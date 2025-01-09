99 Pics That Perfectly Sum Up Life In The 1970s
What do Billie Jean King’s tennis match against Bobby Riggs, Pink Floyd’s legendary “Dark Side Of The Moon” album, and the opening of the London Bridge have in common? All of these—and many more—monumental things happened in 1973, a year that many still reminisce about to this day.
But life is not all about monumental events. It’s the little things, too – the picnics with friends, the self-expression through fashion, the fandom of up-and-coming artists, and so much more. That’s what we’re focusing on today – all sorts of moments from people’s lives back in 1973 that show just how different—or maybe similar?—life was back then. If you’re curious to compare the now and then, scroll down to find the pictures on the list below, and make sure to upvote your favorites.
Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake In Tehran, Iran 1973
Scarborough, England - 1973
Used to be the destination for family holidays in the 80's. Cool castle to run around.
After The Market, Portobello, London C 1973
Greenland Tots, December 1973
The Common And, Behind It, The Landscaped Public Gardens Provide Rest And Recreation In Metropolitan Boston. The Young Lady Is Amplifying The Sun's Rays To Speed A Suntan, April 1973
Argh! Red hair, pale skin - adding more sunlight? That far south, as well? (never mind the US perspective - Boston, Mass. is a *long* way to the south of Boston, Lincs.)
My Grandparent's Wedding In India (1973). I Just Visited My Grandma After A Long Time And She Shared This Picture With Me. It Would Make Her Very Happy If She Could See This Photo In Color. I Don't Have Any Money But I Would Appreciate It If Someone Could Colorize It. Thanks In Advance
My Parents. Married For 46 Years Today! Zwolle, The Netherlands, 1973-Ish
Was he working on the world record for biggest afro?
A 7-11 In 1973
My Parents On Their Honeymoon 1973
Young Lady Manning The Counter In A General Store, November, 1973
Waiting For Gas...1973
Old Farmer Drinking Wine After Sowing, Roccanolfi, Italy, 1973
Oi! That "old" farmer looks a lot younger than me! Middle aged, if that. Grr. 😁
Jp Tokyo Street Shops And Lanterns - Found Photo, Taken Sometime In 1973
Jp Tokyo Street Market And Kids - Found Photo, Taken Sometime In 1973
My Japanese Uncle Out For A Hike Unknown Location, Japan (1973)
Anyone else wondering about the doll he had with him until they looked closer?
Me When Long Was In, 1973
My Father Who Shipped His Bike Over To England And Rode All Over Europe On It - 1973
Mmm. He didn't ride *that* bike all over Europe, not without modifications. It's got no front brake, like Peter Fonda's bike in Easy Rider.
Midsummer Siesta At City Hall Plaza, August 1973
I tried clicking on photo or name to see where plaza is located. Kept going to a blank black screen.
My Mother In 1973, At 3 Years Old, Waiting To Talk To My Grandfather Who Was Deployed In Guinea-Bissau, Fighting The Portuguese Colonial War
Hmm. "Fighting to maintain Portugeuse control over part of Africa it had stolen in the 16th century, which finally liberated itself from really rather vile European exploitation not long after that photo was taken". Turns out my lot, the UK, had a part in the European exploitation of that region. I've just looked up the history. The European involvement is decidedly ugly.
My Grandmother - After Six Kids! - In Manila, 1973
My Mom And Dad In 1973
His hair. Her trousers. Good grief. Where is that, I wonder? I suspect I had a haircut like his once. But: it's the Netherlands.
McDonald's Menu During 1973
Tripple ripple please! What's that? The ice cream machine is broken? Damnit.
Oyster Farmers In China, 1973
Stalwart New Englanders Play Ice Hockey In The Public Garden 02/1973
On the frozen river - oh boy... I hope they have good reason to think the ice is sound.
Outdoor Food Market At Haymarket Square. Public Protest Saved The Square From Incorporation Into An Expressway, May 1973
I think that might be Boston, Mass: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haymarket_Square_(Boston)#20th_century:_destruction
Jp Tokyo Tokyo Tower 2 - Found Photo, Taken Sometime In 1973
The World Trade Center Twin Towers Helicopter 1400 Feet View, 1973
Me On Bass, Minnie On Sax. 1973
A Neighborhood Of Cave Homes In Yan’an, China. 1973
Old Custom House And New Waterfront Apartment Building, May 1973
Boston Harbor - Looking Toward Squantum. Long Island Bridge In Distance, May 1973
Raffaello Sailing To Italy From New York In 1973
Portobello 9am, C, London 1973
My Dad. South Africa 1973
My Father-In-Law (Left) Re-Enlisting Over The Demilitarized Zone Between North And South Vietnam. (1973)
Jp Tokyo Street View 1, Taken Sometime In 1973
Hiroshima, Japan 1973
That's a photo of the only building which survived close to the A-bomb explosion. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hiroshima_Peace_Memorial
My Grandpa In Egypt As Part Of The Yugoslavian Un Team, Yom Kipur War 1973
My Mom (37) Me (12) 1973 At 6 Flags St. Louis
The Day I Bought An Old Mercedes, 1973
My Dad In Ahvaz, Iran. He's Hanging Out With Some American Woman He Met After Fixing Her Car (He Was A Mechanic). 1973
Glowing! Dinner In China, 1973. Unknown Camera/ Agfachrome. Slide Film Of My Grandfather (Middle), Dslr Scanned By Me
Found Pictures Of My First Car: 1973 Grande With A 351c And 3 Speed Auto. Drove It Every Day From Age 16 (Snuck It Out A Few Times Before That) Until Finishing College. Always Regretted Letting It Sit And Rot Afterwards. Parents Sold It When I Moved To China For A Few Years
Walt Whitman Bridge Crosses The Delaware River At South Philadelphia, Leads To New Jersey Suburbs, September 1973
Same market as previous? Why is there so much trash all over (both posts)?
