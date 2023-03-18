Grab some holy water and get your sacred chants and teddy bears ready, Pandas. We’re about to dive deep into the abyss and it is chock full of C u R s E d memes. Don’t be scared, though—they don’t bite. In fact, you’ll see they’re quite silly and funny once you get past the initial shock and weirdness.

Welcome to the ‘Cursed Images’ aka @cursed.image5 Instagram page, a social media project that is dedicated to the most bizarre and unusual content, found in the shadowy nooks and crannies of the internet. Check out the most confusing and amusing pics of the bunch that we curated for your enjoyment. Don’t forget to upvote your faves (and speed-dial your exorcist afterward).

#1

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not the bike that is hard, it's that the car is made of fondant.

#2

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Miss Benzo
Miss Benzo
I wish it showed wrist bones. Like an x-ray pic

#3

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Nevada McKinney
Nevada McKinney
THE BANANAS REFUSE TO BE USED FOR SCALE ANY LONGER.

We’re actually pretty big fans of both cursed and blessed memes. We think that a healthy balance of chaotic bizarreness and lawful wholesomeness is essential to a healthy and nutritious digital diet. You can’t live on cuteness and smiles all the time.

Sometimes, you need a huge dose of ‘what in the seven hells is going on here?!’ to remind you that life is a rollercoaster—and we have no idea what’s coming next.
#4

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

TheAnimalGoddess
TheAnimalGoddess
This is fantastic! 🤣 My niece called it , "Monster Cat!" 🤣

#5

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

#6

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

At the time of writing, the ‘Cursed Images’ Instagram page had 229k followers. The founder of the page posts peculiar and contextless memes every single day and has been keeping this habit up for a long while now. You’d think that we would have ‘seen it all’ over so many years spent on social media, but many of these memes still manage to surprise us.
#7

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

#8

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Alias-the-shade
Alias-the-shade
WHY? Are they not cursed enough

#9

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Miss Benzo
Miss Benzo
The smell after it rained a few days ago!?

Cursed images have been a part of internet culture and social media for quite a while now. Officially, cursed images got their name in late 2015, on Tumblr, after an account called (somewhat unsurprisingly) CursedImages started sharing weird and unusual pics. From there, this style of memes spread elsewhere on the internet, including Twitter, Reddit, TikTok, and elsewhere.
#10

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Alias-the-shade
Alias-the-shade
Only one line comes to mind when I see this image (that one bird meme) “listen here you m*********er”

#11

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

DarcyRose
DarcyRose
Real men have chihuahuas

#12

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Alias-the-shade
Alias-the-shade
Me and Hell for numerous Internet crimes, “in Italian mobster voice” ah I’ve been expecting you

As a whole, cursed images can vary quite a bit in their content. Some memes might be disturbing, others might simply be low-quality photographs or snapshots of reality that looks glitched and makes the viewer uncomfortable. Others, still focus on illogical, mind-breaking topics or silly weirdness and chaotic fun.
#13

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#14

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#15

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

The opposite of cursed content is blessed, while a mix of the two is known as ‘blursed’ (blessed + cursed). Blessed images are usually super positive, cute, and wholesome. Though they can be fun(ny) just like cursed ones, these memes usually don’t do anything that would take the audience outside of its comfort zone.
#16

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

#17

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Peter H
Peter H
Putin grows ever more desperate for new recruits for his war on Ukraine.

#18

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

The memes that see the most success on the internet have to resonate with the audience on some level. In general, the more relatable that a pic or a joke is, the more likely it is to go viral because internet users will enjoy them and start sharing them with all of their pals.
#19

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
It's a rule: never pause an animated film.

#20

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Nobody
Nobody
sad but true. a food bank here in NZ was gifted a pallet of apples, so they put some bags in the pallet with a sign saying fill a bag take as many as you want. The pallet had been there all day and nobody had taken any apples, so the next day they made it compulsory that you had to take a bag of apples if you got a food parcel. at the end of the day the apples were gone, but the rubbish bin just down the road was stuffed full to overflowing with bags of apples.

#21

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Another important aspect of a quality meme is that it is short and to the point. Captions can help set the tone and introduce the audience to the context of what’s going on. However, they can also limit how folks interpret the photo. When you’re showing your followers pics without all that other fancy stuff like words and explanations, the meme is at its purest and rawest. If it’s weird enough, it’s bound to start a discussion as everyone tries to figure out what’s going on.
#22

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Nobody
Nobody
doggo quietly hides the empty bag of temptations.

#23

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

Miss Benzo
Miss Benzo
The original worker from home

#24

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

DebB
DebB
Well, we have scale, but for what?

However, relatability and a short format aren’t enough for online content to be successful. Something else you need to consider is how you’re setting your page, as well as your memes apart from the crowd. You could try honing in on a niche that your competitors have ignored. Or you could add a dash of unique humor to elevate your cursed images and make them even more C u R s E d.
#25

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

katz up!
katz up!
Scooby-Doo is that you?

#26

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

The Silly Stellar Jay
The Silly Stellar Jay
There is a joke here that is probably not suitable for BP. 🤣

#27

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Alias-the-shade
Alias-the-shade
Your damn b******s buying all the signs before I can get one

The last thing you need is… luck! No matter how great a meme is, it might not get the eyeballs you want due to a whole host of random reasons. Maybe the timing was off or literally everyone around the globe was awwwing over blessed animal pics. Though online success isn’t something that you can fully control, it’s best not to worry too much about clicks and views: focus on connecting with the audience and creating and sharing content that is high quality, on a consistent basis.
#28

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#29

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

Nobody
Nobody
moisturise, moisturise, moisturise!

#30

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

Which cursed images did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Were there any that confused you so much that you ended up saying, ‘Wait, what?’ aloud? Drop by the comments to share your thoughts. If you’d like to see some more cursed memes, check out Bored Panda’s earlier article about @cursed.image5 right here. Oh, and if you’d like to balance things out a bit, take a peek at our earlier feature about blessed images over here to heal your soul.
#31

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#32

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#33

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

The happy frog
The happy frog
You know when you wake up early in the morning looking like the one on the left

#34

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

#35

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

TheAnimalGoddess
TheAnimalGoddess
Adam Sandler looks like he's either really afraid of eating that snack or in a far away dimension as he trips his balls off 🤣

#36

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#37

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#38

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

Hatred Pony
Hatred Pony
Where is grandma taking Meatwad?

#39

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#40

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

#41

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

#42

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

#43

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

#44

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

T5n
T5n
I think that I remember watching this episode

#45

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

#46

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Alias-the-shade
Alias-the-shade
Before any of you uncivilized b******s even think about it we are not making a breaking bad reference!

#47

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Alias-the-shade
Alias-the-shade
Elmo can only watch in horror as his friends Head was ripped off to be worn as a hat the only rule on Sesame Street was not the show weakness and Cookie Monster had failed he had no right to intervene

#48

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#49

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#50

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#51

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#52

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
if they're being used for scale all the time, they gotta be recharged obviously

#53

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#54

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

Alias-the-shade
Alias-the-shade
Ayo I forgot about the Stoner muppets

#55

Funny-Cursed-Images-Pics

#56

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#57

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

Alias-the-shade
Alias-the-shade
You know this is one of the only images I’ve seen so far that is genuinely awful

#58

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#59

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

#60

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
I- is that what I think it is?

#61

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images

Nana Usagi
Nana Usagi
now get a bucket and a mop…

#62

Weird-Funny-Cursed-Images