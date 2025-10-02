In a recent video, creator @rhyann23 asked her followers for the wildest things their kids said that embarrassed them. The answers from parents were as mortifyingly embarrassing as they were hilarious. From accidental racial bias to bringing lubricants to school, these parents had enough reasons to want to disappear into thin air right then and there.

Kids' unfiltered observations can sometimes result in the most hilarious situations. Most parents know this: you're walking down a store aisle when your kid sees something, points at it, and loudly proclaims perhaps the most embarrassing thing you've ever heard.

People say "Kids don't lie." If you want to hear the truth about yourself or something in the world, ask a kid. And it's true; children don't have a filter yet and sometimes don't know what's appropriate and what isn't.

#1 Mine waved and said "hi baby!" to a little person.

#2 My son screamed “mum there’s a ninja “ to a woman in a burka 😳

#3 My son saw a burn victim and walked up to them got their attention, stuck his finger out and said "E.T phone home". I thought i was going into cardiac arrest.

#4 When my daughter was like 2 she called all black people “lebron james.”

#5 when my daughter was 3 she pointed directly at an older man wearing a turban and shrieked excitedly "mom, a genie!"

#6 when my baby was 4 or 5 we had just seen the black panther movie we went to walmart to pick up a few things after and every black person she saw she would cross her arms and yell wakanda forever ... i was mortified

#7 My 3 year old pointed at a very frail OLD woman in the hospital and yells “IS THAT A ZOMBIE?” 😭

#8 When my son was 3/4 he called all black people “chocolate people” and all white people “vanilla people” we saw a badly sunburned lady at the store and he yelled “WOW I'VE NEVER SEEN A STRAWBERRY PERSON!” And pointed at her🙃

#9 We walked by a lady with one arm amputated at the elbow at the grocery store, my daughter said “mommy how is she supposed to clap.”

#10 We passed by a little person (a male adult) and my daughter said soo loudly “mom how did that kid get a mustache?” 😳😩

#11 at church during the prayer, my 3 year old yelled "stop with all the talking! I want more singing!"

#12 This lady was in talking about using natural deodorant in the store, My friends 6yr old daughter loudly says to her "oh is that what's making you smell like that?" My friend and I were horrified 😩

#13 We were in the restroom at Lowe’s and someone was loudly using the restroom and my 3 year old yelled “it’s a volcano mommy”

#14 my son and I were at the grocery store and every time I put something in the cart he'd say LOUDLY "are we paying for that or stealing it?" BROOO i was mortified. like what in his right mind made him think we would be stealing things 😭😭😭

#15 My 4 yr old asked the cashier at the dollar store when she was going to get her “grown up teeth” because she was missing her front teeth and when she told him she had an accident he responded with “that’s what happens when you don’t brush your teeth”

#16 A woman with vitiligo was checking receipts at Sam's. My 3 year old asked me right as we passed her, "why is she still dirty? She doesn't know how to take a bath!" 🫠🫠🫠🫠🪦🪦🪦🪦😭

#17 When we first moved to Amish country in Indiana, my 2 year old son seen an Amish woman checking out behind us & from the carts he starts pointing saying “mom there’s a witch!” 😭😭😭

#18 My 4yr old & I were in a restaurant & at the register waiting to pay when he spots the abnormally large clock on the wall. “Mom! Your (clock without the L) isn’t that big!”

#19 Tried to take a person with dwarfism home because she thought it was a child. Kept saying ‘come with us baby we’ll look after you’

#20 my husband has a fake leg and one time we were at a community event and this like lil bit about 6 ran up to him and GRABBED IT and said ROBOT LEG‼️his mom was mortified lmfao we laughed so hard.

#21 I ate one grape to see if they were good and my son told the cashier I stole

#22 My kid asks me in front of the grocery store clerk: “can we eat today” as if they don’t have 8 meals and 53028 snacks a day.

