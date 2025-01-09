ADVERTISEMENT

What do Billie Jean King’s tennis match against Bobby Riggs, Pink Floyd’s legendary “Dark Side Of The Moon” album, and the opening of the London Bridge have in common? All of these—and many more—monumental things happened in 1973, a year that many still reminisce about to this day.

But life is not all about monumental events. It’s the little things, too – the picnics with friends, the self-expression through fashion, the fandom of up-and-coming artists, and so much more. That’s what we’re focusing on today – all sorts of moments from people’s lives back in 1973 that show just how different—or maybe similar?—life was back then. If you’re curious to compare the now and then, scroll down to find the pictures on the list below, and make sure to upvote your favorites.

Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake In Tehran, Iran 1973

Woman in 1973 fashion cutting a cake in a living room.

    Scarborough, England - 1973

    Family in 1973 wearing colorful 70s fashion, posing outdoors in a park setting.

    After The Market, Portobello, London C 1973

    People shopping outside an antique store in 1973, surrounded by litter and holding bags in a busy street scene.

    Greenland Tots, December 1973

    A woman with two children in winter clothing and sunglasses, walking in the snow, representing 1973 world fashion trends.

    The Common And, Behind It, The Landscaped Public Gardens Provide Rest And Recreation In Metropolitan Boston. The Young Lady Is Amplifying The Sun's Rays To Speed A Suntan, April 1973

    Person using a sun reflector on a grassy field, capturing a moment from 1973 world events in pictures.

    My Grandparent's Wedding In India (1973). I Just Visited My Grandma After A Long Time And She Shared This Picture With Me. It Would Make Her Very Happy If She Could See This Photo In Color. I Don't Have Any Money But I Would Appreciate It If Someone Could Colorize It. Thanks In Advance

    A smiling couple in wedding attire waves in front of a vintage car, showcasing a 1973 world moment.

    My Parents. Married For 46 Years Today! Zwolle, The Netherlands, 1973-Ish

    Couple enjoying a day out in 1973, capturing a moment of 1970s fashion and style in the world.

    A 7-11 In 1973

    1973 scene in a grocery store with a cashier and a woman at the checkout counter.

    My Parents On Their Honeymoon 1973

    1973 retro scene: Young man carrying woman playfully indoors, both smiling warmly.

    Young Lady Manning The Counter In A General Store, November, 1973

    A woman in a 1973 store with shelves of products and an old-style red scale.

    Waiting For Gas...1973

    Traffic jam in 1973, depicting a man with a lawn mower amidst vintage cars.

    Old Farmer Drinking Wine After Sowing, Roccanolfi, Italy, 1973

    Man sitting under a tree in 1973, wearing a hat, drinking from a bottle, resting in a rural setting.

    Jp Tokyo Street Shops And Lanterns - Found Photo, Taken Sometime In 1973

    A vibrant 1973 street scene with vintage cars and neon signs, capturing the essence of a bustling urban environment.

    Jp Tokyo Street Market And Kids - Found Photo, Taken Sometime In 1973

    Children playing with a toy car on a busy street in 1973.

    My Japanese Uncle Out For A Hike Unknown Location, Japan (1973)

    Person posing in front of misty mountains, wearing vintage 1970s hiking attire, with another person in the background.

    Me When Long Was In, 1973

    Smiling woman in floral dress standing outdoors, 1973, world-in-pictures theme.

    My Father Who Shipped His Bike Over To England And Rode All Over Europe On It - 1973

    Man with sunglasses on a vintage motorcycle by a lake, capturing 1973 world in pictures vibe.

    Midsummer Siesta At City Hall Plaza, August 1973

    People relaxing in a plaza during 1973, surrounded by iconic buildings and a bright sky.

    My Mother In 1973, At 3 Years Old, Waiting To Talk To My Grandfather Who Was Deployed In Guinea-Bissau, Fighting The Portuguese Colonial War

    Child with a rotary phone, 1973 world scene, wearing a dress, showcasing vintage communication.

    My Grandmother - After Six Kids! - In Manila, 1973

    Woman sitting on a vintage bed in a 1973 room, with a retro radio and patterned bedspread, capturing a moment from the 1973 world.

    My Mom And Dad In 1973

    Couple in 1973 fashion, holding hands outside a brick building, reflecting World-In-Pictures theme.

    McDonald's Menu During 1973

    1973 McDonald's menu board with vintage prices and people waiting in line.

    Oyster Farmers In China, 1973

    Women working outdoors, preparing food, illustrating daily life in 1973.

    Stalwart New Englanders Play Ice Hockey In The Public Garden 02/1973

    People playing hockey on a frozen pond under a bridge, reminiscent of 1973 world scenes.

