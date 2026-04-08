If you already hate hospitals to begin with, many of these stories may freak you out even more. But if you’re the least bit curious , feel free to read on.

However, what is apparently more distressing are the hidden truths within these facilities. Many of those insider secrets came to light in a recent Reddit thread , thanks to medical professionals who willingly shared them with the readers online.

Hospitals are often associated with poor health, pain, grief, and trauma . The white lights, the distinct smell, and the heavy atmosphere can be triggering for some, especially those with unpleasant experiences.

#1 How often mistakes are made.



AppealingTypeface:



This happened to me. I had surgery earlier this year and they left a piece of medical equipment in me. It was discovered a week later when I went in for a follow up and they insisted on doing a CT. I had another surgery 2 days later to remove it. I got very lucky and didn’t develop an infection because I was already prescribed antibiotics as part of my postoperative medication regimen.

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#2 The absolute violence that is orthopedic surgery. Especially your total hip and knee replacements.



All while Orthobro is blasting mid 2000s rock/metal over the Bluetooth speaker.



_bbycake:



Orthopedic surgery is human carpentry. And they are not gentle.

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#3 Past 8pm your life officially rests in the hands of myself and every other mid twenty something year old who are borderline burnt out and overworked.



TheODPsupreme:



Out of hours, your life is in the hands of an incredibly overworked 26 year old. In hours, the middle grades of doctors and other health professionals (it’s not just nurses you know) are better at their jobs than the most senior ones.



Oh, and the average health care worker has seen more genitals than Bonny Blue and Ron Jeremy combined. Yours aren’t special, or particularly different than anyone else’s.

#4 If you are a particularly interesting or sad situation everyone in the hospital (and most outpatient) knows about your case to some capacity whether it is relevant to their specialty or not.



RueTabegga:



At 44 I was diagnosed with colon cancer and had a grapefruit sized tumor removed from my colon. When I went back to get my port placed all the nurses knew about me. “You’re the one who survived a tumor the size of 3 iPhones stacked together? I heard about you! You must be tough!” It actually made me feel super strong.

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#5 The sheer amount of Googling. In the ER we google non stop.



ReadySetTurtle:



I watched an anesthesiologist google “children vitals”, go to images, and pull up a random infographic. We were in the OR, the child was already out on the table.



babymilfie:



The amount of times we've had to Google basic medical stuff because we can't remember would probably terrify patients. Like yesterday I had to look up normal heart rate ranges because my brain just blanked. We're human and sometimes the most basic facts just slip our mind in the moment.

#6 ER nurse here. People come in with bed bugs more than you’d imagine. We call in exterminators as soon as we’re aware, but often times these people walk the halls, sit in the lobby, and use the bathroom before we can even identify they are carrying them.

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#7 Members of your care team may have just dealt with something horrible and tragic minutes before stepping into your room. Working in a busy ER there were times when I had to quickly change out of my bloody scrubs from a horrible code before going to see my next patient.



The amount of emotional suppression required working in the medical field is insane.

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#8 You are at more of a health risk being in the hospital than out. Get out as soon as you safely can. Always have someone stay with you, rotate, et. If possible. Extra ears and eyes leads to better care!!

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#9 Hospital rooms are usually extremely unhygienic. They pay someone barely above minimum wage to clean hospital rooms for 5 minutes. They don’t clean most surfaces between sick patients.

#10 RN here with 15 years of bedside under my belt.

Hospitals are just corporations doing everything they can to save a buck. Almost every meeting between health care workers and admin is about what they’re (the nurses) doing wrong and how they can be more efficient to save the hospital (ie HOSP CEO) more money. Nurses are stretched thin because the staffing is [bad] so the hospital can save money. Almost all nurses want to get out of working in the hospital because they treat the staff so poorly. Burnout is real. Which means when you’re loved one is in the hospital, the nurses taking care of them are brand new grads who lack the experience to catch life threatening issues, or burnt out experienced nurses who can’t help their apathy. I dread the day my family has to stay in the hospital because it is BLEAK. Patient’s get the bare minimum care they need, and it’s not the nurses faults. This issues needs to be talked about more.

