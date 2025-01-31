ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time to put smiles on your faces, dear Pandas! This time, thanks to the courtesy of Diana, the cartoonist behind the wholesome comic series ‘Benny Bronto,’ who kindly agreed to share her work with our community.

The author of the series shared with us: "My comic is about five dinosaurs and their lives. Each of them has a unique personality that reflects a part of me or different people in general—some are extroverts, and some are introverts. They express a range of emotions like sadness, anger, happiness, and more."

If you’re curious to learn more about ‘Benny Bronto’ and see a selection of strips we’ve chosen for you, keep scrolling down!

More info: Instagram | threads.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two cartoon characters discussing gardening as a form of therapy in a ‘Benny Bronto’ comic strip.

bennybrontocomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Benny Bronto comic showing a dinosaur creating art and playing with friends in a park.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Benny Bronto comic with dinosaurs embracing self-acceptance and finding companionship.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    A comic of Benny Bronto and a worm having an inspiring conversation about dreams and joy.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two cartoon dinosaurs, with the blue one humorously calling the red one "vintage" in a Benny Bronto comic strip.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Red and blue dinosaurs in a Benny Bronto comic discuss having lunch at 8am.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Benny Bronto comic: a stressed character becomes happy after getting coffee.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Two cartoon crocodiles with guitars in a 'Benny Bronto' comic, one saying, "Ready to Croc n' roll?"

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two cartoon characters on a bench discuss timing, with an asteroid heading towards Earth. Benny Bronto comic.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Benny Bronto comic with dinosaurs discussing growing positive thoughts.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic of colorful dinosaurs featuring Benny Bronto, one dinosaur admits being lost while leading others in a forest.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Benny Bronto comic with a dinosaur and a worm discussing indecisiveness and hats.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Benny Bronto comic featuring two cute dinosaurs discussing mood changes in a cheerful outdoor setting.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Benny Bronto comic featuring a yellow dinosaur finding rainbows and stars in uplifting scenes.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Benny Bronto holds a star wand, surrounded by sparkles, with the text "Don't let anyone dull your sparkle."

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Benny Bronto humorously interacts with a yellow dinosaur, holding a sandwich with ketchup.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Benny Bronto cartoon featuring dinosaurs discussing an ugly Christmas sweater sale.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Benny Bronto comic strip showing a dinosaur procrastinating with a paintbrush, saying "I'll do it tomorrow."

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Benny Bronto skateboarding, sharing a message about practicing to be awesome.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Benny Bronto comic featuring a blue dinosaur splashed by a car, humorously saying "Well, that was refreshing!"

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Benny Bronto comic of a red dinosaur with pizza slice, humorously disregarding sharing.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Benny Bronto comic: Characters discussing inability to find camouflage pants, with a framed picture and plant in the background.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Benny Bronto comic with colorful dinosaurs; one is painted red like a strawberry saying "This is unberryble."

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Cartoon dinosaur from Benny Bronto comics expressing subtle happiness.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Benny Bronto comic showing characters in a canoe with one eating snacks while others row.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Benny Bronto comic strip featuring characters with Cheese Puffs; one says "Yippee! New frens!!" and the other replies "What?"

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    "Benny Bronto comic with dinosaurs complimenting sunglasses and trying to stay cool."

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Benny Bronto comic featuring two cartoon dinosaurs with a humorous "chicken butt" joke.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Benny Bronto stands confused by a plant, holding a red book, wondering what he was going to do.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Two dinosaurs from Benny Bronto comic, red smashing apricots, saying "Making apricot jam," with a blue dinosaur watching.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Blue and orange dinosaurs in a Benny Bronto comic exchanging daisies, illustrating a cheerful flower sale.

    bennybrontocomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!