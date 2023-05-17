My Whimsical Illustrations Reminding People To Find Joy In Everyday Life (54 Pics)
Hello, I'm Mongs from Milkyprint Illustrations. I find joy in the simple moments of everyday life and I love to transform them into whimsical illustrations. Whether it's two tomatoes expressing love for each other or a wise plant sharing inspiring words, my art captures the beauty of love, kindness, gratitude, and hope.
My illustrations go beyond just being funny pictures, they serve as gentle reminders to be thankful for the small things in life and to spread joy wherever I go. Through my art, I hope to inspire others to live a purposeful life and to always look out for one another.
So, next time you're out and about, take a moment to cherish the little things and make an effort to spread kindness and joy... one smile at a time.
More info: Instagram | milkyprint.com | redbubble.com | teepublic.com
Big Burger
Warm Hug
New Leaf
Spread Love
Motivational Blocks
No One Is Perfect
Mood Swing
What Makes Me Feel Warm
I'm Ripe Here Beside You
Autumn
Sunshine Is Here
Ok but is has to keep raining though, otherwise no rainbow 🌈 😊
I like your art style
I like your art style
