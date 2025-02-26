Even though we have the capability to grow and be better, certain traits are harder to escape. This is exactly what folks are opening up about as they share the best and worst genes they’ve inherited. It’s hilarious to see what people have been biologically blessed and cursed with.

Everyone is born with certain characteristics, traits, and behaviors that have been passed down from generations . This is because our genes are working hard behind the scenes to create an approximate structure of who we’ll be as we grow up.

#1 A voice that was made for radio. And a face that was made for radio.

#2 Blessed with being a really good long distance runner,



Nerfed by becoming paralyzed from the belly button down.

#3 I'm 62 with abundant hair and not a speck of gray.



I have the eyesight of a garden mole.

#4 Blessed: High-Functioning Autism



Nerfed: High-Functioning Autism.

#5 When I gain weight, it goes first to my a*s, hips and thighs, they get rounder and give me an overall curvy shape. Belly mostly flat. The problem is that I am a hetero male.

#6 Blessed with good looks, amazing cheekbones.



Nerfed by MS eating my brain and spinal cord.

#7 Great height, not great length.

#8 Good problem-solving skills but nerfed with the ability to procrastinate until it’s an emergency.

#9 Smart enough to get a PhD in a natural science, doomed to spend an absurd amount of time s******g because of ulcerative colitis.

There might have been moments in your life when you’ve wondered whether the things that have happened to you were a result of your hard work or due to the talent that you were born with. According to scientists, much of what happens to us is a matter of luck, like who our parents are, when we were born, where we lived, and other factors in our environment. We do start our lives taking a chance on our genetic lottery. Although that does have an effect on many different aspects of our lives, the choices we make as we grow up play a big role in what our future will look like. Therefore, it’s not easy to separate the effect of biology and our environment; it’s just important to do our best with what we’ve got.

#10 Naturally straight teeth and never had a cavity. I am incredibly tall for a woman and have scoliosis.

#11 I basically never get ill, I’ve never had to take antibiotics as an adult.



I’m annoyingly hairy though (for a woman).

#12 Blessed with being smart, nerfed with absolute laziness.

If there’s one thing you should take away from this list of people’s experiences it’s that it’s essential to understand your genetic history. Knowing your family health details can help you identify risks due to shared genes and inform your healthcare provider so that they can provide you with tailored care. Even if your genes suggest that you are at risk for a certain health condition, by understanding that, you can stay one step ahead with your diet and fitness levels. Your DNA may tell one story, but it doesn’t mean that it’s your destiny. You always have the power to reshape the narrative and create something new.

#13 Pcos - build muscle easily, gain and keep on fat easily 😂.

#14 Blessed: My family has high levels of testosterone, meaning I'm a whole lot stronger than I look.





Nerf: I weigh a lot more than I look like I do, too, for the aforementioned reason, so I also have bad ankles/knees lol.

#15 Blessed with big [breasts], nerfed with no a*s.





Edit: To everyone telling me to go to the gym and giving me advice I want you to know that I am not trying to "improve" myself by getting a bigger a*s. I am very satisfied with my body. I am also well aware that an a*s can be built. I just think it's funny that I'm shaped like an airpod and I thought this would make a relatable comment.



Hopefully there's other people looking at these comments and getting the advice they were looking for though :).

#16 Good looks, great body, and I look significantly younger than my 40 years thanks to my Japanese genes.



I’m so nearsighted that I look like Hans Moleman the moment I put on my glasses.

#17 I went grey at 16, but now love my grey hair. I'm very tall, naturally quite densely built, even though I'm a bit on the chubby side. Square jaw. Thick eyebrows. Hairy chest, happy trail on my belly. Probably look like I could do ok in a fight. More than once, strangers have compared me to Gaston... (I'm not that muscular, but yeah, I can see where they're coming from)



I was born female.

#18 ADHD. ADHD.

#19 Blessed with naturally thick, curly hair that hairdressers always compliment. Nerfed with the worst hay fever you can imagine. Spring isn't romantic when you're sneezing 20 times in a row and your eyes are constantly watering.

#20 I’m 7’1”- huge blessing and a huge curse. On average, people my height live 12-15 YEARS less then average size people. All the other issues I can deal with- that one is hard to overlook.

#21 Gaining muscle mass like it's nothing (I'm a woman)



IBS and PCOS.

#22 I’m considered attractive while being relatively intelligent (relative to a dog or a small woodland animal). i suffer from depression.

#23 Genetically blessed with a super active immune system. I recover from things really fast and really well. Wounds and diseases.



Nerfed with a super active immune system- it goes into overdrive at the touch of a button. I get inflammation from lots of things and it makes me sick for days or weeks.

#24 [Blessed] with high IQ but nerfed with the attention span of a goldfish on caffeine.

#25 Model figure without sports :)



Bipolar Disorder :(.

#26 Gifted with a beautiful face and head of hair.



Nerfed with two addict parents who have very present mental illness.



Life’s a roller coaster.

#27 Blessed: never had a cavity, and it isnt my oral hygiene preventing it







Nerfed: what I like in height I make up for in nose size.

#28 Blessed with clear, soft, none textured skin (never once had acne)

Nerfed - but it scars very easily and takes years to heal/fade if It gets damaged (stretch mark prone).

