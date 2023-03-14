The Festival Of Ashes: Varanasi Masan Ki Holi 2023 (21 Pics)

Noise, chaos, and hellish heat in the air in the raw din of cheesy trance music sounds. That's how Indians like it. The whole setting was like a village party. But those energy drove people crazy. And that's how the festive day on the Ganges was going to be.

In 2023, the entire Indian peninsula celebrated the Holi festival on March 8. It is one of the most joyful holidays in India. Associated with the colors of the Festival, it blooms in people and welcomes the spring season. It is a day of new beginnings and order where people can forget all their personal enmities and start with a clean slate.

However, a few days before the main festival in Varanasi, the still little-known world festival of ashes is celebrated.

It is an intense spectacle, like the phantom of the opera or the Rio carnival in an informal form, whose sounds of ''Darmus'' (Indian drums) beat joy on the banks of the Ganges. The aura of the event covers with white dust the crowds devoted to the great Lord and ruler of Benares-Lord Shiva. On the other hand, the embers of the fire burning from the pyres heat the atmosphere to the highest scale. It's a kind of fun in Holi, but not with color, but with ashes straight from the cremation pyre.