Today, we’re featuring some of the most eerily accurate posts criticizing the state of modern society, as shared by members of the sprawling ‘Snorkblot’ online community . Scroll down for their take on the most pressing issues that everyone should care about.

Lately, it feels like we’re all stuck in a permacrisis , experiencing overlapping catastrophes that seem like they’ll never end. And even though things aren’t apocalyptic (yet), there are lots of serious global and societal problems that demand our attention.

#1 I Pledge Allegiance…

In case you thought you needed another source of anxiety, this week, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set the Doomsday Clock at 85 seconds to midnight. The clock is a symbolic representation of how close humanity is to destroying the world. And midnight itself represents the moment when people will have made our planet uninhabitable, CNN reports. This is the closest to midnight that the clock has ever been since being established back in 1947.

#2 Seems Reasonable

#3 Number Of Who?

In 2025, the Doomsday Clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight. It was set at 90 seconds to midnight in 2023 and 2024. Meanwhile, this year, in 2026, scientists believe that not enough progress has been made in fighting global challenges like nuclear risk, the climate crisis, biological threats, and the advances in disruptive tech, like artificial intelligence. Other existential threats to humanity include things like the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories.

#4 The Next Time… 🫠

#5 Are Generally Regarded…

#6 Control The Poor, Excuse The Rich

“Humanity has not made sufficient progress on the existential risks that endanger us all. The Doomsday Clock is a tool for communicating how close we are to destroying the world with technologies of our own making. The risks we face from nuclear weapons, climate change and disruptive technologies are all growing. Every second counts and we are running out of time. It is a hard truth, but this is our reality,” said Alexandra Bell, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

#7 Let Them Eat Cake 🍰

#8 Communities Pull Together In A Crisis

#9 It's Ridiculous That Soda Is Their Main Concern

Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Holz, the chair of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ science and security board, said that instead of heeding this warning, major countries became “even more aggressive, adversarial and nationalistic.” Holz added: “Grave dangers persist in the life sciences, particularly in emerging areas such as the development of synthetic mirror life, despite repeated warnings from scientists worldwide. The international community has no coordinated plan, and the world remains unprepared for potentially devastating biological threats.”

#10 Unfathomable Wealth, Stark Choices

#11 Too Much Of A Good Thing

#12 At Least Make An Effort To Even The Playing Field

That being said, it's important to remember that the Doomsday Clock is meant to spark conversations about crises and threats. It isn't designed to accurately measure them, however. Back in 2022, Dr. Michael Mann, Presidential Distinguished Professor in the department of Earth and environmental science at the University of Pennsylvania, told CNN that the clock is "an imperfect metaphor." And yet, it is still "an important rhetorical device that reminds us, year after year, of the tenuousness of our current existence on this planet."

#13 Let’s Take It Back…

#14 They Have Never…. 🧐

#15 Freedom 🦅

Meanwhile, Dario Amodei, the co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, which created the chatbot Claude, warns that humanity is entering a “turbulent and inevitable” phase of AI development that will “test who we are as a species.” In a 19k-word essay, ‘The adolescence of technology,’ he urged the world to “wake up” to the risks, The Guardian reports.

#16 Make The Executives Earn Their Wage!

#17 Wealth Tax Now

#18 Both Have Their Admirers

“Humanity is about to be handed almost unimaginable power, and it is deeply unclear whether our social, political, and technological systems possess the maturity to wield it,” Amodei, one of the most prominent voices for online safety when it comes to unrestrained AI development, warned. According to him, the world is “considerably closer to real danger” in 2026 than in 2023 “If the exponential continues – which is not certain, but now has a decade-long track record supporting it – then it cannot possibly be more than a few years before AI is better than humans at essentially everything.”

#19 An Attempt To Mislead Public Opinion!

#20 A Lot Of The Mess Is Left Over From His Last Time As President

#21 Hypocrisy Weaponised

The ‘Snorkblot’ online community was founded in early 2019. Now, nearly 7 years later, it is still going strong. The group receives 517k weekly visitors and 4.8k weekly contributions at the time of writing. The subreddit itself is meant to be a space for folks to share a variety of content “designed to spark great conversation, promote civil debate, and relieve boredom.”

