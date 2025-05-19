Someone asked , "What are some gruesome facts about pregnancy /childbirth/postpartum that not many people know?" and moms who have been through the most didn't hold back. The post clocked up more than 8,000 comments, as people shared their own personal harrowing birthing stories, alongside the lesser-known facts they wish they'd been told earlier. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most hair-raising and jaw-dropping ones. Some might make you want to pass out. But keep scrolling for yet more proof that women truly were built to be warriors.

Nothing can fully prepare you for the moment you give birth . It doesn’t matter how many books or articles you’ve read. Or whether or not you attended prenatal classes. Not all births are created equal. Some women describe theirs as a breeze. While others are still living with childbirth trauma, or physical pain and scars, years later. The truth is, you just don’t know what the universe is going to serve up the day you “pop” until it actually arrives. Whether Mother Nature will be kind or cruel.

#1 Nobody warned me that my insides would feel like they were falling out when I stood up the first few days after birth.

#2 1st trimester miscarriages are way more common than most people think. 1 in 4 pregnancies terminate before 3 months.

#3 My wife's placenta wouldn't detach after the birth of our daughter, so the nurse just went up in there and got it out. I was oohing and aahing over our new baby girl and I look over to see someone d**n near elbow-deep treating my wife like a sock puppet. It was so jarring. Mothers are so d**n tough dude, it's unreal.

#4 Postpartum depression is extremely dangerous and can last for months after their birth. After my twins were born my wife had a complete personality change. She became s******l, and at times a*****e to me. At one point she ran away from home. I found her two states away. Her brother had to bring her home. Things got really, really bad. The twins are 5 now and she's the person I married again. She doesn't like to talk about those times. The only thing she'll say is it was the darkest time in her entire life.

#5 The thing that frightens me the most is pelvic floor issues. Imagine suddenly no longer being able to control when you pee.

#6 Sometimes it takes *weeks* to be able to stand up / sit down / walk again without a ton of pain.



No one f*****g told me that the first time. I was so focused on how the actual birth might be painful, had no realization that for over a month afterwards I'd be in danger of burning to death if the house ever caught fire because I could barely walk.

#7 Labor does not automatically start if you lose the baby. You can try to induce but sometimes it just takes time.



You can opt for a c-section, but surgery when it doesn't affect the life of the baby is not always the best option



I was wandering around 8 and half months pregnant for for two weeks before the induction "took".



Until then it was checking into the hospital, blood work, induction, contractions, then nothing. Go back home, rest a few days, try again.



Fully pregnant, planning for after- will there be a burial? Cremation? What clothes should baby wear?



And of course, people still asking when I'm due and such.



Even the blood work lady asked about the baby all happy. The maternity blood person wS busy so they sent me to the regular hospital area. She wouldn't stop asking boy or girl? When's the big day? I figured vagues answers while pointing to my paperwork would clue her in. It did not.



She was like - you don't seem very excited.



Seriously, maybe I was a suragate, or putting it up for adoption, why did she assume it was all happiness and rainbows?



But planning a funeral for a baby while still pregnant was awful.



And the birth was difficult, it was a dry birth of course ( meaning no water in the sack so more difficult and higher infection risk)



I also broke my tailbone pushing. I don't know why, but something about that part felt extra unfair.

#8 After birth, I sweat so much at night that I would wake up soaking wet from head to toe for the first week or two.

#9 The placenta is the size of a plate and leaves an internal open wound that size that also needs to heal



Edited to add: the responses and shock to this make me really angry about the level of maternal education and care that is being given.

#10 Passing clots the size of rocks. And bleeding for weeks after.

#11 They go full crazy pushing your stomach after birth to make sure everything is out. I read some books but no one prepared me for that. It was like having another baby.

#12 The feeling of your organs going back down after they were cramped up for so long is a bit frightening. Especially the lungs. Standing up I could feel like they were weighted down.



People talk about c*****d nipples and painful latching while discussing breastfeeding but nobody talks about your uterus contracting during the first days of it.

#13 Currently pregnant.



Have pregnancy rhinitis, which is effectively like a cold caused by being pregnant.



Also have morning sickness.



Have you ever had uncontrollable sneezing while blowing chunks?



Not bucket list worthy, I promise.

#14 A short time before you give birth (anywhere from 1 to a few days before), you will pass a "mucus plug" which is basically a giant loogie that dislodges from your cervix and falls out of your v****a. Somehow it's even grosser than you would think.



