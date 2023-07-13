As of today, they have received over 400 comments under that post, many of which share valuable information on everything from packing to surviving long flights, hygiene, and beyond.

A person who goes online by the nickname Mitjopudent made a post on the subreddit r/travel , asking everyone "What small upgrades have vastly improved your travel experience?"

#1 I keep my toiletry bag always packed w everything so I never have to “pack” it. Basically I have two of everything… razor. Toothbrush, tooth pate, hair and face products, hair brush etc

#2 I have a checklist that I reuse every time so I don’t forget anything important as I often have to travel at short notice.

#3 I got a second toothbrush that I always keep in my travel toiletry bag. Since I couldn’t pack my toothbrush until the last minute, I ended up forgetting it and having to buy a new one. It’s such a small thing but it soothes my brain.

#4 An Anker 26k power bank. It's slim, and I can speed recharge my phone to full, 6-8 time, off a single charge.

#5 Biggest upgrade is carrying less with me.

#6 A digital suitcase scale. No more weighting myself with and without a suitcase. I take it with me and wight the suitcase to make sure I don’t pass the limit on the flight back.

#7 Having a place where my passport ALWAYS goes in. Been using the same spot for 30 years in my computer case where the floppy disk used to go.

#8 Put a geotag in your luggage. You can track it anywhere as long as you have signal. On the last trip, I can tell the moment I landed that my bag was still stuck at the connecting airport. 13 hours later I can track the bag moving and heading to my home at 3am.

#9 Compression socks. For long or long-ish flights. No swelling at all.

#10 Shower flip flops. No way am I stepping onto the likely 20 yrs of grime in the shower of my airport hotel.

#11 A small case that fits into the seat pocket on planes packed with everything needed during a flight — charger, headphones, lip gloss, meds, etc. Helps me board quickly and keep track of the little stuff.

#12 Packing cubes. Before I bought some I thought they were superfluous, just adding weight and taking up space in my bag. But now I realize they allow me to be much more organized, which makes packing easier. Everything has it's place in the main compartment of my pack. And if I realize I packed something I need on my person, it's so much easier to just open the one cube I need to grab that particular item, and then everything just goes back in in its designated place. Before using them, I ended up having to remove half the contents of my bag to rummage around for that one item, then everything had to get refolded/rerolled to go back into my bag.

#13 Getting rid of old clothes on travel to empty your carryon for more souvenirs. I bring old shirts, pants, sweaters, underwear, socks for travel to get rid of them as I go. I hate checking in luggage and I will have plenty of extra room to bring things back.

#14 "Splurging" for bottled water everywhere I go. I have a sensitive stomach and the peace of mind is worth it to me.

#15 1. Compression packing cubes. More for the organization ability than the compression, to be honest.



2. Airplane foot hammock. The strap goes over your tray table, and the "hammock" cradles your legs or feet, holding them at a better angle than resting them on the floor during long flights. I used it while I was sleeping on a flight out recently, and while I was using my laptop on the flight back and found my legs and knees weren't nearly as sore as usual.

#16 If you travel a lot, keep essentials in your suitcase at all times, don’t unpack them and replace/replenish as needed.

- Charging cables

- Have an entire set of travel size toiletries ready. Toothbrush, toothpaste, hair brush, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, lotion, sunscreen, razor

- Small pill case with ibuprofen, melatonin, vitamins, etc.

#17 Body/hand wipes for long haul flights. Bring to bathroom and wipe your pits, crevices etc, and you’ll feel great going back to your seat!

#18 A foldable travel pillow- not the kind that wraps around your neck, but an actual small memory foam pillow that folds into a traveling bag. I use it on trains/planes and to provide neck support at hotels



Apple AirTags



A Xanax prescription

#19 My "small" upgrade was literally teaching myself to pack super small, light, and in a single 20L backpack for any trip, any event or activity I might attend or do, in any location, or any weather. My bag stays permanently packed with these items. The only thing that changes is that I might throw in a swim suit.



Everything about this has improved my travel, 100%.



For example, I am going to the UK next month. My flight lands at 6:30am. My bag is so small, no airline would ever flag it to be checked. Lost luggage isn't a thing in my world. Because my kit is so small, I can walk out of the airport and spend all day carrying my pack, sightseeing, and not even notice I'm carrying it until 3pm when i can check into my hotel. The pack is so cute, it just looks like i choose to carry a pack instead of a purse.



But for items, I can't live without... my document organizer. It's my lifeline. I love it. Another thing I dont leave home without is a big pashmina scarf... there's a million and one uses for it!

#20 Rubber band for your passport.

You’ll naturally hold onto the rubber band when you hand someone your passport so it reminds you to get your passport back, plus it keeps your travel documents snug inside!

#21 Not upgrades really, but wearing leggings with pockets is so great bc I can put my phone and airpods in them along with boarding pass and/or passport. I don’t have to dig in my bag and I know they’re securely on me.



I also bought an airplane blanket that has its own little holder bag that can be used as a pillow - it hooks to my backpack and there’s enough extra space that I stick my snacks, water bottle, whatever else in there that I’ll need at my seat. So I can put all that in prior to boarding and then I can just throw my backpack into the overhead bin and keep the blanket pack thing at my seat

#22 Maybe this isn't vast, but it's something I like to do: I keep a wrapped bar of soap in each piece of my luggage. It makes the luggage smell nice when it's in storage, and then I can use it while traveling (I hate liquid soap and have a preference for a certain brand of bar soap).

#23 using plastic freezer bags as packing cubes allows you to see what's inside each one quickly, without opening them up and digging through them.

#24 A mesh laundry bag.



It allows me to comfortably divide my clean and dirty clothes, and not have to sort through them in my luggage when it comes time to do laundry. It's helpful on business trips and vacations, and short or long duration trips. Whether I just do my laundry when I return home or have to do it while traveling, the laundry bag helps me keep everything together and easily carryable so I can do my laundry when I am able.



Also, it takes up hardly any space on its own, and anything going into it was already in my bag before.

#25 TSA pre-check

#26 I carry rolls of painters tape, as it is nonstick but super sturdy to help close lids and secure things without leaving glue residue on them. Extremely useful.



And also zip ties. A lock broke? No problem, zip tie the bag and cut it open at destination. Many uses.

#27 You can request a fan at a hotel.



Makes a huge difference when you’re room temp doesn’t drop below 70 and you’re used to sleeping in the tundra.

#28 A denim button up. That sucker can go with everything and is an easy layer to add over singlets and under jumpers.



A good and sturdy leather satchel. It's got a flap and zip so everything is secure. It sits across my shoulders and at my front hip, so easily looked after. It fits the necessities for the day but is compact enough to slide under the plane seats or sit on my lap on a train.

#29 Scrubba Bag. It is great to be able to refresh your clothes between washing machines and allows me to wear them a few times more.