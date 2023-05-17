Hello, I'm Mongs from Milkyprint Illustrations. I find joy in the simple moments of everyday life and I love to transform them into whimsical illustrations. Whether it's two tomatoes expressing love for each other or a wise plant sharing inspiring words, my art captures the beauty of love, kindness, gratitude, and hope.

My illustrations go beyond just being funny pictures, they serve as gentle reminders to be thankful for the small things in life and to spread joy wherever I go. Through my art, I hope to inspire others to live a purposeful life and to always look out for one another.

So, next time you're out and about, take a moment to cherish the little things and make an effort to spread kindness and joy... one smile at a time.

More info: Instagram | milkyprint.com | redbubble.com | teepublic.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Big Burger

Big Burger

Report

12points
Milkyprint
POST
#2

Warm Hug

Warm Hug

Report

8points
Milkyprint
POST
#3

New Leaf

New Leaf

Report

8points
Milkyprint
POST
#4

Spread Love

Spread Love

Report

8points
Milkyprint
POST
#5

Motivational Blocks

Motivational Blocks

Report

8points
Milkyprint
POST
#6

No One Is Perfect

No One Is Perfect

Report

8points
Milkyprint
POST
#7

Mood Swing

Mood Swing

Report

8points
Milkyprint
POST
#8

Report

8points
Milkyprint
POST
#9

Report

8points
Milkyprint
POST
#10

What Makes Me Feel Warm

What Makes Me Feel Warm

Report

7points
Milkyprint
POST
#11

I'm Ripe Here Beside You

I'm Ripe Here Beside You

Report

7points
Milkyprint
POST
#12

Report

5points
Milkyprint
POST
#13

Autumn

Autumn

Report

4points
Milkyprint
POST
#14

Sunshine Is Here

Sunshine Is Here

Report

4points
Milkyprint
POST
Cathelijne Van
Cathelijne Van
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok but is has to keep raining though, otherwise no rainbow 🌈 😊

0
0points
reply
#15

Good Clip

Good Clip

Report

4points
Milkyprint
POST
#16

Report

4points
Milkyprint
POST
#17

Report

4points
Milkyprint
POST
#18

Report

4points
Milkyprint
POST
#19

Little Things

Little Things

Report

3points
Milkyprint
POST
#20

Report

3points
Milkyprint
POST
#21

Change Is Beautiful

Change Is Beautiful

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#22

Supportive Friend

Supportive Friend

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#23

Positive Connection

Positive Connection

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#24

Watering Time

Watering Time

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#25

Feline Hug

Feline Hug

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#26

Bee A Friend

Bee A Friend

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#27

Planting Seeds Of Kindness

Planting Seeds Of Kindness

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#28

Rainbow Connection

Rainbow Connection

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#29

Growing

Growing

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#30

So Mushroom To Grow

So Mushroom To Grow

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They’re all fungis (get it? Fungi)

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Vegetable Friends

Vegetable Friends

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#32

Everyone Needs A Dictionary

Everyone Needs A Dictionary

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#33

Positive Charger

Positive Charger

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#34

Positive Cube

Positive Cube

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#35

Precious

Precious

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You will shine once the pressure gets unbearable

0
0points
reply
#36

Don't Quit!

Don't Quit!

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#37

Baking Tips

Baking Tips

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#38

Juicing

Juicing

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#39

Cheesy Words

Cheesy Words

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#40

Sushi Roll

Sushi Roll

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Delicate Tissue

Delicate Tissue

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#42

Never Underestimate The Ordinary

Never Underestimate The Ordinary

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#43

Lost Socks

Lost Socks

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#44

Uplifting Friend

Uplifting Friend

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#45

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#46

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#47

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#48

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#49

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#50

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Report

2points
Milkyprint
POST
#52

Rabbit Ear

Rabbit Ear

Report

1point
Milkyprint
POST
#53

Rainbow In My Cloud

Rainbow In My Cloud

Report

1point
Milkyprint
POST
#54

Soul Mates

Soul Mates

Report

1point
Milkyprint
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!