When you birth your baby, you also birth the placenta. When the placenta detaches from the uterine wall, it leaves a raw gaping wound the size of a dinner plate that bleeds for weeks. Make sure you have lots of LARGE maxi pads on hand.



Everything smells like old ham for basically the entire first trimester and makes you constantly feel like you're about to vomit. It's like a hangover that lasts for weeks or months. Even things you loved the smell of before, now smell like the dirty coins from your grandpa's car's cup holder. Some lucky women have this through their whole pregnancy, along with the resulting nausea and vomiting.



Your baby will come home with a huge gnarly scab attached to their bellybutton. My boyfriend wasn't prepared for this one, apparently he thought that cutting the umbilical cord made it somehow detach from the baby right then and there. Nope. Big chunk of it stays behind, but will dry up over a number of days and eventually fall off.

#15 The leading cause of death in pregnant and postpartum women in the US is homicide.

#16 Post-partum mental illness is a thing, and it can be horrific.

#17 Contractions don’t finish after labour. You have the after birth pains to look forward to when your uterus returns to its usual pre pregnancy size.

#18 Seemed like it was taking a long time for my OBGYN to stitch up tears AND an episiotomy. I whispered to my L&D nurse if it normally took this long. She whispered back, "Girl, you're torn from clit to s**t. It's gonna take as long as it takes.".

#19 If you don't have adequate calcium intake, your body will pull it from your bones and teeth. Medieval European people assumed that women would lose a tooth for each pregnancy.

#20 When you get a C-section they *may* have to take the section of intestines covering your uterus out of your body. Like, it's just sitting in a bowl next to you, then once the baby's out and your uterus is stitched back up they just pack your guts back in and sew you up. Usually it's just pushed to the side, though.



Also, your uterus is pulled partially out of your abdomen so they can deliver the baby.

#21 There's a very high chance that you will poop during the birth. Pushing is pushing. If you don't poop, then it means you are in for a bigger poop afterwards.



Speaking of poop, the baby will often poop on you during the skin to skin immediately after the birth.

#22 You will probably be very low on iron. Iron supplements will probably make you VERY sick.

Kellogs cereal (such as frosted mini wheats) have 100% of your daily value of iron in a serving. Put two measuring cups of it in a ziplock bag and snack on them during the day.

#23 PTSD as a result of a difficult birth is surprisingly more common than you think.



I still suffer symptoms even now and my daughter is now 10.

#24 Not gruesome but postnatal depression is literally the worst thing I’ve experienced in my life. It’s been 5 years since I had my last one and I’m still struggling now. No amount of help has worked from the doctors ( I have no help from anyone else) i wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy….. I don’t even know who I am anymore, all I wanted was to meet the love of my life and be a mum. and now i look in the mirror and don’t recognise myself, my body isn’t mine anymore and i can’t think of a worse fate than to have another child. Don’t get wrong I love my kids but if I knew what was coming I wouldn’t have put myself through this.

#25 Don't stand up immediately after giving birth without a spill pad on the floor. I had natural child birth. The nurse left the room, and I got up to go pee. Blood-colorered fluid rushed out of me and into a huge puddle on the floor. I just stood there, shocked. The nurse came back in almost immediately. She shook her head and blamed herself. She said she forgot to tell me not to get up until she put down towels or stuff because the vast majority of new mothers couldn't get out of bed due to numbing meds.

#26 If you have laboured to full dilation you can *still* wind up with an emergency c-section, so you don't get the "at least you can sit down/your baby has a nice round head" 'benefits' of not delivering vaginally.



If your baby's head is stuck in the birth canal when they do the c-section in these circumstances, freeing it comes with a really juicy squelching 'pop' - breaking the suction. Quite unnerving to hear.

#27 If you are on antibiotics after birth and breastfeeding your baby can projectile poop. Like a little poop cannon.

#28 If you have to use the toliet and vomit, sit on the toliet and puke into the trash can.



You might need to poop while breastfeeding. Like, in the middle of it. Sit on the toliet and do your business while the kid feeds. This will not be the weirdest experience while parenting.