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#11 Every hospital has cockroaches. Yes, even the best and most reputable ones (hospitals, not cockroaches).



Anon:

Sometimes they come from patient purses :(

#12 Your surgeon requested My Chemical Romance Spotify radio during your surgery. I’m not okkkkkaaayyyyyy.



needsmorecoffee:

My friend had to have a conscious procedure done. The nurse asked her what music she wanted, and she asked for 00s hard rock. The doctor comes in--a resident--and is like, hey, they never let me listen to this stuff!

#13 There’s probably a freezer full of limbs in any hospital with an OR.



Most surgical specimens are put in formalin for preservation, but amputations are too large, so we just store them in a freezer until we can dispose of them.

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#14 We hate doing CPR on elderly patients who are doing their [darndest] to [pass]. It is time to let Nana/Papa go.



The_Erlenmeyer_Flask:

The hospice company that managed my dad's care at the end called my brother the morning my dad passed and thanked us for letting them know about my dad's DNR. They too don't like doing CPR on elderly patients. Stop continuing to make their lives miserable & let them go.



Thankfully, my entire family got to spend time with him before he [passed away] so everyone could say their goodbyes.

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#15 Many more patients live in poverty than anyone would imagine. Even more seniors living not only in poverty, but in homes that should be condemned. Recent elderly patient, APS went in after he was admitted, busted up his furniture and was burning it in a pot, for heat. No running water or electricity, using the bucket method for a toilet. Discovered a rotting deer carcass he'd been eatting. Unfortunately way too common and this is in an educated upper middle class area. Very few services available to help.

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#16 i work ICU as a RN. I worked ICU and hospice during COVID. I stopped caring. People ask what we do after doing CPR and seeing a person [pass away]? I replied “I usually eat and do my charting”. People are stunned. They think we mourn and cry.



I guess TLDR, please remember this is a job but often it’s just a 9-5 for us, or I guess 7-7.



Also the American Healthcare system is VERY DEPENDENT on nicotine, adderall and caffeine to keep people alive.

#17 The lowest paid staff members are responsible for making sure your room and everything you touch while you are there is clean and disease free. Sounds silly until you consider what they are up against.



I worked EVS (environmental service) at a hospital in the ICU during covid, I dealt with MRSA & VRE, c-diff, hepatitis B & C, influenza, norovirus and candida auris. I also had to deal with a whole family who had tuberculosis.



Once you have smelt c-diff or a GI bleed, you will never forget it.



I also forgot to add some of the worst things ever...bed bugs, scabies and lice.

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#18 Not a nurse but a kid with a teen sister [with] cancer. At the children's cancer ward kids [pass away] a lot. Sometimes every day. I remember asking where my new friend went that I met last week, month, even 3 days ago. Pro tip, If the nurse chokes up telling you that your new friend went home that nurse is lying to save your feelings. Super [messed up] up to be used to your friends [being gone] at 9 or 10 years old.

#19 It’s realistic that you could be followed by a neurologist, a pulmonologist, an internal medicine doctor, and an oncologist all at once and none of them are talking to each other about your care.



The lack of communication between specialties is astounding sometimes. Write things down and ask questions.

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#20 Working in a hospital is actually a big game of telephone.



Sea_Technology6536:



A game of telephone on Hell mode. Not a single word can be wrong, and it's timed.



not_a_muggle:



It sure is! I actually was part of a group that did a research study and published a paper on EMS handoff. We followed the patient as soon as they were brought in to the trauma room, through their outcomes. We observed the handoff between EMS and ED staff, and recorded the information that was provided. Then we obtained and reviewed the EMS records to determine what info was provided to EMS at the scene.

