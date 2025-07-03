ADVERTISEMENT

These past few years have been… well, they’ve been a lot. It’s not unusual to want a good break from all the stress, worries, and climate of perma-crisis, at least for a little while. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Today, we’re featuring some of the most wholesome, inspiring, and cute photos and memes, as shared on the ‘Blessed Images’ Facebook group. Just like the name suggests, the content posted there is truly blessed. Scroll down if you want to restore your faith in the world a bit. Oh, and if you know anyone who’s feeling blue, we suggest you lovingly spam them with these pics.

#1

Friend

Vintage photo of a cat and turtle sharing food on a plate, a blessed image to make you smile and warm your heart.

blessed images Report

    #2

    Two cats cuddling and grooming each other on a cushion, captured in blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #3

    Oui Oui

    Fluffy black and white cat with wide eyes and unique face markings, one of the blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that cat's name is not Hercule Purr-ot, someone is missing a bet.

    In recent years, it feels like we’re living in an atmosphere of perma-crisis, where it seems like we can never catch a break. Permacrisis typically means a prolonged period of insecurity and instability where you’re dealing with one crisis after another.

    While there are good pieces of news and positive developments, too, they’re often overshadowed by more negative news. The latter tends to be shared more than positive events.

    #4

    Smol

    Tiny black and white kitten being weighed on a digital scale, one of the blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #5

    Mother and baby hippopotamus resting together in water, a blessed image evoking warmth and happiness.

    blessed images Report

    #6

    Cat sitting in a parking spot labeled small car, a blessed image sure to make you smile and brighten your day.

    blessed images Report

    Often, in a perma-crisis, those crises are interconnected and overlap, which makes things even harder to navigate.

    It’s difficult to know how to live life when there’s so much uncertainty about the future. So, you have to look to the most fundamental things to figure out a strategy where you thrive, not just survive.

    In a fascinating, timely, and deeply relevant piece in the Harvard Business Review, Cheryl Strauss Einhorn argues that today’s leaders operate in a state of permacrisis, among the geopolitical instability, climate shocks, AI disruption, etc.
    #7

    Solo

    Cat appearing to sing behind an open music book in a cozy room, a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Practicing the 'Largo al Factotum' from 'The Barber of Seville'.

    #8

    Vicious

    Cute puppy playfully nibbling a hand under a beware of attack dog sign, one of the blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #9

    Confused pigeon guarding Cadbury chocolate eggs at Tesco, a heartwarming and blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a little confused, but she's got the spirit.

    “In today’s perma-crisis world, waiting for stability is like waiting for a train that’s never coming,” she writes, urging leaders to ask the right questions in order to move toward “wiser, more resilient outcomes.”

    The four questions that Strauss Einhorn suggests today’s leaders ask themselves, in order to navigate in a perma-crisis environment, are the following:

    1. What decision today will still make sense a year from now?
    2. If a year from now, this decision were used as an example of our leadership, what would it teach?
    3. What if this isn’t the storm—what if it’s the climate?
    4. What’s the cost of waiting?
    #10

    Perfect Shot

    A small monkey interacting with a man holding a Canon camera, capturing a blessed moment that makes you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #11

    Cozy cat wrapped in a soft blanket resting on a chair, one eye peeking out in a blessed images collection.

    blessed images Report

    #12

    Close-up of a sleepy fennec fox with eyes closed and tongue slightly out, one of the blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    In a nutshell, as a leader, you have to worry about the impact your decisions will have. For instance, you might solve some short-term problems, sure. But you might end up losing if this creates long-term issues.

    So, you have to reframe your mindset and think long-term. Prioritize resilience and strategy over quick wins.

    Consider your values, the direction you and your team are taking, and the risks you’re willing to take.
    #13

    Well Read

    Cat with paws on a book filled with the word meow, one of the blessed images sure to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, did someone have this printed? ❤️❤️❤️

    #14

    Good Evening

    LEGO figure hanging on computer screen with a smiling LEGO person in a brightly lit room, blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #15

    Tranquility

    A peaceful horse lying on grass in a mountain meadow under a clear blue sky, a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    Think about the narrative that your decisions are writing, too. What are your priorities? What kind of culture are you representing? Do you embody courage and clarity or the opposite? What kind of example are you setting, and what can others learn from your decisions?

    Meanwhile, you also have to think about the possibility that all of these overlapping, seemingly never-ending crises might not, well, actually end. They might not be a metaphorical storm that might pass. This might be the ‘new normal.’ So, you’re encouraged to invest in “systems, culture, and capabilities that can flex under pressure.”
    #16

    Socks

    Cat's white paws peeking from behind a textured purple surface on a worn concrete floor in a blessed image.

    blessed images Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what my cat's name is - Socks (Chaussettes). I adopted her and her sister (Boulette -> dumpling or meatball) from the local shelter exactly one year ago today and I still love them as much as when I picked up their tiny, sweet selves and brought them home a year ago.

