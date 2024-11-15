Woman Visits Hospital For Sore Throat, Only To Discover She’s Pregnant With Quadruplets

ADVERTISEMENT

A nursing assistant from Illinois got more than she bargained for when she went to a hospital for a sore throat only to be informed that she was expecting not one but four babies.

20-year-old Katelyn Yates recently explained how she went for a quick checkup with her doctor, who told her that an X-ray would be necessary. Still, first, she needed to undergo a pregnancy test, as radiation can be dangerous for babies.

The results were undeniable, with the first signs being high amounts of human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) in her urine—a hormone produced by pregnant women—all but confirming that she was pregnant.

Katelyn initially believed that the hospital staff were playing a joke on her when she received the news on April Fool’s Day. “I was in complete shock,” she said upon learning she was expecting quadruplets.

A woman from Illinois was in shock after going to the hospital for a supposed “sore throat” only to discover she was pregnant with quadruplets

Image credits: Katelyn Elizabeth Yates

“I went into the ER to get my tonsils looked at. It’s crazy how we found out—I didn’t even go in for pregnancy,” she explained in an interview with local media.

Her fiancé, 21-year-old Julian Bueker, helped her remain calm as she delivered the four babies—Elizabeth Taylor, Zya Grace, Max Ashton, and Elliot Ryker (the last two identical twins)—who arrived prematurely on October 27. The couple shared pictures that demonstrate this fact.

Image credits: Katelyn Elizabeth Yates

Although the babies were healthy, they were small, with Elizabeth weighing just 1.2 lbs. and Max, the largest of the four, weighing 2.6 lbs. They were in gestation for 28 weeks and four days.

Despite the premature birth, Katelyn stated that her babies are thriving. “They are doing phenomenal,” she said, explaining that they’ve been gaining weight and growing rapidly, which surprised her. “Just a few weeks ago, they were the size of my hand.”

While the babies were delivered successfully, Katelyn’s pregnancy was far from easy, as she started experiencing severe complications as early as 14 weeks in

Image credits: Katelyn Elizabeth Yates

“My liver and kidneys started not doing so well,” she said, initially believing her discomfort was due to an unrelated sickness.

Her declining health, combined with the discovery of her pregnancy, led to doctors diagnosing her with preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy disorder. The condition involves high blood pressure, swelling, and placental damage, which can be fatal for both the mother and the babies.

Image credits: Katelyn Elizabeth Yates

Upon being informed of the diagnosis, Kaitlyn’s family mobilized to be able to travel to Springfield, Illinois, via a GoFundMe campaign set up by her sister.

The page reads, “I am raising funds to help my parents, Deborah and Rodney Yates, get to Springfield, Illinois, to visit my sister Katelyn, who is having quadruplets.”

Image credits: Katelyn Elizabeth Yates

“She is at high risk; she has preeclampsia, and her liver is failing. She had to be med-flighted to St. John’s Hospital in Illinois. we live in Ballantine, Montana, and we must get to her as quickly as possible. We don’t know what the outcome will be.”

Image credits: Katelyn Elizabeth Yates

Despite the campaign raising $355 since its creation on October 17, it failed to reach the $4,000 goal. However, Kaitlyn’s parents can rest easy knowing that her daughter and grandchildren are safe.

The quadruplets remain at St. John’s Hospital, receiving the care they need before being sent home due to being born at 28 weeks

Image credits: Katelyn Elizabeth Yates

Katelyn and Julian have decided to keep their Facebook profiles open, providing updates to those interested in their story and the health of their four babies.

Image credits: Katelyn Elizabeth Yates

The couple shared heartwarming photos of their latest visit to St. John’s hospital, where they are seen holding and taking care of her children, who are still being monitored as they grow and get strong enough to go home.

Image credits: Katelyn Elizabeth Yates

According to an article published by Mayo Clinic, several factors can lead to a baby being born prematurely. These include the mother’s previous experiences with pregnancies, like having aborted or delivered a baby prematurely before, as well as her health, like having issues with her uterus, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Image credits: Katelyn Elizabeth Yates

While not all premature babies have health complications, their likelihood increases the earlier the baby is born. These include digestive problems, breathing problems, heart issues, risk of bleeding in the brain, and problems controlling temperature.

Netizens were relieved to know the babies were healthy and congratulated the mother on successfully delivering the babies despite her setbacks

Image credits: Halei Yates

“Wow! Those babies were carrying high. Right up in the throat. What’s a new one,” one wrote, referencing Katelyn’s supposed throat issue.

“What a surprise. Congratulations!” another said.

“Congratulations to the parents. I hope the babies are doing well and thriving every day,” a reader said.

On the other hand, some netizens were more severe and criticized the mother for not being aware of what was happening with her body and taking proper care.

“I remember mothers like this young woman, not understanding her body or being aware of being pregnant, all the while gaining weight! I hope she and her boyfriend understand the lifelong challenges of quads!” a reader said.

“Brings back memories. Same gestation, same complications, same weight as the smallest quad (actually 1 oz less); now I have a disabled 26-year-old. I pray all the babies make it without disabilities. I still have PTSD to this day,” another recalled.

“What a journey!” Netizens expressed their happiness for both parents and sent them their best wishes as they take on the challenge of parenting quadruplets