We found basically what you're describing - that info is often lost in translation or just lost in general due to not having a standardized handoff. For EMS personnel that utilized an implemented handoff tool, and when a time out was called so that the handoff could be completed thoroughly (still less than 30 seconds), reports were more accurate and patients had better outcomes at hospital release, and after 30 days.

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#21 You are probably occupying the same space / room where many others have [passed away].

#22 Someone is always pushing their job onto someone else - and sometimes that job they’re shrugging off is patient safety.

#23 That roughly half of docs are using AI tools that aren’t approved by their health system or hospital administrators, and some of those tools have pharma and life science advertising baked throughout them, aka your PHI is going straight to those third party companies for reasons we don’t fully know yet.

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#24 Unless you are in a union shop with mandated staffing ratios, your hospital is not staffing enough nurses and aids to take care of you safely and comfortably. To save money.

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#25 During the Delta Wave of covid, we ran out of space in the morgue and had to stack smaller decedents on top of larger ones. This was with a refrigerator trailer morgue outside, in addition to the normal one.

#26 I work in psych and sometimes float to the psych pod in the ER.



Everything has been [urinated] on.



Everything.



Saturated in urine at some point and scrubbed mercilessly in the hopes the stench will one day go away. Every piece of furniture, every spot on the floor, every wall... Everything.

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#27 The nursing shortage in the ER is real. The other night in my large ER, the most senior nurse we had was 2 years into his nursing career.

#28 Liability and profitability are the main drivers shaping your health plan, not medical research and expertise. The insurance industry is ultimately the decision maker in healthcare for the general public, and they don’t care whether it benefits you.

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#29 You know those cubicle curtains? I’ve never seen them taken down and washed. (Retired RN.I put in years).

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#30 The public generally sees medical professionals as good, caring people. The reality is that there's as many idiots, [jerks] and mentally disturbed people as most other fields.

#31 Hospital staff can and will take pictures of injuries, accidents, surgeries on their personal phones just to share gore in the worst game of one upmanship that exists in the American workplace. It's disgusting, not policed enough, and all my friends do it.

#32 Don't sit on the floor in any hospital!

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#33 Your care is often dictated by hospital administrators more than physicians.



How much quality of care has eroded because of anti-intellectualism.



Being compassionate for patients doesn't equal clinical outcomes. The "most caring" physicians can often be very poor performers clinically whereas some of the "greedy" physicians I would vastly prefer to take care of me knowing their outcomes.



How dark the humor is and for good reason.

#34 It is SO much more than “Doctors and Nurses” keeping the hospital running. There is an insane amount going on behind the scenes (EVS, food service, materials mgmt, pharmacy, case mgmt, lab, therapies) keeping everything together and it would collapse if one of those specialties were to fall through.



That said, your nurse is not just there to watch you and take vitals. They are effectively the one in charge of facilitating every single thing for you throughout the day, and easily the most important team member. The docs may come round on you for a total of 10 min and never see you until the next day. Be nice to the nurses. Being mean or sassy to them will just ensure that they don’t want to come into your room and you will be infinitely worse off without them directing your care.



I don’t think anyone realizes the daily [mistreatment] that nurses and nurse assistants deal with on a daily basis.

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#35 I scrolled through almost fifty comments and was surprised I didn't see it...tuberculosis! The amount of times I've dealt with active tuberculosis patients is insanely higher than I expected. It's unfortunately pretty common among the unhoused community, which is prominent in my neck of the woods. Our community hospital only has two negative pressure rooms for tuberculosis and they are always (yes, ALWAYS) full...if there's another tuberculosis patient, we throw a mask on them until we can move them into a TB room and hope for the best.



Edited for location (because I'm close minded and don't realize how large reddit is): I'm in the Midwest, USA.

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#36 Honestly the amount of gossip people talk about patients can just be too much. I understand the job is hard and sometimes you have to make light of it but just remember they are people having the worst time of their lives right now.

