74 Blessed Images To Make You Smile, As Shared On This Cute Facebook Group
These past few years have been… well, they’ve been a lot. It’s not unusual to want a good break from all the stress, worries, and climate of perma-crisis, at least for a little while. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Today, we’re featuring some of the most wholesome, inspiring, and cute photos and memes, as shared on the ‘Blessed Images’ Facebook group. Just like the name suggests, the content posted there is truly blessed. Scroll down if you want to restore your faith in the world a bit. Oh, and if you know anyone who’s feeling blue, we suggest you lovingly spam them with these pics.
This post may include affiliate links.
Oui Oui
If that cat's name is not Hercule Purr-ot, someone is missing a bet.
In recent years, it feels like we’re living in an atmosphere of perma-crisis, where it seems like we can never catch a break. Permacrisis typically means a prolonged period of insecurity and instability where you’re dealing with one crisis after another.
While there are good pieces of news and positive developments, too, they’re often overshadowed by more negative news. The latter tends to be shared more than positive events.
Smol
Often, in a perma-crisis, those crises are interconnected and overlap, which makes things even harder to navigate.
It’s difficult to know how to live life when there’s so much uncertainty about the future. So, you have to look to the most fundamental things to figure out a strategy where you thrive, not just survive.
In a fascinating, timely, and deeply relevant piece in the Harvard Business Review, Cheryl Strauss Einhorn argues that today’s leaders operate in a state of permacrisis, among the geopolitical instability, climate shocks, AI disruption, etc.
Solo
Practicing the 'Largo al Factotum' from 'The Barber of Seville'.
Vicious
“In today’s perma-crisis world, waiting for stability is like waiting for a train that’s never coming,” she writes, urging leaders to ask the right questions in order to move toward “wiser, more resilient outcomes.”
The four questions that Strauss Einhorn suggests today’s leaders ask themselves, in order to navigate in a perma-crisis environment, are the following:
- What decision today will still make sense a year from now?
- If a year from now, this decision were used as an example of our leadership, what would it teach?
- What if this isn’t the storm—what if it’s the climate?
- What’s the cost of waiting?
Perfect Shot
In a nutshell, as a leader, you have to worry about the impact your decisions will have. For instance, you might solve some short-term problems, sure. But you might end up losing if this creates long-term issues.
So, you have to reframe your mindset and think long-term. Prioritize resilience and strategy over quick wins.
Consider your values, the direction you and your team are taking, and the risks you’re willing to take.
Well Read
Good Evening
Tranquility
Think about the narrative that your decisions are writing, too. What are your priorities? What kind of culture are you representing? Do you embody courage and clarity or the opposite? What kind of example are you setting, and what can others learn from your decisions?
Meanwhile, you also have to think about the possibility that all of these overlapping, seemingly never-ending crises might not, well, actually end. They might not be a metaphorical storm that might pass. This might be the ‘new normal.’ So, you’re encouraged to invest in “systems, culture, and capabilities that can flex under pressure.”
Socks
That's what my cat's name is - Socks (Chaussettes). I adopted her and her sister (Boulette -> dumpling or meatball) from the local shelter exactly one year ago today and I still love them as much as when I picked up their tiny, sweet selves and brought them home a year ago.
Furthermore, when things are so uncertain and volatile, you might never end up getting access to ‘enough’ information to make solid decisions. Waiting for too long before making a decision can be very risky.
Leadership aside, on a very individual level, some of the most important things to focus on when the world seems to be going bonkers are the most basic:
- Prioritize your positive relationships
- Get lots of sleep
- Remember to move a lot
- Spend time in nature
- Focus on the hobbies, activities, and people you love
- Eat nutritious and fresh food
- Do purposeful things
- Take breaks from all of your screens
- Meditate
- Practice gratitude
- Avoid over-processed foods, smoking, and drinking
Hmmmm
Ok, human, you had your fun. No get this thing off me or you are getting a nice present on your pillow.
Roommate
And even though looking at a bunch of blessed images might not solve all of your and the world’s worries, they’re a reminder that there’s a lot of good worth fighting for in the world.
You just need to remember to slow down and look around to remember it’s there.
Good Advice
Babushka
The ‘Blessed Images’ public group, created in mid-2024, currently has 9.1k members. The group is managed by the people who also run a much larger Facebook page, boasting 840k followers. They share the same name and post the same type of content.
The only rules are that you should post blessed content, avoid harassing other people, and try not to repost the same pics too often.
Oh, She Has Seen Things
Schlorp
We’d love to hear what you think, Pandas! Which images did you like the most? Did they improve your day? At least by a little smidgen? What’s the most wholesome thing that recently happened to you or that you read or saw in the news? Do you prefer blessed or cursed content?
If you’ve got a moment, why not share your thoughts with us and all the other readers in the comments below? And if you haven’t already, upvote your favorite pics!
Grandmasters
If Death comes for these two, they'll be ready to give him a run for his money.
Dinner Time
Bed Bugs
Choose Peace
Where I Buy It?
Hot Headed Boi
That's exactly how my two feel when I cuddle them, like their little heads are on fire.
Cookout
Fruit Salad
Stay Safe
Uh Oh
Monkey World does amazing work rescuing abused and neglected primates from around the world. Founded by Jim Cronin an American who was recognised by Queen Elizabeth for his work. Sadly died far too young and his wife Alison continues his work. The Tank Museum is very interesting with some rare examples of Tiger tanks. Both near Bovington in Dorset.
Vroom
Mood
Very Wholesome
Love all cats, but don't breed your cat to have defects. It's unfair to the animal.
Tech Support
Haters: “She Will Never Ballin’.” Mabel:
Eepy
I always want to cuddle those little faces when they lay like that.
New Employee
Blankey Time
Bath Time
Can't Study Anymore
Gorgeous Baby
The Freshly Peeled Potatoes Opened Their Eyes For The First Time
Rushing B
Erm Actually
I Drive
Just A Baby Wallaby
Real
Dang
For You
Voiced By Jim Varney
Aaaahh
This was one of the more relaxing and peaceful articles we've seen in a while (other than the wonderful ones we are always treated to by Hidrėlėy). Thank you SO much for this, Jonas!
This was one of the more relaxing and peaceful articles we've seen in a while (other than the wonderful ones we are always treated to by Hidrėlėy). Thank you SO much for this, Jonas!