"Kids don't lie," many people claim. Perhaps, but in some cases, grown-ups may wish that they did. Kids can be brutally honest with their reactions and their words, but they can also express their unfiltered perspective artistically. 92% of kids aged 6 to 12 say that being creative boosts their self-esteem.

By that measure, the children whose drawings we're featuring here should have the confidence of Michael Jordan. Bored Panda has found the wildest and funniest works of art by kids that made their parents and teachers say, "Woah," and presents the best of the best to you below. Who needs Rembrandt when you can commission a true masterpiece by a five-year-old?

#1

So My Little Brother Drew This

Child's funny drawing of a colorful unicorn with rainbow details on a space background, showcasing a flattering portrait style.

Zddstcddfww Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
9 hours ago

That is beautiful on so many levels. Even as a political statement.

werbung_1 avatar
Talis
Talis
Community Member
4 hours ago

Indeed! I saw it at a CSD last year (see link in reply). It was a great sight!

aprilpickett_3846 avatar
April Pickett
April Pickett
Community Member
8 hours ago

Disco! It's realy a great picture.

boredpanda_209 avatar
DH
DH
Community Member
8 hours ago

I think more people than me would like to wear that T-shirt

black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
Premium 8 hours ago (edited)

This is awesome ;D

    #2

    An 11 Year Old Kid Drew This In My Class. I Found It To Be Quite Creative

    Child's funny drawing of an octopus with a fishing hook, showcasing a very flattering portrait with no filter.

    imgur.com Report

    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago

    This is very good!

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    That is very impressive. He's a talented 11 year old.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago

    A young artist asking everyone to read between the lines.

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    This is really clever. Love the illusion of the squid hiding between the lined paper.

    #3

    11 Year Old Daughter Drew This Out Of The Blue. Looks Like She's Got The Future Work-Week Figured Out

    Simple funny drawings on a notebook showing daily facial expressions in a very flattering portrait style by kids.

    type_your_name_here Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago

    They should put that on calendars.

    Drawing is one of the first ways kids start to express themselves. Some children might even start drawing before they start talking. Experts estimate that kids start doodling at around 12 to 18 months. Since they don't have fully developed motor skills yet, kids usually move their whole arms to draw, requiring large sheets of paper and sizable crayons, markers, and pens.

    Early kids' drawings don't make much sense. When they're two or three years old, they might draw circles, lines, zigzags, and so on. Colors become interesting, too; toddlers feel especially proud of deciding which color to use. Given that, kids of this age can try to draw something familiar or things that remind them of something. However, most times, as you'll see from this list, they're rarely successful.
    #4

    While Cleaning The Basement, I Found An Old Drawing My Sister Drew When She Was Little Of Her Sacrificing Me To The Alien Gods

    Child’s drawing of a funny portrait featuring a large tree, two kids, a butterfly, and a green alien in a light beam outdoors.

    https://imgur.com/ Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago

    Make a copy for trusted friend to deliver to the police in case you die under mysterious circumstances.

    aprilstier avatar
    April Stier
    April Stier
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    Go on child meet your new friends..

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Not sure how OP'S sister was this was drawen, but it looks Ike a pretty decent drawing for a young child to me.

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Apparently it didn't come to fruition.

    #5

    Little Girl Drew A Picture Of Her Mom At Work. The Mother Is Actually Selling A Snow Shovel At Home Depot

    Child's drawing of a woman at a pole surrounded by stick figures holding money in a funny flattering portrait by kids.

    Report

    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    Sally says this is her mom selling the last snow shovel at Home Depot. Little Billy has a much different interpretation of this picture. He seems to know quite a lot about this kind of thing. I am not sure I want to talk to his parents about this, I may not like what I find out.

    szvz5t8d4m avatar
    szvz5t8d4m
    szvz5t8d4m
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    I’ve seen this her mum worked at home depot and was discussing how people were arguing and offering to pay double to her for the last snow shovel and her child overheard. It’s a snow shovel not a pole

    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    Why do they need a snow shovel when they're making it rain?

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago

    That explanation would not have been my first guess.

    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    See, if there was a vest, then I would have bought the whole shovel cover story.......

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    This was actually drawn by a 17 year old and put on her Myspace. It was MEANT to portray her mother as s******r (although mom has never done that for a living) The image was later stolen and the "Parent" and "Teacher" comments were added to it. https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/pole-dancer-shovel/

    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago

    She works hard for the money!

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    The handwriting is very good.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    I recently found a packet of drawings and other things from when I was in kindergarten. It looks like the teachers mimeographed premade sheets that already had things like "When I grow up, I want to be..." and then underneath the writing is a circle for the child to draw in. It's not the childrens' writing, it's the teachers (or whomever made the original template.) The writing in my kindergarten packet is remarkably similar to the writing on this drawing - I wonder if it was/is a standard thing, passed out to kindergarten teachers as blanks for the kids to draw on. As an aside, apparently I answered that I wanted to be a "melon seller" when I grew up. On my paper, there is a drawing of a person (presumably myself) holding melons in each hand.