#29 You can do everything 'right' (no d***s, no alcohol, all the right prenatals, no sushi no cookie dough, proper water intake) and still be staring at the 20 week ultrasound in shock after the nurse tells you there is a birth defect



Completely out of left field for me, felt like my world was crashing down. Proud to say he was born with a cleft lip, operated at 6 months, and at 2.5 years he's in speech therapy, seeing a nutritionist but otherwise a healthy and happy boy.

#30 Not sure it’s gruesome but when they remove your placenta during a c-section you can feel tugging up by your collarbone.

#31 You secrete a disgustingly rank fluid called lochia for over a month after giving birth, in addition to blood. For 8 weeks my v****a smelled worse than Satan’s a*****e.

#32 If you are a short person carrying a big baby, your rib cage will take a beating! I'm 5'2" and have long legs but a short trunk and my son was delivered at 21" 8 lbs 13 oz. During the last 2 months in utero, he had no room. His kicking and stretching were right up to my sternum. I was bruised for weeks after birth. I didn't notice any vaginal pain, probably because my ribs were so sore.

#33 The only way I could possibly pee was in the shower with warm water running over me.



I didn't poop for a week after. When I finally did I was so excited I called my boyfriend at work to tell him about it.



Your b***s will leak. they'll also go hard as rocks if you don't massage them or express some milk out.





Breastfeeding at first can really hurt.

#34 The umbilical cord is dense, tough, and sinewy. When you cut it you end up sawing a little with the scissors. I don't know what I expected but that was weird.

#35 You know what a taint is? That little strip of skin between the a**s and the v****a/testicles?



Yea that tears like wet tissue paper. If it doesn't tear though don't worry, they'll literally cut it with scissors.



Isn't interesting that you suddenly feel that area of your body suddenly?

#36 Was visiting a friend after she came home from the hospital with her newborn. Asked how it went and she said something like 'it really hurt when they stretched me'. I (a clueless male) had no idea what she was talking about so I was like 'what do you mean?'.



She explained it, stretching it is a lot better than tearing during the delivery etc. My brain tried to compute what she was saying and when it clicked, I nearly passed out. Women are tough.



Same person, experienced PPD although we didn't know it at the time. Was again visiting her a few weeks later and she said something to the effect of 'I want to throw this baby at the wall'. I played it cool and took the baby and told her to go have some 'me' time, but I was freaking out internally. I called my mother, who she had never met before, to come over, and she dropped what she was doing to come help this stranger. My mother is a saint.



At the same time I also called her parents who lived a few hours away and told them they needed to come up ASAP. Everything turned out ok but it was a lot for ~20yo me to deal with.

#37 If you have hyperemesis gravida, you can throw up so hard that you break blood vessels in your cervix. Thought I was losing my twins but it was just the effects of puking 30-70x/day. Did that for 5 months, while sitting on my couch hooked up to an IV.

#38 This entire thread solidifies my selfishness when it comes to not having children.

I can barely control my body now, why would I FORCE this change on myself.

All you mamas are f*****g warriors.

#39 You will need to prep yourself for the second birth. What is that? It's when you have your first full bowel movement after.

#40 Preeclampsia can last up to 6 weeks postpartum. You'd be amazed at how many emergency personel don't know this. When asked if you have any medical history, please volunteer the information that you are postpartum, don't wait for them to specifically ask. *steps off of soap box*.

#41 Hyperemesis Gravidarum.. Terrible. I lost 50lbs during my pregnancy from it.

#42 Can’t believe this hasn’t been mentioned- hemorrhoids. Often women don’t know they have them from labor due to the swelling, but add it to the list 😩.

#43 The US has the highest maternal death rate of any developed country, and it’s rising. But yeah, abortion is the problem.

#44 You can be essentially allergic to being pregnant. I had a condition called PUPPPs and my skin itched all over. It was so excruciating I needed to scratch which of course made it worse. Creams did not relieve the itching. Meds didn’t stop it. My legs and belly were the worst. I used to soak my feet/calves in ice water to try to relieve the burning. I couldn’t sleep more than 1 hour at a time. Eventually I found a soap that gave me 3-4 hours of relief (pine tar soap) so I just showered all the time and went through so much soap/water. This started at 25 weeks and went to 38 weeks before I told my doctor I just couldn’t take it anymore and she decided to do a c-section. It went away as soon as babe was out. Will NEVER get pregnant again. And believe it or not, that is the MILD condition, there is a worse one that impacts the liver and can put the baby at risk (cholestasis). Pregnancy is awful.

