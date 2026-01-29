ADVERTISEMENT

Lately, it feels like we’re all stuck in a permacrisis, experiencing overlapping catastrophes that seem like they’ll never end. And even though things aren’t apocalyptic (yet), there are lots of serious global and societal problems that demand our attention.

Today, we’re featuring some of the most eerily accurate posts criticizing the state of modern society, as shared by members of the sprawling ‘Snorkblot’ online community. Scroll down for their take on the most pressing issues that everyone should care about.

#1

I Pledge Allegiance…

Screenshot of a social media post calling out the world we’re living in about liberty and justice for all.

rukittenme4 Report

10points
In case you thought you needed another source of anxiety, this week, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set the Doomsday Clock at 85 seconds to midnight.

The clock is a symbolic representation of how close humanity is to destroying the world. And midnight itself represents the moment when people will have made our planet uninhabitable, CNN reports.

This is the closest to midnight that the clock has ever been since being established back in 1947.
    #2

    Seems Reasonable

    Tweet by Brad about California man winning $2.04 billion lottery and calling for taxing billionaires, straight to the point post.

    LordJim11 , x.com Report

    8points
    #3

    Number Of Who?

    Screenshot of a post about parental controls refusing to watch Fox News, paired with a man saying that is wicked meme.

    LordJim11 Report

    7points
    In 2025, the Doomsday Clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight. It was set at 90 seconds to midnight in 2023 and 2024. Meanwhile, this year, in 2026, scientists believe that not enough progress has been made in fighting global challenges like nuclear risk, the climate crisis, biological threats, and the advances in disruptive tech, like artificial intelligence.

    Other existential threats to humanity include things like the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories.
    #4

    The Next Time… 🫠

    Tweet text discussing education on nazism and fascism, part of straight to the point posts calling out the world we're living in.

    rukittenme4 Report

    6points
    #5

    Are Generally Regarded…

    Tweet highlighting ageism and skill mismatch in the workforce, calling out the world we're living in with honest social commentary.

    rukittenme4 , x.com Report

    6points
    #6

    Control The Poor, Excuse The Rich

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting inequality in how society views poor and rich spending, straight to the point.

    biswajit388 Report

    6points
    “Humanity has not made sufficient progress on the existential risks that endanger us all. The Doomsday Clock is a tool for communicating how close we are to destroying the world with technologies of our own making. The risks we face from nuclear weapons, climate change and disruptive technologies are all growing. Every second counts and we are running out of time. It is a hard truth, but this is our reality,” said Alexandra Bell, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.
    #7

    Let Them Eat Cake 🍰

    Post highlighting social observation on auditing and grocery carts, relevant to straight to the point posts calling out the world.

    rukittenme4 Report

    6points
    #8

    Communities Pull Together In A Crisis

    Tweet screenshot about a 2-year-old’s family struggling to afford an electric wheelchair, highlighting social issues.

    LordJim11 , x.com Report

    6points
    #9

    It's Ridiculous That Soda Is Their Main Concern

    Social media posts highlighting economic inequality and calling out the world we're living in with sharp commentary.

    snowpie92 , x.com Report

    6points
    Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Holz, the chair of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ science and security board, said that instead of heeding this warning, major countries became “even more aggressive, adversarial and nationalistic.”

    Holz added: “Grave dangers persist in the life sciences, particularly in emerging areas such as the development of synthetic mirror life, despite repeated warnings from scientists worldwide. The international community has no coordinated plan, and the world remains unprepared for potentially devastating biological threats.”
    #10

    Unfathomable Wealth, Stark Choices

    Text post calling out wealth inequality, highlighting how billionaires could fund schools, hunger relief, and housing.

    CapitanJackSparow-33 Report

    6points
    #11

    Too Much Of A Good Thing

    Social media posts highlighting solar energy challenges and calling out issues in the world we're living in.

    LordJim11 , x.com Report

    6points
    #12

    At Least Make An Effort To Even The Playing Field

    A waterfront city in Finland with a post about education fees and wealthy families investing in public education.

