If you feel overwhelmed, scared, blue, and powerless, you definitely aren’t alone. Recent years make it seem like humankind is stuck in a loop of permanent crises, with no end in sight. And yet, there is still a lot of good out there in the world. But you need to remind yourself to look for those silver linings instead of doomscrolling all day long.

Today, we’re featuring some of the most brilliant photos full of kindness and optimism, as shared by members of the AskReddit community. They posted pictures that, in their opinion, show the brighter side of humanity. Scroll down to bring a bit more sunshine into your life.

#1

Baby elephant touching a seal through aquarium glass, showcasing wholesome moments that remind us there’s still good in the world. Elephant being taken to see other animals around a zoo.

trippingbilly0304:

HELLO FELLOW INMATE
BLINK TWICE FOR THE REVOLUTION

moleculardeerwinter Report

    #2

    Happy child holding cat on cobblestone street, capturing wholesome moments and good in the world. Happy French girl and her cat (1959)

    Happypiratehooker Report

    #3

    Child and camel laughing together in a wide open field, capturing a wholesome moment showing good in the world. This photo of a Mongolian girl and her camel is full of joy.

    verdantsf Report

    joportway
    JAZ_P
    JAZ_P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen this photo so many times and yet every time I do my day is made better just for seeing it!

    Despite what you might think, human beings are actually hard-wired for empathy and kindness because we have mirror neurons. It’s a survival strategy that allowed our ancestors to live through tough times, with the help of their community. In short, we’re born for pro-social behavior.

    On the flip side, this instinct for compassion is constantly at odds with people’s drive for selfishness, namely, hoarding resources to improve their odds of survival. So, it’s in between these two instincts (selflessness and selfishness) that you make your daily decisions.

    There are different types of empathy. For example, Verywell Mind explains that affective empathy involves your ability to understand another individual’s emotions and then respond to them appropriately.
    #4

    Soldier in camouflage holding a baby wrapped in a pink blanket, surrounded by troops in a muddy disaster relief scene. Japanese rescue worker pulled a baby (unharmed) out of the rubble after the 2011 earthquake/tsunami. I love the smile on his face.

    anon Report

    #5

    Firefighter in yellow uniform giving water to a koala, showcasing wholesome moments and kindness in the world. Australian Firefighter feeding a koala some water after a wildfire.

    Insperayshun Report

    russellbowman_1
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    CFA Country Fire Authority is a voluntary fire service in Victoria

    #6

    Punk rocker smiling and interacting with child wearing a rainbow lei, showing kindness and good in the world. Punk rocker lets a little kid touch his spiked jacket.

    notjawn Report

    Meanwhile, somatic empathy means that you have a physical reaction to what someone else is experiencing. For instance, seeing someone else feeling embarrassed might make you blush.

    Cognitive empathy, on the other hand, is your ability to understand someone else’s mental state and what they might be thinking.

    Being empathetic generally means that you’re able to build stronger relationships with others. And your positive relationships, in turn, are great for both your physical and mental well-being.

    What’s more, empathizing with others helps you learn to regulate your own emotions, which means that you can weather (more) stress without becoming (too) overwhelmed. This can work in reverse, too: being able to self-regulate your emotions can make you more empathetic, too.
    #7

    Man walking multiple dogs on a city sidewalk, capturing a wholesome moment showing that there’s still good in the world. There's this guy on Instagram, wolfgang2242, who adopts senior dogs and other unwanted pets and gives them a better life. This includes dogs with severe health problems.

    anon Report

    #8

    Vintage sepia-toned photos of a couple showing wholesome moments filled with love and kindness, capturing good in the world. All old-timey photos are so serious. It's nice to see this one with a couple smiling and laughing. Makes them seem more relatable.

    trekbette Report

    #9

    Woman gently holding a rescued bird wrapped in a blanket by the water, showcasing wholesome moments of good in the world. A woman saving a baby seagull in Boston harbor. I thought it was quite incredible of her to put so much effort into saving such a mundane creature.

    Apparently, that's also the reason she did it. The fact that nobody else would bother with a bird like that.

    Muffinizer1 Report

    Which of the photos featured in this list left the biggest impression and why, Pandas? Where do you look for hope, optimism, and inspiration when the world feels overwhelming, unkind, dark, and oppressive?