#45 Honestly I wish people would actually acknowledge how long of a time pregnancy and possibly breastfeeding last.



It’s so highly moralized that only the most selfish and vile woman would want to use intoxicants/smoke or struggle not to abuse intoxicants (of any kind) or even take their regular medications or do whatever with their own body while pregnant or breastfeeding.



It’s a long f*****g time!



I’m not encouraging unsafe practices, but let’s at least be empathetic to the struggles of addicts or even just women that want to be “selfish” with their own body at points during the pregnancy or breastfeeding part.

#46 The first time you have s*x after childbirth--even if it's been 6 weeks--is excruciating.



ETA: For the woman.

#47 The reason we believe women with postnatal psychosis (if they end their lives while unwell), they do so in almost ALWAYS a violent manner (setting themselves on fire for eg) is because the inbuilt maternal protective instinct gets turned inward towards themselves because they feel they are the threat.



Source. Perinatal psychiatric nurse.

#48 Every pregnancy can be completely different. The horrible things you got used to the first time? It’s very likely you will have completely new horrible things this time!



Also, sometimes the d***s don’t kick in before the c-section. I felt my third one completely.

#49 More people need to know and talk about perinatal depression.



I was fully prepared for the chance of postpartum depression. I was not expecting to be smacked with s******l ideation mid pregnancy. Perinatal depression is not uncommon, either. It occurs in approximately 1 in 10 pregnancies because of the hormonal changes.



Please, if you’re not feeling ok, reach out to your care team. They will hook you up with the treatment and support you need without judgement.

#50 I haven't seen this yet but the intense shakes your body gets after you give birth, usually after the placenta, sometimes not. So bad, you can't even hold your cup much less your baby. Your body is coming to the realization that the baby isn't in there anymore.

#51 Near the end of my pregnancy I had terrible gingivitis (apparently pregnancy can cause this) and carpal tunnel in both hands from the swelling that lasted months postpartum.



Also no one tells you about the swelling that can happen postpartum. I had a c section and the swelling in my legs and ankles was so painful it lasted for weeks. I could barely bend my knees and my ankles were not existent.

#52 A large number of people have significant trouble conceiving. Many don't like to talk about it publicly or be constantly reminded of it, so you should refrain from teasing young couples about when are they going to start having kids since there's a good chance they are already trying and are having trouble.

#53 My belly button popped out when I was pregnant. It was visible through my shirts and was terribly embarassing.



Hemorrhoids are kind of unavoidable. And doctors love looking at them.



If you go past your due date, a doctor or midwife may think it's a great idea to "separate the membranes." You may or may not want to look it up. It isn't pleasant.



I probably pooped while I was giving birth. I am afraid to ask anyone. If so, a lot of people saw me poop.



My b***s were leaking so badly after I gave birth that my cats thought I was a drinking fountain. That was fun to wake up to.

#54 “Morning sickness,” isn’t always just a few throw-ups here and there - it can be a debilitating round the clock issue called hyperemesis gravidarum that leads to dehydration, passing out and weight loss. Mine was so severe I had a pump for meds. I gave up trying to explain to people that tried to sympathize with the, “oh, I got sick with mine too!”



Another fun one is when your liver starts misbehaving - cholestasis of pregnancy - and causes SEVERE itching on your palms and soles of your feet. Bad enough that I laid in bed with socks on my hands crying to sleep some nights because I was already raw from scratching. Mine was only the last few days of pregnancy, or I think I might’ve gone insane!

#55 The Latin word for cake is placenta.

#56 I gave birth over 2 years ago, over 2 months early due to preeclampsia. My blood pressure peaked to insane levels and I had to immediately have an emergency c-section. Literally right after giving birth, BP right back to normal. It was crazy.



6 months ago my blood pressure started rising again, it keeps going up. Diet change isn't budging it. I go to the doctor, get formally diagnosed with hypertension. Turns out more than half of people who get preeclampsia will eventually develop hypertension. I had no idea.



Also post-birth blood clots up to the size of lemon are normal.



OH- pregnancy brain is real and is cause (at least partially) by the fact that your blood volume gets MUCH higher like 25-50% higher (and even more of you are pregnant with multiples, I had twins) BUT the amount of red blood cells stays the same. So your blood is really dillute and isn't carrying enough oxygen to your brain. Not enough to damage you, but enough for minor memory lapses. I forgot the lyrics to every song I've ever known. Came back a couple months after giving birth.