    #6

    My 5 Year Old Daughter's Self-Portrait. She's A Very Good Artist, But This Will Haunt My Dreams

    Child's funny drawing of a very flattering portrait with exaggerated facial features and playful expression.

    KingsleyNedPlimpton Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    That's very good for a five year old

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Baby Jane Hudson?

    kleski-paula avatar
    Pollywog
    Pollywog
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Love that movie!! Bette Davis was phenomenal!!

    As they get older, kids start drawing figures, especially humans. A circle with two sticks usually represents a person, and kids aged three to four start depicting that in their drawings. At this age, children also start trying to name what they're drawing, often including letters in their pieces, even if they can't read and write yet.

    By the age of four to five, kids begin to tell stories with their drawings. When sketching their family, kids will make the most important person to them the biggest; for example, Mom. A new style might emerge for some kids, which experts call "X-ray style." An example of that would be a house that we can see inside of from the outside.
    #7

    My 4 Year Old Nephew Drew A Very Flattering Portrait Of Me

    Smiling woman wearing glasses holding a funny and flattering portrait drawing by kids with no filter whatsoever.

    pysiak03 Report

    sukhwinder_singh_kaur avatar
    Peripheral Visionary
    Peripheral Visionary
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    That centre part is doing her no favours.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    Please do let me know about any revolutionary plastic surgeries or treatments that can permanently move one's natural hair part to some other part of their scalp, because I have a center part too, and by your rubric, it's doing me no favors.

    #8

    The Homework Was “Draw Your Mommy”

    Child's funny drawing of a person in a purple outfit sweeping the floor in a very flattering portrait style.

    Katica123 Report

    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    "The Hunchmom of Notre Dame". The next Disney's live action remake!

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago

    😅 gotta love kids

    #9

    My Friend's Daughter Drew Him A "Giraffe" In School Today. What Do You Guys Think?

    Child's funny drawing of a flattering portrait with orange spots on yellow paper showing unique kid creativity.

    Zakadee Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    Richard the Giraffe? 😜

    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    Looks more like a male chicken.

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    What I say is the friend ought to put this in a file to show to her when she's old enough to understand. 😉

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    Looks like a giraffe, and nothing else.

    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yeah...I am keeping my comments to myself....ROFLOL

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    Giraffe? It looks more like a guy that listened to RFK Jr and didn't get vaccinated for measles.

    aprilstier avatar
    April Stier
    April Stier
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    You sure thats a giraffe?..

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago

    If those are legs at the bottom, it's a giraffe.

    Drawing helps kids refine their motor and develop their cognitive skills. But that's an unlikely reason why they like it so much. Kids would much rather draw something than, say, learn or do another kind of strenuous mental or physical activity. That might be because it makes them feel happy (duh!) and helps them regulate their emotions.

    A 2021 study showed that drawing distracts children from being in a sad mood. It didn't matter what they were drawing, whether imaginary or real scenes; all that mattered was the process of drawing itself.
    #10

    Picture A Kid Drew, Posted On The Art Wall At My Local Restaurant

    Child's drawing of a dinosaur with stick figures riding it and reacting, showcasing funny drawings with no filter whatsoever.

    TheActualDev Report

    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    Hmm, no price. I guess that means I can't afford that absolute masterpiece.

    desonbowenford avatar
    Deson Bowenford
    Deson Bowenford
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Did someone add a sword to this masterpiece?

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    🎶Hi ho, hi ho, it's off to stomp I go...🎶

    #11

    My Daughter Drew This In Kindergarten. Title: "Moms Chatting After School"

    Child's funny drawing showing two people with exaggerated features and two others drawing portraits, highlighting no filter humor.

    EliseGravel Report

    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago

    Mooooom, let's go already!

    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Not only is the drawing great, but the perception of the situation is terrific for a 5YO. I love this!

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    🕚🕐🕑🕒🕓🕔🕕

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago

    I must be too cynical. My first thought was moms chatting away, oblivious to the fact that their purses were being stolen.

    #12

    My Cousin's First Drawing Of Her Mum (She's 5)

    Child's funny drawing of a person with gas clouds, showcasing a very flattering portrait by kids with no filter.

    shmadui91 Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    I'm sure mom was thrilled.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago

    There's the cover for the next family Christmas card.

    When kids draw a person with some extra legs, that doesn't mean they don't know what a human looks like. Researchers have found that kids sometimes add silly things to their drawings simply because they think it's funny. Even if sometimes their drawings aren't accurate, the drawings reflect what they know about the world.

    For example, researchers in 2024 found that even when a kid draws a tiger that doesn't really look like a tiger, it still seems like a sort of animal. That indicates that the toddler or child understands what a tiger is and simply doesn't have the artistic ability to depict it accurately.
    #13

    Grading One Of My 3rd Grade Student's Homework Tonight And Came Across This Beauty. Trying To Decide If I Should Give Bonus Points

    Child's funny drawing titled a flattering portrait of me, showing a simple sketch with handwritten text from 2004.