    What are some small acts of kindness that you try to do every single day? Would you call yourself an empathetic person? If you feel like sharing, we’ll be waiting to read your comments down below.
    #10

    People dressed as superheroes cleaning windows on a colorful building showing wholesome pics of good in the world. Superheros at children hospitals always makes me smile

    anon Report

    leeandalexis
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that's brilliant!

    #11

    Small dog running down a street with crowds on both sides, capturing a wholesome moment showing good in the world. The dog in Mexico that for some reason ended up in a parade with lots of people cheering it on.

    Phunkstar Report

    #12

    Young girl and elderly person with camel and educational books, a wholesome moment showing there’s still good in the world. The "camelback librarian" who goes all around Mongolia to give books to children who don't have access to traditional libraries.

    Jerjacques Report

    #13

    Older man hugging a dog with help from others, capturing a wholesome moment showing that there is still good in the world Man discovers his dog after an F-5 tornado destroys his house in North Alabama.

    AUEngineer90 Report

    #14

    Black and white photo of two men warmly embracing, capturing a wholesome moment showing there is still good in the world. A Japanese-American man tearfully welcomes his son home from the WW2. His son was part of the 442nd Battalion, which was made up of segregated Japanese-Americans, and one of the most decorated battalions for its size and length of service in American history, despite being subject to deep prejudices at home and abroad.

    The old father's face and his protective embrace gets me every time.

    etidorpha Report

    #15

    Child sitting on outdoor steps, joyfully holding new shoes, a wholesome moment showing kindness and good in the world. Austrian boy receives new shoes during WW2

    anon Report

    leeandalexis
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These were the first new thing he had ever received.

    #16

    Firefighter rescuing a small kitten, showing wholesome moments that prove there is still good in the world. This GoPro video of a firefighter saving this kitten.

    superdoof Report

    #17

    Man brings a large trophy to cheer up a smiling child in a hospital bed, a wholesome moment showing there is still good. Irish rugby player Brian O'Driscoll visiting a young girl in the hospital after winning the Heineken cup.

    CLint_FLicker Report

    #18

    Handwritten note asking about a cat who visits neighbors, showing wholesome kindness and good in the world. It's slightly more personal, but a couple weeks ago I recieved a message from a neighbour via cat, and I talked to him face-to-face a few days later. It turns out that as he was talking to me Nala was in his living room at that moment! I thought it was really nice to have a neighbour check up, and to live in an area as nice as that.

    TrippingOnAlkali Report

    #19

    37 Wholesome Pics Showing That There’s Still Good In The World Old man proudly poses with one of his biggest onions. (I think its size broke a record somewhere, does someone remembers this?)

    flythistime Report

    russellbowman_1
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mr Glazebrook ... onion weighed 8.15 Kilos ... he has held numerous "large vegetable" contests

    #20

    A man showing kindness by giving his sandal to a barefoot child, capturing wholesome moments of good in the world. A man giving his shoes to a homeless girl in Rio de Janeiro.

    RaygunSmash Report

    #21

    A crowd gathered in a city square with two men holding hands, showing a moment of kindness and unity in the world. Christians protecting Muslims while they pray during protests in Egypt

    RaygunSmash Report

    #22

    Runners sharing a joyful moment on a bridge, capturing the spirit of wholesome pics showing good in the world. This dude high-fiving strangers on the Williamsburg Bridge.

    Edit: Just so we're clear, that's me.

    LearnedPaw Report

    #23

    Smiling children outdoors enjoying nature, capturing wholesome moments that show kindness and good in the world. A photo I took of a young girl seeing herself in another photographer's photo for the very first time. Her reaction was so beautiful and pure. I like to go back and look at this when I'm feeling down. I only wish that I could share the sound of her laughter with you guys, it was even more beautiful.