#57 If you have an ectopic pregnancy in Idaho prepare to die. That’s the sad truth as of a few days ago.

#58 Maybe not everyone knows, but you can become temporarily diabetic during pregnancy. But also fun fact, sometimes it sticks around and you end up with type 2 (your chances of t2 increase by something like 50% if you've had gestational diabetes!) This is how I ended up with t2 at the age of 32.

#59 Gruesome adjacent- you can save your placenta and donate it to the training of cadaver dogs!

The dogs need human tissue in order to train and a placenta is a huge donation as medical specimens can be costly.

All I did was email/ call a local search and rescue team in my area and ask if they would accept my donation. They were very grateful!

So I brought a small cooler with my to the hospital and let my staff know and then I kept in on ice till I was discharged and then in the freezer till the dog trainer came to pick it up. I even got a pic with the dogs it would train.

#60 About month 7 I told my husband I could feel my skin expanding all over my body. Arms, belly, back, b***s. He had the audacity to chuckle and say, “I don’t think so, you know it’s hormones” 😡 I told him if he said the word hormones again in the next 2-8 months I would smash his head in the oven door and then bake his liver.



Yeah, hormones WILL have you saying some weird s**t. But I was deadly serious.

#61 If you have a really bad headache later in your pregnancy, take your blood pressure; if it's high, call the triage line. Get seen. You can be fine one day and develop pre-eclampsia the next. It can come on sudden and severely. It can also damage your kidneys.



You can still have wicked postpartum hemorrhoids if you have a C-section.



Edema. You may have a lot of swelling in your legs and the rest of your body after pregnancy. It's relatively normal and should go away. You have a lot of extra fluid to get rid of now.

#62 I had terrible pain when my milk was drying out. Binding helped.



Also, pushing can cause hemorrhoids. With my 1st kid, a nurse actually called the other nurses in to see them because they were so big. I should have been embarrassed. I did not care.

#63 That your bladder can freeze from a c-section. It took me 4 days to be able to pee. The number of catheters I had put in me made me cry by the end. I couldn't get a permanent one put in until an order was placed so they kept using temporary ones to make sure I didn't burst my bladder. Holy frack, the pain while I'm being held together with staples.

#64 Post-delivery hemorrhaging is extremely common and extremely dangerous. If any of the placenta gets left behind in the uterus, it will cause the uterus to not "shut down" blood flow.



In the case of my wife, it was two hours after delivery that she started to not feel well. The nurse came in and pushed on her belly, followed by an absolute explosion of blood everywhere. She had been bleeding internally for over two hours without anyone realizing. She lost over two liters of blood, requiring transfusions. The only way they could get it stopped is the OB going elbow deep into my unmedicated wife to manually sweep out her uterus by hand. It took us probably 6 months to get over the trauma of that experience.



Had she not been in a hospital, she would be dead.



Think twice before delivering anywhere besides a hospital. Childbirth is extremely traumatic and the risks of serious consequences is very high even in situations where you are low risk. You want to have that baby under the same roof as a stocked blood bank and an operating room.

#65 If you have a C-section, you will never get feeling back around your scar. It’s so weird to scratch something and not be able to feel it. And it could still be sensitive/hurt even years later. Oh, and you’ll probably have scar tissue on your uterus so periods will make your scar hurt. It’s fun being a woman.

#66 When I had to pee the first time after giving birth, I had absolutely zero control over my bladder. I left a trail to the bathroom. I wish someone had warned me about that and the first postpartum poop.



But that first shower after giving birth is amazing.

#67 Uterine Prolapse. Bladder Prolapse.



I was horrified when I finally looked down there a few weeks postpartum and saw the damage. Post partum physical therapists are miracle workers.

#68 Honestly I think childbirth is already pretty disgusting. You're pushing a giant meatball out your hoohah or you're getting sliced open, and regardless of all that, you might poop on the table.



And your organs are rearranged permanently.

#69 Not really gruesome, but my wife developed a full on gluten intolerance when pregnant with both of our kids. Went away within a couple of weeks of giving birth both times. We didn’t even realise that was a thing.





Gluten free bread is s**t.

#70 While pregnant, the baby can separate your ribs. And yes, it is unbearable.



Also, a healthy person with a healthy pregnancy can lose their life giving birth. I almost died giving birth to both my kids despite having no prior issues, from hemorrhaging blood for hours. Two emergency blood transfusions and I barely made it out alive.