    LordJim11 Report

    5points
    That being said, it’s important to remember that the Doomsday Clock is meant to spark conversations about crises and threats. It isn’t designed to accurately measure them, however.

    Back in 2022, Dr. Michael Mann, Presidential Distinguished Professor in the department of Earth and environmental science at the University of Pennsylvania, told CNN that the clock is “an imperfect metaphor.” And yet, it is still “an important rhetorical device that reminds us, year after year, of the tenuousness of our current existence on this planet.”

    #13

    Let’s Take It Back…

    Screenshot of a social media post calling out issues about freedom of religion and government in straight to the point posts.

    rukittenme4 , x.com Report

    5points
    #14

    They Have Never…. 🧐

    Tweet by Dr. Lucky Tran discussing vaccines and their impact on the world we're living in with high engagement stats.

    rukittenme4 , x.com Report

    5points
    #15

    Freedom 🦅

    Tweet criticizing the healthcare system highlighting straight to the point posts that call out the world we're living in.

    mo_with_the_floof , x.com Report

    5points
    Meanwhile, Dario Amodei, the co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, which created the chatbot Claude, warns that humanity is entering a “turbulent and inevitable” phase of AI development that will “test who we are as a species.”

    In a 19k-word essay, ‘The adolescence of technology,’ he urged the world to “wake up” to the risks, The Guardian reports.
    #16

    Make The Executives Earn Their Wage!

    Tweet criticizing Kroger executives amid worker strikes, highlighting issues in the world we’re living in with straightforward posts.

    Cultural_Way5584 Report

    5points
    #17

    Wealth Tax Now

    Tweet about billionaires buying multiple homes highlighting wealth inequality in straight to the point posts calling out the world.

    Brian_Ghoshery , x.com Report

    5points
    #18

    Both Have Their Admirers

    Black and white portraits of Elon Musk and Hannah Arendt with quotes about empathy highlighting cultural decline.

    LordJim11 Report

    5points
    “Humanity is about to be handed almost unimaginable power, and it is deeply unclear whether our social, political, and technological systems possess the maturity to wield it,” Amodei, one of the most prominent voices for online safety when it comes to unrestrained AI development, warned.

    According to him, the world is “considerably closer to real danger” in 2026 than in 2023

    “If the exponential continues – which is not certain, but now has a decade-long track record supporting it – then it cannot possibly be more than a few years before AI is better than humans at essentially everything.”
    #19

    An Attempt To Mislead Public Opinion!

    Twitter conversation discussing housing market issues and rent increases, highlighting visa holders and corporate landlords in today's world.

    snowpie92 , x.com Report

    5points
    #20

    A Lot Of The Mess Is Left Over From His Last Time As President

    Screenshot of Twitter exchange calling out the world we’re living in with posts about presidential work ethic and criticism.

    Cultural_Way5584 Report

    5points
    #21

    Hypocrisy Weaponised

    Bench with a wheelchair sign shows anti-disabled design, highlighting issues in the world we're living in.

    LordJim11 Report

    5points
    The ‘Snorkblot’ online community was founded in early 2019. Now, nearly 7 years later, it is still going strong. The group receives 517k weekly visitors and 4.8k weekly contributions at the time of writing.

    The subreddit itself is meant to be a space for folks to share a variety of content “designed to spark great conversation, promote civil debate, and relieve boredom.”
    #22

    It's A Bit More Complicated Than That, But Essentially True

    Tweet highlighting inflation-adjusted wages compared to minimum wage, reflecting straight to the point posts calling out the world.

    LordJim11 Report

    5points
    #23

    Stories Like This Are Way Too Common Today Across America 🫤

    Tweet about high family health insurance costs and out-of-pocket expenses highlighting broken system issues in today's world.

    rukittenme4 , x.com Report

    5points
    #24

    Good To See He's Focussed On The Important Issues

    Tweet showing a headline example with Senator Ted Cruz introducing a bill, related to straight to the point posts calling out the world.