    #17

    Orange cat lying on red carpet reading a book among shelves filled with books and DVDs in a cozy home setting.

    blessed images Report

    #18

    Person's feet in white socks next to a black and white cat lying on the floor in a blessed images moment

    blessed images Report

    Furthermore, when things are so uncertain and volatile, you might never end up getting access to ‘enough’ information to make solid decisions. Waiting for too long before making a decision can be very risky.

    Leadership aside, on a very individual level, some of the most important things to focus on when the world seems to be going bonkers are the most basic:

    1. Prioritize your positive relationships
    2. Get lots of sleep
    3. Remember to move a lot
    4. Spend time in nature
    5. Focus on the hobbies, activities, and people you love
    6. Eat nutritious and fresh food
    7. Do purposeful things
    8. Take breaks from all of your screens
    9. Meditate
    10. Practice gratitude
    11. Avoid over-processed foods, smoking, and drinking
    #19

    Small white mouse peeking over pie edge as person offers a spoonful of dessert, a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #20

    Hmmmm

    Siamese cat wearing an upside-down cup on its head, creating a cute and funny blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    luigi_soyyo avatar
    Luis Hernandez Dauajare
    Luis Hernandez Dauajare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, human, you had your fun. No get this thing off me or you are getting a nice present on your pillow.

    #21

    Roommate

    Large cat sleeping on a bed next to a doll in a miniature room, a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    auntiestela avatar
    ShyWahine
    ShyWahine
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paws-itively hiss-terical fur sure! You've gotta be kitten me - this roommate arrangement is a cat-astrophe!

    And even though looking at a bunch of blessed images might not solve all of your and the world’s worries, they’re a reminder that there’s a lot of good worth fighting for in the world.

    You just need to remember to slow down and look around to remember it’s there.
    #22

    Good Advice

    Text snippet highlighting advice for a baby kitty, part of 74 blessed images to make you smile collection.

    blessed images Report

    #23

    Young man holding a relaxed gray tabby cat outdoors, showcasing a blessed moment to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #24

    Babushka

    White dog lying down with a colorful headscarf, creating a blessed image to make you smile and feel joy.

    blessed images Report

    The ‘Blessed Images’ public group, created in mid-2024, currently has 9.1k members. The group is managed by the people who also run a much larger Facebook page, boasting 840k followers. They share the same name and post the same type of content.

    The only rules are that you should post blessed content, avoid harassing other people, and try not to repost the same pics too often.
    #25

    Me Irl

    Blurry cat jumping on a large pepperoni pizza in a box with a wooden chair and door in the background.

    blessed images Report

    #26

    Oh, She Has Seen Things

    Dog and cat resting on a massive beanbag, a blessed image sure to make you smile and feel cozy.

    blessed images Report

    #27

    Schlorp

    Dachshund with a plastic container stuck on its face, one of the blessed images to make you smile and laugh.

    blessed images Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dachshund Mad Max has done this more than once. He's an absolute nutter but oh so loving.

    We’d love to hear what you think, Pandas! Which images did you like the most? Did they improve your day? At least by a little smidgen? What’s the most wholesome thing that recently happened to you or that you read or saw in the news? Do you prefer blessed or cursed content?

    If you’ve got a moment, why not share your thoughts with us and all the other readers in the comments below? And if you haven’t already, upvote your favorite pics!

    #28

    Grandmasters

    Two kittens focused on a chess game, creating a blessed image sure to make you smile and brighten your day.

    blessed images Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If Death comes for these two, they'll be ready to give him a run for his money.

    #29

    Dinner Time

    Cat sitting in a baby chair at a dining table with text hoping for scalloped potatoes, a blessed image to smile at.

    blessed images Report

    #30

    Bed Bugs

    Collection of blessed images showing toy cars tucked into bed under a blanket, creating a cute and heartwarming scene.

    blessed images Report

    #31

    Tabby cat sitting in a kitchen sink basin next to a pineapple on a granite countertop, a cute blessed image to smile at.

    blessed images Report

    #32

    Choose Peace

    Raccoon and black cat showing friendship outdoors in a heartwarming blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #33

    Where I Buy It?

    Cat lounging comfortably on a pink checkered chair, one of the blessed images to make you smile from a cute Facebook group.

    blessed images Report

    #34

    Hot Headed Boi

    Thermogram of a cat showing heat distribution in vibrant colors, illustrating a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's exactly how my two feel when I cuddle them, like their little heads are on fire.

    #35

    Gray kitten curled up sleeping on a green patterned blanket in a blessed image to make you smile

    blessed images Report

    #36

    Cookout

    Grilling burgers and hot dogs on a car engine grill, a creative and blessed outdoor cooking setup.

    blessed images Report

    #37

    Black kitten peeking out from under a plastic shelter, one paw extended, with a surprised expression in a blessed image.

    blessed images Report

    #38

    White cat lying on a pile of clothes with a content expression, one of the blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #39

    Fruit Salad

    Small furry hamster resembling two Zespri kiwi fruits with stickers, creating a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just remember not to lose this smol critter amongst your daily groceries!

