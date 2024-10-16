ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I'm Mongs from Milkyprint Illustration. I love using light-hearted wordplay to capture the humor in everyday life. Creating playful art is my way of cheering people up and adding a little joy to their day. These 30 illustrations are about spreading smiles, sparking laughter, and finding fun in the ordinary. If clever puns and whimsical storytelling are your thing, join me at Milkyprint – I’d love to share these little moments of joy with you!

More info: Instagram | milkyprint.wixsite.com | redbubble.com | teepublic.com | thortful.com

#1

Take Out Coffee

Milkyprint
POST

Since the last post on Bored Panda, I’ve gained a new following, which is exciting. However, what really stands out is the way people engage with my art. Whether the feedback is positive or negative, it means that my work resonates and sparks conversations, which is very fulfilling for me as an artist.
#2

Caring For Your-Shelf

Milkyprint
POST
#3

Avocado Pit-Ness

Milkyprint
POST

Typically, I don’t follow a strict schedule for creating illustrations—ideas tend to come to me randomly, often when I least expect them. While it takes time to fully develop these ideas, the actual illustration process is usually completed in about 1 to 2 hours.
#4

Sew In Love

Milkyprint
POST
#5

Grape Discovery

Milkyprint
POST
Regarding the evolution of my style, when I first started, my illustrations were fun and playful. While my style remains playful, the concepts now reflect deeper insights I’ve gathered from life. My work has also matured—now featuring cleaner linework with flat, lighter colors for a minimal yet impactful look.
#6

Feline Positive

Milkyprint
POST
#7

Game Over

Milkyprint
POST

I’ve been fortunate to receive many heartwarming messages from people saying they’ve used my art to express love to their loved ones. One post, in particular, went viral, receiving 3 million likes and over half a million shares. It was humbling to realize that my work could touch so many people and reinforce how deeply committed we all are to loving others.
#8

Positive Relationship

Milkyprint
POST
#9

Hang Out Day

Milkyprint
POST
Thank you so much for your ongoing support—it truly means the world to me. Every like, share, and message keeps me motivated to create and connect with all of you.
#10

Sock Mates

Milkyprint
POST
#11

Grate Patience

Milkyprint
POST
#12

Types Of Tea

Milkyprint
POST
#13

Focus Right

Milkyprint
POST
#14

Back To School

Milkyprint
POST
#15

Matured Cheese

Milkyprint
POST
#16

Brie Yourself

Milkyprint
POST
#17

Cheesy Love

Milkyprint
POST
#18

Friends In Harmony

Milkyprint
POST
#19

The Key To Love

Milkyprint
POST
#20

Laundry Day Adventures

Milkyprint
POST
#21

Teething Issues

Milkyprint
POST
#22

Love Around The World

Milkyprint
POST
#23

Changing Lens

Milkyprint
POST
#24

Plant Etiquette

Milkyprint
POST
#25

Life

Milkyprint
POST
#26

Burrito Or Taco?

Milkyprint
POST
#27

Sticky Relationship

Milkyprint
POST
#28

Mummy

Milkyprint
POST
#29

Get The Fire Going

Milkyprint
POST
#30

Fruitful Workout

Milkyprint
POST