#22 It's A Bit More Complicated Than That, But Essentially True

#23 Stories Like This Are Way Too Common Today Across America 🫤

#24 Good To See He's Focussed On The Important Issues

The moderators who keep the ‘Snorkblot’ group running smoothly stress that it’s vital not to make any personal attacks in the community. “If you can't be friendly, at least be civil. When debating, attack ideas, not individuals,” they point out. What’s more, they note that some users might have different views from yours, so it’s important not to demean or insult them. On top of that, everyone’s urged not to spam, propagandize, or sloganize the community. And if you want to post about politics, you can discuss the topic only in the weekly megathread.

#25 Taking Into Account Interest And Inflation

#26 Does The World Need Billionaires?

#27 The Sad Thing Is, I Think The Maga Crowd Would Happily Say It

In your personal opinion, what are the biggest, most urgent issues plaguing society and the world at large? Realistically speaking, what do you think could and should be done to fix these problems? What are you doing in your daily life to directly impact these challenges? Join the discussion in the comments at the bottom of this list.

#29 Latte Lies, Rocket Riches

#30 Grumpy Boomer Moan

#31 A Helpful Warning…

#32 I'd Love To Know How To Define 'Most'

#33 You're Part Of The Problem Too. So Shut Up

#34 May We Never…

#35 Just A Concept

#36 Can't Insult A Good Man

#37 Ah, The American Dream. How's That Working Out?

#38 You Don't Get Paid For That

#39 A Non-Partisan Question

#40 Do You Have A Moment To Talk About…

#42 Suggestions To Improve…

#43 Yes, Your Life Might Be Significantly Better, But Think Of The Landlords

#44 The Rich Tell Them… 🫤

#45 Any Relation To Debbie Does Dallas?

#46 Interesting Approach

#47 He Couldn’t Resist, His Head Would Turn Into A Tomato 🍅

#48 Keep Accepting It, They'll Keep Doing It

#49 Our History Should Never Be Suppressed, However Bad It Makes Us Or Our Ancestors Look

#50 Revolutionary Idea

#51 Tariff 101 For Dummies

#52 Who Is The Real Monster?

#53 The Decision Should Be Easy

#54 The Unseen Cook

#55 Wear Theem Down And Declare Victory

#56 At The Bottom… ?

#57 Nailed The Ultimate Frame

#58 Odd How Many Proverbs People Get Backwards

#59 When The System Shows It Can Work For People, You Never Forget It’s A Choice Not To

#60 Is Simply Divided… 😗

#61 It Takes A Village

#62 We Must Build A System…

#63 History

#64 Welcome To The Machine. How Can You Serve Us?

#66 They Want Money…… 😗

#67 Wages Can’t Cover

#68 Morality Bends Differently Depending On Who Holds The Money

#69 Let's See What The Backlash Is

#70 $150b Tax Boast

#71 Freedom Of Speech

#72 Learning A Second Language Is Unpatriotic

#73 Was This A Fair Result?

#74 Not In My Bingo Card

#75 Don't Waste My Time With Money

#76 Oh, How Can We Forget The "Summer Of Love" Where They Beat Police Officers Over The Head With Fire Extinguishers, Metal Poles, And 2x4's. They Are Trying To Gaslight All Of Us

#77 Also In 4d?

#78 A Man Fitting The Description

#79 We Have Concluded That You Are Worth Less Than A Big Mac Meal

#80 I Really Need To See What A Relentlessly Gay Yard Looks Like

#81 Just In Case Anybody Forgot

#82 The Game Is Rigged…

#83 I Was Going To Go With Ska-Rock And Related Genres, But This Works

#84 Fve Years Is Not A Culture'n'heritage

#85 Is There An Ethical Difference?

#86 'til Debt Do Us Part

#87 Misplaced Spotlight

#88 I Suppose We Have To "Accept" Them, But I Still Think They Have A Sinister Agenda