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#37 How few health care professionals WASH their hands before touching patients! Retired RN here who has witnessed this during husband’s hospitalizations and just yesterday with a friend in a GI suite waiting for a procedure.

#38 A surprising number of people don't really know (or care) what they're doing.

#39 In my nursing preceptorship, my preceptor had to watch a video of NG tube insertion right before since she only did one before that lol. Went in there and acted like a pro though.

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#40 People think surgeons use futuristic laser scalpels for everything. In reality, half of an orthopedic surgery sounds like a Home Depot workshop. There’s a lot more literal hammering, sawing, and 'I think we need a bigger bolt' than anyone tells you. It’s basically high-stakes construction work where the building can scream.

#41 The surgeon almost never operates on you.



It is the trainee who does.



Same with all other speciality it is an infinite cycle of trainee who does all the work and the actual doctors are just observers/manager's or only join if it is a complicated case.

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#42 The number of [medicine] resistant hospital acquired infections.



The_Erlenmeyer_Flask:



Yeah.. my mom's cousin's daughter got one. She was in remission from leukemia but she was told that there was a chance she would get one if she came to the hospital. She eventually [passed away] from complications of it.

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#43 There’s a morgue in the basement and it’s never empty and always full of people of all ages 24/7. Fun fact the largest meeting room shares its back wall with the morgue. It’s said that meeting room projector and lights turn on and chairs are always moved around when nobody is there. Security claims to have footage.

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#44 I regularly have to wipe blood smears off off “clean” hospital beds because the cleaning staff isn’t thorough about the stirrups.

#45 The washcloth they give you has cleaned someone’s [feces] and has mopped up vomit on the floor.

#46 Everyone is always concerned about who their doctor is….you better hope you have a good nurse….the doctors only see you for a few minutes and rely on a nurses assessment….I have almost 20 years of ICU experience but many of my coworkers have less than 2….they do not know what they do not know….it takes some much time to be good at this job.

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#47 * even “nonprofit” facilities are cutting staff to a dangerous level. Like, very dangerous. The staff that you see are not the ones making those decisions- they are mad at the low staffing, long wait times, and “poor service” just like you.



* if you call an ambulance and your vitals are stable they take you to the waiting room



* you can lose a lot more blood than you think before it’s actually a problem.



* we are required by law to see every person seeking medical care (which I support). However, we are not compensated for to cost of this care so every person without insurance, every homeless person, all the people that society has failed will be treated but the hospital will pay for it



* each specialty in the hospital is funded differently - according to the money they bring in. Because of this, the emergency room is constantly losing money - hence, budget cuts, hence, unsafe staffing and care



I just want to be a nurse - with equipment that works, supplies available (instead of tying the IV bag onto the broken bed pile with a tourniquet), and a nurse-to-patient ratio that I can not only have the time give my patients outstanding care, but be able to have the time to grab them a blanket or a sandwich.

But I can’t when one room is hemorrhaging from a complicated miscarriage, I’m adjusting someone’s IV meds every 10 minutes so their heart rate doesn’t jump into the 200s again, I’m doing every 15 neuro checks on a stroke patient - - oh, but the 25 year old who’s belly pain that turns out to be constipation and was told by the doctor that they are being discharged is furious because it’s taking too long to get their discharge paperwork because “they haven’t eaten in, like, forever”





I can rant more but I’ll stop for now.

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#48 It's called the 'practice' of medicine for a reason. Frequently providers are making decisions based on past experiences, assessment, and the vibes of the day, with an occasional spin through the guidelines and research depending on the commitment of the provider in question.



ETA: As a nurse practitioner, if the patient insists on seeing the physician as they want "only the best" I happily do not let the door hit me on the way out of the room. My attending physician is Rain Man level when it comes to medicine, but he ain't got the time to listen to what you are saying. If you stay on my service you get my people skills and his brain - but I'm not going to take the time to disabuse you of your bias, I've plenty of other patients who want my expertise.