    UlrichVonLictenstein Report

    #24

    Diverse group of people in traditional clothing standing together in a stadium, showing wholesome unity and kindness. 10 religious faiths of Singapore coming together to bless the F1 track. Hearing about religious tension in other countries helps me to never take peace for granted, and know that peace is always possible.

    theforgottentaco Report

    #25

    Faint blue dot in vast space representing Earth, symbolizing wholesome pics showing there’s still good in the world. The Pale Blue Dot

    To quote Sagan himself "(Edit: The Earth is the only world known so far to harbor life. There is nowhere else, at least in the near future, to which our species could migrate. Visit, yes. Settle, not yet. Like it or not, for the moment the Earth is where we make our stand. It has been said that astronomy is a humbling and character-building experience. There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world.)To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known."

    unknowinglyderpy Report

    #26

    Memorial site with French flag and plaque symbolizing friendship and goodwill, showing there’s still good in the world. This plaque

    On 22. September 1984 the French president and the German chancellor met for the first time on this french national cemetery. In joint remembrance of the fallen soldiers of both world wars they laid wreaths and declared: "We have found reconciliation, we have found our common values, we have become friends".

    anon Report

    #27

    Baby bats wrapped in yellow cloths resting peacefully, showing wholesome care and kindness in the world. These baby bats rescued from a heat wave.

    PM_SMALLER_TITS Report

    #28

    Squirrel dressed with a hat and sandals, surrounded by miniature beach items in a wholesome scene. A student made little costumes for squirrels and photographed them.

    EricT59 Report

    russellbowman_1
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fur and the body position ... taxidermy display

    #29

    Police officer in uniform warmly hugging a young boy, capturing a wholesome moment showing the good in the world. This one gets me every time.

    Sgt. Bret Barnum (cop) hugs 12-year-old Devonte Hart (black child) during the Ferguson rally in Portland on Nov. 25, 2014

    anon Report

    kathicoyle
Miss Chili
    Miss Chili
    Miss Chili
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tragically his life and the lives of his siblings was taken by his mums in a m****r s*****e car accident

    #30

    Young man standing in front of a race car, capturing a wholesome moment showing that there’s still good in the world. [This](http://imgur.com/a/2m1NT) is Rico Abreu, a 24 year-old man with dwarfism who's now becoming an accomplished race car driver. I find that d**n inspiring.

    gamedemon24 Report

    russellbowman_1
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, someone has to say it ... that type of car is entered in "midget class" races

    #31

    Three people planting flowers together in a grassy area, showing wholesome pics of good in the world. A widow and former maid unable to work, looks on as her former employers put a head stone on her husband's grave

    I took this today, I really like it

    Edit: A bit more of the story behind it. I took this today when I went with my parents to put a headstone on our former maid/babysitter's husband's grave. She helped raise me for the first 13/14 years of my life and she's like a second mom to me. She only quit working for us when she became too old to work. She's been out of work for about a year or two and she lives in a housing project. She's a really sweet woman, and only received an elementary education. I don't know how it was like for her growing up besides that though. She is in her 60's.

    Leecannon_ Report

    #32

    37 Wholesome Pics Showing That There’s Still Good In The World On 2/7/2012, one of the commanders of the Brazilian Army, general Gonçalves Dias, asked the protesters in strike to please not fight, since it was his birthday. They abided and got the general a cake so everyone could celebrate together, even if they were in "opposite" sides. The general cried and hugged one of the leaders of the protesters.

    flythistime Report

    leeandalexis
Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody but humans here.

    #33

    Police officer sitting on road, covering face emotionally, while a young girl smiles and talks, capturing wholesome moments of good. This picture of a danish police officer, playing with a syrian refugee, on the highway.

    kera2k Report

    #34

    Person holding an umbrella walking next to a friend in a wheelchair on a wet path, showing kindness and good in the world This picture of a man holding an umbrella over a guy in a wheelchair.

    toe__knife Report

    #35

    Man gently braiding young girl's hair at home, showing wholesome moments that highlight kindness and good in the world. KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville taking out his daughter's braids.

    anon Report

    #36

    Young child with curly hair and colorful clips closely observing a butterfly on purple flowers, capturing wholesome moments of good in the world Three year old girl fascinated by a butterfly.

    collin_sic Report

    acey-ace16
Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Three going on thirteen, more like.

    #37

    Man sharing a large cloth with a child to protect them both from rain in a wholesome act of kindness. This traffic policeman in Iran covering a street sales boy from rain.

    api10 Report