    #40

    Stay Safe

    Cat wearing a red cone hat, resting on a table, one of the blessed images sure to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #41

    Cockatiel dressed as a ninja inside a cage, one of the blessed images meant to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #42

    Uh Oh

    Road sign pointing to Tank Museum and Monkey World, captured as a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Monkey World does amazing work rescuing abused and neglected primates from around the world. Founded by Jim Cronin an American who was recognised by Queen Elizabeth for his work. Sadly died far too young and his wife Alison continues his work. The Tank Museum is very interesting with some rare examples of Tiger tanks. Both near Bovington in Dorset.

    #43

    Hmmm

    Close-up of a cat’s paws and face reflected in a spoon, showcasing a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #44

    Vroom

    Red lawn mower with blue underglow lighting parked on pavement at night with group of people nearby smiling and chatting.

    blessed images Report

    #45

    Mood

    Orangutan wearing headphones and a white shirt, sitting quietly on a bus, creating a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #46

    Very Wholesome

    Elderly woman feeding birds in a snowy park, capturing a blessed moment to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #47

    Gray and white cat climbing or hanging on a glass door indoors in a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #48

    Black cat hugging a purple plush toy with a mischievous smile, one of the blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #49

    Important Info

    Dog wearing a hat on grass, showcasing a cute and blessed image to make you smile from a Facebook group.

    blessed images Report

    #50

    Adorable tabby cat standing on a patterned rug, capturing one of the blessed images to make you smile indoors.

    blessed images Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love all cats, but don't breed your cat to have defects. It's unfair to the animal.

    #51

    Tech Support

    Cat sitting behind a desk looking at a handheld gaming console, captured in a blessed images moment to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #52

    Haters: “She Will Never Ballin’.” Mabel:

    Gray cat lying on a patterned blanket, hugging a yellow ball, one of the blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #53

    Eepy

    Sleeping tabby cat resting peacefully on a black leather couch in a cozy and blessed moment to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #54

    Orange and white cat sleeping curled up on a black chair, showcasing a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always want to cuddle those little faces when they lay like that.

    #55

    New Employee

    Small black dog dressed in a mechanic outfit with tools on its back in a garage workshop setting.

    blessed images Report

    #56

    Blankey Time

    Dog covered with a white blanket sitting on a couch, one of the blessed images sure to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #57

    Bath Time

    Giant yellow rubber duck floating near a tugboat with cranes and buildings in the background, blessing the harbor scene.

    blessed images Report

    #58

    Can't Study Anymore

    Orange and white cat resting on an open book, creating a blessed and heartwarming image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Based on that jargon she's reading, I'm not surprised!

    #59

    Orange cat resting on a colorful pillow featuring a winking anime character, one of the blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #60

    Gorgeous Baby

    Cute white kitten wearing a pink bonnet standing on carpet, one of the blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #61

    Person in black and red motorcycle gear riding with a small dog wearing goggles on their back, blessed images capture joy.

    blessed images Report

    #62

    The Freshly Peeled Potatoes Opened Their Eyes For The First Time

    Fluffy white puppies resting on a stone floor, capturing a blessed and heartwarming moment to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #63

    Orange kitten sitting inside a wide-brimmed hat on a wooden table, a cute blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #64

    Rushing B

    Small dog wearing a gaming headset beside a video game console and controller, a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #65

    Erm Actually

    Capybara wearing black glasses with a large smile and a yellow pointing finger emoji, a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #66

    I Drive

    Milk bottle with peel-back label resembling a tuxedo, inside a fridge next to a jar of pickles, a blessed image to smile at.

    blessed images Report

    #67

    Cat peeking over a dark roof against a blue sky with light clouds, part of blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #68

    Serene

    Orange cat calmly standing in water, looking content and relaxed, one of the blessed images to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #69

    Just A Baby Wallaby

    Baby kangaroo peeking out of its mother's pouch in a natural setting, capturing a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #70

    Real

    Biker with a prosthetic leg performing a high dirt jump, illustrating strength and determination in blessed images.

    blessed images Report

    #71

    Dang

    Funny blessed image of a tortoise next to an empty toilet paper holder in a bathroom setting.

    blessed images Report

    #72

    For You

    Close-up of a cute cat face with big eyes and a cartoon hand holding colorful flowers, a blessed image to make you smile.

    blessed images Report

    #73

    Voiced By Jim Varney

    Dachshund wearing a colorful rainbow slinky toy wrapped around its body in a playful and blessed image to smile at.

    blessed images Report

    #74

    Aaaahh

    Possum with mouth open showing emotion in a blessed image meant to make you smile from a cute Facebook group.

    blessed images Report