    Outdoor Food Market At Haymarket Square. Public Protest Saved The Square From Incorporation Into An Expressway, May 1973

    Crowded market scene from 1973 with people shopping for fruits and vegetables.

    Jp Tokyo Tokyo Tower 2 - Found Photo, Taken Sometime In 1973

    Cityscape from 1973 with a prominent tower and urban buildings, capturing a historical view in pictures.

    The World Trade Center Twin Towers Helicopter 1400 Feet View, 1973

    Aerial view of the World Trade Center towers in 1973 with the cityscape and ocean in the background.

    Me On Bass, Minnie On Sax. 1973

    1973 musicians performing; woman playing saxophone, man with a bass guitar, capturing vintage concert vibe.

    A Neighborhood Of Cave Homes In Yan’an, China. 1973

    Two people walking in a 1973 village landscape, with hillside homes and trees in the background, depicting world history.

    Old Custom House And New Waterfront Apartment Building, May 1973

    Two skyscrapers in 1973, with distinct architecture against a clear sky.

    Boston Harbor - Looking Toward Squantum. Long Island Bridge In Distance, May 1973

    Vintage 1973 sunset scene with sailboats on calm water, bridge in the background.

    Raffaello Sailing To Italy From New York In 1973

    Aerial view of a 1973 ocean liner cruising through calm blue waters.

    Portobello 9am, C, London 1973

    1973 street scene with people gathered around cars near Westbourne Antique Arcade.

    My Dad. South Africa 1973

    Person in 1973 leaning on a classic car on a sunny street, wearing a striped shirt and sunglasses.

    My Father-In-Law (Left) Re-Enlisting Over The Demilitarized Zone Between North And South Vietnam. (1973)

    Pilots in helmets communicate inside a cockpit, 1973 world in pictures.

    Jp Tokyo Street View 1, Taken Sometime In 1973

    1973 city street scene with vintage cars, elevated highway, and urban landscape in the background.

    Hiroshima, Japan 1973

    Historic Hiroshima dome site with 1973 signage, including a Pepsi ad, surrounded by greenery.

    My Grandpa In Egypt As Part Of The Yugoslavian Un Team, Yom Kipur War 1973

    Man in a suit and sunglasses standing on steps in front of a large ornate door, capturing 1973 style.

    My Mom (37) Me (12) 1973 At 6 Flags St. Louis

    Two girls in 1973 fashion, standing outside a rustic building, wearing shorts and casual tops.

    The Day I Bought An Old Mercedes, 1973

    Person sitting on a vintage car in a 1973 parking lot scene, capturing a retro atmosphere.

    My Dad In Ahvaz, Iran. He's Hanging Out With Some American Woman He Met After Fixing Her Car (He Was A Mechanic). 1973

    A couple in 1973 posing by a bridge, both in vintage attire.

    Glowing! Dinner In China, 1973. Unknown Camera/ Agfachrome. Slide Film Of My Grandfather (Middle), Dslr Scanned By Me

    Three men in suits and ties sharing drinks at a dinner table, capturing a moment from 1973 with dishes and chopsticks present.

    Found Pictures Of My First Car: 1973 Grande With A 351c And 3 Speed Auto. Drove It Every Day From Age 16 (Snuck It Out A Few Times Before That) Until Finishing College. Always Regretted Letting It Sit And Rot Afterwards. Parents Sold It When I Moved To China For A Few Years

    1973 vintage car in a suburban driveway with houses and trees in the background.

    Walt Whitman Bridge Crosses The Delaware River At South Philadelphia, Leads To New Jersey Suburbs, September 1973

    Heavy traffic on a 1973 highway during sunset, with cars and trucks moving slowly under a sign indicating lanes to New Jersey.

    Outdoor Food Market At Haymarket Square. Public Outcry Saved The Square From Being Incorporated Into An Expressway, May 1973

    1973 vibrant street market scene with people shopping outdoors, surrounded by buildings and colorful produce.

    Commonwealth Avenue Between Arlington And Berkeley Streets, April 1973

    1973 street scene with blooming trees and historic brick buildings.

    Holloway Road C., 1973

    1973 street scene with shops and a tall building, capturing everyday life and architecture from that era.

    Rocking The Striped Pants In 73

    A children's softball team in 1973, wearing matching uniforms, posing with a sign and equipment outdoors.

    My Mum And Dad - Brighton, England 1973

    Couple in 1973, wearing turtlenecks and flared pants, on a promenade with a misty backdrop.

    Cleaning Up The Roadside In Onset, May 1973

    People walking on a roadside in 1973, holding bags for collecting trash, with trees and a billboard in the background.

