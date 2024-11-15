ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, we all need something to comfort us, calm our nerves, and help us forget about the hustle of daily life. Wholesome comics seem to be the perfect remedy for that. Especially series like this one by the artist Beanie, who beautifully captures warm memories from her childhood, funny and relatable moments from her relationship, and other life-inspired situations she experiences.

The artist behind the series shared her own definition of ‘wholesomeness,’ highlighting that this term can vary indefinitely from person to person. However: “To me, it means sincere, sweet, cute, and something that makes you smile. With my webcomic, I tend to focus on heartwarming and funny memories from my life, which I always hope can make someone smile.”

Scroll down and explore a selection of the most recent lighthearted comics from Beanie, and let us know in the comments below which specific strips seem the most relatable to you.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | simonandschuster.ca