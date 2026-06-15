Man Stands In The Same Place For 12 Years As A Vow To God Shiva As Details Of Penance Disturb Netizens
Dulal Giri Ji Maharaj, an Indian ascetic who has allegedly spent several years standing in an act of devotion to the Hindu deity Shiva, recently went viral online.
Some reports said he has been standing for at least 5 years, while others claimed it has been 12 years since he sat down.
Photos and videos of the sage started circulating on social media in June 2026, leaving many users stunned, confused, and a little skeptical.
- An Indian ascetic man has reportedly been standing for 12 years as an act of devotion to the Hindu deity, Shiva.
- Netizens were concerned to see the disturbing appearance of the sage’s legs.
- Many thought the ailment was caused by a fatal medical condition that leads to amputation in 15%-20% of patients.
“He’s going to be super disappointed to find out he did all of this for nothing,” one viewer commented.
Graphic warning: This article contains close-up images of a potential medical condition. Viewer’s discretion is advised.
Social media users were shocked to see the condition of the sage’s legs
Image credits: nexta_tv
According to the Indian news outlet Taaza TV, Dulal Giri Ji Maharaj left university at a young age to devote himself to Lord Shiva.
In the viral videos, the sage is seen with a bare torso, a jaṭā (locs) on his head, and saffron garb wrapped around his waist, a common attire among Hindu ascetics.
His legs have darkened from his toes to his calves and are severely swollen up to his thighs.
Image credits: nexta_tv
The clips show him leaning his upper body against a suspended wooden plank hanging from the roof by chains, as temple volunteers treat his legs with ointment.
Some netizens praised the man’s dedication and discipline, calling it a remarkable demonstration of faith. Others were far less convinced, and many were concerned about the ill effects on the man’s health.
In India, a man has been standing in one place for five years as a vow to the god Shiva
He does not sit or stretch his legs and sleeps while supported by a special harness.
His legs have become severely swollen and darkened due to poor blood circulation, and temple volunteers… pic.twitter.com/fc0rIttXJ1
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 14, 2026
Image credits: ChristandGuitar
“Say what you want about this man, but he is resilient and fully locked in,” one person said.
“Don’t understand religious zealotry to the point where you’re actively harming yourself for a God,” said another.
“He needs to be hospitalized and his feet elevated immediately,” said a third.
Extreme acts of penance have a long history in Hinduism
Image credits: KalkiNews
Some netizens claimed that Dulal Giri Ji Maharaj was practicing “Khada Tapasya” (Standing Penance), a devotional practice in which one performs deep meditation while standing continuously for extended periods — sometimes for days, months, or even years.
Such acts of extreme austerity have a long history in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. They are closely tied to the concept of “tapas” or “tapasya,” a Sanskrit term roughly translated as discipline, penance, and austerity.
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In Hindu belief, tapas refers to practices undertaken to cultivate spirituality, self-control, sacrifice, and devotion. These acts can range from fasting and prolonged meditation to more severe forms of self-denial.
Ancient Indian scriptures, mythological tales, and folklore are filled with stories of ascetics and civilians alike undertaking years of penance to seek blessings from Hindu deities.
— بدر المحروقي – عُمان (@badaralmahroqi) June 15, 2026
Shiva, in particular, is strongly associated with asceticism. Often depicted meditating in the Himalayas, covered in ash and detached from worldly comforts, the Hindu deity represents renunciation and spiritual transcendence.
The Indian epics, The Mahabharata and The Ramayana, also depict several such extreme acts of devotion. Some sages still undertake such penances in the modern day.
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A few users compared this sage with another, called Amar Bharati, who quit his job as a clerk and left his family and friends in 1970 to become an ascetic devoted to Shiva.
According to news reports, he has kept his right arm raised in protest against wars and demand for world peace since 1973. After severe pain for the first two years, he lost all sensation in his arm as the muscles atrophied.
Some netizens believed the sage had lymphedema or gangrene on his legs
Image credits: KalkiNews
Many users pointed out that Dulal Giri Ji Maharaj’s legs may be affected by lymphedema, a condition of the limbs caused by impaired lymphatic drainage.