    Public Gardens - A Park In The Heart Of The City, April 1973

    People walking towards a statue in a park, with tall buildings in the background, capturing a 1973 world scene.

    Sidewalk Cafe On Newbury Street, Between Claredon And Dartmouth, May 1973

    People enjoying outdoor dining at a cafe in 1973, with tables and chairs on a sunlit sidewalk.

    Ice Skating In The Public Garden, February 1973

    1973 park scene with people walking and sitting near a frozen pond, with tall buildings in the background.

    Felix Street C., 1973

    1973 building with vintage billboards featuring Haig whisky and Exide battery ads, set on a street corner.

    My Dad In The Us Navy While Stationed In Iwakuni Japan Around 1973

    Man in 1973 standing outside a building, wearing glasses and a casual outfit, with a door open behind him.

    1973- My Dad Is The One With The Bow Tie. Here He Is In America. Moved From Aswan, Egypt To Detroit

    Vintage 1973 image of four men in suits, posing together, with documents on the wall in the background.

    Dr. Suessian Display At Columbian Opticians Shop, Tacoma, Wa, 1973

    1973 optician display with colorful mannequin heads showcasing eyewear in a retro store setting.

    My Parents During Our Family Vacation In New England, Summer Of 1973

    Couple in 1973 fashion, woman in polka-dot dress, man in striped pants, standing outdoors by a rock in a forest setting.

    City Hall Plaza-A Pleasant Setting For Rest And Conversation, August 1973

    Two men in suits talking on a bench in a 1973 urban park, near a fountain, with other people relaxing nearby.

    Cool Water Falling In Tiers Into Basin At City Hall Plaza Helps To Alleviate The Midsummer Heat, August 1973

    People sitting by cascading fountains in a 1973 urban setting, with tall buildings in the background under a cloudy sky.

    A "City Farmer" Tends His Vegetables In The Fenway Gardens Administered By The Fenway Civic Association. An Outgrowth Of The "Victory Gardens" Of World War II, The Association Has 600 Members Who Cultivate A Total Of 425 Garden Plots In These Five Acres Of Metropolitan Boston, August 1973

    Man working in a lush garden, surrounded by green plants, captured in a nostalgic 1973 world setting.

    Member Of The Charles River Basin Community Sailing Club Enjoy An Evening Sail. For A Dollar A Year, Youngsters Up To Age 17 Can Join The Club And Learn To Handle A Boat, August 1973

    Sailboat on water with city skyline in the background, reflecting 1973 world in pictures.

    Old Bridge On Northern Avenue, May 1973

    Iron bridge from 1973 overlooking a cityscape, illustrating urban architecture of the era.

    Fruits And Flowers At The Outdoor Market In Haymarket Square, May 1973

    Busy street market scene from 1973 with watermelons, flowers, and vendors under a highway.

    Commercial Street - Slated For Renewal, May 1973

    1973 urban street scene with vintage cars parked in front of old brick buildings.

    Faneuil Square Outdoor Market, May 1973

    1973 World in Pictures: vibrant flower market scene in front of a historic brick building.

    Outdoor Food Market At Haymarket Square. Public Protest Saved The Square From Becoming Part Of An Expressway, May 1973

    Busy street market scene, 1973, with vintage cars and bustling vendors under large advertising signs.

    New Apartment Towers On The Waterfront- Seen From Old Bridge On Northern Avenue, May 1973

    Historic tugboat in front of skyscrapers with clock tower in 1973, reflecting the world in pictures.

    Picnicking On Great Brewster Island In Boston Harbor, May 1973

    People at a beach barbecue in 1973, enjoying food near the sea with a ship in the background.

    The Great Blue Hill Ski Slopes Are 10 Miles From The Center Of Boston, And Can Be Reached By Street Car And Bus. These Slopes Are One Part Of The 5,930 Acre Blue Hills Reservation. Administered By The Metropolitan District Commission, It Provides Winter And Summer Sport Facilities, February 1973

    Two people silhouetted against a snowy hillside with skiers, capturing a winter scene from 1973.

    City Hall Plaza, May 1973

    1973 city square scene with a large building and people scattered around, showcasing a historic world in pictures.

    High School Juniors (Premières) In Tulle, France, 1973

    Black and white group photo from 1973, showcasing students and a teacher in front of a building.

    Splash And Sparkle Of Cool Water--Balm For The Dog Days City Hall Plaza, August 1973

    People relaxing on benches by fountains in a city plaza, 1973.

    Haymarket Square - Site Of Boston's Popular Outdoor Market, May 1973

    1973 world market scene with bustling crowd, vegetables, and high-rise buildings in the background.

    Fulton Street, Part Of Old Wholesale Market Area, May 1973

    Historic red-brick building with arched windows from 1973, featuring an American flag in front.

