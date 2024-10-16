ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I'm Mongs from Milkyprint Illustration. I love using light-hearted wordplay to capture the humor in everyday life. Creating playful art is my way of cheering people up and adding a little joy to their day. These 30 illustrations are about spreading smiles, sparking laughter, and finding fun in the ordinary. If clever puns and whimsical storytelling are your thing, join me at Milkyprint – I’d love to share these little moments of joy with you!

More info: Instagram | milkyprint.wixsite.com | redbubble.com | teepublic.com | thortful.com