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#49 I’m a medical device rep and the casual nature of anesthesiologists is sort of hilarious to me. I’ve seen one eating potato chips during a surgery and another addressing her Christmas cards. To be fair, the job is largely very boring and it’s probably very difficult to stay awake sometimes. I was in an OR the other day where I watched the scrub nurse nod off several times.

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#50 Doctor here, everyone is guessing. There’s no such thing as truth, it’s just our best guess as to what’s happening.

#51 Not a doctor or nurse but I worked at a hospital in the purchasing dept for YEARS!! The mark-up on stuff is utterly bonkers. There’s a formula that gets used to calculate how much to charge patients, and it was something like x2.6 and x1.6+4.

#52 July/August is the worst time to get sick.



New fellows and residents. It’s a rough transition because you have to learn a new system while adjusting to new responsibilities.

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#53 How often Hospitalists are pressured to discharge patients asap regardless of safety due to pressure from insurance companies/hospitals and the Hospitalists in turn pressure specialists regardless if proper work up and treatment have occurred. Never go to insurance owned private hospitals.

#54 A lot of them self medicate.

#55 Ex was an ER doc. He was sober at work but used an alarming amount of (legal) substances the rest of the time. Didn’t really instill a lot of confidence. It was part of being extremely self-absorbed and having no heathy coping skills. Didn’t last very long.

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#56 Hospital employees have to wash their hands. Patients and visitors don’t. Any given door handle, elevator button, or lobby chair could have been touched by someone with any variety of body fluids, bacteria, or critters on their person just before you got there.

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#57 Not a nurse or a doctor, but once upon a time I was a medical cleaner in a hospital. The equipment like IVs and food pumps are not cleaned well. Routinely, devices would stop working because of this. I actually got in trouble for taking the time to clean them properly. The number of times I removed a battery from an IV and found caked in blood from transfusions would make you never want to stop in a hospital again. And it's not hard to clean these things. The techs are just lazy.

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#58 In OB a lot of care is guided by the fear of litigation, and personal preference over what patients want or sometimes what we know of would medically be best.

#59 Prior to long surgeries, patients often require a urinary catheter. This helps monitor fluid balance but also makes it easier to manoeuvre inside the abdomen. In order to do this, once you’re anaesthetised, we have to spread your legs, expose your genitals, (find your urethra) and insert the catheter through it. As a student it was initially quite shocking how lackadaisical people are with patient’s modesty. If there was a delay in catheterising the patient, there would often be nil attempt to cover them, as they wait in the frog leg position. There’s often up to 10 different people who are coming in and out of the theatre to do various jobs.



I’m much more immune to it now.. however I still think patients would be horrified to know they’ve just been left exposed for 10+ min with their legs spread, to anyone in the vicinity. If I’m doing it, I always attempt to maintain their modesty as best I can.



Definitely better than the non-consensual female pelvic exams that used to be done whilst patients were under. Thankfully before my time.

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#60 Morgue usually close to kitchen. Uses same cooling system.

#61 There were special code words for if the elevator broke at the children's hospital. As in, if the elevator broke with no patients it was one colour, if there was a child patient in the elevator it was another.

#62 The PA or NP that sees you is not “just as good as a doctor”. Your physician has a literally sub-cellular understanding of what’s going on in your body.



PA programs are two year masters level programs and the education is based on a medical school model. But it’s not medical school, and the required hours of training are considerably less than those of a physician.



NPs were conceived as experienced nurses who have spent years at the bedside before deciding to “level up”. That’s usually not the case anymore. There are almost no barriers to entry for NP schools beyond a BSN and a nursing license.



It’s evolved this way in large part thanks to hospitals looking for cheaper alternatives to physicians (they are justifiably paid more) and for profit schools (some if not most entirely online) who’s priority is maximizing tuition dollars.



Your nurse practitioner in some cases may have never worked at the bedside as a nurse, just gone straight to NP as a new grad with a bachelor’s in nursing. And suddenly they’re supposed to be qualified to diagnose and treat.