#23 Friend of mines daughter came to a funeral visitation and picked up the 💀 persons hand and waved at everyone

#24 my 2.5 yr old saw a really tall lady at the store and screamed “ ITS GOOFY” and started singing “ hot dog hot dog hot diggity dog” while doing the Dance 😭 I literally wanted to evaporate

#25 Me and my fiancé were walking around tj maxx with our 2yr old when there was an older women who happened to also be a little person. My daughter proceeds to shout “look mommy it’s a grandma baby”. My soul left my body

#26 My 4 yr old asked why the neighbor had a zombie in his car.. it was his elderly wife 😂🫢

#27 3 year old likes Mannequins but cannot pronounce it. Instead she calls them Mexicans. Each time going into stores, she points at them and says ‘look at the Mexicans’ and gets all excited. She also asks for her picture with them….

#28 My daughter who was 4 at the time was in the grocery store with me pointed and yelled “mommy that baby looks old” it was a little person 🤦🏼‍♀️I never left a store so fast

#29 As church was ending we lowered our heads to pray. A minute or so later I heard people laughing around me. I opened my eyes and my toddler had unwrapped a tampon, taken the cotton out and was lassoing it above her head by the string. In a matter of minutes.

#30 My oldest was 4 and started talking to a stranger in the dollar store about pokemon and when he was asked about his favorite pokemon, he was talking about a fire fighting one… then screamed “FIRE PUNCH” and gut punched the guy. I wanted to be raptured bc I was done.

#31 My husband took our 4yo to basketball practice. My son walked over to the coach, mid lecture, and pulled on his basketball short string and pulled this man’s shorts down 🙃

#32 Walking into Walmart with my oldest, busy as hell. I’m grabbing a cart and he loudly goes “IS THIS THE STORE WHERE YOU FIND ME A NEW DAD” no babe it’s not. As a matter of fact, I don’t even wanna shop here anymore 😂😂

#33 Then 4yo, we passed a woman with dwarfism working at a target. she was standing on a stool changing a mannequin. he loudly screamed “WHAT IS THAT THING” and laughed hysterically. 6 ft from her.

#34 My 14 year old was ready to leave TJ Maxx. We passed a middle aged man and I heard her say to him “my mom thinks you’re hot”. We left.

#35 My daughter walked out of the bathroom at a gas station and yelled “me and mama just blew that bathroom up” to everyone in the store.

#36 My 4 yr old shouted in Walmart “SHE IS TOO BIG TO RIDE THAT!!” a lady in the motorized wheelchair

#37 My mom was in the dollar store with my cousin when he was a toddler and he saw a Black man and shouted "BARACK OBAMA!"

#38 We went to a dealership to buy a car. The sales guy was in a wheelchair and my son asked him if his dad was a car. (If he was a half person half car)

#39 Apparently as a kid I pointed at someone with many facial piercings and asked if they fell into a tackle box…

#40 A heavier set guy dressed in green pants and a white button up came in and my daughter was like “MOM LOOK IT'S PETER GRIFFIN.” 😭😭

#41 In the middle of my uncle’s funeral (open casket) my nephew loudly asked when will he turn into a zombie?

#42 My son seen a lady w blue lipstick in target and said “what the hell is wrong with you?” Staring directly at her 😫😫😫🤣🤣

#43 My 4yo loudly proceeded to point out the cashiers “lazy eye” by saying “what’s wrong with your eyes?” and then following up with “can you just LOOK at me when I’m talking.”

#44 My son’s invisible stamp was smeared at Chuck E. Cheese and they wouldn’t let me leave with him. They asked him if I was his mom and he said no. He was 2.

#45 I had to change my daughter in the bathroom and she said u gunna change yours too? She meant my pad. The other lady in the stall was screeching 🤣

#46 I blocked an ex boyfriend on everything besides animal crossing. My ex reached out via mail when my daughter was playing in a public library and she read OUT LOUD “ mommy, Tyler said he misses the way you taste. What’s that mean?” We’ve never been back. It’s been 7 years.

#47 My 3 year old daughter had just watched Pocahontas and loved it. When we came across a Native American in the grocery store for the first time she proceeds to sing sooo loud “SAVAGES SAVAGES BARELY EVEN HUMAN” 💀💀💀

#48 Another time we were visiting with friends and friends of friends. He asked to play pokemon go. He walked up to a heavier Asian man, showed him a picture of snorlax and said “IT’S YOU!”

#49 My son stood up in the cart and pointed towards a lady with braids saying “MOMMY ITS SNOOP DOGG” 😭 she came down the same aisle as us.

