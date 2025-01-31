ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time to put smiles on your faces, dear Pandas! This time, thanks to the courtesy of Diana, the cartoonist behind the wholesome comic series ‘Benny Bronto,’ who kindly agreed to share her work with our community.

The author of the series shared with us: "My comic is about five dinosaurs and their lives. Each of them has a unique personality that reflects a part of me or different people in general—some are extroverts, and some are introverts. They express a range of emotions like sadness, anger, happiness, and more."

If you’re curious to learn more about ‘Benny Bronto’ and see a selection of strips we’ve chosen for you, keep scrolling down!

More info: Instagram | threads.net