I’m an RN in an urban trauma/teaching hospital and am considered by nature of my position to be one of the top bedside nurses in the facility.



I’ve been doing this for almost 2 decades and I genuinely feel that I don’t know enough to practice above the level of an RN. You’d be shocked how often NPs ask me for advice.



I definitely know what I’m doing, but I don’t have the depth of understanding about why I’m doing it than your physician does.

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#63 My brother is a plumber on the maintenance staff at a major Canadian hospital. The boilers are a ticking time bomb. Routine maintenance is pushed off to save money. Operating rooms are regularly closed due to water and sewage leaks. The hospital should have been gutted in stages and updated over the last 20+ years, but it never was. Instead, stuff is left to rot and then replaced when it fails even if that causes massive service disruptions or health hazards.



He does the best he can but he's not in charge and the maintenance leadership is more interested in playing political union games and covering their own asses than admitting to problems and getting stuff fixed. My brother says it's very much like how one of older relatives described communism in Soviet Russia; everyone reports to their superior that everything is fine so they don't look bad and that's how it goes up the chain. Senior leadership does essentially the same when reporting to the government and the cycle of neglect continues.

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#64 Some hospital labs are run by high school grads with zero knowledge of the field. Put in front of sophisticated equipment, without the understanding of basic clinical chemistry, incapable of deciphering the difference between erroneous results and true values. Unable to preform high-complexity testing, limiting your access to blood products. Left alone, without support, just hoping for a quiet night shift.



*Not applicable to most hospitals. Speaking for the rural hospitals in my area.*.

#65 Statistically shown that nurse practitioners and PAs over test and over image patients. You may be getting lab tests or CT scans that are unnecessary.

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#66 Some hospitals call and give a “30 min heads up” from the ER when getting an admission. No report. If you’re busy during those 30 mins (always) you don’t have time to look up the incoming patient so you get a person dumped into a room you’re responsible for and know NOTHING about them. The bed is still warm from the last discharge. They’re more concerned with putting bodies in beds than the safety of their nurses and patients. Reason 26374902 I no longer work bedside.

#67 How dangerous some docs are.

#68 Providers copy/paste all the time without doing new assessments. So many times I run into people documenting they did assessments when they maybe stuck their head in the door.



I was recently a patient at my hospital and while the overall treatment was great, of the three nurses, only one did a physical assessment while all three charted an assessment.



Read the doctor's notes after you have a clinic visit or procedure for accuracy. Also, a doctor I work with uses a template that pulls in information from pt's history. We'll get complaints about wrong things, but really this was historical data documted sometimes years before. It's much easier to correct if you can catch it soon.

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#69 Within a few minutes of talking to you we decide if we are going to do the bare minimum or go the extra mile.

#70 A lot of physicians who have “great bedside manner,” that’s literally all they have. No clinical skills. No critical thinking. They’re incompetent and it makes them not confident and awful towards other staff.

#71 The draped “catering appearance” table wheeled down the halls with the deceased “inside” and the top covered with a white table cloth.

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#72 If the nurse or phlebotomists comes to get another bloid sample, they either forgot to send the first one within the allotted time, didn't label it, or the hospital ate it. Rarely does the lab lose samples. We have strict controls on that. But before it gets to us, it's the wild west and anything could happen.



Or it's hemolized.



Also, the person in the lab handling your blood and telling doctors their patient is about to have a heart attack? They make minimum wage. Sure, there's supposedly an educated tech around somewhere, but they are trying to fix 20 yo equipment that has been discontinued and is vital to the operation of the hospital.



All the nurses and techs believe in Astrology, are involved in an MLM, and aren't vaccinated. You can't throw a rock without hitting someone's chakra crystal.



I hate healthcare. The whole industry is being held together by crotchety old champs that are waiting out retirement and like 4 hard workers. The other 90% are here because they heard it's good money and were lied to.

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