According to the USA’s National Institutes of Health, lymphedema most commonly occurs after cancer treatment, but can also arise from limited mobility, infections, or congenital abnormalities.
Some attributed the darkening of his skin to gangrene, a potentially fatal condition where loss of blood flow to a body part causes the tissues there to become lifeless.
“Dry gangrene occurs when the blood flow to tissue is cut off,” says Johns Hopkins Medicine. “The area becomes dry, shrinks, and turns black.”
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Image credits: ISKCON TV Dhaka/pexels (not an actual photo)
According to aMedicineNet column by Dr. Gayle M. Galletta, an emergency medicine physician in Worcester, Massachusetts, only 15%-20% of patients will need an amputation if treated early. It may be fatal in only 6-7% of patients, but the rate may increase to 20-25% if the infection has spread throughout the body (sepsis).
Several studies done over the years on complications stemming from prolonged standing have claimed that it leads to the development of varicose veins, cardiovascular issues, cartilage compression, and general muscle fatigue.
Image credits: shyam mishra/pexels (not an actual photo)
While most of these studies were meant to examine the aftereffects of long hours of standing (or sitting) at work, they offer a glimpse into the baseline impacts of the practice on the human body.
A 2014 study published in the Rehabilitation Nursing Journal found that participants reported increased “low back pain, physical fatigue, muscle pain, leg swelling, tiredness, and body part discomfort due to prolonged standing.”
“His feet will have to be amputated.” Netizens showed concern for the Indian sage’s health condition
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Poll Question
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"What are your thoughts on extreme acts of penance in religion?" - none of the options are even remotely useful. A person spends years t*rturing themselves over a mythological entity needs help.
Like you, I find this incredibly stupid. None of today's mythologies are worth this kind of sacrifice.Load More Replies...
Is indoctrinated the right word? They are 'taught' to believe, never given the option of thinking for themselves, they cannot be blamed for that. My 'deity' rules rain, storms, thunder, cats, the concept of 'pay it on' and smiling at a tiny wren hopping up and down our cherry tree looking for snacks, rescuing a drowning bee, picking up worms stranded on the pavement after rain. That is my preferred deity. A kind one with a bit of a kick and a sense of humour. :)
The thing with religion is: It's like a slow poison, fed to you from childhood on. I was raised VERY catholic and I told my bf that I can't free myself from certain aspects of religion, because they are soothing to me. He responded: "Well, you once were sucessfully brainwashed", and yeah, I can't argue that. I think every human has a deep thirst for soothing answers when we can't understand the world. I think the answers lie in psychology and philosophy, that they can free us from this "need" that's met by religion atm.
The real question is - what did this dude do to believe he deserves this? It's penance, so what's his sin?
"What are your thoughts on extreme acts of penance in religion?" - none of the options are even remotely useful. A person spends years t*rturing themselves over a mythological entity needs help.
Like you, I find this incredibly stupid. None of today's mythologies are worth this kind of sacrifice.Load More Replies...
Is indoctrinated the right word? They are 'taught' to believe, never given the option of thinking for themselves, they cannot be blamed for that. My 'deity' rules rain, storms, thunder, cats, the concept of 'pay it on' and smiling at a tiny wren hopping up and down our cherry tree looking for snacks, rescuing a drowning bee, picking up worms stranded on the pavement after rain. That is my preferred deity. A kind one with a bit of a kick and a sense of humour. :)
The thing with religion is: It's like a slow poison, fed to you from childhood on. I was raised VERY catholic and I told my bf that I can't free myself from certain aspects of religion, because they are soothing to me. He responded: "Well, you once were sucessfully brainwashed", and yeah, I can't argue that. I think every human has a deep thirst for soothing answers when we can't understand the world. I think the answers lie in psychology and philosophy, that they can free us from this "need" that's met by religion atm.
The real question is - what did this dude do to believe he deserves this? It's penance, so what's his sin?
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