    LordJim11 Report

    5points
    The moderators who keep the ‘Snorkblot’ group running smoothly stress that it’s vital not to make any personal attacks in the community. “If you can't be friendly, at least be civil. When debating, attack ideas, not individuals,” they point out.

    What’s more, they note that some users might have different views from yours, so it’s important not to demean or insult them.

    On top of that, everyone’s urged not to spam, propagandize, or sloganize the community. And if you want to post about politics, you can discuss the topic only in the weekly megathread.
    #25

    Taking Into Account Interest And Inflation

    Meme post critiquing wealth with text about Jeff Bezos and a scene featuring a red demon and a man in discussion.

    LordJim11 Report

    5points
    #26

    Does The World Need Billionaires?

    Tweet from Conspiratorial Templates highlighting a point about billionaires in straight to the point posts calling out the world.

    Cultural_Way5584 Report

    5points
    #27

    The Sad Thing Is, I Think The Maga Crowd Would Happily Say It

    Social media post criticizing DEI acronyms and encouraging clear opinions on diversity, equity, and inclusion topics.

    Cultural_Way5584 Report

    5points
    In your personal opinion, what are the biggest, most urgent issues plaguing society and the world at large? Realistically speaking, what do you think could and should be done to fix these problems?

    What are you doing in your daily life to directly impact these challenges? Join the discussion in the comments at the bottom of this list.

    #28

    Truth…

    Young man holding a sign calling out world issues, advocating for free school meals for all children.

    rukittenme4 Report

    5points
    #29

    Latte Lies, Rocket Riches

    Text post highlighting social issues with rent, living wages, and inequality from straight to the point posts calling out the world.

    Busy-Government-1041 Report

    5points
    #30

    Grumpy Boomer Moan

    Social media post calling out the world with a startup making long-lasting appliances using vintage patents.

    LordJim11 Report

    5points
    #31

    A Helpful Warning…

    Tweet by Dr. Kareem Carr discussing Silicon Valley and AI, straight to the point posts calling out the world we live in.

    rukittenme4 Report

    5points
    #32

    I'd Love To Know How To Define 'Most'

    Twitter post debate on SNAP benefits use highlights social issues in straight to the point posts calling out the world today.

    snowpie92 Report

    5points
    #33

    You're Part Of The Problem Too. So Shut Up

    Social media post highlighting environmental impact of daily habits with a bowl of rice and climate commentary.

    LordJim11 Report

    5points
    #34

    May We Never…

    Portrait of President Lyndon B. Johnson next to the Smothers Brothers performing, highlighting leadership and satire posts.

    rukittenme4 Report

    5points
    #35

    Just A Concept

    Tweet about replacing the economy with rich people's yacht money highlighting social and economic critiques.

    Background_Cry3592 , x.com Report

    5points
    #36

    Can't Insult A Good Man

    Black and white image of Civil War officer with text about burial of Col Shaw by Confederates, highlighting world we're living in.

    LordJim11 Report

    5points
    #37

    Ah, The American Dream. How's That Working Out?

    Elderly Walmart employee working a cash register, highlighting social issues in the world we're living in.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #38

    You Don't Get Paid For That

    Tweets highlighting urgent calls to action and critiques of responses during Texas floods in straight to the point posts.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #39

    A Non-Partisan Question

    Tweet discussing billionaire influence in politics with a sarcastic reply highlighting societal issues in the world we’re living in.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #40

    Do You Have A Moment To Talk About…

    Religious people depicted as proselytizing on a porch, illustrating bold straight to the point posts about society.

    rukittenme4 Report

    4points
    #41

    Non-Toxic

    Man smiling while putting on a red sweater, illustrating a post calling out the world we're living in about toxic masculinity.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #42

    Suggestions To Improve…

    Social media post calling out the world we’re living in, highlighting criticism of the United States' response to suggestions.

    rukittenme4 Report

    4points
    #43

    Yes, Your Life Might Be Significantly Better, But Think Of The Landlords

    Screenshot of social media posts calling out economic issues affecting property valuations in the world we're living in.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #44

    The Rich Tell Them… 🫤

    Tweet on social commentary highlighting social issues in the world we’re living in with a critical and direct tone.

    rukittenme4 Report

    4points
    #45

    Any Relation To Debbie Does Dallas?