Commonwealth Avenue Between Arlington And Berkeley Streets, April 1973
Holloway Road C., 1973
Rocking The Striped Pants In 73
My Mum And Dad - Brighton, England 1973
Cleaning Up The Roadside In Onset, May 1973
Public Gardens - A Park In The Heart Of The City, April 1973
Sidewalk Cafe On Newbury Street, Between Claredon And Dartmouth, May 1973
Ice Skating In The Public Garden, February 1973
Felix Street C., 1973
My Dad In The Us Navy While Stationed In Iwakuni Japan Around 1973
1973- My Dad Is The One With The Bow Tie. Here He Is In America. Moved From Aswan, Egypt To Detroit
Dr. Suessian Display At Columbian Opticians Shop, Tacoma, Wa, 1973
My Parents During Our Family Vacation In New England, Summer Of 1973
City Hall Plaza-A Pleasant Setting For Rest And Conversation, August 1973
Cool Water Falling In Tiers Into Basin At City Hall Plaza Helps To Alleviate The Midsummer Heat, August 1973
A "City Farmer" Tends His Vegetables In The Fenway Gardens Administered By The Fenway Civic Association. An Outgrowth Of The "Victory Gardens" Of World War II, The Association Has 600 Members Who Cultivate A Total Of 425 Garden Plots In These Five Acres Of Metropolitan Boston, August 1973
Member Of The Charles River Basin Community Sailing Club Enjoy An Evening Sail. For A Dollar A Year, Youngsters Up To Age 17 Can Join The Club And Learn To Handle A Boat, August 1973
Old Bridge On Northern Avenue, May 1973
Fruits And Flowers At The Outdoor Market In Haymarket Square, May 1973
Commercial Street - Slated For Renewal, May 1973
Faneuil Square Outdoor Market, May 1973
Again with the trash! I don't get it. Cool shot of the period cars, tho.
New Apartment Towers On The Waterfront- Seen From Old Bridge On Northern Avenue, May 1973
Picnicking On Great Brewster Island In Boston Harbor, May 1973
The Great Blue Hill Ski Slopes Are 10 Miles From The Center Of Boston, And Can Be Reached By Street Car And Bus. These Slopes Are One Part Of The 5,930 Acre Blue Hills Reservation. Administered By The Metropolitan District Commission, It Provides Winter And Summer Sport Facilities, February 1973
City Hall Plaza, May 1973
High School Juniors (Premières) In Tulle, France, 1973
Second row, in the middle, someone does not want to be identified...
Splash And Sparkle Of Cool Water--Balm For The Dog Days City Hall Plaza, August 1973
Haymarket Square - Site Of Boston's Popular Outdoor Market, May 1973
Fulton Street, Part Of Old Wholesale Market Area, May 1973
Charles Street, April 1973
Setting Out For A Water Tour Of Boston's Beautifully Landscaped Public Garden, April 1973
Boston Harbor - Seen From The Top Of Mystic River Bridge. In Foreground, Massachusetts Port Authority Shipping Facility Has New Equipment That Permits Direct Loading From Ship To Freight Train, February 1973
My Mom Sitting On The Hood Of My Grandad's Rally Car In India (1973)
My Fly A** Dad- Gujarat, India 1973
My Uncle, About To Come Home From Vietnam, 1973
Two Americans Stopping For A Cold One In Zermatt, Switzerland While Bumming Around Europe In 1973
City Hall Plaza, August 1973
Sailboats Of The Charles River Basin Community Sailing Club For A Dollar A Year, Youngsters Up To Age 17 Can Join And Learn To Sail, August 1973
Looking From Old Bridge At Northern Avenue, May 1973
Looking Toward Copley Square From Pier 4, South Boston, In The Early Morning. John Hancock Building, With Boarded Windows, In Rear, May 1973
"City Farmer" Tends His Garden In The Fenway, Administered By 600-Member Fenway Civic Association. Four Hundred Twenty-Five Personal Gardens Are Tilled On These Five Acres In Metropolitan Boston, April 1973
Mercantile Wharf Building Is Being Renovated, May 1973
Rowing Crews On The Charles River, Harvard University Area Cambridge, April 1973
The Common And Adjoining Public Gardens Provide Rest And Recreation In The Center Of Metropolitan Boston, April 1973
I feel like this is a really common place to shoot TV show scenes for police dramas and secret spy handoffs.
Shawmut Avenue In Roxbury Section, Looking Toward Copley Square. John Hancock Building At Rear, February 1973
Abandoned Building Adjoins Lord And Jealous Wool Mill In City Mills, A Manufacturing Town On The Charles River, March 1973
Washington Street Under The El, Looking Toward Egleston Square, February 1973
This Farm In City Mills Is Not Far From The Factories And The Charles River, March 1973
Switch House And Taunton Railroad Crossing, April 1973
That's a Taunton in Massachusetts, not the county town of Somerset.
My Mom, Great Grandfather And Me At My First Birthday Party In September 1973. Great Grandpop Was Born In Italy In 1895
My Dad Holding An Old M16 In Egypt During The Yom Kipper War (October 1973)
Hmm - the M16 came into service in 1964, so it can't really have been all that old.