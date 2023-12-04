But these two are just a couple examples—and rather common ones, too—of things that soon-to-be-moms have to endure. Apparently, the pregnancy can also affect their vision, breathing, even shoe size, as members of the ‘Ask Women’ subreddit pointed out. They shared their insight after one user asked the mothers in the group what side effects of pregnancies don't get talked about the most that surprised them. Scroll down to find the rest of their answers on the list below.

Needless to say, no two pregnancies are the same. While some women get to enjoy only the glow and all the beautiful things it entails, others might have to deal with quite a few unpleasantries, such as fatigue or morning sickness.

#1 People talk about cravings but no one talks about the food you used to love that you now can’t stand. I used to love everything Italian and now it’s a foggy memory.

#2 Lightning crotch.



Due to the relaxin hormones opening the hips, I had EXCRUCIATING pubic symphysis starting in 2nd trimester. SHOOTING nerve pains throughout the vaginal/pubic bone area. Impossible to get comfortable.



I told my OB in tears and his response was to laugh.

#3 Being so out of breath during third trimester. Everyone talks about baby pressing on your bladder but it was her taking up all my lung space that got me. Shivering uncontrollably a few days after birth. I think it was the amount of blood I lost/my iron levels. It was crazy and scary!

#4 That you don't get stretch marks until AFTER the baby is born. Like shrinkage marks.

#5 That your immune system is lowered so you catch every cold known to man. Also because of this, I got a bunch of warts and I’ve never had them any other time in my life. They were gone quickly after giving birth.



Other bodily changes like hair/nails being stronger (but weaker after birth), skin tags, darker skin patches and more freckles, swollen and bleeding gums, larger feet, sweating, heartburn, snoring, back pain, muscle cramps. Your body changes so much, it’s insane!

#6 Increased shoe size.



Edit: For those wondering, the hormone that gets released in your body to spread your bones apart and shift things around to make space for baby, it doesn’t just target your torso to work. It gets released throughout your whole body. So your pelvis and ribs spread, then settle back to normal, because there’s no pressure on them now that baby is out.



Meanwhile, the bones in your feet spread apart because they’re carrying your entire hundred to two hundred plus pounds around all day, but they keep doing that after pregnancy too. It’s not like you stop walking around after baby is born, so the size increase is generally permanent, and usually happens again with more pregnancies. I went up a half size with each kid. Once you get to 3 or 4 it seems like the bones don’t spread any further apart. I know one lady who had 15 kids and her feet grew a size and a half, then quit.

#7 Milk Fissure. My boobs swelled up in the last week or two of pregnancy. They started to leak some. All of a sudden my shirt was soaked. I ran to the bathroom and discovered a hole in the side of my boob about 2 inches away from my nipple. I stuck a kotex pad in my bra. It filled up. I switched to an overnight kotex pad. Explaining that to my doctor was fun. He sent me to a breast surgeon who diagnosed me with a milk fissure. He said the pressure was so great that my body found a way to get rid of the fluid (i.e like a boob volcano). I thought for sure I’d be an awesome baby feeder but alas, I struggled to breast feed.

#8 To start with, my vision is terrible under normal circumstances, but during my pregnancy, I had to go to a retinologist every month and a half or so. I started seeing glowy things in my peripheral vision, and iirc he said that the pregnancy put extra pressure on my eyes, and my retinas were already at higher risk of tearing due to my eyeball shape. Once my son was born, things went back to normal.



It was my optometrist who made that referral. My OB had never heard of nor seen it, and none of the pregnancy books brought it up.

#9 It's not just morning sickness. It's all-the-time 40 weeks of sickness.

#10 Look after your teeth!

#11 I’m pretty sure my rib cage is wider.

#12 I had a superhuman sense of smell. One day I came home from work and my husband had already starting making a stew. I asked him, “Why did you decided not to peel the carrots?” They were already in the pot and I couldn’t see them. How did I know they weren’t peeled?!?



Another time I was at the extreme opposite end of the house from the kitchen — up the stairs, through a door, and across a large room — and I could tell he was slicing a cucumber.