    PenguinsGoMeow Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago

    Well, at least they’re educated in how babies are born? 🤷🏼‍♀️

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    Not so much, I think. I'm 99% certain the mom is face down.

    marenvilladsen avatar
    Maren Villadsen
    Maren Villadsen
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Grading in 3rd grade?? Isn't that a bit much to put the pressure that commes with grades, on a 3rd grader? (they are just children!)

    sukhwinder_singh_kaur avatar
    Peripheral Visionary
    Peripheral Visionary
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    Well schools are teaching them that men can give birth so according to that, she's on the right track.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    It's really quite adorable that you persist in thinking that if you plug your fingers into your ears, close your eyes, and go "LA LA LA LA YOU AREN'T REAL" that trans people won't exist. Trans people exist, regardless of how YOU want reality to be. Trans men are men. Trans women are women. Cis men do not give birth, but trans men can, if they have not had certain surgeries and treatments.

    #14

    My 3 Year Old Drew Me, And Her Mom Won't Stop Laughing At Me

    Child holding a funny drawing portrait with no filter, featuring a simple face and scribbled hair on lined notebook paper.

    sunnyismybunny Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago

    Throw in a photo, so we can tell how accurate it is.

    #15

    My Daughter's Holiday Craft. Need To Talk To Her Kindergarten Teacher

    Child's funny drawing of cold hands with warm heart, featuring hand outlines and decorative snowflakes on a blue heart background.

    MasVonBoxen Report

    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    What is going on here?! I’m not the only one thinking it, right?

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago

    I think that’s why mom wants to talk to the kids teacher lol but I think it’s meant to show hands, inside of mittens holding a heart?

    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    Has daughter been looking at daddy's phone?

    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago

    Took me a minute. Now I can't unsee it. Thanks lol

    tropicaltarot avatar
    Tropical Tarot
    Tropical Tarot
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    Thats straight off a Starbucks cup from a few years backs

    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Now I know why it looked familiar. Thank you!

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    Isn't kindergarten a bit young to be bedazzling down there?

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Faked. Copied off a McDonald's cup meme (IIRC)

    At the same time, kids don't draw what they don't know or haven't seen and encountered yet. Children's developmental specialist Dr. Melodie de Jager explains that if a child is not aware of a windmill, they will not draw a windmill. Interestingly, that extends to the child when they draw a self-portrait.

    #16

    My 5 Year Old’s Artwork

    Colorful abstract portrait drawing by a child showcasing funny and flattering artistic style with no filter whatsoever.

    ComprehensiveFix5469 Report

    birgit200x avatar
    Bored Birgit
    Bored Birgit
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    A future Picasso here shortly before his outcome!

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    I've seen worse Picassos.

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    Yes. All of them.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    No way a 5 yr old did that. Maybe an 8 or 8 yr old.

    marenvilladsen avatar
    Maren Villadsen
    Maren Villadsen
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Agree. This is an 'and everyone clapped' Absolutly not a 5 year old.

    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago

    Pretty d**n good, better than I could ever do

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago

    Ohhh those WERENT the melatonin gummies ?! Oops /j

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    What are you feeding him?

    kaye_2 avatar
    BrownEyedGrrl
    BrownEyedGrrl
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    I'd frame that & hang it over my couch. Love it!

    #17

    My Daughter Keeps Giving Me Hints That She Wants A Brother Or Sister. This Time She Drew Two Babies In My Belly

    Child's funny drawing of people with no filter, showcasing a very flattering portrait style in colorful marker lines.

    shining_shaiye Report

    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is that thing in the top right!? 😱

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would she settle for a sister that doesn't have the same face as the dogs?

    marenvilladsen avatar
    Maren Villadsen
    Maren Villadsen
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is the thing in moms mouth?

    #18

    My 5-Year-Old’s Self-Portrait

    Child's self portrait drawing with simple features and brown hair, showcasing a funny and unfiltered kids' drawing style.

    rwayne1417 Report

    "If they are not aware that they are standing on solid ground, they do not draw a grounding line underneath their self-portrait," de Jager writes. "If they are not aware of their ears, they do not draw them nor use them to listen the first time. If they do not spontaneously draw a neck, it is a sure way of telling that the child is not ready to read or write yet."
    #19

    My 7 Year Old Kid Drew This Out Of The Blue At Breakfast The Other Day. I Found It After He Left For School

    Child's funny drawing titled Truth Brush showing a smiling figure with speech bubble in a very flattering portrait style.

    teplin Report

    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg I love the truth brush. Cheaper than the magic mirror and very honest.

    wingsong91 avatar
    Dread Pirate Roberts
    Dread Pirate Roberts
    Community Member
    2 hours ago