    Screenshot showing social media account location revealing influencer from Texas is actually based in Russia, calling out the world we live in.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #46

    Interesting Approach

    Quote about leadership and decision making alongside a serious man in office, fitting straight to the point posts calling out the world.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #47

    He Couldn’t Resist, His Head Would Turn Into A Tomato 🍅

    Man in office attire presenting a whiteboard with a satirical post calling out the world we're living in.

    Amavin-Adump Report

    4points
    #48

    Keep Accepting It, They'll Keep Doing It

    Post describing layoffs in a multinational company, comparing treatment of employees in San Francisco and France, calling out the world.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #49

    Our History Should Never Be Suppressed, However Bad It Makes Us Or Our Ancestors Look

    Chris Evans tweet calling out the world we're living in, highlighting hypocrisy about Ruby Bridges and education issues.

    Cultural_Way5584 Report

    4points
    #50

    Revolutionary Idea

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing IRL podcasts and casual hanging out, highlighting straight to the point posts.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #51

    Tariff 101 For Dummies

    Explanation of tariffs for dummies highlighting how consumers ultimately pay in the world we're living in.

    Tulpah Report

    4points
    #52

    Who Is The Real Monster?

    Screenshot of a social media post calling out snowflake students misinterpreting Frankenstein’s monster as a victim in modern posts.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #53

    The Decision Should Be Easy

    Tweet exchange discussing morality and good choices, featured in straight to the point posts calling out the world today.

    EsseNorway Report

    4points
    #54

    The Unseen Cook

    Two social media posts call out the confusing world we’re living in using restaurant and food order analogies.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    4points
    #55

    Wear Theem Down And Declare Victory

    Man in a suit with a caption mocking fast food, capturing straight to the point posts calling out the world we're living in.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #56

    At The Bottom… ?

    Ricky Hale's tweet calling out capitalism and societal issues in straight to the point posts about the world today.

    rukittenme4 Report

    4points
    #57

    Nailed The Ultimate Frame

    Woman in red jacket speaking at White House podium, illustrating 89 straight to the point posts calling out the world we live in.

    NoHhaloHere Report

    4points
    #58

    Odd How Many Proverbs People Get Backwards

    Tweet by Helen Rosner explaining the proverb about one bad apple spoiling the whole barrel, related to collective rot.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #59

    When The System Shows It Can Work For People, You Never Forget It’s A Choice Not To

    Tweet by Robert R. Raymond discussing public services and manufactured scarcity during the pandemic in straight to the point posts.

    biswajit388 Report

    4points
    #60

    Is Simply Divided… 😗

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing how the world is divided, relevant to straight to the point posts.

    rukittenme4 Report

    4points
    #61

    It Takes A Village

    Social media post calling out the world we're living in, highlighting issues with welfare and societal expectations.

    rukittenme4 Report

    4points
    #62

    We Must Build A System…

    Social media post discussing inalienable rights and conditional privileges in the world we're living in.

    rukittenme4 Report

    4points
    #63

    History

    Twitter post about studying history provoking strong emotions, featured in 89 straight to the point posts calling out the world.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #64

    Welcome To The Machine. How Can You Serve Us?

    Email exchange about job interview rejection highlighting unwelcome questions on salary and culture in posts calling out the world today.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #65

    Basic, Innit?

    Woman in red writing on wall about gender complexity and biology illustrating straight to the point posts calling out the world.