#13 What happens in the days/weeks after birth. Everyone is so excited to teach you about the actual birth and how to raise a newborn, but zero on how to care for a mother’s body after birth.



Maybe it’s because I’m surrounded by aging women who don’t speak about bodily functions, but I was horrified to find that I was incontinent for the first time ever. When my nurse had to literally kneel next to the toilet to check things out while I urinated and help me prep my diaper. My first shower when I felt my deflated stomach. The liberal amount of blood, sweat, and tears shed (the sweating was really bad for me). How through all of that you have to keep yourself nourished enough to keep a tiny human alive. And in time, my body wished to do it all over again.

#14 Maybe not an awful side effect, but I developed this one patch of hair on the back of my head that went waaaay curly, when before all I had was regular, wavy hair. It’s never gone away, and my daughter just turned 24.

#15 THE INSOMNIA

#16 How even perfectly normal, uncomplicated, “easy” pregnancies can absolutely f*****g SUCK. I have 2 kids and I love them endlessly, but being pregnant just f*****g SUCKED. I was always crying, barfing, hungry, aching, burping fire, about to pee on myself, waking up every half hour—at any given point during my pregnancies, something just sucked.

#17 Breathlessness, especially after eating. In later pregnancy I felt like my lungs were compressed which they obviously were. Had to talk myself down from so many panic attacks because I thought I couldn’t breathe.

#18 How suddenly complete strangers are now your doctor and tell you that you shouldn’t be drinking that one latte you treat yourself to a week lol

#19 severe hyperemesis, your hips turning into jello at the end and the pigment changes in unwelcome regions

#20 The things that grew on my skin from pregnancy that have never gone away.

#21 Hemoroids

#22 The vivid a*s nightmares!! The whole time I was pregnant I was constantly having nightmares about my home being broken into or someone was trying to kill me.

#23 My surprise was becoming itchy all over. And I don’t mean itchy around my expanding belly, I mean itchy EVERYWHERE. Stretching barely helped and it was so bad that it used to wake me up at night.

#24 Eats the calcium out of teeth, more body hair, one side of your belly hangs more than the other. The drooling. Hemorrhoids,

#25 In third trimester, when baby is head down and it feels they they are scraping their fingernails across your cervix. Yeeeoocchhh!



Also, my tailbone clicked every time I took a step in the last month.

#26 Blackened/darkened nipples. Wasn’t prepared for that.

#27 Nobody really told me that I was going to be living off of Tums because of the heartburn.

#28 Stuffy nose. I had all pregnancy and found out I need treatment after. For some it goes away on its on.

#29 - rib and pelvic pain are a******s

- you pee every other minute. Everyone told me to enjoy sleeping before the baby was born but how could I sleep if I was peeing 5 times during the night.

- my míope got worse, it increase a whole degree. I’ve had to change all my glasses and it never came back.

#30 Irrational phobia. With my first child I saw a fish at a pet shop and had a full on panic attack.

Ever since, I've been horribly scared of fish. Never had another panic attack, but I get very uncomfortable, faint, sick, heart racing, throat closes, suffocation and shaking.



It only applies to living fish and unfortunately applies to anything fish like, including whales and dolphins.



I never had a problem before pregnancy.

#31 Nose bleeds. I thought everything was messed up but it seems like a normal occurrence

#32 Lack of iron causing bizzare cravings, I craved ice like there was no tomorrow, kept eating like entire bags of ice every day, mentioned it in passing to my midwife and she panicked and rushed to take my blood, turns out my iron was like insanely low

#33 The awful motion sickness. I struggled to ride in vehicles while pregnant as I’d get sick. I commuted to work via the bus and I had to carry a barf bag

#34 No one talks about needing to spit all the time because saliva and mucus just builds up but swallowing it makes you puke so you just are constantly spitting. Its a beautiful time.

#35 I have terrible posture and my ribs were always in a lot of pain, my boy would kick a lot too, so he would kick me in the ribs a bunch lol

#36 Lightning crotch for sure! Not just your feet growing but your nose.