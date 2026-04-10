This Influencer Removed A Vein From Her Forehead Because It Bothered Her Aesthetically And Shared The Results

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Camila Loures, 31, a Brazilian YouTuber, singer, and actress, shocked her 19.7 million Instagram followers by recently undergoing vein removal surgery on her forehead.

The social media influencer later revealed the procedure she opted for and the reason behind her decision. She had also undergone vein removal surgery on her leg a week before.

Highlights Brazilian influencer Camila Loures underwent vein removal procedures on her forehead and legs, and shared photos from the hospital.

The YouTuber revealed that the treatment was not just for aesthetics, but for health reasons as well.

Britney Spears, Serena Williams, and other celebrities have undergone varicose vein treatment in the past.

Cosmetology and vascular surgery experts later spoke about the treatment’s effectiveness and potential complications.

Many viewers were taken aback by Loures’ decision.

“How the hell is the blood supposed to get to your brain?” one user wrote.

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Camila Loures removed a visible forehead vein via endolaser treatment

Image credits: camilaloures/Instagram

Loures took to Instagram on April 5 and revealed that she underwent endolaser treatment for a visible vein on her forehead, which was something she had wanted to get done for a while.

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According to the Varicose Vein Center, endolaser vein therapy is a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure in which a thin laser fiber is used to heat the vein, causing its walls to gradually shrink and collapse.

Loures posted pictures of herself in a hospital bed, wearing a white sleeveless top and a protective bandage on her forehead.

Image credits: camilaloures/Instagram

“I had the vein on my forehead removed—it was really bothering me,” she wrote in Portuguese. “It went very smoothly, and I wanted to share this with you because I know a lot of people also have that annoying vein that bothers them so much.”

She also shared a before-and-after photo of her forehead in the same post. A couple of veins running across the middle of her forehead were visible in the “before” photo, but they were gone in the “after” snap.

Earlier, on March 28, she shared another set of photos from a hospital bed, this time wearing a hospital gown. She was covered in a blue blanket and had an intravenous channel on her left hand, attached to what seemed to be a saline drip.

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Image credits: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“Today I had a procedure I’d been wanting and needing to get done for a while,” she wrote. “I had a preventive procedure today to remove some spider veins on my leg that were bothering me.”

She added that the treatment was not just for “aesthetics” but about “health, comfort, and quality of life.”

“I’m going through this process with a lot of peace of mind, care, and respect, and I wanted to share it with you because I know a lot of people go through this too, but sometimes they’re afraid or insecure.”

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She got both procedures done at JK Estética Avançada, a plastic surgery and aesthetics clinic in São Paulo, Brazil. She has worked with this establishment for five years, Loures revealed.

Experts weighed in on the potential risk factor of Camila Loures’ vein removal procedure

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Guilherme de Oliveira Bessa, a vascular surgeon at Hospital Santa Lúcia Gama, told Metropoles that the targeted vein begins to disappear after a few days of undergoing the endolaser treatment.

“Two or three sessions may be necessary to achieve a good result,” the doctor said.

He added that some complications may arise from the procedure, such as the appearance of spots at the site of treatment and inflammation of the vein, known as phlebitis. However, when performed by an experienced professional, these outcomes can be avoided, he said.

He also said that sun exposure must be avoided after the procedure to reduce the risk of permanent skin discoloration.

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Image credits: camilaloures/Instagram

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Antônio Carlos de Souza, an angiologist and vascular surgeon, told the outlet that a vein removal procedure would not impact the patient’s blood circulation.

“The veins in the forehead are part of a venous network rich in connections, which allows blood to be redirected through other vessels without significant functional impairment,” he said.

Dr. Cristiano Galindo, an expert in endovascular and varicose vein treatments, addressed a video in which Loures danced in bandages and compression stockings days after her surgery, worrying her fans.

Image credits: camilaloures/Instagram

Dr. Galindo explained on his YouTube channel that modern techniques are markedly different from past procedures, in which spinal anesthesia and large incisions were common, leading to significant pain and bruising.

“Today, with endocrine surgery using local anesthesia, it can be done in a doctor’s office or in a hospital,” he explained. “We no longer remove the vein; we access it with a catheter… inserting a fiber inside and cauterizing the vein.”

This prevents postoperative pain and hematoma formation and allows patients to walk comfortably within hours.

Celebrities such as Britney Spears and Serena Williams have undergone varicose vein surgery

In the United States, an estimated 40 million people suffer from varicose veins, with a higher prevalence in women. In the past, several celebrities have opened up about undergoing the procedure.

Loures’ fellow Brazilian celebrity, singer and actress Anitta, also had a bothersome vein removed from her forehead in 2024.

According to the Center for Vein Restoration, Britney Spears developed varicose veins after her pregnancy and received treatment for them in 2012.

Childbirth is a common trigger for the condition, as extra blood flows to the leg veins and overextends the vein walls. Something similar happened to tennis legend Serena Williams as well.

Image credits: camilaloures/Instagram

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has long suffered from recurring vascular issues, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and a life-threatening pulmonary embolism. Following the birth of her daughter in 2017, she suffered from further blood clots in her lungs, requiring emergency removal.

Veteran actress Emma Thompson told the Daily Mail in 2006 that she had varicose veins on her legs taken out: “The dress is short and the legs are out on show. I had the varicose veins out this year, and the scars are nearly healed, so the legs go out.”

Image credits: camilaloures/Instagram

Olympian and gold medalist swimmer Summer Sanders opened up about her struggles with the condition in 2012.

“It’s important for people to realize that varicose veins and CVI can happen to anyone, and they are more than just a cosmetic issue,” she said in a statement for Minnesota Vein Center.

“But you don’t have to live with the uncomfortable and painful symptoms. There are minimally invasive treatments available that are covered by many insurance plans.”

“The most unnecessary surgery.” Netizens were outraged over Camila Loures’ forehead vein removal procedure