    LordJim11 Report

    4points
    #66

    They Want Money…… 😗

    Social commentary post highlighting political and economic issues, reflecting straight to the point posts about the world we're living in.

    rukittenme4 Report

    4points
    #67

    Wages Can’t Cover

    Twitter post discussing the contradiction in America about consumption and insufficient pay, reflecting straight to the point posts.

    johnmory Report

    4points
    #68

    Morality Bends Differently Depending On Who Holds The Money

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing wealth inequality and the morality of stealing money in society.

    biswajit388 Report

    4points
    #69

    Let's See What The Backlash Is

    Bearded man in cowboy hat with quote calling out societal harm and protection duties in straight to the point posts.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #70

    $150b Tax Boast

    Tweet screenshot showing political commentary on U.S. tariff revenues and taxation, highlighting straight to the point posts.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    3points
    #71

    Freedom Of Speech

    Illustration showing Epstein's victims silenced by wires connected to microphones labeled Epstein's accomplices, highlighting social critique.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #72

    Learning A Second Language Is Unpatriotic

    Patch on jacket stating refusal to learn foreign language, paired with historic Native American photo, calling out the world we live in.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #73

    Was This A Fair Result?

    Black and white image of Julius Streicher at Nuremberg trial, illustrating a straight to the point post calling out the world.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #74

    Not In My Bingo Card

    Split image of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau with text joking about unlikely dating news and calling out the world we're living in.

    mo_with_the_floof Report

    3points
    #75

    Don't Waste My Time With Money

    Tweet by Michael Arrington discussing frustration with car dealerships focusing on financing over straight cash sales in the world we're living in.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #76

    Oh, How Can We Forget The "Summer Of Love" Where They Beat Police Officers Over The Head With Fire Extinguishers, Metal Poles, And 2x4's. They Are Trying To Gaslight All Of Us

    Police officer Caroline Edwards with text about her injury during January 6 attack, highlighting posts that call out the world.

    Evidencelogicfacts Report

    3points
    #77

    Also In 4d?

    Young man in sunglasses with a social media post exemplifying straight to the point posts calling out the world we live in.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #78

    A Man Fitting The Description

    Two news anchors discussing a segment with a sketch of a man about bathroom intruder issues in modern world posts.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #79

    We Have Concluded That You Are Worth Less Than A Big Mac Meal

    Social media posts highlighting straight to the point critiques of today's economic value and business pay practices.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #80

    I Really Need To See What A Relentlessly Gay Yard Looks Like

    Note with a confrontational tone about a yard becoming relentlessly gay, calling out the world we're living in.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #81

    Just In Case Anybody Forgot

    Elderly stroke victim evicted by Trump, highlighting harsh social and housing issues in NYC from 1980 newspaper article.

    earthman34 Report

    3points
    #82

    The Game Is Rigged…

    Tweet from middleclassparty calling out housing market challenges for millennials in the world we're living in.

    rukittenme4 Report

    3points
    #83

    I Was Going To Go With Ska-Rock And Related Genres, But This Works

    Social media post from the collection of straight to the point posts calling out the world we’re living in.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #84

    Fve Years Is Not A Culture'n'heritage

    Text post calling out white supremacy and criticizing the Confederacy in society with straight to the point posts.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #85

    Is There An Ethical Difference?

    Sign on a pegboard saying please do not steal from a small business but steal from Wal-Mart, highlighting posts that call out the world.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #86

    'til Debt Do Us Part

    Social media post sharing a personal story about divorce and medical debt, highlighting issues with the American medical system.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #87

    Misplaced Spotlight

    Social media post highlighting wealth inequality in the world in straight to the point posts calling out the world.

    Love-the-Tau Report

    3points
    #88

    I Suppose We Have To "Accept" Them, But I Still Think They Have A Sinister Agenda

    Man with dark hair in front of an American flag, sharing a straight to the point post about society and acceptance of left-handed people.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
    #89

    Hey, Work's Work

    Person turning crank on machine illustrating minimum wage work, highlighting social commentary on current wage conditions.

    LordJim11 Report

    3points
