"Kids don't lie," many people claim. Perhaps, but in some cases, grown-ups may wish that they did. Kids can be brutally honest with their reactions and their words, but they can also express their unfiltered perspective artistically. 92% of kids aged 6 to 12 say that being creative boosts their self-esteem.

By that measure, the children whose drawings we're featuring here should have the confidence of Michael Jordan. Bored Panda has found the wildest and funniest works of art by kids that made their parents and teachers say, "Woah," and presents the best of the best to you below. Who needs Rembrandt when you can commission a true masterpiece by a five-year-old?