#50 i was in barnes and noble and i hear a child ( maybe about 11) yell at her mom "YOU NEED TO STOP GETTING INAPPROPRIATE BOOKS" i was so embarrassed for that mom

#51 The first time my son saw a person with a lazy eye, he yelled "Look! That's awesome! He can see 2 places at once!"

#52 when my oldest was 3 she was pointing at everybody at the grocery store saying you're pretty, you're pretty... an old lady on the scooter was next...she said "ewwww ur not pretty..but thats okay" she ab fell out the scooter laughing..I was MORTIFIED!!!

#53 My 3 year old asked me why a Korean man wouldn’t open his eyes.. he was sitting directly next to us and she said it LOUD. I was mortified.

#54 my son saw a lady in a motorized wheelchair she had cellulite on her legs LIKE WE ALL DO!! And my son goes “mommy it looks like she sat on Lego’s” 🥲☠️I about passed out I was so embarrassed

#55 oh like the time she was in the bathroom stall with me and flung the door open for the world to see me? 👍🏻 🤩

#56 My son was 4 years old and we saw a heavy set lady in a store he stood up in the shopping cart pointed at her and said "mommy look it’s Rasputia", everyone turned to look and the lady walked over to us and said what “did he say” I just nervously walked away.

#57 “Auntie someone’s farting”.. “shh it’s okay” woman in stall next to us between farts “sorry”

#58 I asked my daughter quietly to stop saying hello to every person in the store so she told the next person "I love you"

#59 My mother in law was trying to hold my 5yo daughter and my daughter didn’t want to be held so she got in her face and said “listen up you stink and you need to let me go before I gag” 😭😂😂😂 LIKE GIRL

#60 In preschool—I told my whole class my mom was pregnant with my sibling “Jessie”. All the parents got her cards, some got her presents—she was mortified. I’m an only child and Jessie was my imaginary friend😂😂😂😂😂, Lol.

#61 coming into Legoland and an employee had an amputation. My VERY sheltered nephew yelled “get away from us we don’t like your arm”. 😟

#62 my mom was wearing a wrap dress in the 90s in a grocery store and my brother who was like 4 pulled the tie and the dress opened

#63 my friends kid (5 y/o) used to go up to black men at the store and ask if they were king von😭😭

#64 My 2 yr old started mocking an old lady choking in Panera 🤣

#65 My 2 year old said very loudly during a prayer at church “mommy tooted!” When in fact I did not toot. He did and blamed it on me. 🙃

#66 I carried my daughter out of a silent library with her over my shoulder kicking and screaming “help me she’s not my mama” 😳

#67 in Walmart my 3yo held up the carton of raspberries and asked in his best Gollum impression "mama open raspberries" and the older lady in the aisle looked at me like I had the anti Christ in my cart 💀

#68 I was shopping with my ex husband and our children and my ex said “Anderson you need to listen to your mom” and he yells “WHY YOU DONT LISTEN TO MOMMY AND THATS WHY SHE DIVORCED YOU” Child please we are literally in H&M😭

#69 My daughter literally will call any man with a beard “dada” finally one said “damn she don’t know her daddy?” I said “sir you’re about the 10th dada today.” 🤣

#70 My husbands friend came over. He was balding on the top of his head. My 2 boys ages 5&3 started yelling “BALD BALD BALD” like in the SpongeBob movie as soon as he walked in the house

#71 I introduced my kids to one boyfriend before my current and we broke up. My daughter said “mommy, why is it that you can’t you keep a man?” Literally speechless.

#72 my son was about 4 years old and yelled "KEEP THE CHANGE YA FILTHY ANIMAL" out the car window....at a funeral process. it was a beautiful day and windows were down. (He had an obsession with Home Alone)

#73 At Disneyland a lady got off the Pirates of the Caribbean and the boat rocked. My son says “my brain thought that lady is a little fat, but I didn’t say it out loud” while saying it out loud… loud enough for her to hear 🤦🏻‍♀️

#74 I was using the RR at a Walmart and a lady in the next stall kept farting, my 3 yo kept saying “someone’s farting mommy” and when she finally said “be quiet” he said “no, you be quiet” 😩

#75 My 3 yo daughter asked why a lady was walking around with her eyes closed… she was Asian and was not happy about the question. I’ve never left a store so fast.