#71 You're pretty much legally responsible for another person's health, safety, and well-being for like two decades afterwards.



It seems that a lot of people don't know that.



Edit *And morally responsible, too.

#72 I mean, I think the death rate alone is something we don't talk about. Giving birth is trauma, we never think about how dangerous it actually is, we just want folks to have kids🤷.

#73 The most terrifying thing to me of this post is that none of this info is taught to us. We’re kept in the dark intentionally. That is horrifying.

#74 Your ligaments can loosen too much and make your pelvis come apart too far and it’s….terrible.

#75 Obstetric violence is surprisingly common, and there is very little recourse for victims.

#76 After you give birth, if you're bleeding heavily... your OB will REACH UP INSIDE YOU and try to scoop all the clots out with their hands while they also punch you in the uterus. It's lovely.

#77 The sheer pain of your milk coming in. As someone who was never well endowed in that area, when my b***s swelled up 5 sizes bigger than normal, then went rock solid to the point I couldn’t touch them, wear clothing or lie down to the sheer pain. Contemplated cutting them off but loaded myself with decongestants to dry out my milk supply.

#78 Google a 4th degree tear.

#79 How many totally random body parts that have nothing to do with growing a baby are affected by pregnancy hormones:



- Your freckles and moles can change shape and size

- You can get tinnitus during your pregnancy (usually goes away after giving birth)

- Your feet can grow in size, permanently

- You can get dark patches on your face

- Growing skin tags

- Weird, vivid dreams

- Carpal tunnel

- Chronic nasal congestion

- Restless leg syndrome

- Excess ear wax

- Metallic taste in your mouth

- Charlie horse cramps

- Excessive saliva

- Eye sight getting worse

- And more….



Pregnancy is wild.

#80 All of your joints and ligaments get bendy and loose because you’re getting pumped full of a hormone called relaxin. It’s necessarily to allow your body to stretch out for pregnancy and delivery, but when I had a bad cough, it turned my coughing into such bad fits that I would throw up and pee. At the same time.

#81 Not everybody gets the flood of emotions that makes you effectively forget all the pain & misery of child birth. I remember every second. No, I didn’t have a second child.

#82 The potential to lose your teeth. Something about my first pregnancy had my teeth start deteriorate in my mouth as if I brushed them with acid. The doctors were pretty ignorant and said I had some sort of deficiency and weren't very worried about it. I've endured 20 years of excruciating pain with broken teeth, exposed nerves, abscesses, etc because I never had the insurance or finances to be able to do anything about it. It's affected my life in so many awful ways, from having to adjust my diet to losing out on job opportunities because of how I look. This was never in any pregnancy pamphlet I'll tell you, well at least not back in 2000.

#83 Birth is why chain saws were invented. 🤷🏻‍♀️.

#84 No one warned my that my abdominal muscles would be so wrecked that breathing was hard for a while. Compression helps.

#85 If you have a C Section they stick some pain killers inside your r****m without even asking!



Breastfeeding can hurt a lot, and this can be ’normal’. Mastitis is very painful and your baby can drink your blood as you bleed from c*****d nipples.



Queefing suddenly became a thing. Though not sure if this was from C Section or second surgery following haemorrhage.

#86 Mucus plug.

#87 Postpartum Hives!



Never had them with my first, but 2-3 days after getting home with my son, I was covered top to bottom with tiny itchy bumps. Was excruciating especially around my c-section scar, since I couldn’t scratch!

#88 Stitches down there. It’s like sitting on barbed wire. Combine that with haemorrhoids the size of your fist and going to the bathroom for a c**p is t*****e.

#89 You can still bleed out postpartum. You can also still have hypertension caused by pregnancy up to 6 weeks after delivery. Which means you can have a seizure or stroke at home with a newborn. Or just a horrible blasted headache that feels like death.

#90 You can get varicose veins on your vulva and it hurts like a m**o, all the while the pressure on your pelvic floor and vulva worsens as the baby gets better.



Went away instantly as soon as he was born.

#91 You can develop pregnancy carpal tunnel in your wrists. My last pregnancy, I had to wear braces on both wrists. The pain kept me up, and would wake me up. I would just cry because of my wrists feeling like they were being crushed. Makes daily living a nightmare. Any action that required using my hands was searing pain.