yom Kipur War 1973 Share icon

#39 My Mom (37) Me (12) 1973 At 6 Flags St. Louis Share icon

#40 The Day I Bought An Old Mercedes, 1973 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My Dad In Ahvaz, Iran. He's Hanging Out With Some American Woman He Met After Fixing Her Car (He Was A Mechanic). 1973 Share icon

#42 Glowing! Dinner In China, 1973. Unknown Camera/ Agfachrome. Slide Film Of My Grandfather (Middle), Dslr Scanned By Me Share icon

#43 Found Pictures Of My First Car: 1973 Grande With A 351c And 3 Speed Auto. Drove It Every Day From Age 16 (Snuck It Out A Few Times Before That) Until Finishing College. Always Regretted Letting It Sit And Rot Afterwards. Parents Sold It When I Moved To China For A Few Years Share icon

#44 Walt Whitman Bridge Crosses The Delaware River At South Philadelphia, Leads To New Jersey Suburbs, September 1973 Share icon

#45 Outdoor Food Market At Haymarket Square. Public Outcry Saved The Square From Being Incorporated Into An Expressway, May 1973 Share icon

#46 Commonwealth Avenue Between Arlington And Berkeley Streets, April 1973 Share icon

#47 Holloway Road C., 1973 Share icon

#48 Rocking The Striped Pants In 73 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 My Mum And Dad - Brighton, England 1973 Share icon

#50 Cleaning Up The Roadside In Onset, May 1973 Share icon

#51 Public Gardens - A Park In The Heart Of The City, April 1973 Share icon

#52 Sidewalk Cafe On Newbury Street, Between Claredon And Dartmouth, May 1973 Share icon

#53 Ice Skating In The Public Garden, February 1973 Share icon

#54 Felix Street C., 1973 Share icon

#55 My Dad In The Us Navy While Stationed In Iwakuni Japan Around 1973 Share icon

#56 1973- My Dad Is The One With The Bow Tie. Here He Is In America. Moved From Aswan, Egypt To Detroit Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Dr. Suessian Display At Columbian Opticians Shop, Tacoma, Wa, 1973 Share icon

#58 My Parents During Our Family Vacation In New England, Summer Of 1973 Share icon

#59 City Hall Plaza-A Pleasant Setting For Rest And Conversation, August 1973 Share icon

#60 Cool Water Falling In Tiers Into Basin At City Hall Plaza Helps To Alleviate The Midsummer Heat, August 1973 Share icon

#61 A "City Farmer" Tends His Vegetables In The Fenway Gardens Administered By The Fenway Civic Association. An Outgrowth Of The "Victory Gardens" Of World War II, The Association Has 600 Members Who Cultivate A Total Of 425 Garden Plots In These Five Acres Of Metropolitan Boston, August 1973 Share icon

#62 Member Of The Charles River Basin Community Sailing Club Enjoy An Evening Sail. For A Dollar A Year, Youngsters Up To Age 17 Can Join The Club And Learn To Handle A Boat, August 1973 Share icon

#63 Old Bridge On Northern Avenue, May 1973 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Fruits And Flowers At The Outdoor Market In Haymarket Square, May 1973 Share icon

#65 Commercial Street - Slated For Renewal, May 1973 Share icon

#66 Faneuil Square Outdoor Market, May 1973 Share icon

#67 Outdoor Food Market At Haymarket Square. Public Protest Saved The Square From Becoming Part Of An Expressway, May 1973 Share icon

#68 New Apartment Towers On The Waterfront- Seen From Old Bridge On Northern Avenue, May 1973 Share icon

#69 Picnicking On Great Brewster Island In Boston Harbor, May 1973 Share icon

#70 The Great Blue Hill Ski Slopes Are 10 Miles From The Center Of Boston, And Can Be Reached By Street Car And Bus. These Slopes Are One Part Of The 5,930 Acre Blue Hills Reservation. Administered By The Metropolitan District Commission, It Provides Winter And Summer Sport Facilities, February 1973 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 City Hall Plaza, May 1973 Share icon

#72 High School Juniors (Premières) In Tulle, France, 1973 Share icon

#73 Splash And Sparkle Of Cool Water--Balm For The Dog Days City Hall Plaza, August 1973 Share icon

#74 Haymarket Square - Site Of Boston's Popular Outdoor Market, May 1973 Share icon

#75 Fulton Street, Part Of Old Wholesale Market Area, May 1973 Share icon

#76 Charles Street, April 1973 Share icon

#77 Setting Out For A Water Tour Of Boston's Beautifully Landscaped Public Garden, April 1973 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Boston Harbor - Seen From The Top Of Mystic River Bridge. In Foreground, Massachusetts Port Authority Shipping Facility Has New Equipment That Permits Direct Loading From Ship To Freight Train, February 1973 Share icon

#79 My Mom Sitting On The Hood Of My Grandad's Rally Car In India (1973) Share icon

#80 My Fly A** Dad- Gujarat, India 1973 Share icon

#81 My Uncle, About To Come Home From Vietnam, 1973 Share icon

#82 Two Americans Stopping For A Cold One In Zermatt, Switzerland While Bumming Around Europe In 1973 Share icon

#83 City Hall Plaza, August 1973 Share icon

#84 Sailboats Of The Charles River Basin Community Sailing Club For A Dollar A Year, Youngsters Up To Age 17 Can Join And Learn To Sail, August 1973 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 Looking From Old Bridge At Northern Avenue, May 1973 Share icon

#86 Looking Toward Copley Square From Pier 4, South Boston, In The Early Morning. John Hancock Building, With Boarded Windows, In Rear, May 1973 Share icon

#87 "City Farmer" Tends His Garden In The Fenway, Administered By 600-Member Fenway Civic Association. Four Hundred Twenty-Five Personal Gardens Are Tilled On These Five Acres In Metropolitan Boston, April 1973 Share icon

#88 Mercantile Wharf Building Is Being Renovated, May 1973 Share icon

#89 Rowing Crews On The Charles River, Harvard University Area Cambridge, April 1973 Share icon

#90 The Common And Adjoining Public Gardens Provide Rest And Recreation In The Center Of Metropolitan Boston, April 1973 Share icon

#91 Shawmut Avenue In Roxbury Section, Looking Toward Copley Square. John Hancock Building At Rear, February 1973 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#92 Abandoned Building Adjoins Lord And Jealous Wool Mill In City Mills, A Manufacturing Town On The Charles River, March 1973 Share icon

#93 Washington Street Under The El, Looking Toward Egleston Square, February 1973 Share icon

#94 This Farm In City Mills Is Not Far From The Factories And The Charles River, March 1973 Share icon

#95 Switch House And Taunton Railroad Crossing, April 1973 Share icon

#96 My Mom, Great Grandfather And Me At My First Birthday Party In September 1973. Great Grandpop Was Born In Italy In 1895 Share icon

#97 My Dad Holding An Old M16 In Egypt During The Yom Kipper War (October 1973) Share icon

#98 Mercantile Building - Corner Of Richmond And Commercial Streets, May 1973 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT