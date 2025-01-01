“I Can’t Stop Laughing At It”: 39 Times Kids Proudly Presented Their Wild Drawings As Art
"Kids don't lie," many people claim. Perhaps, but in some cases, grown-ups may wish that they did. Kids can be brutally honest with their reactions and their words, but they can also express their unfiltered perspective artistically. 92% of kids aged 6 to 12 say that being creative boosts their self-esteem.
By that measure, the children whose drawings we're featuring here should have the confidence of Michael Jordan. Bored Panda has found the wildest and funniest works of art by kids that made their parents and teachers say, "Woah," and presents the best of the best to you below. Who needs Rembrandt when you can commission a true masterpiece by a five-year-old?
So My Little Brother Drew This
That is beautiful on so many levels. Even as a political statement.
Indeed! I saw it at a CSD last year (see link in reply). It was a great sight!Load More Replies...
Disco! It's realy a great picture.
That's rather good
Perfect!!
Dabicorn.
An 11 Year Old Kid Drew This In My Class. I Found It To Be Quite Creative
This is very good!
That is very impressive. He's a talented 11 year old.
That's awesome!
Coloring inside the lines?
11 Year Old Daughter Drew This Out Of The Blue. Looks Like She's Got The Future Work-Week Figured Out
Drawing is one of the first ways kids start to express themselves. Some children might even start drawing before they start talking. Experts estimate that kids start doodling at around 12 to 18 months. Since they don't have fully developed motor skills yet, kids usually move their whole arms to draw, requiring large sheets of paper and sizable crayons, markers, and pens.
Early kids' drawings don't make much sense. When they're two or three years old, they might draw circles, lines, zigzags, and so on. Colors become interesting, too; toddlers feel especially proud of deciding which color to use. Given that, kids of this age can try to draw something familiar or things that remind them of something. However, most times, as you'll see from this list, they're rarely successful.
While Cleaning The Basement, I Found An Old Drawing My Sister Drew When She Was Little Of Her Sacrificing Me To The Alien Gods
Frame that!
AND make sure it can be seen at family gatherings.Load More Replies...
Go on child meet your new friends..
Not sure how OP'S sister was this was drawen, but it looks Ike a pretty decent drawing for a young child to me.
Little Girl Drew A Picture Of Her Mom At Work. The Mother Is Actually Selling A Snow Shovel At Home Depot
Yeah,of course she is.
Sally says this is her mom selling the last snow shovel at Home Depot. Little Billy has a much different interpretation of this picture. He seems to know quite a lot about this kind of thing. I am not sure I want to talk to his parents about this, I may not like what I find out.
I’ve seen this her mum worked at home depot and was discussing how people were arguing and offering to pay double to her for the last snow shovel and her child overheard. It’s a snow shovel not a pole
Why do they need a snow shovel when they're making it rain?Load More Replies...
Lizzy, you are on FIRE today!😂
Suuure she is.
This was actually drawn by a 17 year old and put on her Myspace. It was MEANT to portray her mother as s******r (although mom has never done that for a living) The image was later stolen and the "Parent" and "Teacher" comments were added to it. https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/pole-dancer-shovel/
She works hard for the money!
The handwriting is very good.
I recently found a packet of drawings and other things from when I was in kindergarten. It looks like the teachers mimeographed premade sheets that already had things like "When I grow up, I want to be..." and then underneath the writing is a circle for the child to draw in. It's not the childrens' writing, it's the teachers (or whomever made the original template.) The writing in my kindergarten packet is remarkably similar to the writing on this drawing - I wonder if it was/is a standard thing, passed out to kindergarten teachers as blanks for the kids to draw on. As an aside, apparently I answered that I wanted to be a "melon seller" when I grew up. On my paper, there is a drawing of a person (presumably myself) holding melons in each hand.Load More Replies...
"Melons". You all are tickling my funnybone today. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
My 5 Year Old Daughter's Self-Portrait. She's A Very Good Artist, But This Will Haunt My Dreams
That's very good for a five year old
The shading under the chin . . .Load More Replies...
Yea makes me think it wasn’t the five year old who did it. Simply because it’s so good. If they did, all by themselves, then that is very impressive
I work in a nursery that takes children up to 5. That doesn't look like a 5 year old's painting. I'd say 7 or 8 at least. The neck shading and hair coming from behind the face but in front of the shoulders in particular.
I was a very prolific artist as a child (I use the term "artist" loosely here) and I still have a lot of my childhood drawings/paintings. I can draw fairly well now, after years of practice. There's no way I was anywhere near this good at 5 years old. Unless OP's child is an artistic/painting prodigy (possible, but unlikely), this was not painted by a 5-year-old.
Love that movie!! Bette Davis was phenomenal!!Load More Replies...
I really love this.
As they get older, kids start drawing figures, especially humans. A circle with two sticks usually represents a person, and kids aged three to four start depicting that in their drawings. At this age, children also start trying to name what they're drawing, often including letters in their pieces, even if they can't read and write yet.
By the age of four to five, kids begin to tell stories with their drawings. When sketching their family, kids will make the most important person to them the biggest; for example, Mom. A new style might emerge for some kids, which experts call "X-ray style." An example of that would be a house that we can see inside of from the outside.
My 4 Year Old Nephew Drew A Very Flattering Portrait Of Me
Nailed it :)
Which one is you?
That centre part is doing her no favours.
Please do let me know about any revolutionary plastic surgeries or treatments that can permanently move one's natural hair part to some other part of their scalp, because I have a center part too, and by your rubric, it's doing me no favors.Load More Replies...
The Homework Was “Draw Your Mommy”
😅 gotta love kids
"Smiling."
My Friend's Daughter Drew Him A "Giraffe" In School Today. What Do You Guys Think?
Giraffe? Ok, I'm now officially beyond help or redemption.
You and me too...Load More Replies...
Same
There's an additional fold-out in case the giraffe gets excited.
🤣🤣🤣Load More Replies...
What I say is the friend ought to put this in a file to show to her when she's old enough to understand. 😉
Looks like a giraffe, and nothing else.
Giraffe? It looks more like a guy that listened to RFK Jr and didn't get vaccinated for measles.
You sure thats a giraffe?..
If those are legs at the bottom, it's a giraffe.Load More Replies...
Drawing helps kids refine their motor and develop their cognitive skills. But that's an unlikely reason why they like it so much. Kids would much rather draw something than, say, learn or do another kind of strenuous mental or physical activity. That might be because it makes them feel happy (duh!) and helps them regulate their emotions.
A 2021 study showed that drawing distracts children from being in a sad mood. It didn't matter what they were drawing, whether imaginary or real scenes; all that mattered was the process of drawing itself.
Picture A Kid Drew, Posted On The Art Wall At My Local Restaurant
Hmm, no price. I guess that means I can't afford that absolute masterpiece.
Did someone add a sword to this masterpiece?
My Daughter Drew This In Kindergarten. Title: "Moms Chatting After School"
Mooooom, let's go already!
Not only is the drawing great, but the perception of the situation is terrific for a 5YO. I love this!Load More Replies...
🕚🕐🕑🕒🕓🕔🕕
🤣
My Cousin's First Drawing Of Her Mum (She's 5)
Hahaha
I'm sure mom was thrilled.
When kids draw a person with some extra legs, that doesn't mean they don't know what a human looks like. Researchers have found that kids sometimes add silly things to their drawings simply because they think it's funny. Even if sometimes their drawings aren't accurate, the drawings reflect what they know about the world.
For example, researchers in 2024 found that even when a kid draws a tiger that doesn't really look like a tiger, it still seems like a sort of animal. That indicates that the toddler or child understands what a tiger is and simply doesn't have the artistic ability to depict it accurately.
Grading One Of My 3rd Grade Student's Homework Tonight And Came Across This Beauty. Trying To Decide If I Should Give Bonus Points
Well, at least they’re educated in how babies are born? 🤷🏼♀️
Not so much, I think. I'm 99% certain the mom is face down.Load More Replies...
I think she’s just looking at whoever is the view point we’re viewing it from lol
Grading in 3rd grade?? Isn't that a bit much to put the pressure that commes with grades, on a 3rd grader? (they are just children!)
Well schools are teaching them that men can give birth so according to that, she's on the right track.
It's really quite adorable that you persist in thinking that if you plug your fingers into your ears, close your eyes, and go "LA LA LA LA YOU AREN'T REAL" that trans people won't exist. Trans people exist, regardless of how YOU want reality to be. Trans men are men. Trans women are women. Cis men do not give birth, but trans men can, if they have not had certain surgeries and treatments.Load More Replies...
Like I completely agree with you, Lakota, but Im just saying… I feel like PV’s comment just came out of left field, unless I’m completely missing something lol
I’m just REEEEAAAAAALLLLLLYYYYYYYY confused on what this has to do with ANYTHING about this picture lmao
They must’ve. It sure how they even drew the conclusion they did……
My 3 Year Old Drew Me, And Her Mom Won't Stop Laughing At Me
My Daughter's Holiday Craft. Need To Talk To Her Kindergarten Teacher
What is going on here?! I’m not the only one thinking it, right?
I think that’s why mom wants to talk to the kids teacher lol but I think it’s meant to show hands, inside of mittens holding a heart?
I think it's supposed to be two mittens, holding hands. But that is *not* what anyone is going to see here.
You are not.
No 😭
Has daughter been looking at daddy's phone?
Took me a minute. Now I can't unsee it. Thanks lolLoad More Replies...
Thats straight off a Starbucks cup from a few years backs
Now I know why it looked familiar. Thank you!Load More Replies...
Isn't kindergarten a bit young to be bedazzling down there?
Oh my!!!
Starfish?
Well, if it's a starfish made of chocolate, then yes. XDLoad More Replies...
At the same time, kids don't draw what they don't know or haven't seen and encountered yet. Children's developmental specialist Dr. Melodie de Jager explains that if a child is not aware of a windmill, they will not draw a windmill. Interestingly, that extends to the child when they draw a self-portrait.
My 5 Year Old’s Artwork
This is actually incredible, I love it!
*Sotheby's enters chat*Load More Replies...
Picasso rises again!
A future Picasso here shortly before his outcome!
I've seen worse Picassos.
Yes. All of them.Load More Replies...
Agree. This is an 'and everyone clapped' Absolutly not a 5 year old.Load More Replies...
Pretty d**n good, better than I could ever do
Ohhh those WERENT the melatonin gummies ?! Oops /j
What are you feeding him?
I'd frame that & hang it over my couch. Love it!
My Daughter Keeps Giving Me Hints That She Wants A Brother Or Sister. This Time She Drew Two Babies In My Belly
That must be Daddy.Load More Replies...
daddy longlegs
Beat me to it
Daddy.
Would she settle for a sister that doesn't have the same face as the dogs?
What is the thing in moms mouth?
My 5-Year-Old’s Self-Portrait
"If they are not aware that they are standing on solid ground, they do not draw a grounding line underneath their self-portrait," de Jager writes. "If they are not aware of their ears, they do not draw them nor use them to listen the first time. If they do not spontaneously draw a neck, it is a sure way of telling that the child is not ready to read or write yet."
My 7 Year Old Kid Drew This Out Of The Blue At Breakfast The Other Day. I Found It After He Left For School
Omg I love the truth brush. Cheaper than the magic mirror and very honest.