#76 We were in a store that had a life sized darth Vader and my toddler kept yelling about wanting to go see “that black man” and she kept asking “can we take the black man home with us?” 🤦🏻‍♀️

#77 My oldest used to pretend she was a cat. One day I put the cat food on the conveyor belt. She poked the bag and said, "I don't like that flavor." I did feel the need to explain to those around us in line.

#78 Saw a man with an eyepatch at the shops.. my than 3/4 yr old son yells excitedly MUMMA MUMMA ITS A REAL LIFE PIRATE! Than as we walk past him he leaned out of the trolley and said ARGHHHH ME HARTY

#79 My almost three year old pointed at a lady in a wheelchair and said “mom she’s riding her bike in here” while we were at an ice cream shop. 🙃

#80 My son around 3 saw a man with an Afro in the store and screamed mom it’s bob ross!

#81 We were in Dennys. He kept standing up in the booth and kept saying sit down. We got ready to leave and he decided to jump down and fell. Proceeded to very loudly ask why would I push him. Everybody thought I pushed my toddler to the ground

#82 when my 17mos old suddenly ripped my shirt down flashing the Costco manager 🫩

#83 I was explaining to my daughter about cremation (my mother's) and in the middle of my delicate explanation, she suddenly belted out, "🎶 THIS GRAMMAS ON FI-RE!! 🎶 "

#84 My son (3 at the time) told an older woman “get out of my way ol granny” in the store. I apologized a thousand times. She just laughed it off. I wanted to cry.

#85 my stepdaughter asked my papa why he was bald to which he responded “i’ve just lost my hair over time” and she looked at him with the straightest face and said “don’t worry you don’t have much time left”

#86 My youngest and I were at Starbucks and someone came in who seemed to be a relatively new amputee. My child goes “MOMMY WHERE IS HER LEG TELL HER TO PUT IT BACK ON” and the woman just starts sobbing. I felt HORRIBLE

#87 My son went up to a Hasidic Jewish man and said "I really like your Abraham Lincoln hat" 🎩

#88 3 year old seen a super buff and built man walking through Walmart and said “hey there little guy!!!” ✋

#89 went to music and fireworks in the park. lots of ppl around. he stood up with a torch like glowstick and yelled "the government says stay out of our country, but the statue of liberty says COME IN!!!!" holding up his torch proudly.

#90 Not sure how many Bluey fans will read this but everytime an old lady walks by my daughter she will tuck her head into her shirt and yell HERE COMES THE GRANNNNNYS

#91 My child once saw a woman in a wheelchair who had both her legs amputated and he pointed at her and said “she looks like Anakin when his legs got burned off” 🫣😳

#92 Honorary mention is when she silently looked around at all the people in Sam’s club and declared loudly, “there sure are a lot of meemaws in here!”

#93 Took my daughter (almost 3 at the time) to TJ Maxx, as soon as we walk in and I put her in the cart, we see there’s an older woman yelling at a cashier . My daughter shouts ‘ohh mommy, she’s got big feelings!’

#94 Last night we saw an older lady,her eyes were crossed and foggy. My 4yr old said “I LOVE HER EYES” then proceeded to open his eyes wide and cross them

#95 My five year old son went on a field trip and when I went to pick him up , all the parents were telling me how he was going around telling them all I’m broke.

#96 The time my toddler was listening to the Chinese people talk in front of us and then proceeded to talk loudly like them. We all just stared at each other in a Walmart check out 😅😅😩

#97 Yesterday my daughter ran into the kitchen area at McDonalds 😐

#98 My son didn’t embarrass me but he embarrassed his dad.. they were out somewhere eating and my 2 year old was saying “hi” to these nurses that were there, (for context my son is learning his colors) and when they were leaving my son loudly screamed “BYE BLACK PEOPLE” 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️😂😂 my husband said he never walked out of somewhere so fast than at that moment 😂😂😂

#99 My youngest hisses like a cat at people if they try talking to her. The first few times I was mortified. Now I just hope they will not talk to me as well.

#100 i went into the bathroom with my mom when i was like 2 and it was a one stall bathroom and of course there’s someone in it… so the lady walks out and i go in and i yelled “mom why does it smell like fish in here” and the lady started crying… 🥲