    Charles Street, April 1973

    Historic street scene from 1973, featuring brick buildings and a vintage lamp post with vibrant flowers.

    Setting Out For A Water Tour Of Boston's Beautifully Landscaped Public Garden, April 1973

    1973 scenic view of a boat with passengers at a dock, capturing a nostalgic moment on water during the year.

    Boston Harbor - Seen From The Top Of Mystic River Bridge. In Foreground, Massachusetts Port Authority Shipping Facility Has New Equipment That Permits Direct Loading From Ship To Freight Train, February 1973

    Industrial scene from 1973, showing a busy port with cranes and smokestacks releasing smoke into the sky.

    My Mom Sitting On The Hood Of My Grandad's Rally Car In India (1973)

    Vintage 1973 car with a woman and children, capturing a nostalgic moment on a countryside road.

    My Fly A** Dad- Gujarat, India 1973

    Man in 1973 lounging outdoors, wearing sunglasses, with a palm plant in the background.

    My Uncle, About To Come Home From Vietnam, 1973

    A person in military attire stands in front of a wooden building with sandbags, 1973.

    Two Americans Stopping For A Cold One In Zermatt, Switzerland While Bumming Around Europe In 1973

    Two men relaxing outdoors with drinks in a 1973 setting, featuring classic patio umbrellas and mountainous backdrop.

    City Hall Plaza, August 1973

    1973 urban scene with people relaxing in a city plaza, surrounded by modern buildings under a partly cloudy sky.

    Sailboats Of The Charles River Basin Community Sailing Club For A Dollar A Year, Youngsters Up To Age 17 Can Join And Learn To Sail, August 1973

    Sailboats on a river with a 1973 skyline backdrop, featuring tall buildings under a clear sky.

    Looking From Old Bridge At Northern Avenue, May 1973

    Skyline of 1973 city with stacked wooden crates and tall buildings, capturing historical urban architecture.

    Looking Toward Copley Square From Pier 4, South Boston, In The Early Morning. John Hancock Building, With Boarded Windows, In Rear, May 1973

    1973 urban landscape with historic buildings and industrial foreground, capturing the essence of the city's architecture.

    "City Farmer" Tends His Garden In The Fenway, Administered By 600-Member Fenway Civic Association. Four Hundred Twenty-Five Personal Gardens Are Tilled On These Five Acres In Metropolitan Boston, April 1973

    Man gardening in an urban setting with tall buildings in the background, capturing the essence of 1973 world scenery.

    Mercantile Wharf Building Is Being Renovated, May 1973

    Historic 1973 building with worn facade and boarded windows in urban setting, showing “Mercantile Wharf Buildings” signage.

    Rowing Crews On The Charles River, Harvard University Area Cambridge, April 1973

    Rowers on a sunlit river in 1973, with a scenic backdrop of trees and buildings.

    The Common And Adjoining Public Gardens Provide Rest And Recreation In The Center Of Metropolitan Boston, April 1973

    Park scene in 1973 with people on a bench, trees budding, and city buildings in the background, capturing a moment in history.

    Shawmut Avenue In Roxbury Section, Looking Toward Copley Square. John Hancock Building At Rear, February 1973

    Vintage cityscape from 1973 featuring classic brick buildings and parked cars on a sunny street.

    Abandoned Building Adjoins Lord And Jealous Wool Mill In City Mills, A Manufacturing Town On The Charles River, March 1973

    Old brick building from 1973 with broken windows, showcasing decay and industrial architecture.

    Washington Street Under The El, Looking Toward Egleston Square, February 1973

    Street view from 1973 with vintage cars and the Egleston Grille under an elevated train platform.

    This Farm In City Mills Is Not Far From The Factories And The Charles River, March 1973

    Rustic red barn and dirt road in rural 1973 setting, surrounded by bare trees, with vintage vehicles in the distance.

    Switch House And Taunton Railroad Crossing, April 1973

    Historic railroad crossing and signal tower in a small town, 1973, showcasing vintage architecture and transportation.

    My Mom, Great Grandfather And Me At My First Birthday Party In September 1973. Great Grandpop Was Born In Italy In 1895

    A woman and a child in a vintage 1973 setting with a man in the background, evoking nostalgic family memories.

    My Dad Holding An Old M16 In Egypt During The Yom Kipper War (October 1973)

    Young soldier with a rifle stands in front of a military tent in 1973, illustrating a scene from that era.

    Mercantile Building - Corner Of Richmond And Commercial Streets, May 1973

    Old mercantile building facade from 1973 with broken windows.

    St Pauls, London, 1973

    Historic city street view in 1973 with classic architecture and a prominent dome structure in the background.

